산학협력 프로젝트 건 국 대 학 교 컴 퓨 터 공 학 과 [ T E A M : D E N G D E N G ] 팀 장 : 이 상 돈 팀 원 : 이 수 동 성 락 현 한 지 희
초기 아이디어 구상 • 당근마켓을 모티브로 펫시터를 지원, 고용 할 수 있는 플렛폼 제작 –단계별 활동 1. 애완동물 시장 조사 2. 펫시터 서비스의 현 상황 3. 협력 스타트업 모색 4. 아이디어 검증
애완동물 시장 조사 단계 사전 시장조사 • 애완동물 시장은 사용자의 의도와 목적이 분명하며, 애완동물에 대한 감정이 가정 우선 시 된다. • 애완동물에 애정이 없는 사람은 애완동물 시장의 사용자가 될 확률이 현저하다. ...
펫시터 서비스 현 상황 조사 단계 사전 펫시터 서비스 조사 • 전문적인 펫시터를 고용하는 업체가 대부분 • 펫시터 이외의 다양한 기능 제공(산책 서비스 등) • 높은 가격비용 • 검증된 펫시터로 인한 안전성 확보 • 작...
협력 스타트업 모색 단계 협력 스타트업 모색 • 전문 인력을 고용하지 않는 펫시터 스타트업 조사 - 이미 서비스 구축이 완료된 스타트업이 태반 • 전문 인력을 고용하는 펫시터 스타트업 조사 - 안전하다는 광고를 통해 접...
아이디어 검증 단계 사전 조사한 정보를 통한 검증 • 중요 Point 1. 펫시터 사업은 애완동물의 안전이 가장 중요하다 2. 사용 빈도가 적다 3. 시장 규모가 작다 • 결론 1. 펫시터 외의 다른 아이디어 모색 2....
스타트업 [PEO:PET] 1차 미팅 PEOPET 최현일 대표님
인터뷰 사전 준비 • 아이디어 항목 1. 기존의 펫시터 아이디어 2. GPS 추적기를 통한 동물찾기 3. 애완동물 동반 산책 어플(feat. 포켓몬 Go ) 4. 애완동물 의료 서비스 • 인터뷰 장소 및 일정 장소 : ...
인터뷰 내용 • 대표님의 펫 시장 강연 1. 펫시장의흐름 -애완동물 시장은 아직 매우 작다 -정말 필요한 서비스는 이미 모두 출시했다 2. 펫시장 공략 - 애완동물 시장은 애완동물의 생애 주기에 관련 - 애완동물 시장의...
초기 프로토 타입
초기 등록 화면 각각 다른 컴퓨터로 사이트에 접근을 하여 반려인 / 반려동물 이름 / 거주지를 입력하여 사용자 등록
등록 후 화면 사용자 등록 후 보여지는 화면
HELP 기능 실행 사용자가 HELP 기능 실행 시 같은 지역에 거주중인 사용자들에게 푸쉬 알람
HELP 푸쉬 알림 같은 지역에 사는 사용자가 푸쉬기능을 보내면 알람을 받는 다른 사용자 화면
시현 영상
고객 1차 인터뷰 초기 프로토타입
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 1 이 수 연 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 골든타임 안에 찾을 확률이 매우 높아질 것이라는 생각에 매우 긍정적, 조금 비싼 가격이 고민 요소 프로토타입 : 긴박한 상황에 알맞는 프로토...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 2 박 지 현 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 기존에 존재하는 다른 서비스들의 문제점을 파악하고 있어 해당 서 비스에 긍정적인 반응과 함께 비용이 들지 안 하고, 어플로 간편하게 이용할 ...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 3 남 혜 진 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 취지는 좋으나 효과 는 미비할 것이라 생각. 전단지를 붙이거나 SNS를 이용하는 것보다 좋은 수간이라 여 김 프로토타입 : 오직 실종의 목적...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 4 성 유 진 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 반려동물을 잃어버려 본 사람으로써, 기존에 존재하는 활용적인 서 비스의 부재로 강아지를 직접 찾은 경험자로 써 해당 서비스가 큰 도움이 될 ...
