CONTOH PROPOSAL KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 3EA20 FAKULTAS EKONOMI JURUSAN MANAJEMEN UNIVERSITAS GU...
KATA PENGANTAR Segala Puji Syukur kehadirat Allah SWT yang telah memberikan banyak karunia yang tak terhingga kepada kita ...
DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR i DAFTAR ISI ii I. LATAR BELAKANG 1 II. PRINSIP 2 III. MAKSUD dan TUJUAN 2 IV. VISI dan MISI 3 V...
KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 3EA20 UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA I. LATAR BELAKANG Koperasi merupakan geraka...
anggotanya, di mana setiap anggota memiliki hak suara yang sama dalam setiap keputusan yang diambil koperasi. Pembagian ke...
IV. VISI dan MISI Visi dan Misi didirikannya Koperasi “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” : VISI Terwujudnya Koperasi Simpan Pinja...
VII. SASARAN Seluruh mahasiswa dan mahasiswi yang berada di Universitas Gunadarma, khususnya kelas 3EA20, dan bagi mereka ...
IX. SUSUNAN PENGURUS KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 1. Penasehat : Ririn Yuliyanti 2. Ketua : Della Nurdin (11215660...
- Linda Melinda (13215838) - Marisa Salsabila (14215038) - Sonya Adella (16215661) 10. Bendahara Kelompok 6 : Lorenzo (132...
27 Riko Prasetyo U Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 28 Sanchika Dwi A Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 29 Sonya Adella Rp 10...
AKTA PENDIRIAN KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Kami yang bertanda tangan di bawah ini : 1. Nama : Ririn...
ANGGARAN DASAR KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” BAB I NAMA, DAN TEMPAT KEDUDUKAN Pasal 1 1. Koperasi ini bernama “KOPE...
b. Pengelolaan dilakukan secara demokratis. c. Pembagian Sisa Hasil Usaha dilakukan secara adil sebanding dengan besarnya ...
a. Menghimpun simpanan berjangka dan tabungan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dari anggota dan calon anggotanya, Kopera...
3. Bersedia membayar simpanan wajib sebesar Rp. 10.000 yang besarnya ditetapkan dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga atau keputusan...
2. Berpartisipasi dalam kegiatan usaha Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 3. Mentaati ketentuan dalam Anggaran Dasar, Angg...
Pasal 11 1. Keanggotaan berakhir, apabila : a. Anggota tersebut meninggal dunia. b. Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur mem...
d. Rencana kerja, rencana anggaran pendapatan serta pengesahan laporan keuangan. e. Pengesahan pertanggung jawaban penguru...
2. Dalam hal tidak mencapai mufakat, maka pengambilan keputusan oleh rapat anggota berdasarkan suara terbanyak dari anggot...
5. Berita Acara Keputusan Rapat Anggota yang telah ditandantangani oleh pimpinan dan sekretas rapat menjadi bukti yang sah...
ANGGARAN RUMAH TANGGA (ART) KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Menimbang : Bahwa untuk lebih meningkatkan kinerja organi...
b) Tidak ikut berpartisipasi terhadap koperasi selama 1 tahun berturut-turut dan melalaikan kewajiban selama 3 bulan bertu...
SURAT PERZINAN PENDIRIAN KOPERASI Nama : Della Nurdin NPM : 11215660 Dengan ini kami memohon perizinan untuk mendirikan se...
BERITA ACARA RAPAT PENDIRIAN KOPERASI SIMPAN - PINJAM (KSP) “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Pada hari Hari Senin, 25 September...
Depok, 25 September 2017 Ketua Sekretaris Bendahara 1 Della Nurdin Megah Pahleti Ilma Jawara 11215660 17215540 13215293
LEMBAR PENGESAHAN KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” KELAS 3EA20 UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA 2017 Depok, 25 Sept...
PENUTUP Demikian proposal ini kami susun dengan permohonan pendirian koperasi yang kami dirikan dapat di realisasikan. Pem...
