CheckBAC Alcohol Monitoring Platform

©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Affordable, Accurate...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Mission Statement Dr...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Vision Now 3 CheckBA...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Our Patent 4 Title: ...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Overview of Products...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 6 CheckBAC: How it w...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 7 CheckBAC: Product ...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 8 CheckBAC is a brea...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 9 CheckBAC + Ignitio...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 10 Problems we can a...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 11 CheckBAC Cost Pro...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 12 CheckBAC: Current...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 13 Competitive Advan...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 1 Financials One stu...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 15 Financial Savings...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Other Benefits of Ch...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 17 Testimonials “Wit...
©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 18 Thank You www.che...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CheckBAC Alcohol Monitoring Platform

30 views

Published on

CheckBAC DUI Deck

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CheckBAC Alcohol Monitoring Platform

  1. 1. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Affordable, Accurate & Automated Remote Alcohol Monitoring ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide.www.checkbacbusiness.com
  2. 2. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Mission Statement Driven By Safety, Inc. was founded to create safer communities on our roadways, at our workplaces, and where we celebrate by building platforms that deliver accurate and automated remote alcohol monitoring, available at an affordable price. 2
  3. 3. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Vision Now 3 CheckBAC 2.0 will expand the platform’s capabilities by providing an enterprise- quality experience for a broader range of audiences and with a focus on user compliance through rewards and trust-building. This will enhance systems for courts, rehab, fleet, employer, and consumer programs. We will revolutionize probation and treatment programs forever by reducing the cost of monitoring. Enabling thousands to safely avoid prison by using CheckBAC. Integrate adaptive A.I. to further automate and optimize user interactions to produce measurable outcomes. DBS currently provides the most cost-effective alcohol monitoring solution on the market – CheckBAC Enterprise. CheckBAC has proven to be a disruptive force for DWI and drug courts who have expanded their capacity by lowering their costs. Not Too Far AwayVery Soon
  4. 4. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Our Patent 4 Title: MOBILE SAFETY PLATFORM • Application No: 62/099,226; • Filing Date: January 2, 2015 • Inventor(s): Rodney Stearns, Deepak Sundar, Scott Martin • Reference no: 190420-8010 • Status: Patent issued
  5. 5. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Overview of Products 5 Our innovative consumer app makes personal safety and responsibility a shared experience. The SOBR1 platform allows massive responsibility campaigns to finally have an effective tool to empower individuals to make safer choices. Ride with confidence now that your driver is verified as sober. For the first time ever, passengers have the power to get real-time sobriety checks from their taxi, ride share, or transportation driver. Currently monitoring users in 8 states, CheckBAC is the most affordable remote alcohol monitoring solution on the planet. Our enterprise platform powers real-time, verified BAC tests, complete with GPS and video data.
  6. 6. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 6 CheckBAC: How it works iOS or Android device + Police-grade Bluetooth™ breathalyzer Real-time results sent to monitor portal. Viewable on any web- enabled browser User-administered BAC test, verifying via their front-facing smartphone camera (*DBS patent-pending)
  7. 7. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 7 CheckBAC: Product ecosystem Enterprise grade system can monitor thousands of users at once. A A B C D E E Full reporting capabilities: • Complete test histories • Flagged non-compliant users • Summary report for court management B Secure online dashboard shows BAC, video verification, and GPS. Facial recognition coming soon. C Monitors can assign BAC tests on a fixed test schedule, randomly, or on demand. D Probation officer receives urgent alerts regarding user violations via the dashboard, email, and mobile SMS.
  8. 8. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 8 CheckBAC is a breakthrough in cost savings $2,755Cost per year Portable breathalyzer with built-in camera and cellular module SL2 device $520 Setup $75 Monthly fees $180 $5,500Cost per year Transdermal alcohol detection system, worn on ankle Bracelet cost $1,500 (leased) Setup $50 - $100 Monthly fees $300 - $450 Cost per year $340 - $1,120* Police grade Bluetooth® breathalyzer paired with iOS or Android smartphone Breathalyzer $40 - $100 Monthly fees $25 - $85 *wholesale vs. retail
