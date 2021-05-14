Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
องค ารบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าชาง รายงานรายจ่ายจริงตามงบประมาณ ปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563 เดือนตุลาคม ถึงเดือน ันยายน หมวดรายจ่าย ป...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร รั ษาความสงบภายใน งบดาเนินงาน ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร ศึ ษา งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ เคหะและชุมชน งบ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สังคมสงเคราะห งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สาธารณสุข ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานปอง ันภัยฝ่ายพลเรือน และระงับอัคคีภัย งานระดับ ่อนวัยเรียนและ ประถมศึ ษ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานวางแผนสถิติและวิชา าร งานศาสนาวัฒนธรรมทองถิ่น งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานส่งเสริมและสนับสนุน ความเขมแข็งชุมชน งานอนุรั ษแหล่งนาและ ป่าไม งบดาเนิ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
63 views
May. 14, 2021

0202

รายงานผลการใช้จ่ายงบประมาณประจำปี 3

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

0202

  1. 1. องค ารบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าชาง รายงานรายจ่ายจริงตามงบประมาณ ปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563 เดือนตุลาคม ถึงเดือน ันยายน หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งาน ีฬาและนันทนา าร งานบริหารงานคลัง งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 410,290.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 0.00 67,126.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 13,050.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 490,466.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 490,466.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 1/7
  2. 2. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร รั ษาความสงบภายใน งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 437,223.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 367,390.00 23,183.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 77,509.85 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 900,172.85 23,183.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 900,172.85 23,183.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 2/7
  3. 3. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร ศึ ษา งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ เคหะและชุมชน งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 227,000.00 293,630.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 4,440.00 0.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 850.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 231,440.00 294,480.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 231,440.00 294,480.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 3/7
  4. 4. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สังคมสงเคราะห งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สาธารณสุข งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 221,400.00 600,000.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 598,534.00 336,313.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 9,350.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 829,284.00 936,313.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 829,284.00 936,313.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 4/7
  5. 5. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานปอง ันภัยฝ่ายพลเรือน และระงับอัคคีภัย งานระดับ ่อนวัยเรียนและ ประถมศึ ษา งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 290,500.00 342,790.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 290,500.00 342,790.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 290,500.00 342,790.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 5/7
  6. 6. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานวางแผนสถิติและวิชา าร งานศาสนาวัฒนธรรมทองถิ่น งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 0.00 100,000.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 100,000.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 100,000.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 6/7
  7. 7. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานส่งเสริมและสนับสนุน ความเขมแข็งชุมชน งานอนุรั ษแหล่งนาและ ป่าไม งบดาเนินงาน ค่าใชสอย รายจ่ายเพื่อใหไดมาซึ่งบริ าร 2,369,000.00 2,189,543.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยว ับ ารรับรอง และพิธี าร 25,000.00 18,050.00 รายจ่ายเ ี่ยวเนื่อง ับ าร ปฏิบัติราช ารที่ไม่เขา ลั ษณะรายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 2,676,740.00 2,130,276.00 0.00 0.00 ค่าบารุงรั ษาและซ่อมแซม 181,500.00 100,759.85 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 0.00 รวมสุทธิ 5,252,240.00 4,438,628.85 0.00 0.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:45:28 หนา : 7/7

×