Политика и её роль в общественной жизни

Обществоведение 10 класс
• Понятие политики • Политические элиты и лидеры • Политическая система и её функции
Понятие «политика» было введе- но древнегреческим философом Аристотелем (IV в. до н.э.) Аристотель определял политику как ...
Политика сфера общественной жизни, в центре кото- рой находятся отно- шения власти деятельность, связан- ная с борьбой за ...
Власть - это способность и возможность одного человека или группы лиц осуществлять свою волю, оказывать определяющее возде...
Власть политическая власть способность проводить свою волю в общественной жизни, опираясь на систему учреждений, организа-...
Управление - это деятельность, направленная на организацию и упоря- дочение общественной жизни, а также достижение поставл...
Макс Вебер Немецкий учёный Макс Вебер счи- тал, что политика - это «стремле- ние к участию во власти или ока- занию влияни...
Политическая элита (фр. élite - лучший, отборный) - это группа, которая обладает реальной политической властью, возможнос...
Типы элит политическая экономическая военная дипломатическая научная творческая элита морального авторитета (священники, ф...
составная часть политической элиты Политический лидер (англ. leader - ведущий) - это личность, оказываю- щая постоянное и ...
Типы политического лидерства по источнику власти Традиционное Получает власть по сложившейся традиции, обы- чаю Легальное ...
Типы политического лидерства по содержанию деятельности и имиджу Лидер-«знаменосец» Воплощает в жизнь «великую мечту», вед...
Политическая система - это совокупность политических институтов и ор- ганизаций, распространённых в обществе идей, взглядо...
Функции политической системы Целеполагание Определение основных целей общественного и полити- ческого развития Интеграция ...
Политический статус личности - это реальная способность и возможность человека проявлять себя в сфере политики, избирать и...
Политические роли личности избиратель депутат член партии и общественной организации лидер профессиональ- ный политик и др.
Политика и её роль в общественной жизни

Презентация по обществоведению для учащихся 10 класса

Политика и её роль в общественной жизни

