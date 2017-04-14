Неделя здоровья в 9 группе

Неделя здоровья с 3.04 по 07.04, 9 группа.
Начинаем день с зарядки!
Играем в новую игру «Не болей-ка, зуб!»
Релаксационная гимнастика «Просыпалочка».
Подвижная игра «Волк и козлята»
Подвижная игра с нестандартным оборудованием «Лошадки и наездники»
Хороводная игра «Колпачок»
Мы водичку зарядили, с удовольствием попили!
×