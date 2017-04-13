LA GUERRA CIVIL (1936-1939) Tema 16
GUERRA CIVIL 1936-1937 Acabó con el intento de apertura y modernización que pretendía la II República. La victoria del ban...
CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL REMOTAS Problemas no resueltos economía atrasada oligarquía terrateniente preocupada por sus ben...
CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Conspiración contra la República: Gil Robles (Ministro de la Guerra en 1935) colocó en los princ...
CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Fracaso del pronunciamiento militar. división dentro del ejército ante el golpe división de la p...
FRACASO DEL PRONUNCIAMIENTO MILITAR Parte del ejército y de las fuerzas del orden (Guardia de Asalto y Guardia Civil) perm...
BANDOS ENFRENTADOS Controlaba la mitad de las unidades del Ejército de Tierra, flota y aviación La gran mayoría de los ofi...
ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL • inexistencia de un frente estable • descentralización de las decisiones militares en el bando ...
ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La toma de Madrid se convirtió en el objetivo primordial para los sublevados. • Las tropas de Fr...
ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La batalla de Madrid (noviembre de 1936 a marzo de 1937). • reorganización de los frentes • mili...
ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La batalla de Madrid (noviembre de 1936 a marzo de 1937). •Carretera de La Coruña •Jarama •Guada...
ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL
• ataque de las tropas sublevadas a las republicanas donde éstas presentan más debilidad • sustitución de Largo Caballero ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS: •ofensiva final que decidió la suerte de la guerra. •Ataque a lo largo del frente de Aragón con la intenc...
. Quinta etapa: El fin de la Guerra (febrero-abril de 1939). • Juan Negrín, presidente del Gobierno, y el PCE propusieron ...
La evolución de la guerra entre 1937 y 1939
EVOLUCIÓN EN LA ZONA REPUBLICANA. LOS GOBIERNOS REPUBLICANOS. • Reparto de armas entre los partidarios de la República (pa...
• Legalizó las incautaciones realizadas por los campesinos • La Generalitat legalizaba las colectivizaciones de las empres...
• CONSECUENCIAS: • se inició el repliegue del poder anarcosindicalista en la calle • el POUM fue juzgado y condenado por d...
EL GOBIERNO DE NEGRÍN (MAYO DE 1937-MARZO DE 1939)PROBLEMAS resistencia problemas económicos inflación, escasez de aliment...
Evolución en la zona nacional. La Junta de Defensa Nacional. El ascenso de Franco. Desde el punto de vista ideológico: • R...
Evolución en la zona nacional. La Junta de Defensa Nacional. El ascenso de Franco. • Apoyo personal de Alemania, el Ejérci...
Dimensión internacional del conflicto El Comité de No Intervención. • Prólogo de la Segunda Guerra Mundial: se enfrentaron...
Losapoyosdelossublevados. Alemania nazi: aviones, la Legión Cóndor, suministro de material de guerra y líneas de crédito. ...
LosapoyosdelaRepública. su solicitud de ayuda a Francia fue denegada por el Acuerdo de No Intervención. Unión Soviética: a...
LA OPINIÓN PÚBLICA Y LOS INTELECTUALES. La causa republicana atrajo las simpatías de toda la izquierda mundial y de la may...
LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA GUERRA Costeshumanos:muerte,represiónyexilio. PÉRDIDAS DEMOGRÁFICAS: Muertes en el frente + muerte...
•vuelta a una economía predominantemente agraria •destrucción del tejido industrial, de viviendas, de infraestructuras. •E...
La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • Castilla y León estaba integrada, en 1936, dentro de la VI y VII divisiones militare...
La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • Los núcleos de decisión: Burgos, Salamanca y Valladolid. • BURGOS: Junta de Defensa ...
La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • La mayor parte del territorio de la actual Castilla y León estuvo alejado de los fre...
