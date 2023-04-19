Advertisement

Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx

Roma Enterprises LLC
Apr. 19, 2023
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx
Advertisement

Check these out next

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
Forgotten women in tech history.
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
A Product Manager's Job
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
The Road to Financial Wellness
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1 of 17

Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx

Apr. 19, 2023
Download to read offline
Business

There are many different types of rigging equipment that can be used to move heavy equipment, and which type is needed depends on your specific job. Here is a list of some of the most important and most frequently used rigging equipment.

Roma Enterprises LLC
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainabilitysignmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainabilitysignmesh1.7K views32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data ScienceThe Science of a Great Career in Data Science
The Science of a Great Career in Data ScienceKate Matsudaira35.8K views71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy LifeThe ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy LifeDr. Omer Hameed1.1M views29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVINGCAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVINGKelly Services1.4K views68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project ManagersTop 5 Skills for Project Managers
Top 5 Skills for Project ManagersLinkedIn Learning Solutions20.6K views22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National ParksMind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Mind-Blowing Facts About National ParksEthos341.8K views17 slides

More Related Content

Recently uploaded(20)

Understanding Customer Needs and Value.pptxUnderstanding Customer Needs and Value.pptx
Understanding Customer Needs and Value.pptx
FiqhStation0 views
Larry Jordan II Buffalo NY | 5 stems llcLarry Jordan II Buffalo NY | 5 stems llc
Larry Jordan II Buffalo NY | 5 stems llc
LarryJordanIIBuffalo10 views
Part ConveyorPart Conveyor
Part Conveyor
Torc Star Bolting Tools 0 views
The case of the environmental impasseThe case of the environmental impasse
The case of the environmental impasse
AnanyaPrachi0 views
Claris 3946 MB - Additive for the cleaning of the extrusion diesClaris 3946 MB - Additive for the cleaning of the extrusion dies
Claris 3946 MB - Additive for the cleaning of the extrusion dies
ALIT Technologies Srl0 views
CAMPUS INTERVIEW.pdfCAMPUS INTERVIEW.pdf
CAMPUS INTERVIEW.pdf
Satishkumar7222930 views
Nova Growth Mindset.pptxNova Growth Mindset.pptx
Nova Growth Mindset.pptx
PushkarPurohit20 views
Why the lack of understanding of money affects so many peopleWhy the lack of understanding of money affects so many people
Why the lack of understanding of money affects so many people
Laroy40 views
Harry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdfHarry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdf
Harry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdf
Harry McMann0 views
nike pawan.pptxnike pawan.pptx
nike pawan.pptx
PawanJangidone10 views
trad-free-charges.pdftrad-free-charges.pdf
trad-free-charges.pdf
NikhilKumar6647310 views
Racial Residential Segregation ppt.pptRacial Residential Segregation ppt.ppt
Racial Residential Segregation ppt.ppt
etebarkhmichale0 views
Kayricka Dupree - An Operations ManagerKayricka Dupree - An Operations Manager
Kayricka Dupree - An Operations Manager
Kayricka Dupree0 views
MODULE II.pptxMODULE II.pptx
MODULE II.pptx
SanmithaChinnikatti0 views
Development Bank of Ethiopia Accounting Methods pp.pptDevelopment Bank of Ethiopia Accounting Methods pp.ppt
Development Bank of Ethiopia Accounting Methods pp.ppt
etebarkhmichale0 views
Insurance and its principle.pdfInsurance and its principle.pdf
Insurance and its principle.pdf
SonaliMuskan0 views
Part ConveyorPart Conveyor
Part Conveyor
Torc Star Bolting Tools 0 views
General Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdfGeneral Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdf
General Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdf
ButterflyMeltzer0 views
Agile Slides PowerPoint Template.pptxAgile Slides PowerPoint Template.pptx
Agile Slides PowerPoint Template.pptx
BruceWan60 views
Operations-Management-and-TQM_ESC-1LESSON-1 (1).pptxOperations-Management-and-TQM_ESC-1LESSON-1 (1).pptx
Operations-Management-and-TQM_ESC-1LESSON-1 (1).pptx
GebethBaadera0 views

Featured(20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal StorytellingPixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company18.5K views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter82.1K views
Forgotten women in tech history.Forgotten women in tech history.
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo143.1K views
A Product Manager's JobA Product Manager's Job
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman802.9K views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's SleepTop 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute49.9K views
The Road to Financial WellnessThe Road to Financial Wellness
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US9.8K views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 stepsGO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati195.7K views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion DebriefGlobal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company20.8K views
The Minimum Loveable ProductThe Minimum Loveable Product
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan4.8K views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion20 Steps To Your Life Passion
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport31.6K views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentorLinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks194K views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance ManagementThe Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development5.7K views
Science of music for work productivityScience of music for work productivity
Science of music for work productivity
PGi19.4K views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau30.5K views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner29.9K views
Machine Learning: A Fast ReviewMachine Learning: A Fast Review
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin19.3K views
Advertisement