  1. 1. CONTOH PROPOSAL KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 3EA20 FAKULTAS EKONOMI JURUSAN MANAJEMEN UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA DEPOK 2017
  2. 2. KATA PENGANTAR Segala Puji Syukur kehadirat Allah SWT yang telah memberikan banyak karunia yang tak terhingga kepada kita sekalian, dan Shalawat salam bagi Nabi Muhammad Rasulullah SAW, Keluarga, Sahabat serta pengikut beliau sampai akhir zaman nanti. Pada kesempatan yang berbahagia ini kami menyampaikan do’a dan terimakasih kepada orang-orang yang dekat dengan kami selaku anggota koperasi. Proposal ini merupakan gambaran ke arah depan dalam usaha ekonomi Koperasi Simpan Pinjam “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR”. Koperasi Simpan Pinjam “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” adalah sebuah koperasi yang akan yang bertugas memberikan pelayanan berupa pinjaman dan tempat penyimpanan uang bagi masyarakat, khususnya mahasiswa dan mahasiswi kelas 3EA20. Guna memenuhi syarat nilai mata kuliah Ekonomi Koperasi serta kebutuhan lainnya, kami berinisiatif akan membuka sebuah koperasi. Dengan dibukanya koperasi ini harapan kami dapat menunjang pertumbuhan ekonomi menuju progres yang semakin baik tentunya. Harapan kami dengan dibuatnya proposal ini, menjadi pertimbangan Ibu untuk dapat mendukung kami, baik fisik maupun finansial. Mudah-mudahan program ini bermanfaat dan kerja sama antara dosen dengan mahasiswa dapat dijalin terus menerus di masa-masa yang akan datang. Dan semua kegaiatan amal kita mendapatkan pahala dan ridha dari Allah SWT. Aamiin. Depok, 25 September 2017 Penyusun
  3. 3. DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR i DAFTAR ISI ii I. LATAR BELAKANG 1 II. PRINSIP 2 III. MAKSUD dan TUJUAN 2 IV. VISI dan MISI 3 V. TATA TERTIB 3 VI. JENIS KEGIATAN 3 VII. SASARAN 4 VIII. WAKTU dan TEMPAT 4 IX. SUSUNAN PENGURUS 5 X. RENCANA ANGGARAN 6 AKTA PENDIRIAN 8 ANGGARAN DASAR 9 ANGGARAN RUMAH TANGGA 17 SURAT PERIZINAN 20 BERITA ACARA PENDIRIAN KOPERASI 21 LEMBAR PENGESAHAAN 23 PENUTUP 24
  4. 4. KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 3EA20 UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA I. LATAR BELAKANG Koperasi merupakan gerakan ekonomi rakyat yang dijalankan berdasarkan asas kekeluargaan. Inti dari koperasi adalah kerja sama, yaitu kerja sama diantara anggota dan para pengurus dalam rangka mewujudkan kesejahteraan anggota dan masyarakat serta membangun tatanan perekonomian nasional. Sebagai gerakan ekonomi rakyat, koperasi bukan hanya milik orang kaya melainkan juga milik seluruh rakyat Indonesia tanpa terkecuali. Berdasarkan UU No 12 tahun 1967, koperasi Indonesia adalah organisasi ekonomi rakyat yang berwatak sosial dan beranggotakan orang-orang, badan- badan hukum koperasi yang merupakan tata susunan ekonomi sebagai usaha bersama berdasar atas asas kekeluargaan. Koperasi bertujuan untuk menyejahterakan anggotanya. Pada hakekatnya koperasi merupakan suatu lembaga ekonomi yang sangat diperlukan dan penting untuk diperhatikan sebab koperasi merupakan suatu alat bagi orang-orang yang ingin meningkatkan taraf hidupnya. Dasar kegiatan koperasi adalah kerjasama yang dianggap sebagai cara untuk memecahkan berbagai persoalan yang mereka hadapi masing-masing, oleh sebab itu sudah selayaknya apabila koperasi menduduki yang penting dalam sistem perekonomian suatu Negara, begitupun koperasi mahasiswa yang kami dirikan merupakan unit yang dibentuk oleh mahasiswa dalam rangka menunjang pelaksanaan dan keberhasilan studi serta kesejahteraan mahasiswa. Pada Pernyataan Standard Akuntansi Keuangan (PSAK) No. 27 (Revisi 1998), disebutkan bahwa karateristik utama koperasi yang membedakan dengan badan usaha lain, yaitu anggota koperasi memiliki identitas ganda. Identitas ganda maksudnya anggota koperasi merupakan pemilik sekaligus pengguna jasa koperasi. Umumnya koperasi dikendalikan secara bersama oleh seluruh
