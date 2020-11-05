Successfully reported this slideshow.
Radiotherapy introduction Dr/ Saeed Albehairy Lecturer of clinical oncology MD of clinical oncology Beni-Suef University
Definition of radiotherapy • The use of high-energy radiation from x-rays, gamma rays, neutrons, protons, and other source...
Aim of radiotherapy 1. Definitive: • alternative to surgery( equal results with better QOL or unresectable), with • advant...
2-Neo(Adjuvant) radiotherapy: • Aim: improve local control+/- overall survival • Exapmples: Neoadjuvant radiotherapy in re...
3- Palliative: • Pain control • Relieve symptoms as cord compression and increased ICT • Either single dose or higher can ...
External radiotherapy • Use external machines for radiation • Examples: Cobalt, linear and proton machines • The most comm...
Cobalt 60 machine • Simple machine • Release gamma ray (photon) • SSD: 80 cm • Mean energy: 1.25 MeV • Natural source with...
Linear accelerator • Complicated machine • Artificial • SSD: 100 cm • Small source • Relases x-ray(photon) or electron • M...
Linear Cobalt60
Brachytherapy • Def: use radioactive source for radiotherapy ttt from short distance • May be:
Radiotherapy introduction

