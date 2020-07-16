Successfully reported this slideshow.
russ@algorand.com Russ Fustino Developer Advocate Algorand Building with Algorand Blockchain 2020 (Everything you need to know)
The documents and statements presented on (or directly accessible from) this presentation may contain forward-looking stat...
Get the goods!!! Developer site: http://developer.algorand.org/ SDKs: https://github.com/algorand
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Blockchain is Not the Future ...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Healthcare Data • Treatment f...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Tamper-proof charity organiza...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Used car salesman? • Notoriou...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Telecom – need better ID veri...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Developers, developers, devel...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Centralized Data Issues – In ...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Use Cases on Algorand World's...
https://www.algorand.com/use-cases
§ Algorand's Core Protocol § Algorand 2.0 Features § Algorand Foundation Reward Programs § Developer Tools! § Algorand Bet...
Algorand’s Core Protocol
Algorand Pure Proof of Stake Simplified Smart Contracts Network-Wide Incentives Seamless Upgrades Scalable & Secure Effortless One-By-One Byzantine Agreement Forks? Proof of Work?
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level The Byzantine Generals Proble...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Pure Proof of Stake Consensus...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Key Idea 1) Sample a small co...
Algorand's Core Protocol Video Pure Proof of Stake – For more information watch this video: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gACVKaNqxPs • Youtube.com/algorand
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Permissioned vs Permissionles...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Types of Blockchain apps 29 P...
Algorand 2.0 Features Algorand Standard Assets ASA Atomic Transactions Algorand Smart Contracts Layer 1 - ASC1
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand 1.0 • Permisionless ...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand 2.0 32 Best in class...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Standard Assets (ASA...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Tether Launches as first Stab...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Atomic Transfers • Native Fun...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Some applications of Atomic T...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Smart Contracts • TE...
ASC1 Usage scenarios Examples: • Escrow accounts • Loan payments • Limit and stop orders • Subscription payments • Collateralized obligations
TEAL code has two basic usage scenarios… • Contract account • Delegated signature
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Teal – Transaction Execution ...
Video on TEAL https://youtu.be/OWFRP9McBmk • Youtube.com/algorand
Algorand Foundation Reward Programs
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Foundation Reward Pr...
Developer Tools!!!! •SDKs: REST -JavaScript, Python, Java, Golang •CLI Tools: Play with node from command line •SandBox - ...
Algorand BetaNet, TestNet, MainNet
Worldwide BetaNet, TestNet and MainNet Networks
Algorand BetaNet is here!!! https://developer.algorand.org/docs/betanet
Explorers AlgoExplorer and GoalSeeker TestNet and MainNet https://algoexplorer.io https://goalseeker.purestake.io/algorand/
Local Nodes and Standup Instances
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Nodes. https://developer.algo...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Sandbox – The quickest way to...
DevRel Repository https://github.com/algorand-devrel • Hackathon • AlgorandDeveloperTasks react-workshop • Paytx • JavaOfflineSign • Raspberry-pi-rfid-setup • js-webapp • Chessexample
Developers, Developers, Developers!!!! https://developer.algorand.org/ APIs, SDKs and Command Line
developer.algorand.org
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level 71
https://developer.algorand.org/articles/
https://developer.algorand.org/tutorials/
https://developer.algorand.org/solutions/
New community C# SDK now available! https://github.com/RileyGe/dotnet-algorand-sdk
PyTeal — Writing Algorand Smart Contracts in Python
Community Resources
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Become An Algorand Ambassador...
• Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Community • Community Landing...
Demo Getting Started Core Blockchain Functions Algorand Standard Assets Atomic Transfers ASC iOS/Android app SDKs • JavaScript • Python • Java • Go • C#
§ Algorand's Core Protocol § Algorand 2.0 Features § Algorand Foundation Reward Programs § Developer Tools! § Algorand Bet...
Sign up Today!
Questions?
Building with Algorand Blockchain 2020 (everything you need to know)
Algorand is a new blockchain built on a Permissionless, pure proof of stake, decentralized agreement protocol, where anyone can participate and requires minimal computational power. This protocol finalizes transactions very quickly and offers true decentralization.
Algorand 2.0 is an exciting release with many new features including:

• Algorand Standard Asset (ASA)
• Atomic Transfers
• Algorand Smart Contract Layer 1 (ASC1)

This session will demonstrate how to:
• Quickly get and up and running on Algorand
• Use the new Algorand features - ASA, Atomic Transfers and ASC1.

