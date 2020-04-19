Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ethics in International Business-Yashvanth G Nayak

Ethics in International Business

Published in: Business
Ethics in International Business-Yashvanth G Nayak

  1. 1. Ethics in International Business Yashavantha G Nayak Assistant Professor St Philomena College Puttur
  2. 2. Ethics Meaning The branch of knowledge that deals with moral principles.
  3. 3. Business ethics studies the special obligations that a man and a citizen accept when he becomes a part of the world of commerce. Meaning of Business Ethics
  4. 4. Ethical values in Global Business Utilisation of the natural resources of the host country appropriately and in an optimum way. Do not use the ingredients in the production which harm the basic health of the customers of the host country. Enter the foreign country mostly through joint ventures with the business firms of the host countries. Transfer of technology to the developing countries Develop the managers and human resources of host countries and particularly of the developing host countries.
  5. 5. • Discharge the responsibilities to various social segments of the host country. These responsibilities includes : Development of medical facilities, construction of hospitals, educational institutions,water, roads etc. • Donate medicines, books, computers and the like to the people, educational institutes of the host country. • Market qualitative and economically appropriate goods to customers. Avoid marketing of outdated and spoiled products. • Avoid marketing of those products which harm the health of the citizens of the host country. • Avoid marketing of those products/ services which do not match with the culture of the host country.
  6. 6. Employ the local people to the extent possible and give them the opportunity to earn income and develop the skills. Treat the foreign employees and local employees equally in offering salary and providing the work life. Non-involvement in political affairs of the host country. Help the host government during the periods of natural calamities like floods, droughts, earth quakes,cyclones etc. Avoid bribing or corrupting the government officials of the host country.
  7. 7. Pay the taxes to the government of the country accurately. Maintain the accounts ethically as per the accounting standards of the host country. Maintain sound business relations with the market intermediaries, suppliers of raw materials and other inputs, bankers and financial institutions.