La guerra civil (1936 1939)
La guerra civil (1936 1939)

Historia de España. 2º Bachillerato. Tema 16: La guerra Civil española (1936-1939).

La guerra civil (1936 1939)

  1. 1. LA GUERRA CIVIL (1936-1939) Tema 16
  2. 2. GUERRA CIVIL 1936-1937 Acabó con el intento de apertura y modernización que pretendía la II República. La victoria del bando franquista en 1939 truncó el proceso democrático abierto en 1931 implantación de una dictadura personal que duró cuatro décadas. Fue también un acontecimiento internacional: oposición entre dos modelos: el democrático y el totalitario.
  3. 3. CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL REMOTAS Problemas no resueltos economía atrasada oligarquía terrateniente preocupada por sus beneficios estructura social muy desigual clase media insuficiente División de la sociedad: DERECHAS/IZQUIERDAS Crisis de los años 30 Enfrentamiento entre la república reformadora y las clases altas conservadoras. Influencia internacional. La revolución rusa el fascismo italiano o el nazismo alemán
  4. 4. CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Conspiración contra la República: Gil Robles (Ministro de la Guerra en 1935) colocó en los principales puestos a militares antirrepublicanos. Tras el triunfo del Frente Popular (febrero de 1936) se reclama un golpe de Estado desde la derecha Triunfo del Frente Popular: Amenaza a los sectores conservadores de derechas. Conspiración contra la democracia y alarmar a la gente con los fantasmas del separatismo y la bolchevización. Divergencias políticas Enfrentamiento entre grupos radicales; obreros extremistas y organizaciones de derechas lucha callejera y escalada de violencia y asesinatos asesinato del teniente de Asalto, José Castillo (12 de julio de 1936) asesinato del diputado conservador Calvo Sotelo (13 de julio de 1936). La acción dubitativa del Gobierno republicano. José Giral (19 de julio) decidió repartir armas entre las organizaciones fieles a la República.
  5. 5. CAUSAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Fracaso del pronunciamiento militar. división dentro del ejército ante el golpe división de la población casi en dos mitades equilibradas. SUBLEVADOS •17 de julio, Melilla, Ceuta y Tetuán. •Franco (día 19) llegaba a Tetuán para ponerse al frente del ejército de África. •El 18, Queipo de Llano se sublevó en Sevilla con ayuda de unos pocos oficiales y falangistas. •En Pamplona, Mola esperó al 19 para sublevarse. REPÚBLICA •Nuevo jefe de Gobierno, Martínez Barrio. •PSOE y PCE convocaban a la movilización a toda su militancia.
  6. 6. FRACASO DEL PRONUNCIAMIENTO MILITAR Parte del ejército y de las fuerzas del orden (Guardia de Asalto y Guardia Civil) permanecieron fieles a la República Gran parte de la sociedad española defendió el gobierno republicano. La rebelión fracasó en puntos importantes: Asturias, Cantabria, parte de Aragón, Cataluña… FRACASÓ EN MADRID Y BARCELONA: • BARCELONA: día 19: CNT lanzó a los obreros a la calle y se hizo con armas • colaboración de los Guardias de Asalto y la Guardia Civil • obligaron a rendirse al general golpista Goded. • MADRID: José Giral, entregó armas a las milicias obreras y el día 20 vencieron a los golpistas del Cuartel de la Montaña.
  7. 7. BANDOS ENFRENTADOS Controlaba la mitad de las unidades del Ejército de Tierra, flota y aviación La gran mayoría de los oficiales se había sublevado REPUBLICANOS • Asturias (salvo Oviedo), Cantabria, Vizcaya y Guipúzcoa en el norte; Madrid, Castilla la Mancha y Badajoz en el centro; Cataluña, Valencia y Murcia en el levante; y la mayor parte de Andalucía. SUBLEVADOS (NACIONALES) • Canarias, Baleares (salvo Menorca), los territorios de África, algunas ciudades andaluzas (Sevilla o Cádiz), Navarra, Álava, Castilla-León, Galicia, Cáceres y parte de Aragón. Regiones industriales (siderurgia, la industria mecánica, la textil, hierro y carbón) Recursos suficientes de trigo en La Mancha y cultivos como el arroz o los cítricos levantinos. Reservas de oro del Banco de España. cereal y ganado de la meseta norte y Galicia, además del carbón leonés y las minas de Riotinto.