  5. 5. anggotanya, di mana setiap anggota memiliki hak suara yang sama dalam setiap keputusan yang diambil koperasi. Pembagian keuntungan koperasi (biasa disebut Sisa Hasil Usaha atau SHU) biasanya dihitung berdasarkan andil anggota tersebut dalam koperasi, misalnya dengan melakukan pembagian dividen berdasarkan besar pembelian atau penjualan yang dilakukan oleh si anggota. II. PRINSIP Prinsip-prinsip yang dipegang Koperasi “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” adalah : 1. Keanggotaan bersifat sukarela dan terbuka. 2. Pengelolaan berdasarkan secara demoktaris 3. Partisipasi aktif dari anggota 4. Pendidikan perkoperasian 5. Kerjasama antar koperasi 6. Pembagian hasil sisa usaha dilakukan secara adil sebanding dengan besarnya jasa usaha masing-masing anggota koperasi. III. MAKSUD DAN TUJUAN Maksud dan tujuan didirikannya Koperasi “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” : 1. Membantu menyediakan kebutuhan anggota dan masyarakat 2. Melatih anggota dalam mengelola keuangan koperasi 3. Menciptakan anggota koperasi yang memiliki komitmen dan loyalitas yang tinggi 4. Melatih anggota untuk berwirausaha 5. Mengembangkan kreatifitas anggota dengan menyalurkan ide-ide untuk memajukan koperasi 6. Mempererat tali persudaraan sesame anggota koperasi 7. Melatih Tanggung jawab anggota dalam melaksanakan tugas di koperasi 8. Melatih anggota untuk berorganisasi dan kerjasama antar anggota dalam koperasi
  6. 6. IV. VISI dan MISI Visi dan Misi didirikannya Koperasi “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” : VISI Terwujudnya Koperasi Simpan Pinjam yang mandiri dan tangguh dengan berlandaskan amanah dalam membangun ekonomi bersama dan berkeadilan di Indonesia. MISI 1. Menyediakan kebutuhan masyarakat. 2. Mewujudkan sumber daya manusia yang professional dan kompeten dalam pengelolaan koperasi. 3. Menjadikan koperasi sebagai tulang punggung perekonomian masyarakat 4. Menciptakan situasi yang kondusif untuk mendukung kinerja anggota koperasi V. TATA TERTIB 1. Setiap anggota diwajibkan membayar iuran wajib sebesar Rp 10.000,- perminggu. 2. Bila anggota telat membayar, maka akan dikenakan denda sebesar Rp 1.000,- perhari. 3. Setiap anggota wajib meminjam uang ke koperasi berdasarkan batas minimal dan maksimal yang telah ditentukan. 4. Anggota diperbolehkan membayar pinjaman secara cicilan maksimal 4 kali. Apabila anggota telat membayar cicilan pinjaman, maka akan dikenakan denda administrasi sebesar Rp 2.000,- perhari. 5. Untuk sekali peminjaman, dikenakan biaya jasa sebesar 5% dari uang yang dipinjam. 6. Jika anggota koperasi tidak mentaati tata-tertib 1-5, maka pengurus akan memproses menggunakan hukum. VI. JENIS KEGIATAN Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur adalah koperasi dengan jenis kegiatan simpan-pinjam.
  7. 7. VII. SASARAN Seluruh mahasiswa dan mahasiswi yang berada di Universitas Gunadarma, khususnya kelas 3EA20, dan bagi mereka yang membutuhkan pekerjaan dan ingin menciptakan lapangan pekerjaan sendiri yang mandiri dan kompeten. VIII. WAKTU DAN TEMPAT Acara Pembukaan dan Rapat keanggotaan koperasi akan di laksanakan pada : Hari : Senin Tanggal : 25 Oktober 2017 Waktu : 13.30 – 15.30 Tempat : Kelas 3EA20 Gedung E248 Universitas Gunadarma
  8. 8. IX. SUSUNAN PENGURUS KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” 1. Penasehat : Ririn Yuliyanti 2. Ketua : Della Nurdin (11215660) 3. Sekertaris : Megah Pahleti (17215540) 4. Bendahara Utama : 1. Ilma Jawara (13215293) 2. Vira Putri Fiendra (17215048) 5. Bendahara Kelompok 1 : Galih Satria Wiguna (12215817) Anggota : - M. Lutfi (14215219) - Megah Pahleti (17215540) - Sanchika Dwi Anela (16215363) - Syiffa Nurindah Puspita (16215788) - Zahrah Fauziana Putri (17215380) 6. Bendahara Kelompok 2 : Dandy Syahputra (11215571) Anggota : - Della Nurdin (11215660) - Ananda Siti (10215648) - Eka Wanchu (12215144) - Fikar Rahmatillah (12215662) - Ivan Rajendriya Ahmad (13215501) 7. Bendahara Kelompok 3 : Randinal Muchtar (15215639) Anggota : - Aditya Suryani (10215203) - Alif Bahy Haryatama (10215538) - Raprini Meidina (15215666) - Vira Putri Fiendra (17215048) 8. Bendahara Kelompok 4 : Indra Wahyudi (13215364) Anggota : - Gina Adila Lizanti (12215914) - Hari Hanggoro (13215073) - Ilma Jawara (13215293) - Retna Nurfatimah Z. (15215786) 9. Bendahara Kelompok 5 : M. Maulana Ibrahim (14215698) Anggota : - Ilham Kurniawan Batubara (17215471)