수정 프로토 타입
실행 초기 화면 푸쉬 알람 어플 실행 초기 화면
사용자 등록 사용자 이름 /반려동물 이름/ 위치 입력 후 사용자 등록
사용자 등록 후 화면 사용자 이름 / 반려동물 이름 / 위치 정보 출력
고객 2차 인터뷰 수정 프로토타입
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 1 신 민 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 매우 긍정적인 반응. 해당 기능이 생기거나 앱으로 출시 시 무 조건 사용할 것이라는 반응 프로토타입 : 해당 프로토타입에 반려동물 의 사진, 견...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 2 윤 지 우 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 강아지와 함께 생활하는 반려인으로써, 산택을 나갈 때 목줄을 하지 않거 나, 잠깐 풀렸을 때 발생하는 경우로 사실상 목 줄만 하고 있으면 잃...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 3 강 여 민 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 반려동물에 관심이 있다 면 사용할 것 같지만, 추가 기능이 있었으면 좋겠다는 반응. 해당 서비스 외에 다른 기능들 을 확보하여 출시하면 더 ...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 4 원 주 영 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 기능은 매우 좋지만, 사전 의 시장조사와 수요 공급이 파악되어 한다는 의 견. 프로토타입 : 정말 필요한 기능은 들어 있어, 해 당 서비스를...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 5 고 은 솔 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 해당 서비스가 출시하게 되 면 적극적으로 사이트를 사용하여 자신의 동네에 실종된 반려동물이 있는지 확인을 해볼 것이며, 주인의 품으로 안전하...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 6 한 건 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 어플을 받아야 사용을 할 수 있는 기능이라 번거로워 별로 선호하 지 않을 것 같다는 의견. 해당 어플에 등록한 사용자만 볼 수 있다는 요소에서 ...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 7 김 채 은 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 반려동물이 실종되었을 때 이용할 수단에 대해 불편함을 느껴 해당 문제를 해 결할 서비스를 찾고 있었다. 해당 서비스를 통해 가지고 있던 문제...
최종 프로토 타입
초기 등록 화면 앱 실행 시 초기 화면
로그인 요구 화면 로그인 하지 않고 실종신고 서비스 클릭 시 보여지는 화면
로그인 방법 선택 로그인 시 사용할 수단 선택
로그인 화면 카카오로 간편시작 선택 시 보여지는 화면
로그인 후 메인화면 로그인 한 후 보여지는 메인화면
실종신고 선택 시 로그인 후 실종신고 메뉴 선택 시 보여지는 화면
실종신고 화면 실종 신고 메뉴로 이동시 보여지는 화면
실종신고 등록 자신이 실종한 반려동물 선택 후 실종신고를 하는 화면
실종신고 등록 후 화면 실종신고를 등록한 반려동물 정보가 해당 게시판에 등록된 화면
고객 3차 인터뷰 최종 프로토타입
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 1 이 승 우 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 해당 아이디어는 참신하다 고 생각하지만 더 잘 구성된 당근마켓을 차라리 사용할 것 같다. 프로토타입 :프로토타입의 구성이나 디자인은 마 음에...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 2 변 진 영 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개: 푸쉬 알람을 보내 요청을 할 수 잇는 기능 아이디어에 대해 매우 긍정적이지만, 가입비를 추가로 낼 생각은 없고, 만약에 반려동물 등록을 아직 ...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 3 문 상 혁 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 아이디어 자체는 좋다고 생각하지만, 낮은 사용빈도, 시장규모 및 진입 장벽 때문에 자주 사용할 것 같지는 않음 프로토타입 : 간단히 사용을 ...
검 증 인 터 뷰 고 객 4 정 소 영 반응 관찰 기록 해결 아이디어 소개 : 반려인들이 해당 서비스 를 통해 반려동물을 찾을 확률이 높아져 많은 사람들이 이용을 할 것으로 예상됨. 프로토타입 : 전반적으로 실용적인 기...
추후 진행방향 및 비즈니스 구조
비즈니스 구조 및 진행방향 • 웹 서비스 진행방향( 현 상황 ) 1. 웹 서비스로 출시 후 비즈니스 가능성 판단 - 웹 서비스는 페오펫 사이트에 추가될 예정 1) 마케팅 비용 절감 2) 기존 페오펫 사용자 10만 회원 ...
비즈니스 구조 및 진행방향 • 앱 서비스 진행방향( 웹 서비스의 Refactoring 방향 ) 1. 웹의 문제점 개선 -ios의 경우 웹푸시가 불가능 1) 앱의 경우 앱푸시를 사용가능(ios 푸시알림 가능) -접근성과 ...
감사합니다 건 국 대 학 교 컴 퓨 터 공 학 과 [ T E A M : D E N G D E N G ] 팀 장 : 이 상 돈 팀 원 : 이 수 동 성 락 현 한 지 희
