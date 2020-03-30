SBA Loan Programs Available for Small Businesses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
withum.com March 30, 2020
withum.com 2 Frank Boutillette, CPA, CGMA, Partner, Financial Services Thomas Reck, CPA/ABV, CFF, Forensic and Valuation S...
withum.com  SBA Assistance Available  SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program  Paycheck Protection Program  Sample C...
withum.com SBA has several different financial assistance programs for small businesses  SBA Disaster Assistance Loans fo...
withum.com
withum.com • Entities eligible • Sole-proprietor (with or without employees); independent contractor; business, cooperativ...
withum.com • Emergency Grant of up to $10,000 paid within 3 days after applying with SBA under the EIDL Program • Not requ...
withum.com Step 1 – Apply for loan  On-line: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela  By mail  In person  Application documen...
withum.com Step 2 – Property Verified and Loan Processing Decision Made  SBA reviews credit before conducting inspection ...
withum.com Step 3 – Loans closed and funds disbursed  SBA prepares Loan Closing Document (LCD) for signature  Within 5 d...
withum.com
withum.com  Any business, private nonprofit or public nonprofit organization which employs not more than 500 employees. I...
withum.com  Covered period is the period between February 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020  Payroll Costs  Employee (covers s...
withum.com  Maximum Loan amount (capped at $10,000,000)  2.5 times the average monthly payroll costs incurred during the...
withum.com • Allowable uses • Payroll costs • Costs for continuation of health care benefits, paid sick leave, medical or ...
withum.com • Waiver of • Personal guarantee • Collateral • Fees • Loan is 100% guaranteed by the SBA • Maximum maturity 10...
withum.com • Loan Forgiveness • Covered period – 8 week period beginning on the date of the origination of loan • Amounts ...
withum.com • The amount of the loan forgiveness shall not exceed the principle • Reduction of forgiveness based on number ...
withum.com • Re-hire/re-instate reduced wages • The amount of the reduction of the loan forgiveness is determined without ...
withum.com
withum.com  NYC Employee Retention Grant Program • Small businesses with fewer than 5 employees can receive a grant up to...
withum.com Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund  Microenterprise Grant - $5,000 • Businesses under $500,000 •...
withum.com Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan COVID-19 • Applications accepted through May 8, 2020, contingent o...
withum.com Los Angeles City Small Business Emergency Microloan Program • Business located within the City of Los Angeles •...
withum.com San Francisco COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Fund • Grants up to $10,000 for employee salaries and rent • B...
withum.com  New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) is empowered to make grants during states of emergency, inclu...
withum.com
withum.com • Talk with current bank relationship • Do they provide SBA loans • What information will they need • If curren...
withum.com 29 Frank Boutillette, CPA, CGMA, Partner, Financial Services fboutillette@withum.com Thomas Reck, CPA/ABV, CFF,...
withum.com Withum’s experts are available to assist with tax training at your firm or organization. Email sba@withum.com t...
  1. 1. withum.com March 30, 2020
  2. 2. withum.com 2 Frank Boutillette, CPA, CGMA, Partner, Financial Services Thomas Reck, CPA/ABV, CFF, Forensic and Valuation Services Matthew Walsh, CPA, MS, Team Leader
  3. 3. withum.com  SBA Assistance Available  SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program  Paycheck Protection Program  Sample Calculation for Paycheck Protection Program  Q&A Session (as time permits) 3
  4. 4. withum.com SBA has several different financial assistance programs for small businesses  SBA Disaster Assistance Loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19 • Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program • Emergency EIDL Grants  Standard 7(a) Loan Program with amendments under the CARES bill  Express Loan Program – increased amount from $350,000 to $1,000,000
  5. 5. withum.com
  6. 6. withum.com • Entities eligible • Sole-proprietor (with or without employees); independent contractor; business, cooperative, ESOP tribal small business concern with not more than 500 employees, and entities that meet the small business definition of the SBA • Maximum Loan: $2,000,000 (max. amount can be waived by SBA) • Loan amount determined by SBA • Interest Rates: 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit entities • Term: up to 30 years • SBA is waiving  “credit elsewhere” clause  Personal guarantees for loans under $200,000  Applicant needs to be in business for 1 yr. (but must have started prior to 1/31/20)  SBA can approve based solely on credit score and not require tax returns