  9. 9. - Linda Melinda (13215838) - Marisa Salsabila (14215038) - Sonya Adella (16215661) 10. Bendahara Kelompok 6 : Lorenzo (13215859) Anggota : - Katherine Triwana Maretha (13215676) - Luthfi Dwinanda (13215904) - M. Nizal (14215709) - Naufal Sulistiyawan (15215009) VII. RENCANA ANGGARAN PENDAPATAN KOPERASI SIMPAN- PINJAM NO. NAMA ANGGOTA JENIS SIMPANAN JUMLAH SIMPANANPOKOK WAJIB 1 Aditya Suryani Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 2 Alif Bahy H Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 3 Ananda Siti N Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 4 Dandy Syahputra Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 5 Della Nurdin Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 6 Eka Wanchu P Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 7 Fikar Rahmatillah Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 8 Frendi Setyawan Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 9 Galih Satria w Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 10 Gina Adilla L Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 11 Hary Hanggoro S Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 12 Ilham Kurniawan B Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 13 Ilma Jawara Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 14 Indra Wahyudi Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 15 Ivan Rajendriya A Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 16 Katherine Triwana M Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 17 Linda Melinda Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 18 Marisa Salsabila Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 19 Megah Pahleti Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 20 M Lutfi Eriyadi Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 21 M Maulana I Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 22 Muhammad Nizal Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 23 Nufal Sulistyawan Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 24 Randinal Muchtar Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 25 Raprini Meidina Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 26 Retna Nurfatimah Z Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000
  10. 10. 27 Riko Prasetyo U Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 28 Sanchika Dwi A Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 29 Sonya Adella Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 30 Syiffa Nurindah P Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 31 Vira Putri Fiendra Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 32 Zahrah Fauziana P Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 33 Luthfi Dwinanda Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 34 Lorenzo Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 35 Ririn Yulianti Rp 10.000 Rp 120.000 Rp 120.000 TOTAL Rp 350.000 Rp 4.200.000 Rp 4.200.000
  11. 11. AKTA PENDIRIAN KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Kami yang bertanda tangan di bawah ini : 1. Nama : Ririn Yuliyanti Alamat : Jl. Jambu No. 3 Utan Kayu Utara, Jakarta Timur Pekerjaan : Dosen Ekonomi Koperasi di Universitas Gunadarma Atas kuasa rapat pembentukan Koperasi “Maju Terus Pantang Mundur“ yang diselenggarakan tanggal 25 September 2017 ditunjuk oleh pendiri selaku kuasa pendiri dan sekaligus untuk pertama kalinya sebagai pengurus Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur : Dengan susunan sebagai berikut : Ketua : Della Nurdin Sekertaris : Megah Pahleti Bendahara Utama : 1. Ilma Jawara 2. Vira Putri Fiendra Kuasa pendiri menyatakan mendirikan KOPERASI Maju Terus Pantang Mundur serta menandatangani Anggaran Dasar Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dengan ketentuan sebagai berikut :
  12. 12. ANGGARAN DASAR KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” BAB I NAMA, DAN TEMPAT KEDUDUKAN Pasal 1 1. Koperasi ini bernama “KOPERASI MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” selanjutnya dalam Anggaran Dasar ini disebut Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 2. KOPERASI MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR ini berkedudukan di : a) Alamat : Universitas Gunadarma Kampus E, Jl. Komjen. Pol. M. Jasin No. 9 b) Kecamatan : Cimanggis c) Kota : Depok d) Propini : Jawa Barat 3. Wilayah keanggotaan koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur ini meliputi : mahasiswa/mahasiswi 3EA20 beserta dosen Ekonomi Koperasi. BAB II LANDASAN, ASAS DAN PRINSIP Pasal 2 Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur berlandaskan Pancasila dan Undang-Undang Dasar 1945 serta berdasarkan atas asas kekeluargaan dan Ketuhanan Yang Maha Esa. Pasal 3 1. Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur melakukan kegiatannya berdasarkan prinsip-prinsip koperasi yaitu : a. Keanggotaan bersifat sukarela dan terbuka.
