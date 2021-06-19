Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
黃郁婷 備課教室—生字篇
想一下實體授課流程 基本上一個生字大概都有下面幾個主題: 1. 念生字 2. 糾正發音 3. 解釋生字 4. 示範用法 5. 造句
想一下線上授課流程  將原本的步驟統合為幾個主題: 1. 念生字、糾正發音 2. 解釋生字、示範用法 3. 造句  重新思考主題裡的教學目標: 1. 念生字、糾正發音基礎練習 2. 解釋生字、示範用法協助理解 3. 造句情境應用
配合教學目標設計頁面  教學目標: 1. 基礎練習強化文字與聲音的結合 2. 協助理解使用插圖增加印象 3. 情境應用設計使用場景
【1.基礎練習:念生字、糾正發音】  使用基本講義  PPT上不花俏，沒有過多的訊息  引導學生將重點放在文字、聲音的結合上
【基本講義】 生字盡量用標楷 體。 拼音注意變音 (如:一、不)。 換個顏色。 詞性、翻譯如果是自己做， 要確認意義是對等的。 編號讓學生可以 更容易找到
【基本講義】  如果用當代中文系列，在網路上有已經做好的 生字與文法PPT可以下載。 http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/chinese-resource.htm
【2.協助理解:幫PPT上妝】  協助學生了解字義。  可善用Google搜尋的圖片，但要注意版權的問 題。  【いらすとや】 https://www.irasutoya.com/ 是一個日本免費插畫素材，商用有21個圖片的 限制。很可愛...
上妝後的PPT • 讓學生更容 易理解。 • 增加新鮮感。 • 風格盡量一 致。 • 大小不喧賓 奪主
【3.應用情境:增加互動】 設計情境畫面 設計問句
【提示筆畫順序與書寫比對】  因為PPT上比較不容易進行筆畫順序的操作，可 以將筆畫順序獨立出來。  務必記得大部分的學生最多只有滑鼠，老師盡 量不要設計需要太精確才能執行的活動。  課堂活動:  帶學生看筆順影片(分享筆順網畫面) ...
複雜字就一起來看筆順影片 https://stroke-order.learningweb.moe.edu.tw/home.do
老師可圈出常錯的部位提醒同學
請同學描字:使用Zoom或Jamboard
相似的字可以讓同學圈不一樣的地方
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
66 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Online teaching plan

Vocabulary teaching plan design

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online teaching plan

  1. 1. 黃郁婷 備課教室—生字篇
  2. 2. 想一下實體授課流程 基本上一個生字大概都有下面幾個主題: 1. 念生字 2. 糾正發音 3. 解釋生字 4. 示範用法 5. 造句
  3. 3. 想一下線上授課流程  將原本的步驟統合為幾個主題: 1. 念生字、糾正發音 2. 解釋生字、示範用法 3. 造句  重新思考主題裡的教學目標: 1. 念生字、糾正發音基礎練習 2. 解釋生字、示範用法協助理解 3. 造句情境應用
  4. 4. 配合教學目標設計頁面  教學目標: 1. 基礎練習強化文字與聲音的結合 2. 協助理解使用插圖增加印象 3. 情境應用設計使用場景
  5. 5. 【1.基礎練習:念生字、糾正發音】  使用基本講義  PPT上不花俏，沒有過多的訊息  引導學生將重點放在文字、聲音的結合上
  6. 6. 【基本講義】 生字盡量用標楷 體。 拼音注意變音 (如:一、不)。 換個顏色。 詞性、翻譯如果是自己做， 要確認意義是對等的。 編號讓學生可以 更容易找到
  7. 7. 【基本講義】  如果用當代中文系列，在網路上有已經做好的 生字與文法PPT可以下載。 http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/chinese-resource.htm
  8. 8. 【2.協助理解:幫PPT上妝】  協助學生了解字義。  可善用Google搜尋的圖片，但要注意版權的問 題。  【いらすとや】 https://www.irasutoya.com/ 是一個日本免費插畫素材，商用有21個圖片的 限制。很可愛，但是要用日文搜尋。
  9. 9. 上妝後的PPT • 讓學生更容 易理解。 • 增加新鮮感。 • 風格盡量一 致。 • 大小不喧賓 奪主
  10. 10. 【3.應用情境:增加互動】 設計情境畫面 設計問句
  11. 11. 【提示筆畫順序與書寫比對】  因為PPT上比較不容易進行筆畫順序的操作，可 以將筆畫順序獨立出來。  務必記得大部分的學生最多只有滑鼠，老師盡 量不要設計需要太精確才能執行的活動。  課堂活動:  帶學生看筆順影片(分享筆順網畫面)  在基本講義上圈出筆畫中容易錯的。  互動活動: 1. 描字 2. 請學生圈出兩個字不同之處。
  12. 12. 複雜字就一起來看筆順影片 https://stroke-order.learningweb.moe.edu.tw/home.do
  13. 13. 老師可圈出常錯的部位提醒同學
  14. 14. 請同學描字:使用Zoom或Jamboard
  15. 15. 相似的字可以讓同學圈不一樣的地方

×