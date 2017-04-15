PLEITNOTA Leuven 18 april 2017 kort geding RES/ADOPONT io ADOPONT in oprichting
ENTHOUSIASTE RESSER  PAUL VAN DE RES! Lid sedert 2003 Sterfhuisconstructie RES Proefagent voor provincie Antwerpen Pr...
Uit de hand gelopen vechtscheiding  ADOPONT in oprichting! Rik zeer enthousiast Ontwerp statuten gekend bij RES Botte ...
Aanbod ADOPONT in oprichting  Juridische specialiteit! Onvolkomen rechtspersonen Zonder rechtspersonen Trustachtige co...
Enkel te leren via zelfstudie  Geen opleidingen Rechtspraak Rechtsleer Bureel op de universiteit Abonnement op alle j...
Anders dan alle anderen  Schaakspel en Cassius Clay  Enkele voorbeelden Aanzuiveren L/R met RES Volstorten kapitaal me...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  Hof van Cassatie, 8 mei 2015 TRV-RPS nr. 2016/8 van 31 december 2016 P 1115 met noot van Tas ...
RES PREPAID = piramide systeem  Geen 10 procent maar 100 procent  Turbo acties = +/- € 700.000 per maand Geen spoor van...
RES PREPAID = Geen barter  VB Restaurant xyz Veel oudere gepensioneerde klanten Veel advocaten ADOPONT in oprichting
Art.III.17 WER  Geen Btw nr noch inschijving in KBO Art 60 VENN wet laat dit uitdrukkelijk toe gedurende 2 jaar ADOPONT ...
Art.VI.100 WER transactiecommissies vermijden  Art 1690 bw is van gemeenrecht Elke handelaar mag zijn schuldvordering ce...
Art.VI.104  Fiduciaire eigendomsoverdracht is een toegelaten rechtsfiguur in Belgie, niet in Nederland (anti fiducia wet)...
Art.IV.105 1E EN 2e WER  Reklame zonder duidelijke gegevens van de verantwoordelijke en uitschrijven mail Uitdrukkelijke...
ART XII.13 WER SPAM!  spamming Slechts 3 leden op de 2500 hebben geklaagd bij ADOPONT io Statistisch te verwaarlozen(me...
Motivatieplicht van de rechter  Beschikkend gedeelte Waarom mag ADOPONT geen toepassing maken van art. 60 Venn. Wet? Wa...
Be soft to the person, be tough to the case ! ADOPONT in oprichting.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pleitnota adopont tegen res 2

25 views

Published on

kortgeding tegen RES

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pleitnota adopont tegen res 2

  1. 1. PLEITNOTA Leuven 18 april 2017 kort geding RES/ADOPONT io ADOPONT in oprichting
  2. 2. ENTHOUSIASTE RESSER  PAUL VAN DE RES! Lid sedert 2003 Sterfhuisconstructie RES Proefagent voor provincie Antwerpen Pro Consult Res prepaid RES advies – ADOPONT io ADOPONT in oprichting
  3. 3. Uit de hand gelopen vechtscheiding  ADOPONT in oprichting! Rik zeer enthousiast Ontwerp statuten gekend bij RES Botte weigering! Reden strafrechtelijk verleden Rode doek voor stier Stichter RES zeer zwaar crimineel verleden ADOPONT in oprichting
  4. 4. Aanbod ADOPONT in oprichting  Juridische specialiteit! Onvolkomen rechtspersonen Zonder rechtspersonen Trustachtige constructies Fiduciaire constructies E.E.S.V in de vorm van een maatschap Hybride of virtuele rechtspersoon ADOPONT in oprichting
  5. 5. Enkel te leren via zelfstudie  Geen opleidingen Rechtspraak Rechtsleer Bureel op de universiteit Abonnement op alle juridische tijdschriften Rechtsbibliotheek ADOPONT in oprichting
  6. 6. Anders dan alle anderen  Schaakspel en Cassius Clay  Enkele voorbeelden Aanzuiveren L/R met RES Volstorten kapitaal met RES Oprichten vennootschap met RES ADOPONT in oprichting
  7. 7. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  Hof van Cassatie, 8 mei 2015 TRV-RPS nr. 2016/8 van 31 december 2016 P 1115 met noot van Tas  Gevolg van dit arrest Onontvankelijk? Perpetuum mobili? ADOPONT in oprichting
  8. 8. RES PREPAID = piramide systeem  Geen 10 procent maar 100 procent  Turbo acties = +/- € 700.000 per maand Geen spoor van verlies boekingen Geen spoor van miljoenen op rekening ADOPONT in oprichting
  9. 9. RES PREPAID = Geen barter  VB Restaurant xyz Veel oudere gepensioneerde klanten Veel advocaten ADOPONT in oprichting
  10. 10. Art.III.17 WER  Geen Btw nr noch inschijving in KBO Art 60 VENN wet laat dit uitdrukkelijk toe gedurende 2 jaar ADOPONT in oprichting
  11. 11. Art.VI.100 WER transactiecommissies vermijden  Art 1690 bw is van gemeenrecht Elke handelaar mag zijn schuldvordering cederen aan een derde Art 9 van het huishoudelijk reglement verhindert een BW1690 tussen RES handelaren(concert met 3), maar niet van een derde-niet RES lid ADOPONT in oprichting
  12. 12. Art.VI.104  Fiduciaire eigendomsoverdracht is een toegelaten rechtsfiguur in Belgie, niet in Nederland (anti fiducia wet) Art 12 Wet financiele zekerheden. 81 RES handelaren hebben samen voor € 1.400.000 overgedragen aan adopont in oprichting ADOPONT in oprichting
  13. 13. Art.IV.105 1E EN 2e WER  Reklame zonder duidelijke gegevens van de verantwoordelijke en uitschrijven mail Uitdrukkelijke vermelding op alle mails van promotor VAN ADOPONT io Veel Res leden deden een aanvraag om bezocht te worden(zie neergelegde stukken) ADOPONT in oprichting
  14. 14. ART XII.13 WER SPAM!  spamming Slechts 3 leden op de 2500 hebben geklaagd bij ADOPONT io Statistisch te verwaarlozen(meer dan 3 standaard deviaties) 81 Zijn met ADOPONT io in zee gegaan ADOPONT in oprichting
  15. 15. Motivatieplicht van de rechter  Beschikkend gedeelte Waarom mag ADOPONT geen toepassing maken van art. 60 Venn. Wet? Waarom mag ADOPONT geen toepassing maken van art. BW 1690? Waarom is er spamming? Waarom Blog Van der Es? ADOPONT in oprichting
  16. 16. Be soft to the person, be tough to the case ! ADOPONT in oprichting.

×