  13. 13. b. Pengelolaan dilakukan secara demokratis. c. Pembagian Sisa Hasil Usaha dilakukan secara adil sebanding dengan besarnya d. Jasa usaha masing-masing anggota. e. Kemandirian. f. Pendidikan Perkoperasian. g. Kerja sama antar Koperasi. 2. Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur sebagai badan usaha dalam melaksanakan kegiatannya yang mengorganisir pemanfaatan dan pendayagunaan sumber daya ekonomi para anggotanya atas dasar prinsip-prinsip koperasi seperti tersebut pada ayat (1) diatas dan kaidah-kaidah usaha ekonomi BAB III TUJUAN DAN USAHA Pasal 4 Tujuan didirikan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur adalah untuk : 1. Meningkatkan kesejahteraan dan taraf hidup anggota pada khususnya dan masyarakat daerah kerja pada umumnya. 2. Menjadi gerakan ekonomi rakyat serta ikut membangun tatanan perekonomian nasional Pasal 5 Untuk mencapai tujuan sebagaimana dimaksud pasal 4, maka koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur menyelenggarakan kegiatan usaha yang berkaitan dengan kegiatan usaha anggota sebagai berikut : 1. Melaksanakan kegiatan usaha Unit Simpan Pinjam yang dikelola secara terpisah dari unit usaha lainnya:
  14. 14. a. Menghimpun simpanan berjangka dan tabungan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dari anggota dan calon anggotanya, Koperasi lain dan atau anggotanya. b. Memberikan pinjaman uang kepada anggota, calon anggotanya, Koperasi lain dan atau anggotanya 2. Melaksanakan kegiatan usaha jasa 3. Mengadakan pendidikan dan latihan serta penyuluhan / penerangan untuk meningkatkan dan pengembangan usaha anggota. 4. Dalam hal terdapat kelebihan kemampuan pelayanan kepada anggota, Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dapat membuka peluang usaha dengan bukan anggota. 5. Dalam rangka melaksanakan kegiatan usaha sebagaimana dimaksud dalam ayat (2) sampai dengan ayat (5), Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dapat melakukan kerjasama dengan Koperasi dan Badan Usaha lainnya baik didalam negeri maupun diluar wilayah Republik Indonesia atas persetujuan dan keputusan Rapat Anggota. 6. Ketentuan mengenai usaha tersebut pada ayat (1) diatas akan diatur dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga atau Peraturan Khusus Simpan Pinjam. 7. Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur harus menyusun Rencana Kerja Jangka Panjang (bussiness Plan) dan Rencana Kerja Jangka Pendek (tahunan) serta Rencana Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dan disahkan oleh Rapat Anggota. BAB IV KEANGGOTAAN Pasal 6 Persyaratan yang dapat diterima menjadi anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Warga negara Indonesia 2. Memiliki kemampuan penuh untuk melakukan tindakan hukum (tidak berada dalam perwalian dan pengampuan).
  15. 15. 3. Bersedia membayar simpanan wajib sebesar Rp. 10.000 yang besarnya ditetapkan dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga atau keputusan Rapat Anggota 4. Menyetujui isi Anggaran Dasar dan Anggaran Rumah Tangga serta ketentuan lain yang berlaku pada Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. Pasal 7 1. Keanggotaan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur diperoleh jika seluruh persyaratan telah dipenuhi. Simpanan wajib telah dilunasi dan yang bersangkutan didaftar dan telah menanda tangani Buku Daftar Anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur . 2. Pengertian keanggotaan sebagaimana dimaksud ayat (1) diatas termasuk para pendiri. 3. Keanggotaan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur tidak dapat dipindah tangankan kepada siapapun dengan cara apapun. Pasal 8 Setiap anggota berhak : 1. Memperoleh pelayanan dari Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur menghadiri dan berbicaran dalam rapat anggota. 2. Memiliki hak suara yang sama. 3. Memilih dan dipilih menjadi pengurus dan atau pengawas. 4. Mengajukan pendapat, saran dan usul untuk kebaikan serta kemajuan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Memperoleh bagian Sisa Hasil Usaha. Pasal 9 Setiap anggota mempunyai kewajiban : 1. Membayar Simpanan Wajib sesuai ketentuan yang ditetapkan dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga atau diputuskan Rapat Anggota.