Algorand provides JavaScript, Java, Python and Go SDKs. Learn how to integrate Algorand using the SDKs to build blockchain applications. Community SDKs are available for C# .NET and Rust.

Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) - ASA provides a standardized, Layer-1 mechanism to represent any type of asset on the Algorand blockchain. ASAs can include fungible assets (such as currencies, stablecoins, utility tokens, etc), non-fungible assets (unique assets such as tickets, etc.), restricted fungible assets (such as securities), and restricted non-fungible assets (such as licenses, certifications). Asset issuers, or specified delegates, can optionally have the ability to freeze an account’s ability to transact with their asset and clawback their asset when required. 

Atomic Transfers - Atomic Transfers offer a Layer-1 secure way to simultaneously transfer a number of assets among a number of parties. Specifically, many transactions are grouped together and either all transactions are executed or none of them are. This feature can be used for use cases such as matching funding, debt settlement, decentralized exchanges, and complex trades.

Algorand Smart Contract (ASC1) - ASC1s are Layer-1 smart contracts that automatically enforce custom rules and logic, typically around how assets (ASAs or Algos) can be transferred. They are complex economic relationships made up of basic transaction primitives written in a new language called Transaction Execution Approval Language (TEAL). Examples of ASC1s that can be written are escrow accounts, loan payments, limit and stop orders, subscription payments, and collateralized obligations. 