  7. 7. withum.com • Emergency Grant of up to $10,000 paid within 3 days after applying with SBA under the EIDL Program • Not required to be repaid • If approved for Loan under Paycheck Protection Program, this grant would reduce the amount of the loan forgiveness amount
  8. 8. withum.com Step 1 – Apply for loan  On-line: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela  By mail  In person  Application documents include • Business Loan Application (SBA Form 5) • IRS Form 4506T completed by each business – principals owning 20% or more • Personal financial statements • Copies of recent federal income tax returns (or an explanation if not available) • Schedule of monthly revenues • Schedule of liabilities
  9. 9. withum.com Step 2 – Property Verified and Loan Processing Decision Made  SBA reviews credit before conducting inspection  SBA will estimate the amount of the loss  Loan officer will determine eligibility and work closely with the company through the process  Process takes 2 to 3 weeks
  10. 10. withum.com Step 3 – Loans closed and funds disbursed  SBA prepares Loan Closing Document (LCD) for signature  Within 5 days of receiving the LCD back, the SBA will disburse the first round of funds - $25,000  Caseworker will work with the Company to meet all loan conditions and schedule out future disbursements
  11. 11. withum.com
  12. 12. withum.com  Any business, private nonprofit or public nonprofit organization which employs not more than 500 employees. In addition, small business concerns, as defined by the SBA, may also be eligible • SBA definition of small business concern varies based on total gross revenue or total number of employees based on industry (NAICS) • i.e. 33311 Machine Manufacturing – Farm Equipment – under 1,250 employees is considered a small business  Includes sole-proprietors, independent contractors and eligible self-employed individuals  Includes businesses with industry code beginning with 72 (Accommodation and Food Services) business with multiple locations provided each location is less than 500 employees
  13. 13. withum.com  Covered period is the period between February 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020  Payroll Costs  Employee (covers salaries up to $100,000 annually, as prorated for covered period) • Salary; wage; commission; cash tip; vacation, parental, family, medical, or sick leave; health insurance, retirement benefits; state and local taxes)  Sole proprietor or independent contractor (up to $100,000 annually, as prorated for covered period) • Wage; commission; income; net earnings from self-employment  Excludes qualified sick leave, family leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
  14. 14. withum.com  Maximum Loan amount (capped at $10,000,000)  2.5 times the average monthly payroll costs incurred during the 1 year period before the date on which the loan is made PLUS  Outstanding amount of loans under 7(b)(2) that were made during 1/1/20 and ending on the date which covered loans are made available • These are disaster loans other than for COVID-19, this too is subject to interpretation whether you can excess fund from both programs
  15. 15. withum.com • Allowable uses • Payroll costs • Costs for continuation of health care benefits, paid sick leave, medical or family leave and insurance premium • Payments of interest on any mortgage obligations • Does not include prepayments of or payment of principle  Rent  Utilities  Interest on any other debt incurred before the covered period
  16. 16. withum.com • Waiver of • Personal guarantee • Collateral • Fees • Loan is 100% guaranteed by the SBA • Maximum maturity 10 years from the date the borrower applies for loan forgiveness • Interest rate not to exceed 4% • Lender to provide a deferral of principle and interest for a period of 6 to 12 months • There is no prohibition from a recipient of an EIDL during the period 1/31/20 and ending on the date which covered loans are made available that is for a purpose other than paying payroll costs
  17. 17. withum.com • Loan Forgiveness • Covered period – 8 week period beginning on the date of the origination of loan • Amounts eligible for forgiveness of costs paid during covered period (8 week period) • Payroll costs • Interest on mortgages • Rent • Utility payments
  18. 18. withum.com • The amount of the loan forgiveness shall not exceed the principle • Reduction of forgiveness based on number of employees • Average number of FTEs per month during the covered period divided by • At the election of the borrower  Average number of FTEs per month during 2/15/19 to 6/30/19 or  Average number of FTEs per month during 1/1/20 to 2/29/20  Reduction based on Salary and Wages • Any reduction in total salary of any employee during the covered period that is in excess of 25% of the total salary during the most recent full quarter before the covered period  Employees earning over $100,000 per year not used in the calculation