  8. 8. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL • inexistencia de un frente estable • descentralización de las decisiones militares en el bando nacional • vacío de poder y desorganización militar en el bando republicano • combates sin resultados claros • relativa superioridad de los nacionales. • Organización en columnas militares: • del ejército regular sublevado formado por soldados indígenas del protectorado español de Marruecos • de los milicianos republicanos: respaldados por algunos militares profesionales como José Miaja y Vicente Rojo. CARACTERÍSTICAS: Primera etapa: La “Guerra de columnas” y la marcha hacia Madrid (julio-noviembre de 1936).
  9. 9. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La toma de Madrid se convirtió en el objetivo primordial para los sublevados. • Las tropas de Franco y Yagüe tenían más posibilidades de entrar en Madrid por el sur. • La aviación y la marina de Hitler y Mussolini: cruzar el estrecho. • Avanzaron a través de Extremadura. Toma de Irún. • San Sebastián. Primera etapa: La “Guerra de columnas” y la marcha hacia Madrid (julio-noviembre de 1936).
  10. 10. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La batalla de Madrid (noviembre de 1936 a marzo de 1937). • reorganización de los frentes • militarización de la población • consolidación de la autoridad de Franco • GUERRA DE DESGASTE • internacionalización del conflicto: • el Gobierno de Franco es reconocido por Alemania, Italia y Portugal (Legión Cóndor, Corpo di Truppe Volontarie, Viriatos). • Francia e Inglaterra crean el Comité de No Intervención • URSS apoya a la República y llegan las Brigadas Internacionales. • El Gobierno republicano se trasladó a Valencia La resistencia fue dirigida por una Junta de Defensa, presidida por el general Miaja CARACTERÍSTICAS:
  11. 11. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL La batalla de Madrid (noviembre de 1936 a marzo de 1937). •Carretera de La Coruña •Jarama •Guadalajara. El ejército republicano rechazó un primer ataque frontal •Toma de Málaga. •Necesidad de crear un ejército disciplinado. El fracaso de Franco en Madrid alargó notablemente la guerra.
  12. 12. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL
  13. 13. • ataque de las tropas sublevadas a las republicanas donde éstas presentan más debilidad • sustitución de Largo Caballero por Juan Negrín como presidente del Gobierno. • Franco decidió atacar el territorio republicano del norte • Vizcaya, en junio de 1937. • Bombardeo de Guernica. • Santander y Asturias (agosto y octubre de 1937, respectivamente). • Varias ofensivas republicanas sin obtener resultados decisivos: • Brunete. • Belchite. • Teruel (invierno de 1937-1938). CARACTERÍSTICAS: ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Tercera etapa: La campaña del norte y las ofensivas republicanas (marzo de 1937 a marzo de 1938).
  14. 14. CARACTERÍSTICAS: •ofensiva final que decidió la suerte de la guerra. •Ataque a lo largo del frente de Aragón con la intención de alcanzar el Mediterráneo y dividir la zona republicana. •Emprendió el camino de Valencia. Desde julio de 1938, el ejército republicano lanzó una furiosa ofensiva y logró cruzar el Ebro: •Alargar el conflicto todo lo que fuera posible. •La batalla del Ebro se prolongó hasta noviembre de 1938. Conquista de Cataluña: en febrero de 1939 cayó Barcelona: •El gobierno y el presidente de la República cruzaron la frontera. •Éxodo de tropas y civiles. ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Cuarta etapa: La batalla del Ebro y la toma de Cataluña (marzo de 1938 a febrero de 1939).
