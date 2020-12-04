Syringe4covid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
India Scenario • Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), is planning to nearly double its production capacity — from...
Becton, Dickinson and Company Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also popularly known as BD, announced its decision to inv...
Global demand could be around 1,000 crore syringes • Even if 60 per cent of the world’s population is immunised, it would ...
Database on offer Auto-disable Syringe, Design, technologies, Safe Disposal, Manufacturing Companies, Market Details https...
  2. 2. India Scenario • Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), is planning to nearly double its production capacity — from 57 crore units in June to 100 crore units by next year. • HMD also supplies the auto disable syringes to UNICEF • Iscon Surgicals, another top manufacturer of syringes in India - production capacity is 2 crore units per month and planning to expand to 7.5 crore units • All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA), has also written to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that it can offer an additional capacity of over 35 crore syringes per month to meet the entire demand for mass vaccination through domestic production. .
  3. 3. Becton, Dickinson and Company Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also popularly known as BD, announced its decision to invest $1.2 billion to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity as well as technology for pre-fillable syringes (PFS) and advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) over four years. The expansion and upgrade will take place throughout the company’s six global manufacturing locations along with the addition of a manufacturing facility in Europe.
  4. 4. Global demand could be around 1,000 crore syringes • Even if 60 per cent of the world’s population is immunised, it would mean 800 crore- 1,000 crore syringes of various types globally would be required • The estimated demand in India would be around 90 crore syringes for just one shot of vaccine, considering 70 per cent of the country is being vaccinated. • The number would amplify to 180 crore or even to 270 crore, if the vaccine India chooses needs two to three shots • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is the largest US supplier of injection devices. • There is a dire need of stocking ancillary devices including syringes, vials critical for immunization. India will need to have 2.6 billion syringes and a time frame of almost two and a half years to vaccinate all India population
  5. 5. Database on offer Auto-disable Syringe, Design, technologies, Safe Disposal, Manufacturing Companies, Market Details https://www.primaryinfo.com/auto-destructible-syringes.htm
