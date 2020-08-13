Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DISCBEHAVIORAL STYLES FOR DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGIES DUBAI | 2020 | MASTERCLASS WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
linkedin.com/in/raquelcamargo instagram.com/raquel_camargo youtube.com/raquelcamargo Journalist and Communicator (10+ year...
BEHAVIORAL ANALYSIS FOR DIGITAL MARKETING
WHAT IS DISC The DISC assessment was published by Wiley as a non-judgmental tool used for discussion of people's behaviora...
TELL ME ABOUT YOUR PROFILE Have you done your DISC Test? Share your results on the chat! Y O U WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
PEOPLE ORIENTED TASK ORIENTED WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
LET'S TALK ABOUT EACH PROFILE Meanwhile, feel free to use the chat to share which adjectives and behaviours you relate to ...
DISC DOMINANCE (D) A PERSON WITH A D STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY WINNING, COMPETITION AND SUCCESS. PRIORITIZES ACCEPTING CHALLEN...
DISC DOMINANCE (D) A PERSON WITH A D STYLE UNIQUE ACCOMPLISHMENTS NEW OPPORTUNITIES SHOW PATIENCE DISPLAY SENSITIVITY GET ...
DISC INFLUENCE (I) A PERSON WITH AN I STYLE IS DESCRIBED AS CONVINCING, MAGNETIC, ENTHUSIASTIC, WARM, TRUSTING AND OPTIMIS...
DISC INFLUENCE (I) A PERSON WITH AN I STYLE AUTHORITY PRESTIGE STATUS SYMBOLS POPULARITY GOALS: WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
DISC STEADINESS (S) A PERSON WITH A S STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY COOPERATION, OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP AND SINCERE APPRECIATION PR...
DISC STEADINESS (S) A PERSON WITH A S STYLE PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS GROUP ACCEPTANCE POWER BY MEANS OF FORMAL ROLES AND P...
DISC COMPLIANT (C) A PERSON WITH A C STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN KNOWLEDGE, SHOW THEIR EXPERTISE, AND PROD...
DISC COMPLIANT (C) A PERSON WITH A C STYLE OBJECTIVE PROCESSES CORRECTNESS RELIABILITY GAINING KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE PER...
SO, HOW CAN WE USE DISC ON DIGITAL MARKETING? WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
HOW YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DISC TO WORK WITH DIGITAL MARKETING WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
HOW YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DISC TO WORK WITH DIGITAL MARKETING Creating personas Creating costumer journey Analysing yo...
WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM linkedin.com/in/raquelcamargo instagram.com/raquel_camargo youtube.com/raquelcamargo THANK YOU! Keep...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Behavioral Styles For Digital Marketing (Disc) - Astrolabs - By Raquel Camargo

18 views

Published on

Master class to ASTROLABS
Raquel Camargo
www.raquelcamargo.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Behavioral Styles For Digital Marketing (Disc) - Astrolabs - By Raquel Camargo

