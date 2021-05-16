Successfully reported this slideshow.
(계시록 22:6) 또 그가 내게 말하기를 이 말은 신실하고 참된지라 주 곧 선지자들의 영의 하나님 이 그의 종들에게 반드시 속히 되어질 일을 보이시려고 그의 천사를 보내셨도다 (창세기 1:1) 태초에 하나님이 천지를 ...
(계시록 22:7) 보라 내가 속히 오리니 이 두루마리의 예언의 말씀을 지키는 자는 복 이 있으리라 하더라 (계시록 22:12) 보라 내가 속히 오리니 내가 줄 상이 내게 있어 각 사람에게 그가 행한 대로 갚아 주리라 ...
(계시록 4:1) 이 일 후에 내가 보니 하늘에 열린 문이 있는데 내가 들은 바 처음에 내게 말하던 나팔 소리 같은 그 음성이 이르되 이리로 올라오라 이 후에 마땅 히 일어날 일들을 내가 네게 보이리라 하시더라
오늘 살펴볼 성경구절은 뒤에 이어서.. (약 5:8-9 / 빌 4:5 / 히 10:37 / 벧전 4:7 / 벧후 3:8 / 마 24:44)
(약 5:8-9) 너희도 길이 참고 마음을 굳건하게 하라 주의 강림이 가까우니라 형제들아 서로 원망하지 말라 그리하여야 심판을 면하리라 보라 심판주가 문 밖에 서 계시니라
(빌 4:5) 너희 관용을 모든 사람에게 알게 하라 주께서 가까우시니라
(히 10:37) 잠시 잠깐 후면 오실 이가 오시리니 지체하지 아니하시리라
(벧전 4:7) 만물의 마지막이 가까이 왔으니 그러므로 너희는 정신을 차리고 근신하여 기도하라
(벧후 3:8) 사랑하는 자들아 주께는 하루가 천 년 같고 천 년이 하루 같다는 이 한 가지를 잊지 말라
(마 24:44) 이러므로 너희도 준비하고 있으라 생각하지 않은 때에 인자가 오리라
“마라나타” : 주님이 오신다
[종말론01] 요한계시록 '마라나타' (설교 자료 PDF)

PPT로 쉽게 이해하는 종말론 1번째 이야기.
복음 사역에 「1189 하나님 나라 세우기 운동」의 박효진 목사가 함께합니다.

