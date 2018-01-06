線上測驗平台之設計與實作以占卜及心理測驗為例 簡報檔

Successfully reported this slideshow.
線上測驗平台之設計與實作 以占卜及心理測驗為例 學生：林郁翔 徐詩禮 李旻儒 指導教授：孫振東 老師 組別：A19
大綱 1.選擇這個主題的原因？ 2.相較其他平改善了 什麼？ 3.功能摘要 4.所需技術 5.DEMO 6.結論 2 https://nuizbase.com
選擇這個主題的原因 https://nuizbase.com
選擇這個主題的原因 因為現代人生活枯燥乏味，缺乏樂趣而選擇這個主題。 除了這個原因外，社群軟體的趨勢已經銳不可擋，現在開發軟 體就像小蝦米對抗大鯨魚，馬上就在茫茫大海中被淹沒，不如 發展能夠與社群軟體共存的軟體。 4 https://nuizb...
相較其他平台改善了什麼？ https://nuizbase.com
相較其他平台改善了什麼-(1) 多數的占卜、測驗平台仍停留在桌面版，本專題則是以RWD 響應式網站進行設計。 6 https://nuizbase.com
相較其他平台改善了什麼-(2) 測驗平台通常僅有測驗，而本專題則以文章引導，讓使用者進 行測驗，目的為在減少網站的跳出率。 7 https://nuizbase.com
相較其他平台改善了什麼-(3) 有些平台無法透過社群軟體分享，本專題的優勢就是能夠結合 社群軟體。 8 https://nuizbase.com
功能摘要 https://nuizbase.com
功能摘要 1.使用者 - 測驗 - 留言 - 社群分享 - 知識文章閱讀 2.管理員 - 測驗管理 - 文章管理 - 自訂HTML/CSS欄位 - 管理API - 使用者的測驗資料分 析 10 https://nuizbase.com
使用者測驗步驟 11 https://nuizbase.com
所需技術 https://nuizbase.com
所需技術或工具 1.網站架設技術(Nginx) 2.Google Cloud Platform 3.Laravel PHP Framework 4.Responsive web design 5.HTML5 Canvas 6.熟悉Linux (...
DEMO https://nuizbase.com
結論&未來展望 透過實作平台了解到前後台網站需要考量的架構，並了解到『 多人合作』的難度，做的與說的常會有眼高手低的結果，必須 透過組員共識一個討論出的制度來進行分工與撰寫。 未來則希望能夠增加測驗內容的豐富度，並增加多國語系來進 行測驗，將測...
END 感謝觀看
