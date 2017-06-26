Contents • Introduction • Products • What is Mule? • Advantages • Applications integrate with Mule • Architecture • Exampl...
Introduction • MuleSoft was founded in 2006 by Ross Mason and Dave Rosenberg. • It provides integration software for conne...
Products: • Anypoint technology • CloudHub • Anypoint Connectors • MuleSoft's Tcat Server
What is Mule ESB? Mule ESB is a lightweight Java-based messaging framework that allows you to quickly and easily connect y...
Advantages of MuleESB • Mule ESB components can be any type you want. You can easily integrate anything from a “plain old ...
Applications that can Integrate with Mule. • SAP • Salesforce • Oracle • MS SQL Server
Architecture of MuleESB
Mule ESB Example Flow
Introduction to Mulesoft
Introduction to Mulesoft
Introduction to Mulesoft

Introduction to Mulesoft

  • Products:
    ->Anypoint technology – designed to replace point-to-point integration for SaaS companies, system integrators and enterprises

    ->CloudHub – an integration platform as a service (iPaaS), designed to integrate SaaS applications with each other or to on-premises applications, and allow SaaS providers to build and offer packaged integration applications that automate business processes across applications.

    ->Mule ESB – an integration platform for connecting enterprise applications on-premises and to the cloud, designed to eliminate the need for custom point-to-point integration code

    ->Anypoint Connectors – out-of-the-box connectivity for enterprise and SaaS applications

    ->MuleSoft's Tcat Server – based on Apache Tomcat, an application server that runs existing Tomcat applications without any changes, and adds functionality related to managing Tomcat, including visual configuration management, performance diagnostics, and application provisioning, accessed through a management web console.

    ->API Solution – Built on top of the CloudHub iPaaS, this is software for designing, building, publishing, securing, managing and monetizing internal services and external APIs, as well as engaging the developer community around APIs.

    ->Unified development experience – designed to offer a way to build integration applications, for deployment either on-premises or in the cloud.
  • Mule Advantages
    Mule ESB provides many advantages over competitors, including:
    ->Mule ESB components can be any type you want. You can easily integrate anything from
    a “plain old Java object” (POJO) to a component from another framework.

    ->Mule ESB and the ESB model enable significant component reuse. Unlike other
    frameworks, Mule ESB allows you to use your existing components without any changes.
    Components do not require any Mule ESB-specific code to run in Mule ESB, and there is
    no programmatic API required. The business logic is kept completely separate from the
    messaging logic.

    ->Messages can be in any format from SOAP to binary image files. Mule ESB does not force
    any design constraints on the architect, such as XML messaging or WSDL service
    contracts.

    ->You can deploy Mule ESB in a variety of topologies, not just ESB. Because it is
    lightweight and embeddable, Mule ESB can dramatically decrease time to market and
    increases productivity for projects to provide secure, scalable applications that are adaptive
    to change and can scale up or down as needed.

    • Introduction to Mulesoft

    1. 1. Contents • Introduction • Products • What is Mule? • Advantages • Applications integrate with Mule • Architecture • Example on Mule
    2. 2. Introduction • MuleSoft was founded in 2006 by Ross Mason and Dave Rosenberg. • It provides integration software for connecting applications, data sources and APIs, in the cloud or on-premises. • Anypoint Platform of integration products are designed to tie together software as a service (SaaS) and on-premises software • The company originally provided middleware and messaging, and later expanded to provide a integration platform as a service(iPaaS) approach for companies.
    3. 3. Products: • Anypoint technology • CloudHub • Anypoint Connectors • MuleSoft's Tcat Server
    4. 4. What is Mule ESB? Mule ESB is a lightweight Java-based messaging framework that allows you to quickly and easily connect your applications and enable them to exchange data. Mule ESB uses a service-oriented architecture (SOA), enabling easy integration of your existing systems. Regardless of the different technologies the applications use, including JMS, Web Services,JDBC, HTTP, and more, Mule ESB seamlessly handles interactions among them all.
    5. 5. Advantages of MuleESB • Mule ESB components can be any type you want. You can easily integrate anything from a “plain old Java object” (POJO) to a component from another framework. • Mule ESB and the ESB model enable significant component reuse. • Messages can be in any format from SOAP/REST to binary image files. • You can deploy Mule ESB in a variety of topologies, not just ESB.
    6. 6. Applications that can Integrate with Mule. • SAP • Salesforce • Oracle • MS SQL Server
    7. 7. Architecture of MuleESB
    8. 8. Mule ESB Example Flow

