Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
科捜研に入るために やること -化学編-
科捜研に入るまでの私の経歴 •大学：薬学部薬学科 •研究室：分析化学 •社会人1年目：製薬メーカーの研究職として勤務 •社会人2年目：科捜研の研究員を拝命 この動画では、 科捜研に入るためには何をしておけばいいのかを解説
高校 •理系に進む •大学進学時の学部選びが重要 •化学を勉強できる学部に入る •薬学部 •工学部化学系学科 •理学部化学系学科 •薬剤師の方がやや有利かもしれない できれば薬学部（6年制学科）に進んだほうがいい
大学 •研究室選び •令和3年度神奈川県警化学分野募集要項より抜粋 •専門考査出題範囲 • 一般化学、分析化学、応用化学、有機化学、有機合 成化学及びこれらに関連する分野 •これらに関連する研究室にはいる •特に有機合成がおすすめ • 化学分野...
社会人 •化学系研究職をやっていれば有利だが必須では ない 大学で化学を勉強していれば転職できる可能性も あり •ある程度の社会人経験があれば科捜研に入って から給与に反映される
大卒 or 院卒 or 中途 •どれが有利ということはない •科捜研は募集人数が少ない 自分でつぶしが利くと思う方法で受験するべき
チャンネル登録・高評価 よろしくお願いします！
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

科捜研に入るためにやること　～化学編～

58 views

Published on

youtube :

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

科捜研に入るためにやること　～化学編～

  1. 1. 科捜研に入るために やること -化学編-
  2. 2. 科捜研に入るまでの私の経歴 •大学：薬学部薬学科 •研究室：分析化学 •社会人1年目：製薬メーカーの研究職として勤務 •社会人2年目：科捜研の研究員を拝命 この動画では、 科捜研に入るためには何をしておけばいいのかを解説
  3. 3. 高校 •理系に進む •大学進学時の学部選びが重要 •化学を勉強できる学部に入る •薬学部 •工学部化学系学科 •理学部化学系学科 •薬剤師の方がやや有利かもしれない できれば薬学部（6年制学科）に進んだほうがいい
  4. 4. 大学 •研究室選び •令和3年度神奈川県警化学分野募集要項より抜粋 •専門考査出題範囲 • 一般化学、分析化学、応用化学、有機化学、有機合 成化学及びこれらに関連する分野 •これらに関連する研究室にはいる •特に有機合成がおすすめ • 化学分野でメイン業務になる薬物鑑定のスキルに近 いものが得られるから
  5. 5. 社会人 •化学系研究職をやっていれば有利だが必須では ない 大学で化学を勉強していれば転職できる可能性も あり •ある程度の社会人経験があれば科捜研に入って から給与に反映される
  6. 6. 大卒 or 院卒 or 中途 •どれが有利ということはない •科捜研は募集人数が少ない 自分でつぶしが利くと思う方法で受験するべき
  7. 7. チャンネル登録・高評価 よろしくお願いします！

×