External ear- development
Week 5 -> Week 8
Congenital ear deformities Classification
• Malformations of ENT - 50% is Ear. • Malformations of the outer and middle ear - 70-90% • Right side - 58-61% • Incidenc...
Ear pits and ear cysts • lined by squamous or respiratory epithelium • in preauricular location • often bilateral or multi...
• Type I – “duplication” of EAC normally lined by skin – postauricular > preauricular – run parallel to EAC and usually en...
Pinna malformation
Weerda classification
Cup ear deformities
• Type I: only the helix. longitudinal axis of pinna is slightly shortened • Type IIa: hood-like overhang of helix accompa...
Surgeries: 1. Cartilage incised in zig-zag fashion to expand it once the skin has been peeled off the rim. 2. Series of ra...
Tags • lesion involves only skin • long tail of cartilage • Preauricular • excision of the skin tag and cartilage spindle ...
Mirror ear or polyotia skin is peeled off the extra-auricular tissue and protruding cartilage remnants are trimmed. The tr...
Abnormal folds (Stahl's bar)
1. direct wedge excision of the Stahl‘s bar (skin and cartilage) 2. splint
Prominent ('bat') ears • Due to – an absent antihelical fold – conchal bowl is excessively deep – Prominent lobe or antitr...
• Surgical techniques to remould cartilage: – anterior scoring – reshaping of curves by use of posterior sutures (to empha...
thin indented rim cartilage is re inforced with a cartilage graft and rim is splinted
Cryptotia (the hidden ear) • Only lower two-thirds of an ear is visible • Upper auricular sulcus seems lost • a small Ear ...
Positional problems
Secondary procedures 1. Over-correction 2. Visible cartilage irregularities or unnatural contours 3. Unpleasing shape of t...
References • Plastic surgery. Neligen. Vol II • Scott Brown’s otorhinology, head & neck surgery. Vol I • Development of th...
  1. 1. External ear- development
  2. 2. Week 5 -> Week 8
  3. 3. Congenital ear deformities Classification
  4. 4. • Malformations of ENT - 50% is Ear. • Malformations of the outer and middle ear - 70-90% • Right side - 58-61% • Incidence of ear malformations is - 1:3800 • Incidence of outer ear malformations - 1:6000 to 1:6830 newborns • Prevalence of microtia - 3:10,000
  5. 5. Ear pits and ear cysts • lined by squamous or respiratory epithelium • in preauricular location • often bilateral or multiple
  6. 6. • Type I – “duplication” of EAC normally lined by skin – postauricular > preauricular – run parallel to EAC and usually end blindly lateral or superior to facial nerve. • Type II – true EAC doublings, lined by skin + cartilage – Open in EAC and in front of SCM muscle. – can cross over or under the facial nerve. – can also open behind the ear
  7. 7. Pinna malformation
  8. 8. Weerda classification
  9. 9. Cup ear deformities
  10. 10. • Type I: only the helix. longitudinal axis of pinna is slightly shortened • Type IIa: hood-like overhang of helix accompanied by flattening or absence of superior crus and pronounced inferior crus of antihelix • Type IIb: antihelix flattened • Type III: underdevelopment of upper pinna with extreme overhanging
  11. 11. Surgeries: 1. Cartilage incised in zig-zag fashion to expand it once the skin has been peeled off the rim. 2. Series of radial incisions and to splint them open with a cartilage graft. 3. V-Y plasty at root of helix combined with undermining of adjacent skin. 4. Formal reconstruction (carved costal cartilage framework)
  12. 12. Tags • lesion involves only skin • long tail of cartilage • Preauricular • excision of the skin tag and cartilage spindle • apply a Liga clip
  13. 13. Mirror ear or polyotia skin is peeled off the extra-auricular tissue and protruding cartilage remnants are trimmed. The trimmed cartilage fragments are packed into the anterior conchal hollow and then the skin of the extra ear is redraped
  14. 14. Abnormal folds (Stahl's bar)
  15. 15. 1. direct wedge excision of the Stahl‘s bar (skin and cartilage) 2. splint
  16. 16. Prominent ('bat') ears • Due to – an absent antihelical fold – conchal bowl is excessively deep – Prominent lobe or antitragus
  17. 17. • Surgical techniques to remould cartilage: – anterior scoring – reshaping of curves by use of posterior sutures (to emphasize the antihelical fold or to setback concha) – Excision techniques to set back the concha • Age of five years
  18. 18. thin indented rim cartilage is re inforced with a cartilage graft and rim is splinted
  19. 19. Cryptotia (the hidden ear) • Only lower two-thirds of an ear is visible • Upper auricular sulcus seems lost • a small Ear Buddies (to create the upper sulcus) • revision procedure
  20. 20. Positional problems
  21. 21. Secondary procedures 1. Over-correction 2. Visible cartilage irregularities or unnatural contours 3. Unpleasing shape of the ear (e.g., telephone ear, protruding lobules) 4. Under-correction, usually of the upper pole of the ear.
  22. 22. References • Plastic surgery. Neligen. Vol II • Scott Brown’s otorhinology, head & neck surgery. Vol I • Development of the Human External Ear. C. Gary Wright. J Am Acad Audiol (1997) • Classification and diagnosis of ear malformations. Friedrich, Wolke. GMS Curr Top Otorhinolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2007

