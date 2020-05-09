Successfully reported this slideshow.
Midhope Castle
Midhope Castle is a 16th century tower house in Scotland. It is situated in the hamlet of Abercorn on the Hopetoun estate,...
Localitation
The derelict chateau that can be seen today represents the 5 storey tower house. In 1678, Midhope was given a facelift whe...
Midhope Castle is featured as a location in the Outlander TV series as the main character, Jamie Fraser's family home call...