Published in: Software
  Be the first to comment

  Be the first to like this

  russ@algorand.com Russ Fustino Developer Advocate Algorand Building with Algorand Blockchain 2020 (Everything you need to know)
  The documents and statements presented on (or directly accessible from) this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Algorand Network's future performance, financial or otherwise. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact
  3. 3. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Get the goods!!! Developer site: http://developer.algorand.org/ SDKs: https://github.com/algorand 10
  4. 4. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Blockchain is Not the Future – It’s The Present • Medical Field • Charities • Automotive • Telecom • Food industry 11 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020 Blockchain’s usage is becoming ubiquitous across all sections of the economy
  5. 5. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Healthcare Data • Treatment for a condition • Patient history • Medications • Allergies • Patient may not be able to remember all • important to store the data where the treatment team can retrieve it • Drug traceability • complex supply chain • record of where each drug was sourced. • Data must be accessible • wherever people are • given the sensitive nature of this data, it must encrypted and secured. • blockchain technology’s key strengths: interoperability and security. 12 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020
  6. 6. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Tamper-proof charity organizations Red Cross extensively misused funds in its response to the Sichuan earthquakes in 2008 and 2013. The ministry’s action plan for 2018–2022 aims to use blockchain and other technologies • to improve transparency of social services • for tracking of donations for charity 13 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020
  7. 7. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Used car salesman? • Notorious for low trust and high incidents of fraud • This industry is ripe for innovation • The used-car market is growing • Ideal for blockchain acting as an honest ledger of car maintenance history 14 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020
  8. 8. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Telecom – need better ID verification and fraud detection Among the numerous use cases for blockchain in the telecom sector, these are by far the most notable practicable applications: • Digital identity management • More efficient roaming • Combating fraud 15 • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Telecom – need better ID verification and fraud detection Among the numerous use cases for blockchain in the telecom sector, these are by far the most notable practicable applications: • Digital identity management • More efficient roaming • Combating fraud 8 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020
  9. 9. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Developers, developers, developers! “There are about 21 million professional developers in the world. Meanwhile, there are only about 10,000 blockchain developers in this industry. So 21 million [versus] 10,000? We need to attract those 21 million who are not [currently] developing for blockchain.” 16 Source: Forkast.Insights China Blockchain Report 2019-2020
  10. 10. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Centralized Data Issues – In the news USA • White House Strips CDC Of Data Collection Role For COVID-19 Hospitalizations • The Trump Administration has mandated that hospitals sidestep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send critical information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and equipment to a different federal database. • But hospitals must now report that information to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC. • Public health experts expressed dismay and confusion over the reporting change because of how it could disrupt public access to the data. It also comes at a time when the Trump White House has openly sparred with CDC Director Robert Redfield and other federal scientists about the pandemic response. 17
  11. 11. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Use Cases on Algorand World's first 'micro asset' Enabling Financial Inclusion of Urban Working Poor in Southeast Asia 5G Spectrum Allocation on Blockchain Open and Efficient Solutions for Copyright Management on Blockchain Multiphase Integration Including Future Wallet and Algorand Standard Asset Support Building a Next-Generation Decentralized Exchange on Algorand Using Digital Securities for Issuing, Trading and Performing Corporate Actions Providing Customers with Faster & More Secure Clearing and Settlement Processes Plans for Hybrid IPO on Algorand’s Blockchain and the London Stock Exchange Providing Businesses with Improved Monitoring and Analysis of their Own Ecosystem Tokenizing Real Estate Assets on Algorand’s Platform Democratizing Computing Rendering Power Tether Announces Integration and Deployment on Algorand Enabling Analytics for Decentralized Applications on Algorand Providing Developers with Secure, Reliable Infrastructure & APIs for Algorand Building a Next-Generation Decentralized Exchange on Algorand Helping Data-Driven Enterprises Leverage Decades of Technology Investment Helping Enterprises Build on Algorand’s Platform Cartan partnering with blockchain platform Algorand Global Air Quality Monitoring Initiative Launches on Algorand Providing the Identity Layer for the Growing Algorand Ecosystem Supporting Programmable and Redeemable E-Money on the Algorand Protocol
  12. 12. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level https://www.algorand.com/use-cases 19
