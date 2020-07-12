10 ton 25000liters lpg gas skid station Price configuration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacturer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Indus...
Tank Dimensions (mm) (length x width x height) 7594x2124x2714 mm Material of Tank and Main Pressure Parts Carbon Steel Q34...
Valid time 60 days Shipment: / Packing Nude Delivery time 30 DAYS SINCE RECEIVING YOUR PAYMENT Pament term By T/T, 30% DEP...
Cases of some LPG products exported to Nigeria
PART IV : Introduction of our company:
PART V: Customers visting our factory
we're warmly welcome the friends visit our factory in China We wish we could negotiate with each other through e-mail or b...
Company website:https://www.wltrucks.com/
  1. 1. 程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacturer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Industry Park,,Suizhou City, HuBei province, China. QUOTATION 10 ton 25000liters LPG Gas skid station PART I: Technical Specification: 10ton / 25CBM LPG Skid DIMENSIONS Volume of Tank 25000L Filling Weight 10000 kg Tank Weight 5650 kg Thickness of Shell (mm) 12 mm Thickness of Endplate (mm) 12 mm Tank Diameter (mm) 2000 mm LPG gas station dimensions (length x width x height) 9900x2280x2450mm
  2. 2. Tank Dimensions (mm) (length x width x height) 7594x2124x2714 mm Material of Tank and Main Pressure Parts Carbon Steel Q345R Filling Medium Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( Propane) Design Pressure 1.77 MPa Corrosion Allowance 1 mm Medium Density 420 kg/ M3 Manufacturing Standard: Pressure vessels, Supervision Regulation on Safety Technology for Stationary Pressure Vessels of China. Main parts of LPG Tank Item Specification Quantity Discharge Pipe DN80 1 Inflow Pipe DN80 1 Outlet DN50 1 Gas phase balance pipes DN50 2 Manhole DN450 1 Drain Hole DN50 1 Main accessories: pump, motor, pulley, base, alarm, frequency conversion Device, control box, spray water pipe, float level gauge, pressure gauge, Thermometer, safety valve, safety return valve, filter, check valve, Ball valve, globe valve, pipeline safety valve, unloading tube, anti-shock tube, flange, metal pad, 8.8 bolts, electronic filling scale, pipeline. Filling dispenser 1 set. Skid Parts List will be show in separated page below. LPG Skid Part list Model Item Qty Junction surface J41N-2.5-50 Stop Valve DN50 6 RF J41N-2.5-25 Stop Valve DN25 2 RF J41N-2.5-80 Stop Valve DN80 1 RF J24W-320-DN6 J24W Needle Valve M20*1.5 1 HG21584-95 Magnetic plate level Gauge UZFAL-2.5RF-3040-0.5 1 RF A42F-25-80 Safety Valve DN80 1 RF Y-100T Pressure Gauge M20*1.5 1.5degree 0~4Mpa 1 WTQ-280 Thermometer M33*2 2.5 degree 1 -40ºC~60ºC PART II: Commercial term ITEM DESCRIPTION QTY (unit) UNIT PRICE FOB Shanghai port (USD) UNIT PRICE CIF LPG gas skid 10 tons Same as above specification 1 unit 23142
  3. 3. Valid time 60 days Shipment: / Packing Nude Delivery time 30 DAYS SINCE RECEIVING YOUR PAYMENT Pament term By T/T, 30% DEPOSIT, BALANCE BEFORE THE DELIVERY FROM FACTORY. PART lII: More photos of LPG gas skid:
  4. 4. Cases of some LPG products exported to Nigeria
  5. 5. PART IV : Introduction of our company:
  6. 6. PART V: Customers visting our factory
  7. 7. we're warmly welcome the friends visit our factory in China We wish we could negotiate with each other through e-mail or by phone. It would be our honor if you come to china to meet us face-to-face as well. We would serve you as good as we can: 1. Book hotel for you. 2. Pick you up at the airport. 3. Be your translator and show you around in our factory. 4. Certificate available and testing machine service.
  8. 8. Company website:https://www.wltrucks.com/