  9. 9. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 9 CheckBAC + Ignition Interlocks = Enforceable 24/7 Monitoring • All 50 states have laws pertaining to ignition interlocks. 43 require after 1st DWI offense.* • Keeps monitoring offenders when they’re not driving their car(s), or in a rental. • Can be used for those who claim not to have a car to comply with interlock orders. • Can be used for those who use work vehicles. *http://www.madd.org/drunk-driving/ignition-interlocks/status-of-state-ignition.html/
  10. 10. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 10 Problems we can address: 50 to 75 percent of convicted drunk drivers continue to drive on a suspended license. We can change this through ongoing compliance monitoring. (Peck, R.C., Wilson, R. J., and Sutton, L. 1995. “Driver license strategies for controlling the persistent DUI offender, Strategies for Dealing with the intent Drinking Driver.” Transportation Research Board, Transportation Research Circular No. 437. Washington, D.C. National Research Council: 48-49 and Beck, KH, et al. “Effects of Ignition Interlock License Restrictions on Drivers with Multiple Alcohol Offenses: A Randomized Trial in Maryland.” American Journal of Public Health, 89 vol. 11 (1999): 1696-1700.)
  11. 11. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 11 CheckBAC Cost Probation Market Only* Per month monitoring fee per offender, wholesale. $15-$60 mark-up for court or reseller revenue $40- 700+DUI/Drug courts in U.S., focused on addressing repeat offenders (in addition to all other courts handling DUI/Domestic abuse) Typical probation period for offenders 6-24MONTHS CheckBAC is the most economical solution to 24/7 alcohol monitoring on the market today *Additional target enterprise markets include airlines, private and public vehicle fleets, safety-sensitive workplaces (hospitals, manufacturing, etc.) $85
  12. 12. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 12 CheckBAC: Current Adoption • CheckBAC DUI beta program began in June of 2016. Now active in courts in GA, TX, MN, AR, MT and WY – with both direct relationships with courts and through reseller partners. • More than 400 active users in beta program • CheckBAC alcohol rehabilitation monitoring program underway in FL • Fleet client contracts in progress in GA & CA
  13. 13. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 13 Competitive Advantages Affordable for vast majority of offenders (up to 80% savings) $40 to $85/month for monitoring, plus commercially available personal breathalyzer ($40 to $100) Most immediate and practical Stays with offender (vs ignition interlock), real-time (vs transdermal method), more tamper-proof (vs Scram) Most effective Real-time results, with video capture (patent pending) versus still photo; also real-time audio, BAC level, GPS location and facial recognition (in new release) (vs Scram) Simplicity and near-zero maintenance No complex proprietary hardware systems, CheckBAC uses offender’s own smartphone paired with an easy-to-use commercial personal breathalyzer. Simplicity for probation officers and administrators Intuitive portal, flexible test options, alert integration with mobile phone and email
  14. 14. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 1 Financials One study, started in 1998 and still ongoing, found that the nine drug courts that participated in this study so far have saved the state approximately $9 million in avoided criminal justice costs for every year a new set of participants enters these programs.* In savings with collaborative courts $9million To house an inmate $70,812 Annually $196.70To house an inmate for a day NPC Research, Inc., and Administrative Office of the Courts, Judicial Council of California, “California Drug Courts: A Methodology for Determining Costs and Benefits; Phase II: Testing the Methodology,” October 2004. * CA Legislative Analyst’s Office 2016/2017
  15. 15. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 15 Financial Savings with CheckBAC Placing offenders on CheckBAC at the point of arrest and release can save money on housing and jail over-crowding. The cost of CheckBAC starting at $50.00 is affordable to most. $50 By monitoring them rather than jailing them $4,101 IN SAVINGS per month Monitoring an offender for a month saves the state close to a $136.70 for each day out of jail.
  16. 16. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. Other Benefits of CheckBAC Man Hours Able to monitor from the office. Cut down on home visits. Officer Safety No late night visits into potential dangerous situations. Equipment Savings Offenders looses, or destroys equipment, it’s a minimum replacement cost.
  17. 17. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 17 Testimonials “With the much lower cost of CheckBAC, we can now enable many more individuals enter probation and diversion programs. This eases jail overcrowding and encourages alcohol offenders to alter their behavior.” Hon. Susan E. Edlein – Judge, Fulton County State Court, Atlanta, GA “I’ve been looking for this solution for years and CheckBAC finally makes it a reality. Now my probationers are off of expensive systems and using this simple and effective alcohol monitoring solution.” Dustin Rutherford– President, AZ Bail, Conroe, TX “What’s so amazing is how fast we can have an offender set up with CheckBAC. No complicated installation or cumbersome training. You download the app to their phone, show them how to use it with the breathalyzer, and boom – you’re done in 5 minutes.” Ted Ruiz– Owner, Safety Check, Inc., Hidalgo County, TX
  18. 18. ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Confidential: not for public distribution. 18 Thank You www.checkbacbusiness.com ©2017 Driven By Safety Inc. All rights reserved worldwide.

×