  13. 13. § Algorand's Core Protocol § Algorand 2.0 Features § Algorand Foundation Reward Programs § Developer Tools! § Algorand BetaNet, TestNet, MainNet § Local Nodes and Standup Instances § APIs, SDKs and Command Line tools § Community Resources § Code Demos
  14. 14. Algorand’s Core Protocol
  15. 15. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Pure Proof of Stake Simplified Smart Contracts Network-Wide Incentives Seamless Upgrades Scalable & Secure 𝐵! 𝐵" 𝐵# 𝐵$ 𝐵% … Effortless One-By-One Byzantine Agreement Forks? Proof of Work?
  16. 16. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level The Byzantine Generals Problem 24 Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand and Turing award winner, figured out, you really don’t need everyone to participate, what you need is a representative sample.
  17. 17. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Pure Proof of Stake Consensus ü Public and permissionless ü All users can participate in consensus ü Blocks are confirmed by voting ü Every token carries the same voting power ü No need to delegate or bond ü Minimal compute required
  18. 18. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Key Idea 1) Sample a small committee at random from the set of all users 2) The committee agrees on a block of transactions. Every member verifies transactions and digitally signs it. 𝐵! 𝐵" 𝐵# 𝐵$ 𝐵% 3) The block is added to the chain 𝐵%𝐵&𝐵&
  19. 19. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand's Core Protocol Video Pure Proof of Stake – For more information watch this video: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gACVKaNqxPs • Youtube.com/algorand 27
  20. 20. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Permissioned vs Permissionless Public vs Private Public Blockchain Permissionless Private Blockchain Permissioned Anyone can join the Blockchain network, this means they can read, write, or participate with a public blockchain. Public blockchains are decentralized and no one has control over the network and they are secure in that the data cannot be changed once validated on the blockchain. Permissioned networks place restrictions on who is allowed to participate in the network and in what transactions. 28
  21. 21. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Types of Blockchain apps 29 Public & Closed Public & Open • Voting • Voting records • Whistleblower • Currencies • Betting • Video Games Private & Closed Private & Open • Construction • National Defense • Law Enforcement • Military • Tax Returns • Supply Chain • Government financial records • Corporate earning statements
  22. 22. Algorand 2.0 Features Algorand Standard Assets ASA Atomic Transactions Algorand Smart Contracts Layer 1 - ASC1
  23. 23. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand 1.0 • Permisionless Blockchain: Scales to billions of users • Enterprise Speed: More than 1000 transactions per second, 4.27 second latency • Instant Finality: There are no soft forks. Every transaction committed to the chain is final 31
  24. 24. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand 2.0 32 Best in class tools built right into Layer-1 Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) Standardized blockchain asset with customizable options. Atomic Transfer Secure transfers and immediate transaction settlement for multiparty transactions. Algorand Smart Contract in Layer-1 (ASC1) Stateless smart contracts in Layer-1 that provide numerous possibilities for governed transactions with simplified scripting templates.
  25. 25. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Standard Assets (ASA) 33 •Issue Layer 1 Native Token • ASA tokens are just like ALGO token • Create in Minutes •Role Based Asset Control • Each ASA can define different roles who will have different level of access to this ASA •An administrator of a Layer 1 asset can (NFT/FT) • Mint and Burn units • Freeze accounts • Claw back the asset from users • Delegate these privileges to others •Asset Spam Protection • To receive a new kind of asset, one need to register first, with a register tx
  26. 26. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Tether Launches as first Stablecoin on Algorand’s next generation Blockchain Platform! https://www.algorand.com/use-cases 36 https://tether.to/tether-launches-as-the-first-stablecoin-on-algorands- next-generation-blockchain-platform/
  27. 27. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Atomic Transfers • Native Function • Atomic transfers on Algorand is a native function instead of implemented with 3rd party contracts (No need for HTLC or notary) • Easy and Secure • Up To 16 Transactions • All Must Succeed or All Fail • Guarantees Exchange of Goods 37
  28. 28. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Some applications of Atomic Transfers • Atomic swap or bilateral exchange • Purchasing a digital asset with cryptocurrency, or trading digital assets. • Circular trades • For example, Alice pays Bob if and only if Bob pays Clare if and only if Clare pays Alice. • Group payments • Either everyone pays or no one does. • Payments to multiple recipients • Decentralized exchanges • Atomic multi-party transfers enable trades without trusted intermediaries. • Internal units of accounting • Several companies can settle their accounts with each other with a single transaction. • Advantageous for supply chains, where delays in payments introduces massive friction. 38
  29. 29. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Smart Contracts • TEAL Language • The contract logic on Algorand are described with TEAL language • Python Enabled Compiler (PyTEAL) • Two Types Of Smart Contracts • Stateless - Used to Approve Spending Transactions • Stateful (Coming Soon) - Used to Modify On-chain Global and Local Storage • Combinable with Other Algorand Technology • Atomic Transfers • Algorand Assets • Combine Stateless and Stateful Contracts 39