  15. 15. . Quinta etapa: El fin de la Guerra (febrero-abril de 1939). • Juan Negrín, presidente del Gobierno, y el PCE propusieron una resistencia a ultranza. • Entre febrero y abril de 1939. • Oposición de importantes militares y políticos republicanos: • Golpe de Estado en marzo de 1939: • Entregar a Franco toda la zona que aún estaba en manos de los republicanos. • No hubo tiempo siquiera para la evacuación de los que querían escapar de la represión franquista. • El día 1 de abril se dio el último parte de guerra ETAPAS DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Tercera etapa: La campaña del norte y las ofensivas republicanas (marzo de 1937 a marzo de 1938).
  16. 16. La evolución de la guerra entre 1937 y 1939
  17. 17. EVOLUCIÓN EN LA ZONA REPUBLICANA. LOS GOBIERNOS REPUBLICANOS. • Reparto de armas entre los partidarios de la República (partidos, sindicatos, civiles) • El Gobierno se ve desbordado por la revolución popular: el poder está en manos de comités de obreros organizados por partidos y sindicatos • “Terror rojo”: represión ejercida por grupos descontrolados contra religiosos, patronos, militares, políticos de derechas y sospechosos de fascistas. • Regulación de las milicias como un ejército popular: Batallones de Voluntarios. • enfrentamiento y división entre las fuerzas que apoyan a la República • Anarquistas, POUM y el sector socialista caballerista  revolución • comunistas y partidos burgueses  1º guerra y después la revolución. EL GOBIERNO DE GIRAL (19 DE JULIO-4 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 1936). Tras la sublevación y la dimisión del Gobierno (Casares Quiroga) Nuevo gobierno de Martínez Barrio (19 de julio), no hce frente a los problemas Nuevo presidente: José Giral (Izquierda Republicana)
  18. 18. • Legalizó las incautaciones realizadas por los campesinos • La Generalitat legalizaba las colectivizaciones de las empresas industriales de Cataluña. • Las milicias fueron militarizadas con el fin de reconstruir el ejército • Tribunales populares de justicia para contener la represión indiscriminada. • El 1 de octubre, las Cortes aprobaban el Estatuto vasco. • El Gobierno perdía poder mientras lo ganaba la Junta de Defensa de Madrid y los comunistas. MEDIDAS DEL GOBIERNO DE LARGO CABALLERO: EL GOBIERNO DE COALICIÓN DE LARGO CABALLERO (SEPTIEMBRE DE 1936-MAYO DE 1937) Gobierno: representados todos los grupos de izquierda: • socialistas, comunistas, republicanos, nacionalistas catalanes, vascos y la CNT • 1ª vez con 4 dirigentes anarquistas, entre ellos Federica Montseny (1ª mujer ministra).
  19. 19. • CONSECUENCIAS: • se inició el repliegue del poder anarcosindicalista en la calle • el POUM fue juzgado y condenado por deslealtad a la República • Generalitat de Cataluña perdió sus atribuciones en materia de orden público • Largo Caballero se vio obligado a dimitir. La tensión entre ambos bloques estalló en forma de insurrección y combates callejeros en mayo de 1937 en Barcelona: RIVALIDADES EN EL BANDO REPUBLICANO CNT-FAI y el POUM colectivización de tierras y fábricas, creación de comunas. Socialistas, republicanos y PCE: necesidad de controlar la producción y reconvertirla hacia una economía de guerra, lo cual excluía la autogestión.