  16. 16. 2. Berpartisipasi dalam kegiatan usaha Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 3. Mentaati ketentuan dalam Anggaran Dasar, Anggaran Rumah Tangga, Keputusan Rapat Anggota dan ketentuan lain yang berlaku dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 4. Memelihara serta menjaga nama baik dan kebersamaan dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Pasal 10 1. Bagi mereka yang meskipun telah melunasi pembayaran Simpanan Wajib, tetapi secara formal belum sepenuhnya melengkapi persyaratan administratif, belum menanda tangani buku daftar anggota dan atau belum membayar seluruh simpanan pokok termasuk simpanan wajib dan lain-lain sebagaimana diatur dalam ART berstatus sebagai calon anggota. 2. Calon anggota memiliki hak : a. Memperoleh pelayanan dari Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur b. Menghadiri dan berbicara dalam Rapat Anggota. c. Mengajukan pendapat, saran dan usul untuk kebaikan serta kemajuan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 3. Setiap calon anggota mempuyai kewajiban : a. Membayar Simpanan Wajib sesuai ketentuan yang diputuskan dalam Rapat Anggota. b. Berpartisipasi dalam kegiatan usaha Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. c. Mentaati ketentuan dalam Anggaran Dasar, Anggaran Rumah Tangga, Keputusan Rapat Anggota dan ketentuan lainnya yang berlaku dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur d. Memelihara dan menjaga nama baik dan kebersamaan dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur.
  17. 17. Pasal 11 1. Keanggotaan berakhir, apabila : a. Anggota tersebut meninggal dunia. b. Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur membubarkan diri atau dibubarkan oleh pemerintahan c. Berhenti atas permintaan sendiri, atau d. Diberhentikan oleh pengurus karena tidak memenuhi lagi persyaratan keanggotaan dan atau melanggar ketentuan Anggaran Dasar dan atau Anggaran Rumah Tangga serta ketentuan lain yang berlaku dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 2. Anggota yang diberhentikan oleh pengurus dapat meminta pertimbangan dalam Rapat Anggota. 3. Simpanan pokok dan simpanan wajib anggota yang diberhentikan oleh pengurus, dikembalikan sesuai dengan ketentuan Anggaran Rumah Tangga atau Peraturan Khusus 4. Berakhirnya keanggotaan dibuktikan dengan catatan dalam Buku Daftar Anggota. BAB V RAPAT ANGGOTA Pasal 13 1. Rapat Anggota merupakan pemegang kekuasaan tertinggi dalam Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 2. Rapat Anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dilaksanakan untuk menetapkan: a. Anggaran Dasar (AD), Anggaran Rumah Tangga (ART) dan perubahan AD / ART b. Kebijaksanaan umum dibidang organisasi, manajemen usaha dan permodalan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur c. Pemilihan, pengangkatan dan pemberhentian Pengurus dan Pengawas.
  18. 18. d. Rencana kerja, rencana anggaran pendapatan serta pengesahan laporan keuangan. e. Pengesahan pertanggung jawaban pengurus dalam pelaksanaan tugasnya dan pelaksanaan tugas pengawas, tambahan ini bila Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur mengangkat Pengawas tetap. f. Pembagian Sisa Hasil Usaha. g. Penggabungan, peleburan, pembagian dan pembubaran Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 3. Rapat anggota dapat dilakukan secara langsung atau melalui perwakilan yang pengaturannya ditentukan dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga Pasal 14 1. Rapat anggota sah jika anggota yang hadir lebih dari ½ (satu per dua) dari jumlah anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dan disetujui oleh lebih dari ½ (satu per dua) bagian dari jumlah anggota yang hadir, kecuali apabila ditentukan lain dalam Anggaran Dasar ini. 2. Apabila qourum sebagimana dimaksud ayat (1) diatas tidak tercapai, maka rapat anggota tersebut ditunda untuk waktupaling lama 7 (tujuh) hari, untuk rapat kedua dan diadakan pemanggilan kedua kali 3. Apabila pada rapat kedua sebagaimana dimaksud ayat (2) diatas qourum tetap belum tercapai, maka rapat anggota tersebut dapat dilangsungkan dan keputusannya sah serta mengikat bagi semua anggota, bila dihadiri sekurang- kurangnya 1/3 (satu per tiga) dari jumlah anggota dan keptusan disetujui oleh 2/3 (dua per tiga) dari jumlah anggota yang hadir. 4. Pengaturan selanjutnya diatur dalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga. Pasal 15 1. Pengambilan keputusan rapat anggota berdasarkan musyawarah untuk mencapai mufakat.