Different Types of Rigging Equipment.pptx

  1. Different Types of Rigging Equipment Roma Enterprises LLC
  2. Introduction Rigging equipment is used in various industries such as construction, maritime, entertainment, and transportation. The type of rigging equipment needed will depend on the specific application, but here are some common types:
  3. Rigging Hooks 01
  4. Rigging Hooks When big things need to be moved, rigging hooks are used. These hooks are made to keep things from slipping off. They are usually made of steel. Different types and sizes of rigging hooks can be used to lift different types of loads. They are put into different groups based on the size of the opening of the hook, also called the throat. This hole can be anywhere from 5/8 of an inch to 1 17/32 inches. Sorting, clevis grab, eye, and choker hooks are some of the different kinds of gear hooks.
  5. Pulleys and Blocks 02
  6. Pulleys and Blocks When very heavy things need to be moved, pulleys and pulling blocks are used. These tools make it easier to lift and move big things by reducing how much force is needed. Lifting blocks come in a few different styles, such as snatch blocks, swivel blocks, square blocks, and tilt-up blocks. Lifting blocks come in different sizes and can carry up to 30 tones of weight. There are both single and double pulley systems. They are used to lift heavy items by wrapping rigging ropes around the pulley and then hooking them to the heavy object. Different pulleys have different sizes of frame, rope, and sheaves. Wire rope is often used with pulling blocks, while synthetic rope is usually used with pulleys. This is because lifting blocks usually carry higher loads than pulleys, and wire rope is better at handling these heavier loads.
  7. Shackles 03
  8. Shackles Shackles are links that let different kinds of rigging tools quickly connect to and separate from each other. Most of the time, they are used to move loads that weigh more than 6,000 pounds, but they can carry as much as 11,000 pounds. Anchor and chain shackles are the two main types of shackles, but both of these types can also be broken down into screw pin, safety, and round pin types. Shackles are usually made of a loop of steel that is closed with a pin. This makes it possible to connect two pieces of heavy equipment securely while moving them. Shackles come in many different sizes, from 3/16 inch to 2 1/2 inches.
  9. Eye Bolts 04
  10. Eye Bolts Eye bolts are used to loop wires or ropes together and serve as anchor points in rigging. They can be made of many different types of materials and come in a wide range of sizes to fit different types and sizes of loads. Most of the time, people use straight eye bolts or shoulder eye bolts. Shoulder eye bolts are used for connections that are not in a straight line, while straight eye bolts are used for straight line connections. U-bolts, screw eye bolts, and lag eye screw bolts are other kinds of eye bolts.
  11. Steel Nuts 05
  12. Steel Nuts Stainless steel nuts are used along with eye bolts. The size that should be used depends on the weight of the load as well as its shape. Some of the most frequently used nuts in rigging are hex nuts, dome nuts, lifting eye nuts, ball ends, and wing nuts. This type of rigging equipment is usually made of type 316 stainless steel, and these nuts can typically be found in both RH and LH thread.
  13. Wire Ropes and Accessories 06
  14. Wire Ropes and Accessories Wire ropes can be used to set up and move big things. They are often made stronger by wrapping them with several pieces of carbon steel wire or, more often, stainless steel wire, usually in a helix shape. Wire ropes can be kept safe from the weather by being protected or galvanized. They can be different sizes and have different specs. Most people use 6×19, 6×36, 6×26, 7×7, and 7×19 wire bands. Some of the things that go with wire bands are thimbles, clips, sleeves, and stops. These extra pieces of rigging equipment make the wire rope more useful for rigging jobs.
  15. Synthetic Lifting Slings 07
  16. Synthetic Lifting Slings This kind of rigging gear is made from man-made materials. Wire ropes and synthetic slings are used to move heavy tools. There are two kinds: eye-and- eye slings and slings with no end. Endless slings are just loops of synthetic material, while eye-and-eye slings have metal or synthetic ends that are triangular, flat, or curved. These slings help keep rigging jobs balanced and give heavy loads more power.
  17. Thanks! DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS? romaent@eim.ae +97142236724​ https://www.romaent.com/​ Shop Number 4 Old Baghluf Bldg, Al Burj St, Nasir Square Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates​
Advertisement