  19. 19. withum.com • Re-hire/re-instate reduced wages • The amount of the reduction of the loan forgiveness is determined without regard to a reduction of FTEs or Salary Reduction if • By June 30, 2020, the employer eliminates the reduction of the number of FTEs and salary amounts during the 2/15/20 and ending 30 days after the date of this enactment
  20. 20. withum.com
  21. 21. withum.com  NYC Employee Retention Grant Program • Small businesses with fewer than 5 employees can receive a grant up to $27,000 to cover 40% of payroll costs for 2 months • Includes all 5 boroughs • Demonstrate COVID-19 caused 25% decrease in revenue • Business operational for at least 6 months • No outstanding tax liens or legal judgments  NYC Small Business Continuity Loan Fund • Businesses with less than 100 employees are eligible for zero interest loan up to $75,000 • Demonstrate 25% reduction in revenue • Demonstrate ability to repay the loan • No outstanding tax liens or legal judgments https://www1.nyc.gov/site/sbs/businesses/covid19-business-outreach.page
  22. 22. withum.com Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund  Microenterprise Grant - $5,000 • Businesses under $500,000 • Signed tax return • Description of impact of COVID-19 on your business and plan for recovery  Small Biz Grant – up to $25,000 • Businesses with annual revenue $500,000 to $3M • Signed tax return • 2019 financial statements, • verification of cash flow needs • Proof of insurance • Description of impact of COVID-19 on your business and plan for recovery  Small Biz Zero Interest Loan - $25,000 to $100,000 Loan • Businesses with annual revenue $3M to $5M • Signed tax return • 2019 financial statements • verification of cash flow needs • Proof of insurance • Description of impact of COVID-19 on your business and plan for recovery  https://www.phila.gov/programs/philadelphia-covid-19-small-business- relief-fund/
  23. 23. withum.com Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan COVID-19 • Applications accepted through May 8, 2020, contingent on availability of funds • Businesses with 2 to 100 employees • 1 year term • Interest free for first 12 months, then 12% until repaid • https://floridadisaster.biz/
  24. 24. withum.com Los Angeles City Small Business Emergency Microloan Program • Business located within the City of Los Angeles • Show historical profits and ability to repay loan • Prove job retention • Use of funds – job retention, reasonable and eligible working capital expenses • Loan limits $5,000 to $20,000 • Interest rate 0% for one year or 3% – 5% for up to 5 years • No loan fees • https://cloud.bmisw.com/CityOfLA/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2FCityOfLA%2FWorkflo w%2FEnter%2FMicroloan_Begin
  25. 25. withum.com San Francisco COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Fund • Grants up to $10,000 for employee salaries and rent • Businesses with 1 – 5 employees • Demonstrate a loss of revenue of more than 25% • Have less than $2,500,000 in gross receipts • https://oewd.org/covid-19-small-business-resiliency-fund
  26. 26. withum.com  New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) is empowered to make grants during states of emergency, including the current one  Fill out on line questionnaire which leads to either their program or the SBA program  NJEDA Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program up to $5,000  For NJ based SMEs that have between 1 – 10 FTEs  $1,000 per FTE up to a total of $5,000 Grant  NJEDA Small Business Assistance Loan Program up to $100,000  10 yr loan 0% interest 1-5 yrs; prevailing rate thereafter  Deferred payments for 12 months  In business for 1 year and under $5M in annual revenue  Impacted negatively by COVID-19 • Reduction of business hours, complete close of business, at least 20% decline in revenue • Debt coverage ratio of 1.00 on 12-31-19
  27. 27. withum.com
  28. 28. withum.com • Talk with current bank relationship • Do they provide SBA loans • What information will they need • If current bank does not provide SBA loans call Withum for referral • Gather financial data • Company formation documents (i.e. certification of incorporation) • Financial statements – 3 years if you have them • Personal financial statements for all owners over 20% • Tax returns for last three years • Payroll records for 2019 and 2020 • Schedule of all debt (mortgages, notes, accounts payable)
  29. 29. withum.com 29 Frank Boutillette, CPA, CGMA, Partner, Financial Services fboutillette@withum.com Thomas Reck, CPA/ABV, CFF, Forensic and Valuation Services treck@withum.com Matthew Walsh, CPA, MS, Team Leader mwalsh@withum.com
  30. 30. withum.com Withum’s experts are available to assist with tax training at your firm or organization. Email sba@withum.com to get in touch with our team.

