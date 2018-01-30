Итоги 2 четверти 17-18 учебный год 5-11 классы

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ИтогиИтоги IIII четвертичетверти 2017/2018 учебного года2017/2018 учебного года VV--XIXI классыклассы Всего: 474 учащихся ...
Качество обученностиКачество обученности Средний балл V-XI классы – 8, 5 (8,35) V-IX классы – 8,47 (8,4) X-XI классы – 8,5...
ОтличникиОтличники 5 «А» - Богуш П., Куликов В., Тенько Л., Хруцкая В. 5 «Б» - Бурковская Д., Вертинская Д., Горбенко Е....
ОтличникиОтличники 6 «А» - Дроботова А., Забродская У., Засько И., Карпенко М., Лясович С., Хритоненко А. 6«Б» – Барботч...
ОтличникиОтличники 9 «А» – Данилова К., Кечко Я., Короленко Д., Лысенко О., Молошенко А., Пономарева К., Показанева С., С...
ОтличникиОтличники 11 «А» - Авсеенко Д., Гирвель А., Козлова Д., Костюк А., Шкиренок М. 11«Б» – Филимонова А., Ходяева С.
Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20) Математика – 8: Мацарская А. (5а) Ратушева Е. (5б) Филимоно...
Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8»Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)(20) Русский язык - 6: Михайловский Е. (5а) Мядель А. (6а) Исаева...
Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20) Белорусский язык - 2 : Максимова М. (6а) Макаров Д. (6в) Фи...
Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) М...
Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) Р...
Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) Ф...
Количество учащихся, имеющихКоличество учащихся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительного уровняотметки удовлетворительного уро...
Количество учащихся, имеющихКоличество учащихся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительногоотметки удовлетворительного уровня (3-...
Учащиеся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительного уровня 7 «А» – Германович А. (бел. язык) 7 «Б» – Бабышко Е. (математика) 7 «...
Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 5 «А» 8,71 100...
Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 7 «А» 8,16 90,...
Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 9 «А» 8,56 100...
  1. 1. ИтогиИтоги IIII четвертичетверти 2017/2018 учебного года2017/2018 учебного года VV--XIXI классыклассы Всего: 474 учащихся II ступень обучения – 364 учащихся III ступень обучения – 110 учащихся Аттестованных (V-XI кл.) – 474 учащихся
  2. 2. Качество обученностиКачество обученности Средний балл V-XI классы – 8, 5 (8,35) V-IX классы – 8,47 (8,4) X-XI классы – 8,52 (8,3) Качество знаний V-XI классы – 91, 56% (90,08%) V-IX классы– 93,13% (91,48%) X-XI классы –86,36% (85,45 %) Количество учащихся, обучающихся на “9”, “10” – 84 (17,72%) 72 (15,19%) учащихся
  3. 3. ОтличникиОтличники 5 «А» - Богуш П., Куликов В., Тенько Л., Хруцкая В. 5 «Б» - Бурковская Д., Вертинская Д., Горбенко Е., Евсеев С., Кнап А., Кривошеева С., Турчинович В., 5 «В» - Герасименок А., Демиденко А., Коваленко Д., Королева Е., Хмелева З., Юркова А.
  4. 4. ОтличникиОтличники 6 «А» - Дроботова А., Забродская У., Засько И., Карпенко М., Лясович С., Хритоненко А. 6«Б» – Барботченко К., Бучкин С., Виноградов Е., Кобяк Н., Санковский Д., Семенас Н., Тоестева А., Ширенкова М. 6 «В» – Сальникова А., Романова М., Карпович В. 7 «А» – Кобяк Е. 7 «Б» – Батина Э., Воронова М., Зорин А. 7 «В» – Герасимович К., Орел А., Тумченок М. 8 «А» – Власюк П., Савицкая С. 8 «Б» –Глухарева М., Шамрило А. 8 «В» – Гуйдо Д., Коваленко Я., Корниенко А., Третяк А.
  5. 5. ОтличникиОтличники 9 «А» – Данилова К., Кечко Я., Короленко Д., Лысенко О., Молошенко А., Пономарева К., Показанева С., Суздалев Д. 9 «Б» –Левчук А., Красовская А., Когут Е. 9«В» - Буйко К., Грамаковская Е., Крупко В., Кухлевская А., Яковук А. 10 «А» - Атрахименок А., Бахмутова С., Гукова М., Понкратов А., Самусенко Е., Степанова М. 10 «Б» – Самко Е. 10«В» - Кологрив В., , Кондратович Я., Кукуть Е., Маркова Ю., Царь Ю.
  6. 6. ОтличникиОтличники 11 «А» - Авсеенко Д., Гирвель А., Козлова Д., Костюк А., Шкиренок М. 11«Б» – Филимонова А., Ходяева С.
