EXCEL VBA實務應用 (3/24,6/28) 蔡明和
如何開啟開發人員模式
如何進入EXCEL VBA程式碼模式
如何執行巨集
如何插入按鈕到EXCEL中
如何修改按鈕文字
VBA程式語言基本結構 • Sub 函數或程序名稱() '定義(宣告)函數或程序 • Dim i As Integer '宣告變數i為整數 • Dim k As Single '宣告變數k為有小數變數 • Dim s As String '宣告...
變數的命名規則 如同在Visual Basic中一般，一個變數名稱最多可使用255個字元，變數名稱的命名規則 如下: • 1.變數的第一個字元需英文字母。例如 Person1為有效變數名，23men則是不合規則 的變數名稱。 • 2.變數名稱不...
物件屬性、方法和事件 • Visual Basic 語言中的所有物件都擁有自己的屬性、方法和事件。其中包括表單和控制項。您可以將屬性 (Property) 視為物件的屬性 (Attribute)，將方法視為其動作，並將事件視為其回應。 • 日常...
EXCEL 物件的屬性及方法
EXCEL 的事件
訊息對話方塊(MSGBOX) MsgBox 函數的語法 MsgBox prompt[, buttons] [, title] [, helpfile, context] prompt(顯示訊息) buttons(顯示按鈕種類)前後中框號代表這個...
顯示一個接收使用者輸入的對話方塊 • 語法 • expression .InputBox(Prompt, Title, Default, Left, Top, HelpFile, HelpContextID, Type) • expressio...
如何儲存有巨集的EXCEL檔案
如何開啟有巨集的EXCEL檔案
EXCEL VBA常用的物件對應表
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Excel vba實務應用 第1天

30 views

Published on

Excel vba實務應用 第1天講義

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Excel vba實務應用 第1天

  1. 1. EXCEL VBA實務應用 (3/24,6/28) 蔡明和
  2. 2. 如何開啟開發人員模式
  3. 3. 如何進入EXCEL VBA程式碼模式
  4. 4. 如何執行巨集
  5. 5. 如何插入按鈕到EXCEL中
  6. 6. 如何修改按鈕文字
  7. 7. VBA程式語言基本結構 • Sub 函數或程序名稱() '定義(宣告)函數或程序 • Dim i As Integer '宣告變數i為整數 • Dim k As Single '宣告變數k為有小數變數 • Dim s As String '宣告變數s為字串 • • Let i = 3 ‘指定3變數I • k = 3.5 '指定3.5變數k, Let可以省略不寫 • Let s = “hello” ‘指定字串hello變數s,字串前後要用雙引號包住 • End Sub
  8. 8. 變數的命名規則 如同在Visual Basic中一般，一個變數名稱最多可使用255個字元，變數名稱的命名規則 如下: • 1.變數的第一個字元需英文字母。例如 Person1為有效變數名，23men則是不合規則 的變數名稱。 • 2.變數名稱不可包含空白、點、，逗號或其他特殊字元。 • 3.變數名稱不可為關鍵字，例如for、next、while、public等 • PS:可以用中文變數,但是不建議 參考網站:http://civil.nju.edu.tw/weng/excel/lectureNote/1.6.htm
  9. 9. 物件屬性、方法和事件 • Visual Basic 語言中的所有物件都擁有自己的屬性、方法和事件。其中包括表單和控制項。您可以將屬性 (Property) 視為物件的屬性 (Attribute)，將方法視為其動作，並將事件視為其回應。 • 日常物件，例如氦氣汽球，也有屬性、方法和事件。汽球的屬性 (Property) 包括可見的屬性 (Attribute)，如高度、 直徑和顏色。其他屬性 (Property) 則描述其狀態 (充氣或洩氣)，或是其他不可見的屬性 (Attribute)，如持續時間。 雖然所有汽球都有這些屬性，但是這些屬性的值則視汽球而有所不同。 • 汽球也有可以執行的已知方法或動作。它有充氣的方法 (用氦氣填充)、洩氣的方法 (排出內容物)，以及升空的方 法 (釋放汽球)。同樣地，所有汽球都能執行這些方法。 • 汽球也會對某些外部事件產生回應。例如，汽球會以洩氣的方式回應被戳刺的事件，或是以升空的方式回應被釋 放的事件。 • 出處:https://msdn.microsoft.com/zh-tw/library/ms172576(v=vs.90).aspx
  10. 10. EXCEL 物件的屬性及方法
  11. 11. EXCEL 的事件
  12. 12. 訊息對話方塊(MSGBOX) MsgBox 函數的語法 MsgBox prompt[, buttons] [, title] [, helpfile, context] prompt(顯示訊息) buttons(顯示按鈕種類)前後中框號代表這個變數可以不輸入 title(指定標題文字) 範例: msgbox "執行完成",vbOKOnly,"訊息提示“ Debug.print msgbox("您是否要繼續?",vbYesNo,"訊息提示") 參考網站: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/aa445082(v=vs.60).aspx
  13. 13. 顯示一個接收使用者輸入的對話方塊 • 語法 • expression .InputBox(Prompt, Title, Default, Left, Top, HelpFile, HelpContextID, Type) • expression 代表 Application 物件的變數。 範例: • Debug.Print inputbox(“請輸入您的執行的次數”,”輸入訊息”,5) • 參考網站: https://msdn.microsoft.com/zh- tw/library/office/ff839468.aspx
  14. 14. 如何儲存有巨集的EXCEL檔案
  15. 15. 如何開啟有巨集的EXCEL檔案
  16. 16. EXCEL VBA常用的物件對應表

×