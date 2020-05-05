Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Практична робота №5 http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
Повторимо правила поведінки та безпеки в комп’ютерному класі http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
На повторення матеріалу відводиться 5 хвилин http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020 Практична робота №5
Працюємо за комп’ютером http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020 Працюємо з інструкційними картками Працюємо за комп’ютером
Домашнє завдання Повторити раніше вивчений матеріал http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
До нових зустрічей! http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

44

22 views

Published on

с

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

44

  1. 1. Практична робота №5 http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
  2. 2. Повторимо правила поведінки та безпеки в комп’ютерному класі http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
  3. 3. На повторення матеріалу відводиться 5 хвилин http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020 Практична робота №5
  4. 4. Працюємо за комп’ютером http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
  5. 5. http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020 Працюємо з інструкційними картками Працюємо за комп’ютером
  6. 6. Домашнє завдання Повторити раніше вивчений матеріал http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020
  7. 7. До нових зустрічей! http://vsimppt.com.ua/ Сьогодні 05.05.2020

×