  7. 7. Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20) Математика – 8: Мацарская А. (5а) Ратушева Е. (5б) Филимонова Л. (5б) Зданович В. (6б) Крюкова З. (6б) Николенко Д. (7в) Семенцов В. (9а) Кутуков Д. (10а)
  8. 8. Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8»Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)(20) Русский язык - 6: Михайловский Е. (5а) Мядель А. (6а) Исаева К. (6в) Бобров П. (7б) Янчиленко Т. (9а) Кухаренко С. (9б)
  9. 9. Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20)Учащиеся, имеющие одну «8» (20) Белорусский язык - 2 : Максимова М. (6а) Макаров Д. (6в) Физика – 2: Михеенко В. (8б) Мядель В. (9в) Английский язык – 1 : Бурдыко А. (10б) Всемирная история – 1 : Полякова Л. (6б)
  10. 10. Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) Математика – 5 (22,73%): Раевский Е. (5в) Проскуряков А. (6в) Боровец Ю. (7а) Далиденок В. (8а) Васильев Д. (8в) Белорусский язык – 5 (22,73%): Матошко А. (8б) Савкина М. (8б) Мещеруков А. (8в) Плешков Р. (8в) Ларина А. (11б)
  11. 11. Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) Русский язык – 4 (18,18%): Гредюшко Н. (9в) Баранов К. (10в) Парашкина Кр.(10в) Велесюк Д. (11а) Физич.культ.и здоровье- 2(9,09%): Сдобников Е. (8б) Цветинская К. (8в)
  12. 12. Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5»Количество учащихся, имеющих одну «5» IIII четверть –четверть – 2222 ((44,,6464%)%) Французский язык – 1 (4,55%) Игнатьева В. (8б) Английский язык – 1 (4,55%) Парашкина К. (10в) Всемирная история – 1 (4,55%): Романова Д. (6в) Информатика – 1 (4,55%): Игумнова А. (7в) Физика – 1 (4,55%) Кривко С. (11б) Обществоведение – 1 (4,55%) Рубис М. (10б)
  13. 13. Количество учащихся, имеющихКоличество учащихся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительного уровняотметки удовлетворительного уровня (3-4)(3-4) 7 (5) учащихся белорусский язык - 3 математика – 2 русский язык – 1 физика - 1
  14. 14. Количество учащихся, имеющихКоличество учащихся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительногоотметки удовлетворительного уровня (3-4)уровня (3-4) 7 «А» – 1 7 «Б» - 1 7 «В» – 3 9 «Б» – 1 10 «В» - 1
  15. 15. Учащиеся, имеющих отметки удовлетворительного уровня 7 «А» – Германович А. (бел. язык) 7 «Б» – Бабышко Е. (математика) 7 «В» –Радьков Н. (бел.язык), Казюлин Н. (бел. язык), Котова М. (математика) 9 «Б» – Побойкин Н. (физика) 10 «В» – Хаткевич П. (русск.яз)
  16. 16. Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 5 «А» 8,71 100 14,29 - 10 10 10 10 10 6 179 6 5 «Б» 8,77 100 26,93 - 10 10 10 10 10 10 195,7 1 5 «В» 8,49 96 24 - 10 10 10 10 6 6 180,49 5 6 «А» 8,75 100 23,08 - 10 10 10 10 6 6 183,83 4 6 «Б» 8,9 100 30,77 - 10 10 10 6 6 6 187,67 3 6 «В» 8,49 92,3 11,54 - 2 10 2 10 6 6 148,33 12
  17. 17. Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 7 «А» 8,16 90,9 4,55 -4,55 6 10 2 10 6 6 139,06 14 7 «Б» 8,4 91,3 13,04 -4,35 6 10 10 10 6 6 156,39 10 7 «В» 8,22 83,3 12,5 -12,5 2 10 2 10 6 6 127,52 15 8 «А» 8,4 94,4 11,11 - 10 10 2 10 6 6 157,91 9 8 «Б» 7,98 84,7 8 - 6 10 2 10 6 6 140,68 13 8 «В» 8,17 83,3 16,67 - 10 10 10 10 10 10 168,14 8
  18. 18. Класс Ср.б. К. зн. Отл. Отм. удовл. ур. Пит. Подп Втор сы рье БРПО/ БРСМ С/м В/м Кол- во бал- лов Рей- тинг 9 «А» 8,56 100 33,3 3 - 10 10 10 2 6 10 189,89 2 9 «Б» 8,26 91,3 13,0 4 -4,35 6 10 10 6 6 10 156,25 11 9 «В» 8,58 91,7 20,8 3 - 10 10 10 6 6 10 173,11 7 10 «А» 8,62 95,2 28,5 7 - 10 10 10 6 6 10 184,39 1 10 «Б» 8,27 87,9 4,55 - 6 10 2 10 6 10 144,72 4 10 «В» 8,46 80 25 -5 10 10 10 10 6 10 164,46 3 11 «А» 8,71 88,5 19,2 3 - 10 10 10 10 6 10 172,44 2 11 «Б» 8,52 81 9,52 - 2 10 2 10 6 10 139,04 5

