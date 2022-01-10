Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 10, 2022
A professional grant writer has the skills and experience to inspire, engage and motivate the funding body to support your group or organisation's mission. Red Tape Busters has a team of experienced and enthusiastic grant writers ready to help write a successful grant proposal.

How Grant Writers secure grant funding

  1. 1. 1 P A G E
  2. 2. 2 P A G E In order to develop a strong grant strategy there are several stages the Grant Writer applies to the grant writing process.
  3. 3. 3 P A G E Our Grant Writer in Sydney is organised and plans ahead. Grant proposals cannot be effectively and successfully composed on short notice. Most grant proposals require a few weeks of preparation to develop a proposal or narrative that can compete with all the other applicants’ and provide a detailed budget that supplies the funding body with the amount of information required for them to make an informed decision.
  4. 4. 4 P A G E For organisations who are serious about applying for grant funding to assist them to pursue or provide a project or program often their best option is to be affiliated with Grant Writer NT and the grant writers who have an organised calendar detailing when suitable funding will be open for application.
  5. 5. 5 P A G E The Grant Writer can then develop a timeline for the collection of supporting documentation, produce an accurate and detailed budget and write an excellent proposal then submit the entire application in an organised and functional way prior to the deadline.
  6. 6. 6 P A G E Of course, using a professional grant writer means that they will utilise their experience at preparing a competitive proposal that is clearly written and persuasive and increases the chance of success in receiving funding.
  7. 7. 7 P A G E The Grant Writer knows that every organisation applying for the grant needs the funding. It is the nature of grant funding that great community organisations never seem to have sufficient funds to do everything they would like to for their community. Therefore, simply asking for funding because your organisation needs it is not going to mean success. Grant Writers are proficient in composing winning grant proposals because they have extensive experience and expertise in their approach.
  8. 8. 8 P A G E The funding body will be assessing the applications based on what the organisation can offer to them. They want to know the funds will be managed efficiently and that the organisation can deliver on the promises contained in the grant proposal.
  9. 9. 9 P A G E Grant Writer will compose a proposal that informs the funding body about the organisation history; project management skills; prior successes in the area; personnel involved in the project or program and their skills and experience; if the organisation has the correct policies and procedures and whether the organisation can be financially responsible with their funds if they are successful.
  10. 10. 10 P A G E The applicant organisation needs to be realistic about the amount of funding they wish to apply for. Grant Writer can advise what it is practicable for an organisation to apply for. It is not feasible for an organisation to rely solely on grant funding. This is unlikely to engender a feeling of security and success in the application. The organisation with the support of Grant Writer needs to demonstrate what income is already available to the organisation and how they will remain sustainable after the grant funding ceases.
  11. 11. 11 P A G E  No funding body will choose a program or project that they can see will not continue long term once the grant funding is dispersed.  Grants are generally not suitable for ongoing and regular expenses such as rents and insurances etc, rather they are a pool of additional funding to meet a well- defined set of goals and objectives in a program or project that will benefit the community.
  12. 12. 12 P A G E  The professional Grant Writer has the knowledge, experience, and skills to ensure the funding body receives the required information in a compliant and confident proposal that will enable them to make an informed decision.
  14. 14. 14 P A G E Thank You!!

×