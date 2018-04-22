Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WAS와 웹서버의 차이 불타는 Study 2017. 07. 04(화)
Index 001/웹서버 002/WAS
001/웹서버 웹서버란?(정적 서버 컨텐츠를 수행) 소프트웨어와 하드웨어로 구분. 하드웨어 = Web서버가 설치되어 있는 컴퓨터를 의미. 소프트웨어 = 클라이언트로 부터 HTTP 요청을 처리하는 컴퓨터 프로그램을 의미....
WAS란?(동적 서버 컨텐츠를 수행) WAS(Web Application Server) 라고 이야기 하며, WAS는 웹서버와 웹 컨테이너의 결합으로 다양한 기능을 컨테이너에 구현하여 다양한 역할을 수행할 수 있는 서버를...
WAS에서 의미하는 Container(컨테이너) - JSP와 서블릿을 이용하는 웹 응용 프로그램은 자바 언어를 이용해서 작성할 수 있는데, JSP와 서블릿을 실행시킬 수 있는 소프트웨어를 웹 컨테이너(Web Contai...
Final/차이점은? 웹서버와 WAS의 차이점 웹서버 : HTML문서같은 정적 컨텐츠를 처리. WAS : ASP, JSP, PHP 등 개발 언어를 읽고 처리하여 동적 컨텐츠, 웹 응용 프로그램 서비스를 처리. -> 하지...
2017. 07. 04(화) Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WAS와 웹서버 간단 정리

5 views

Published on

스터디 진행하는 친구들이 이거 헷갈려해서.. 그냥 설명해주는거보다는 PPT 만들어주는게 좋을거 같아 작성하여 설명.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WAS와 웹서버 간단 정리

  1. 1. WAS와 웹서버의 차이 불타는 Study 2017. 07. 04(화)
  2. 2. Index 001/웹서버 002/WAS
  3. 3. 001/웹서버 웹서버란?(정적 서버 컨텐츠를 수행) 소프트웨어와 하드웨어로 구분. 하드웨어 = Web서버가 설치되어 있는 컴퓨터를 의미. 소프트웨어 = 클라이언트로 부터 HTTP 요청을 처리하는 컴퓨터 프로그램을 의미. (클라이언트 HTTP 요청(Request) [GET, POST, DELETE, PUT 등] 에 대해 어떤 결과(Response)를 돌려주는 기능.) 웹서버는 HTTP 요청을 처리하므로, HTTP 프로토콜을 기반으로 하여 클라이언트의 요청을 서비스 하는 기능을 담당. - Apache, IIS(Internet Information Server), WebtoB 등
  4. 4. WAS란?(동적 서버 컨텐츠를 수행) WAS(Web Application Server) 라고 이야기 하며, WAS는 웹서버와 웹 컨테이너의 결합으로 다양한 기능을 컨테이너에 구현하여 다양한 역할을 수행할 수 있는 서버를 이야기 한다. - 웹 서버 + 웹 컨테이너(영어권에서는 Application Server로 불린다) - 가장 많이 사용하는 WAS는 BEA사의 Web Logic, IBM사의 Web Sphere, T-max사의 Jeus, Tomcat, Redhot사의 JBoss 등 이 있다. - J2EE 스펙을 구현한 서버(JSP / Servlet Container와 EJB Container 로서의 기능) - Tomcat은 JSP / Servlet Container의 기능을 구현했으나 EJB Container로서의 기능은 없다. 따라서, Tomcat은 WAS가 아니 라는 사람들도 있다. * J2EE : Java 2 Enterprise Edition 엔터프라이즈 환경을 위한 도구로 EJB, JSP, Servlet, JNDI같은 기능을 지원하며 웹 애플리케이션 서버를 이 용하는 프로그램 개발시 많이 사용 002/WAS
  5. 5. WAS에서 의미하는 Container(컨테이너) - JSP와 서블릿을 이용하는 웹 응용 프로그램은 자바 언어를 이용해서 작성할 수 있는데, JSP와 서블릿을 실행시킬 수 있는 소프트웨어를 웹 컨테이너(Web Container) 혹은 서블릿 컨테이너(Servlet Container)라 고 한다. - Servlet 컨테이너, JSP 컨테이너, EJB 컨테이너 등의 종류가 있으며, 대표적인 웹 컨테이너로는 자카르타, 톰캣(JSP), RESIN, Web Logic, WebtoB 등이 있다. - 웹 서버에서 JSP를 요청하면 톰캣에서는 JSP 파일을 서블릿으로 변환하여 컴파일을 수행하고, 서블릿의 수행결과를 웹 서버에서 전달하게 된다. 002/WAS
  6. 6. Final/차이점은? 웹서버와 WAS의 차이점 웹서버 : HTML문서같은 정적 컨텐츠를 처리. WAS : ASP, JSP, PHP 등 개발 언어를 읽고 처리하여 동적 컨텐츠, 웹 응용 프로그램 서비스를 처리. -> 하지만, 요즘에 나오는 WAS는 웹 서버의 기능을 포함하고 있다. -> 그럼 WAS만 쓰면 되지 왜? 웹서버도 쓰고, WAS도 쓸까? 이 둘의 목적이 다르기 때문. 웹서버는 정적인 HTML, 이미지와 같은 리소스를 처리하고 제공. WAS는 동적인 처리를 담당하기 때문이다.
  7. 7. 2017. 07. 04(화) Thank you

×