  19. 19. 2. Dalam hal tidak mencapai mufakat, maka pengambilan keputusan oleh rapat anggota berdasarkan suara terbanyak dari anggota yang hadir. 3. Dalam hal dilakukan pemungutan sura, setiap anggota mempunyai hak satu suara. 4. Anggota yang tidak hadir tidak dapat mewakilkan suaranya kepada anggota yang lain, yang hadir pada rapat anggota tersebut. 5. Pemungutan suara dapat dilakukan secara terbuka atau tertutup, kecuali mengenai diri orang, dilakukan secara tertutup. 6. Keputusan rapat anggota dicatat dalam berita acara rapat dan ditanda tangani oleh pemimin rapat. 7. Anggota koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dapat juga mengambil keputusan terhadap sesuatu hal tanpa mengadakan rapat anggota, dengan ketentuan semua anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur harus diberitahu secarat tertulis dan seluruh anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur memberikan persetujuan mengenai hal (usulan keputusan) tersebut secara tertulis serta menandatangani persetujuan tersebut, tanpa ada tekanan dari pengurus dan atau pihak-pihak tertentu. 8. Pengaturan selanjutnya diatur didalam Anggaran Rumah Tangga. Pasal 16 1. Rapat Anggota diselenggrakan oleh pengurus Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur, kecuali Angaran Dasar menentukan lain. 2. Rapat anggota dapat dipimpin langsung oleh pengurus Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dan atau oleh pimpinan sidang dan sekretaris sidang yang dipilih dalam Rapat Anggota tersebut. 3. Pemilihan pimpinan dan sekretaris sidang dipimpin oleh pengurus Koperasi Jasa Keuangan dari anggota yang hadir, yang tidak menyangkut jabatan pengurus, pengawas dan pengelola atau karyawan Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 4. Setiap Rapat Anggota harus dibuat berita acara rapat yang ditandatangani oleh seluruh pimpinan dan Sekretaris Rapat.
  20. 20. 5. Berita Acara Keputusan Rapat Anggota yang telah ditandantangani oleh pimpinan dan sekretas rapat menjadi bukti yang sah terhadap semua anggota Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur dan pihak ketiga.
  21. 21. ANGGARAN RUMAH TANGGA (ART) KOPERASI “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Menimbang : Bahwa untuk lebih meningkatkan kinerja organisasi khususnya dalam menjabarkan Anggaran Dasar perlu dibutuhkan Anggaran Rumah Tangga untuk pedoman dalam melaksanakan AD/ART Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. Bahwa ART ini merupakan bagian tidak terpisahkan dari Anggaran Dasar Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Mengingat : 1. Undang-Undang No.25 Tahun 1992 Tentang Perkoperasian 2. Anggaran Dasar Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 3. Keputusan Rapat Pengurus tanggal 25 September 2017 Mendengarkan : Pendapat dan saran dari Pembina dan Anggota dalam Rapat Khusus Pembahasan ART Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur Memutuskan : Menetapkan : Anggaran Rumah Tangga Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur sebagai berikut Pembukaan Bahwa berkenaan dalam Anggaran Dasar Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur ada pasal-pasal yang perlu dijelaskan dalam bentuk anggaran rumah tangga dan peraturan khusus, maka perlu disusun adanya anggaran rumah tangga Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. Bahwa ART ini merupakan penjabaran dari Anggaran Dasar dalam upaya meningkatkan kinerja organisasi dengan mngatur tata kerja untuk memberikan pedoman kepada pengurus dan anggota dalam menjalankan roda organisasi Koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur, sehingga tujuan yang dicita- citakan dapat terwujud. Pasal 19 Keanggotaan berakhir bilamana anggota : 1. Jelas 2. Diberhentikan oleh pengurus karena : a) Jelas