  20. 20. EL GOBIERNO DE NEGRÍN (MAYO DE 1937-MARZO DE 1939)PROBLEMAS resistencia problemas económicos inflación, escasez de alimentos y de combustible, racionamiento. Pérdida de Cataluña (enero del 39)derrumbamiento de la República: el Gobierno republicano huye a Francia y luego vuelve a Valencia Francia e Inglaterra reconocen el Gobierno de Franco El 6 de marzo, Negrín sale de España: admitía la pérdida del territorio nacional. MEDIDAS: Anula la revolución colectivista. Promueve medidas económicas de guerra más efectivas Nombra al general Vicente Rojo jefe del Estado Mayor. Intenta la compra de armamento y la búsqueda de apoyo internacional. Hizo público el programa “los Trece Puntos”: condiciones mínimas para la paz. Juan Negrín, socialista moderado: Gobierno más autoritario y centralista 5 de marzo de 1939: golpe de Estado contra Negrín por el coronel Segismundo Casado formándose un Consejo Nacional de Defensa, en Madrid, que trata de negociar con Franco sin éxito.
  21. 21. Evolución en la zona nacional. La Junta de Defensa Nacional. El ascenso de Franco. Desde el punto de vista ideológico: • Rebelión= “alzamiento nacional”, movimiento contra la “República marxista”. • Importancia de la Iglesia: “cruzada” contra el ateísmo. Economía de guerra: • Se cancelan todas las medidas de reforma agraria • Apoyo de la oligarquía económica • Compras masivas de material de guerra a Alemania e Italia. La muerte del general Sanjurjo descabezó el movimiento Burgos creación de la Junta de Defensa Nacional: estado de guerra.
  22. 22. Evolución en la zona nacional. La Junta de Defensa Nacional. El ascenso de Franco. • Apoyo personal de Alemania, el Ejército de África y el éxito de las primeras operaciones = el más influyente de los generales sublevados necesidad de establecer un mando único  1-octubre en Burgos“Jefe del Gobierno del Estado español”. • dictadura personal y régimen militar • Junta Técnica de Estado  asesoraban al Caudillo. • lento pero continuo proceso de institucionalización Ascenso de Franco. El Decreto de Unificación y la configuración del nuevo Estado. •A partir de 1937: partido único, Falange Española Tradicionalista y de las JONS: modelo del fascismo italiano y del nazismo alemán •Sindicato vertical •Leyes orientadas a afianzar el régimen totalitario. •Fuero del Trabajo •La Iglesia: estado confesional, recuperó el control de la educación. Nacional-catolicismo •Ley de pena de muerte y la Ley de Responsabilidades Políticas Represión y violencia. •dirigida desde el poder constituido. •los primeros en sufrir la represión fueron: ejército y fuerzas de seguridad •“sacas” y “paseos” nocturnos, fusilamientos •Estado de guerra
  23. 23. Dimensión internacional del conflicto El Comité de No Intervención. • Prólogo de la Segunda Guerra Mundial: se enfrentaron las mismas que después se enfrentarán • Agosto de 1936: Comité Internacional de No Intervención: 27 países, entre ellos Inglaterra, Francia, Alemania e Italia: • neutrales y evitar el suministro de armas y recursos a ambos contendientes. • Resultó un completo fraude
  24. 24. Losapoyosdelossublevados. Alemania nazi: aviones, la Legión Cóndor, suministro de material de guerra y líneas de crédito. Italia de Mussolini: material de guerra (aviones, vehículos, municiones) y tropas: Cuerpo de Tropas Voluntarias (CTV). Portugal: los Viriatos. EEUU: Gobierno americano se declaraba neutral (no ayudaba a la República) pero la petrolera Texaco proporcionaba todo el combustible que necesitaban los sublevados. Respaldo diplomático de El Vaticano reconoció al régimen franquista y en verano de 1937.