  1. 1. DISCBEHAVIORAL STYLES FOR DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGIES DUBAI | 2020 | MASTERCLASS WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  2. 2. linkedin.com/in/raquelcamargo instagram.com/raquel_camargo youtube.com/raquelcamargo Journalist and Communicator (10+ years experience) Kind of a digital nomad Holds a Master's in Language Studies Digital Marketing professor and lecturer Worked in Brazil, Australia, Singapore & Dubai, supporting organizations in multiple industries with their marketing and communications struggles Current living in Canada Inka Digital Marketing founder Serial entrepreneur ABOUT RAQUEL CAMARGO www.raquelcamargo.com
  3. 3. BEHAVIORAL ANALYSIS FOR DIGITAL MARKETING
  4. 4. WHAT IS DISC The DISC assessment was published by Wiley as a non-judgmental tool used for discussion of people's behavioral differences. This theory was later developed into a behavioral assessment tool by�industrial psychologist�Walter Vernon Clarke. WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  5. 5. TELL ME ABOUT YOUR PROFILE Have you done your DISC Test? Share your results on the chat! Y O U WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  6. 6. PEOPLE ORIENTED TASK ORIENTED WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  7. 7. LET'S TALK ABOUT EACH PROFILE Meanwhile, feel free to use the chat to share which adjectives and behaviours you relate to and which ones are challenging to deal with WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  8. 8. DISC DOMINANCE (D) A PERSON WITH A D STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY WINNING, COMPETITION AND SUCCESS. PRIORITIZES ACCEPTING CHALLENGES, TAKING ACTION AND ACHIEVING IMMEDIATE RESULTS. IS DESCRIBED AS DIRECT, DEMANDING, FORCEFUL, STRONG WILLED, DRIVEN, DETERMINED, FAST-PACED, AND SELF- CONFIDENT. MAY BE LIMITED BY LACK OF CONCERN FOR OTHERS, IMPATIENCE AND OPEN SKEPTICISM. MAY FEAR BEING SEEN AS VULNERABLE OR BEING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF. VALUES COMPETENCY, ACTION, CONCRETE RESULTS, PERSONAL FREEDOM, AND CHALLENGES. WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  9. 9. DISC DOMINANCE (D) A PERSON WITH A D STYLE UNIQUE ACCOMPLISHMENTS NEW OPPORTUNITIES SHOW PATIENCE DISPLAY SENSITIVITY GET INTO THE DETAILS GOALS: WILL NEED TO EXPEND MORE ENERGY TO: WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  10. 10. DISC INFLUENCE (I) A PERSON WITH AN I STYLE IS DESCRIBED AS CONVINCING, MAGNETIC, ENTHUSIASTIC, WARM, TRUSTING AND OPTIMISTIC PRIORITIZES TAKING ACTION, COLLABORATION, AND EXPRESSING ENTHUSIASM IS MOTIVATED BY SOCIAL RECOGNITION, GROUP ACTIVITIES, AND RELATIONSHIPS MAY FEAR LOSS OF INFLUENCE, DISAPPROVAL AND BEING IGNORED VALUES COACHING AND COUNSELING, FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND DEMOCRATIC RELATIONSHIPS MAY BE LIMITED BY BEING IMPULSIVE AND DISORGANIZED AND HAVING LACK OF FOLLOW- THROUGH WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  11. 11. DISC INFLUENCE (I) A PERSON WITH AN I STYLE AUTHORITY PRESTIGE STATUS SYMBOLS POPULARITY GOALS: WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  12. 12. DISC STEADINESS (S) A PERSON WITH A S STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY COOPERATION, OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP AND SINCERE APPRECIATION PRIORITIZES GIVING SUPPORT, COLLABORATING AND MAINTAINING STABILITY IS DESCRIBED AS CALM, PATIENT, PREDICTABLE, DELIBERATE, STABLE AND CONSISTENT MAY BE LIMITED BY BEING INDECISIVE, OVERLY ACCOMMODATING, AND A TENDENCY TO AVOID CHANGE MAY FEAR CHANGE, LOSS OF STABILITY, AND OFFENDING OTHERS VALUES LOYALTY, HELPING OTHERS AND SECURITY WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  13. 13. DISC STEADINESS (S) A PERSON WITH A S STYLE PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS GROUP ACCEPTANCE POWER BY MEANS OF FORMAL ROLES AND POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY KEEPING STATUS QUO AND A CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT GOALS: WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  14. 14. DISC COMPLIANT (C) A PERSON WITH A C STYLE IS MOTIVATED BY OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN KNOWLEDGE, SHOW THEIR EXPERTISE, AND PRODUCE QUALITY WORK PRIORITIZES ENSURING ACCURACY, MAINTAINING STABILITY, AND CHALLENGING ASSUMPTIONS IS DESCRIBED AS CAREFUL, CAUTIOUS, SYSTEMATIC, DIPLOMATIC, ACCURATE AND TACTFUL MAY BE LIMITED BY BEING OVERCRITICAL, OVERANALYZING AND ISOLATING THEMSELVES MAY FEAR CRITICISM AND BEING WRONG VALUES QUALITY AND ACCURACY WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  15. 15. DISC COMPLIANT (C) A PERSON WITH A C STYLE OBJECTIVE PROCESSES CORRECTNESS RELIABILITY GAINING KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERTISE PERSONAL GROWTH GOALS: WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  16. 16. SO, HOW CAN WE USE DISC ON DIGITAL MARKETING? WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  17. 17. HOW YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DISC TO WORK WITH DIGITAL MARKETING WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  18. 18. HOW YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DISC TO WORK WITH DIGITAL MARKETING Creating personas Creating costumer journey Analysing your lead's behaviour, predicting their way of making decisions Improving approach for sales Using better approach on our social media content, email marketing and relationship Using business intelligence and data analytics tools and applying your DISC knowledge Listening and monitoring your target Interacting strategically with leads and customers Creating and adjusting your brand voice Managing your team Negotiating better� Looking for the right people to work with WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM
  19. 19. WWW.RAQUELCAMARGO.COM linkedin.com/in/raquelcamargo instagram.com/raquel_camargo youtube.com/raquelcamargo THANK YOU! Keep in touch!

×