  22. 22. b) Tidak ikut berpartisipasi terhadap koperasi selama 1 tahun berturut-turut dan melalaikan kewajiban selama 3 bulan berturut-turut : Yang dimaksud tidak ikut berpartisipasi terhadap koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur adalah - Tidak ikut menghadiri undangan RA/RAT koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. - Tidak menghadiri rapat lainnya dari PKP-RI koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. - Tidak mengikuti kegiatan/program PKP-RI koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur yang telah disetujui oleh RA/RAT. Yang dimaksud melalaikan kewajiban selama 3 bulan berturut-turut adalah: - Tidak membayar iuran wajib selama 3 bulan berturut-turut - Tidak melaksanakan RAT 3 kali berturut-turut. - Tidak melaksanakan kewajiban membayar cicilan dan jasa koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur selama 3 bulan berturut-turut. Pasal 37 1. Jelas 2. Pemilihan pengawas dapat ditentukan secara demokratis dan tata cara pemilihan diatur oleh ART. Tata cara pemilihan pengawas : a. Pemilihan pengawas dapat ditentukan oleh Tim yang disetujui oleh 50% lebih satu dari peserta yang hadir. b. Figur yang dapat dipilih sebagai pengawas harus mewakili dari koperasi Primer Pegawai RI yang telah menjadi anggota koperasi Maju Terus Pantang Mundur. Depok, 25 September 2017 PENGURUS KOPERASI MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR KETUA SEKERTARIS Della Nurdin MegahPahleti
  23. 23. SURAT PERZINAN PENDIRIAN KOPERASI Nama : Della Nurdin NPM : 11215660 Dengan ini kami memohon perizinan untuk mendirikan sebuah koperasi konsumsi untuk mengembangkan kesejahteraan anggota. Koperasi ini bergerak dalam bidang konsumsi yang berupa sebagai berikut : . 1. Nama Koperasi : Maju Terus Pantang Mundur 2. Kegiatan usaha : Simpan-Pinjam Demikian surat perizinan kami untuk mendirikan koperasi. Agar terselenggaranya koperasi kami mohon perizinan dari ibu. Depok, 25 September 2017 Yang menerima izin Yang memberi izin (Della Nurdin) (Ririn Yuliyanti)
  24. 24. BERITA ACARA RAPAT PENDIRIAN KOPERASI SIMPAN - PINJAM (KSP) “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” Pada hari Hari Senin, 25 September 2017 telah diselenggarakan Rapat Pendirian Koperasi Simpan - Pinjam “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” yang dihadiri oleh 31 orang yang telah menyatakan diri bersedia menjadi anggota pendiri Koperasi, Adapun hasil keputusan rapat adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Menetapkan Anggaran Dasar dan Anggaran Rumah Tangga Koperasi. Menetapkan nama, tempat kedudukan Koperasi dan Jenis Koperasi : Nama : Koperasi Simpan Pinjam (KSP) “Maju Terus Pantang Mundur” Tempat kedudukan : 3EA20 Gedung E248 Universitas Gunadarma Jenis Koperasi : Simpan Pinjam 2. Menetapkan susunan Pengurus Koperasi Simpan Pinjam Ketua : Della Nurdin Sekertaris : Megah Pahleti Bendahara Utama : 1. Ilma Jawara 2. Vira Putri Fiendra 3. Memberi kuasa kepada orang-orang tersebut diatas baik secara bersama-sama maupun sendiri-sendiri untuk menandatangani, melengkapi persyaratan dan memproses Akta Pendirian Koperasi Simpan Pinjam “Maju Terus Pantang Mundur” sampai memperoleh status Koperasi berbadan hukum serta melengkapi segala yang menyangkut perizinan sesuai dengan ketentuan peraturan perundang- undangan. Demikian Berita Acara Rapat Pendirian Koperasi Simpan Pinjam (KSP) “Maju Terus Pantang Mundur”
  25. 25. Depok, 25 September 2017 Ketua Sekretaris Bendahara 1 Della Nurdin Megah Pahleti Ilma Jawara 11215660 17215540 13215293
  26. 26. LEMBAR PENGESAHAN KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM “MAJU TERUS PANTANG MUNDUR” KELAS 3EA20 UNIVERSITAS GUNADARMA 2017 Depok, 25 September 2017 Ketua, Sekretaris, Della Nurdin MegahPahleti 11215660 17215540 Mengetahui, Dosen Ekonomi Koperasi Ririn Yulianti
  27. 27. PENUTUP Demikian proposal ini kami susun dengan permohonan pendirian koperasi yang kami dirikan dapat di realisasikan. Pembuatan proposal ini bertujuan untuk memperluas wawasan dan ilmu pengetahuan tentang peluang dalam mendirikan koperasi. Dari mendirikan koperasi ini saya menyimpulkan bahwa koperasi ini berdiri karena kebutuhan masyarakat dan permintaan pasar yang sangat mendukung usaha kami. Kami menyadari bahwa proposal yang kami buat ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna, untuk itu saran dan masukan sangat kami perlukan karena kami semua masih dalam proses pembelajaran. Akhir dari proposal ini kami sampaikan terimakasih kepada semua pihak yang ikut terlibat dalam pembuatan proposal ini. Depok, 25 September 2017 Ketua, Sekretaris, Della Nurdin Megah Pahleti