  25. 25. LosapoyosdelaRepública. su solicitud de ayuda a Francia fue denegada por el Acuerdo de No Intervención. Unión Soviética: ayuda militar con asesores y material (armas, municiones, aviones), pagada con el oro del Banco de España Méjico aportó una minúscula ayuda pero acogió a numerosos exiliados republicanos al final de la guerra. Brigadas Internacionales
  26. 26. LA OPINIÓN PÚBLICA Y LOS INTELECTUALES. La causa republicana atrajo las simpatías de toda la izquierda mundial y de la mayoría de los intelectuales (Robert Capa, André Malraux, George Orwell, Ernest Hemingway…) la opinión de la derecha en los países democráticos fue más variada: los católicos se inclinaban por Franco, muchos de ellos tenían sentimientos antialemanes.
  27. 27. LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA GUERRA Costeshumanos:muerte,represiónyexilio. PÉRDIDAS DEMOGRÁFICAS: Muertes en el frente + muertes causadas por el hambre, los bombardeos o la represión Aproximadamente medio millón de fallecidos. Descenso de la TN REPRESIÓN EXILIO: los “niños de la guerra” 450.000 personas abandonaron el país: a Francia y Méjico y, en menor grado, a África del Norte, a la U.R.S.S. y a otros países iberoamericanos.
  28. 28. •vuelta a una economía predominantemente agraria •destrucción del tejido industrial, de viviendas, de infraestructuras. •El envío a la U.R.S.S. de más de 500 toneladas de oro procedentes del Banco de España por la ayuda prestada y el pago de la deuda a la Alemania nazi provocaron hambre y desabastecimiento. •La producción cayó en todos los sectores. Consecuencias económicas: •Control de la economía por parte de la oligarquía tradicional •Eliminación de los derechos adquiridos por los trabajadores. Consecuencias sociales: •Dictadura militar: pérdida de las libertades políticas y personales. Consecuencias políticas: •España de lso vencedores y vencidos •grupos se “beneficiaron” de la nueva situación: terratenientes, Ejército, Iglesia. Consecuencias morales:
  29. 29. La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • Castilla y León estaba integrada, en 1936, dentro de la VI y VII divisiones militares. • En Burgos, el General Batet, fiel al gobierno de la República, pierde el control de la situación ante la agitación de los cuarteles y la actuación de hombres de confianza de Mola, como el coronel Moreno. • En Palencia hay un conato de resistencia pero es vencida de inmediato por los sublevados. • La VII división militar, con cabecera en Valladolid, incluye Zamora, Salamanca, Segovia, Ávila y Cáceres. • Saliquet • Onésimo Redondo • Resistencia por parte republicana fue en las montañas de León  “maquis”. El triunfo de la sublevación militar en Castilla y León.
  30. 30. La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • Los núcleos de decisión: Burgos, Salamanca y Valladolid. • BURGOS: Junta de Defensa Nacional, presidido por el general Cabanellas. • El mando único como medio de ganar la guerra. • Reuniones en Salamanca para llegar a un acuerdo. • 1 de octubre de 1936, Franco es proclamado por la Junta de Burgos Generalísimo de las Fuerzas Nacionales de Tierra, Mar y Aire, máxima jerarquía militar. Mientras dure la guerra será también “Jefe del Gobierno del Estado Español”. • El 2 de septiembre de 1936, los falangistas celebran en Valladolid su Consejo Nacional. • FET y de las JONS. • Franco va concentrando en sus manos todos los poderes. • Burgos es la sede de la Junta Técnica del Estado • Salamanca es la sede del cuartel general de Franco • Valladolid, en lugar más secundario, es el núcleo de las JONS. • Los campos de concentración. ubicados en monasterios o cuarteles: el más importante de todos en Miranda de Ebro Castilla y León, el centro de la España Nacional durante la Guerra.
  31. 31. La Guerra Civil en Castilla y León. • La mayor parte del territorio de la actual Castilla y León estuvo alejado de los frentes de combate • El “terror caliente” (el de los sublevados contra los republicanos, durante la Guerra Civil): • falta de suministro • represión. • Complacencia y aceptación de la situación. Se impone el ideario totalitario de Falange La vida en la retaguardia: dura represión contra los republicanos.