  30. 30. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level ASC1 Usage scenarios Examples: • Escrow accounts • Loan payments • Limit and stop orders • Subscription payments • Collateralized obligations 41
  31. 31. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level TEAL code has two basic usage scenarios… • Contract account • Delegated signature 42
  32. 32. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Teal – Transaction Execution Approval Language • Bytecode based stack language • Returns True or False (Positive Value Left on Stack) • SDK Support • Templates • > 70 Opcodes • Access to ASA/Algo Balances • Read all Transactions in a Group • Stateful - Global/Local Storage Calls • Stateless - Signature Verification && arg 0 len … Push Pop
  33. 33. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Video on TEAL https://youtu.be/OWFRP9McBmk 45 • Youtube.com/algorand
  34. 34. Algorand Foundation Reward Programs
  35. 35. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand Foundation Reward Programs https://developer.algorand.org/articles/contribute-algorand-community-and-earn-rewards/ • Developer Awards Program https://algorand.foundation/developer-incentive-awards-program • Grant Programs https://algorand.foundation/grants-program • Algorand Developer Ambassador Rewards (DevAms) https://algorand.foundation/dev-ambassadors • Ambassador Rewards Program https://algorand.foundation/2020-ambassador-rewards-program 48
  36. 36. Developer Tools!!!! •SDKs: REST -JavaScript, Python, Java, Golang •CLI Tools: Play with node from command line •SandBox - Quick Start Setup •Indexer V2: Rest API for querying data from Blockchain •Wallet - Algorand Mobile Wallet Android/IOS •AlgoSigner - Chrome Plugin for SigningTransactions (coming soon) •Community Supplied • Explorers • API Services • Wallets • SDKs • Online TEAL Editor • Algorand Studio Editor
  37. 37. Algorand BetaNet, TestNet, MainNet
  38. 38. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Worldwide BetaNet, TestNet and MainNet Networks 54
  39. 39. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Algorand BetaNet is here!!! https://developer.algorand.org/docs/betanet 55
  40. 40. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Explorers AlgoExplorer and GoalSeeker TestNet and MainNet 56 https://algoexplorer.io https://goalseeker.purestake.io/algorand/
  41. 41. Local Nodes and Standup Instances
  42. 42. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Nodes. https://developer.algorand.org/docs/build-apps/setup/ • Create and run your own • Mac • Ubuntu • Other Linux Distros (Example - Raspberry Pi) • Can take several hours to sync > 10 hours (Fast catch-up on the way!) • Purestake API service • Indexed, Archived • Can access from SDK code on platforms that do not have nodes (Windows) • Sandbox • Docker • Not for production • Snapshot start from current node • No sync time 61
  43. 43. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Sandbox – The quickest way to get going Docker Instance https://github.com/algorand/sandbox 65 https://medium.com/algorand/introducing-sandbox-the-quick-way-to-get-started-on-algorand-8082c2d18854
  44. 44. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level DevRel Repository https://github.com/algorand-devrel 67 • Hackathon • AlgorandDeveloperTasks react-workshop • Paytx • JavaOfflineSign • Raspberry-pi-rfid-setup • js-webapp • Chessexample
  45. 45. Developers, Developers, Developers!!!! https://developer.algorand.org/ APIs, SDKs and Command Line
  46. 46. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level developer.algorand.org 70
  47. 47. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level 71
  48. 48. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level https://developer.algorand.org/articles/ 72
  49. 49. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level https://developer.algorand.org/tutorials/ 73
  50. 50. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level https://developer.algorand.org/solutions/ 74
  51. 51. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level New community C# SDK now available! https://github.com/RileyGe/dotnet-algorand-sdk 76
  52. 52. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level PyTeal — Writing Algorand Smart Contracts in Python 78
  53. 53. Community Resources
  54. 54. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Become An Algorand Ambassador • Work directly with the Algorand team and learn from the best in the field • Host your own hackathon or developer meetup to help others in your community build on top of Algorand • Connect with other developers from all over the world who are also building on Algorand • Get the latest news and updates about our platform before anyone else hears about it 80 è Visit community.algorand.org Contact Stephen Duignan stephen@algorand.foundation
  55. 55. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Community • Community Landing page https://community.algorand.org/ • Community Blog https://community.algorand.org/blog/ (send email to ecosystem@algorand.com to post) • Community Events https://community.algorand.org/events/#/list 81
  56. 56. Demo Getting Started Core Blockchain Functions Algorand Standard Assets Atomic Transfers ASC iOS/Android app 86 SDKs • JavaScript • Python • Java • Go • C#
  57. 57. § Algorand's Core Protocol § Algorand 2.0 Features § Algorand Foundation Reward Programs § Developer Tools! § Algorand BetaNet, TestNet, MainNet § Local Nodes and Standup Instances § APIs, SDKs and Command Line tools § Community Resources § Code Demos
  58. 58. • Click to edit Master text styles • Second level • Third level • Fourth level • Fifth level Sign up Today! 99
  59. 59. Questions?

