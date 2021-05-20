Successfully reported this slideshow.
Carta familias libros 2021

  1. 1. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634  982870635 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.es/centros/cpiuxionovoneira FONDO SOLIDARIO E AXUDAS PARA A ADQUISICIÓN DE LIBROS DE TEXTO E MATERIAL ESCOLAR PARA O CURSO 2021-22 Novamente este ano tamén haberá unha soa solicitude as axudas para adquirir libros de texto, as axudas para material escolar e para o Fondo Solidario de Libros de Texto. DESTINATARIOS: - Solicitude de Fondo Solidario de Libros de Texto: alumnado que no curso 21-22 cursará de 3º a 6º de Educación Primaria e de 1º a 4º de ESO. - Axudas para a adquisición de libros de texto: alumnado que o vindeiro curso cursará 1º e 2º de Primaria. - Axudas para material escolar: destinado a alumnado con renda per cápita familiar igual ou inferior a 6000 euros REQUISITOS: - Que o alumno/a esté matriculado/a nun centro público. - Compromiso de manter en bo estado os libros que adquiran do Fondo Solidario ou co vale e devolvelos en xuño ou setembro segundo corresponda (ou durante o curso se hai traslado de centro). - Adicar a axuda do vale á compra dos libros de texto. - Ter devolto os libros de texto adquirido coas axudas do curso 20-21 unha vez feitos os exames e, COMO MÁXIMO, o 22 de xuño de 2021. Agás o alumnado de ESO con materias pendentes, que poderán quedar como máximo ata o día 7 de setembro. A falta de devolución será causa de exclusión da participación. PRESENTACIÓN DE SOLICITUDES Anexo I da Orde que regula o fondo solidario e convoca as axudas para libros de texto para o curso 21-22. Entregarase UNHA SOA SOLICITUDE por familia.
  2. 2. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634  982870635 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.es/centros/cpiuxionovoneira PRAZO DE PRESENTACIÓN Do 21 de maio ao 22 de xuño de 2021. ASIGNACIÓN DOS LIBROS DO FONDO: - Orde inversa á renda per cápita da unidade familiar. DOCUMENTACIÓN - Fotocopia do DNI dos membros computables da unidade familiar1 . - Libro de familia - Documentación acreditativa no caso de discapacidade dalgúns dos membros da unidade familiar incluídos na solicitude. - Fotocopia da declaración RENDA exercicio 2017 (se non autoriza a consulta telemática). CONTÍADAS AXUDAS para 1º e 2º de Educación Primaria: RENDA PER CAPITA Contía Ata 6000 € 210 € Dende 6000 € ata 10000 € 140 € ASIGNACIÓN DE LIBROS DO FONDO SOLIDARIO*: RENDA PER CAPITA Nº libros Ata 6000 € 6 Dende 6000 € ata 10000 € 4 1 pais,fillos/asmenores de idade,fillos/as maiores deidadecon algún tipo de discapacidadesuxeitos á patria potestade prorrogada e fillos/assolteiros/asmenores de 25 anos que convivan no domicilio familiar
  3. 3. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634  982870635 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.es/centros/cpiuxionovoneira *Se o centro non dispón dos suficientes libros no fondo para entregar os libros asignados poderá adquirilos. A contía da axuda para adquirir material escolar destinado a alumnado con renda per cápita familiar igual ou inferior a 6000 euros será de 50 euros. A TER EN CONTA Unha vez tramitada a solicitude o centro expedirá un vale. No caso de extravío non se pode expedir un novo vale. Unha vez entragado o vale haberá 10 días hábiles para emendar a solicitude. Neste caso devolverase o vale recibido para que o centro xere outro cos datos correctos. Non se debe asinar e entregar o vale antes de recepción dos libros. Unha vez entregados os libros de texto, o establecemento quedará en posesión do vale. Só se poderá utilizar un establecemento, non se pode repartir o vale entre 2 ou máis. PUBLICACIÓN DA RELACIÓN DE SOLICITUDES ADMITIDAS E EXCLUÍDAS NO FONDO DE LIBROS Con data límite do 09 de xullo de 2021 publicarase unha relación provisional de solicitudes admitidas e excluídas no taboleiro do centro e na páxina web. As persoas interesadas poderán formular reclamacións os dous días seguintes A relación definitiva de solicitudes admitidas e excluídas publicarase no taboleiro e na páxina web do centro como datas límite: - 20 de xullo de 2021: Educación Primaria - 15 de setembro: ESO. O alumnado que non devolva os libros das materias suspensas en setembro quedará excluído.
  4. 4. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634  982870635 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.es/centros/cpiuxionovoneira ENTREGADOS LIBROS DE TEXTO - En Primaria: entrega a principio de curso. - En ESO: a partir do 16 de setembro de 2019. No momento da entrega dos libros recibirase unha copia dun documento no que constará: - Código da solicitude. - Apelidos, nome e curso do alumno/a. - Libros de texto entregados - Observacións (calquera incidencia significativa) - Nome, apelidos e DNI do pai/nai/titor legal do alumnado - Declaración responsable das obrigas de usar e conservar en bo estado os libros de texto e devolvelos ao rematar o curso 2021-22. Este documento estará asinado pola dirección do centro, o representante legal do alumnado e co selo do centro. DEVOLUCIÓN E RECOLLIDADOS LIBROS DE TEXTO Ao rematar o curso o alumnado deberá devolver os libros ao fondo solidario e recibirá un documento igual ao da recepción excepto que en lugar da declaración responsable constará: - Entrega no centro, para a súa incorporación ao fondo solidario, os libros de texto nas condicións de libro: devolto/deteriorado.

