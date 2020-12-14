Something - TR Sunum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ameba Sehpa Ameba, kendine has uslübu ile evde vakit geçirdiğiniz zamanlarda bambaşka bir bakış açısına sahip olmanızı sağ...
Misty Sehpa Misty hakkında bir şeyler öğrenmek için onu yaşam alanlarınıza dahil etmelisiniz; çünkü ait hissetmezse bilgi ...
Bicubic Koltuk Bicubic, keskin ve net karakteri, en hakiki mavisi ile yaşam alanlarınızda keşfedilmemiş bir ada gibi misaﬁ...
Arrogant Koltuk Arrogant, biraz kibirli olma konusunda pek de haksız sayılmaz. Parlak kumaşı ve keskin hatları ile yaşam a...
Oyster Koltuk Denizin suları çekildi ve Oyster, parlak, yumuşacık dokusu ve tüm ihtişamı ile kendini gösterdi. DETAYLAR Ma...
Quaint Tribal Masa Quaint, gerçek bir monotonluk avcısı. Yaşam alanlarınıza dair en yaratıcı son sözü o söylecektir. TAYLA...
Proud Patchwork Masa Proud, sahip olduğu fazla sayıda mermer dokusu dolayısıy- la gün içerisinde girdiğiniz çeşitli ruh ha...
Mr. C Koltuk Mr. C, eğer bir gün evinizi home oꢀce olarak kullanmaya karar verirseniz patron koltuğunuz tüm ciddiyeti ile ...
Muzzy Koltuk Muzzy, onun kafası biraz karışık olsa da sahip olduğu canlı desenler ve en pozitif hali ile hayatınıza dahil ...
Beans Koltuk 2750.00TL Beans, salonunuzdan mutfağınıza giderken dokunmadan yanından geçemeyeceğiniz harika bir dokuya sahi...
Flaming Koltuk Muhtemelen önceki hayatında asil bir ailenin en saygın üyesi olan Flaming, kadife dokusu ile evinizin en na...
Fluffy Koltuk Fluffy, eğer bir çocuk kitabı yazmak isterseniz, yumuşacık bir başlangıç cümlesi hazırlamakta size yardımcı ...
Wist Sandalye Wist, en ciddi konuları bile konuşabileceğiniz, zaman zaman çok naif esprileri yapabilecek 1950’lere ait bir...
Like a Mad Puf , sakin görüntüsüne aldanmayın. Yaşam için gerçek bir kurtarıcı. p iskelet ve kumaş'tan üretilmiştir. 48cm ...
Fluffy Puf Ayaklarınızı uzatmak için Fluffy’den daha yumuşak bir şey düşünülebilir mi? DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet ve kum...
Witty Abajur Witty, şanslı olanlardan. Kusursuz bir şekilde bulduğu ruh eşini, eskitme metal bir ayakla tamamlıyor. DETAYL...
Grieving Abajur Mopy, her zaman gizemli bir havaya sahip. Koyu renk ve yumuşacık kadife dokusu, ona hüzünlü ve bir o kadar...
Fragile Abajur Fragile, Chambor Şatosu’ndaki gösterişli hayatından vazgeçip soluğu yaşam alanlarınızda alıyor. DETAYLAR Es...
Fragile Abajur Fragile, Chambor Şatosu’ndaki gösterişli hayatından vazgeçip soluğu yaşam alanlarınızda alıyor. DETAYLAR Es...
Hypnos Orta Sehpa Hypnos Orta Sehpa, monotonluğa hipnotik bir dokunuş yapmak için harika bir tercih olacak. DETAYLAR Doğal...
Hypnos Mini Yan Sehpa Hypnos Yan Sehpa, monotonluğa hipnotik bir dokunuş yapmak için harika bir tercih olacak. DETAYLAR Do...
Shelter Dresuar Shelter Dresuar, yeni kaleniz olmak için yaşam alanlarınıza dahil oluyor. DETAYLAR Süni kök kaplama dresua...
Marguerite Koltuk Marguerite’in romantizmi ve naiﬂiği ile yaşam alanlarınıza kattığı enerjiyi hemen hissedeceksiniz. 3750....
Teşekkürler
Something - TR Sunum
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Something - TR Sunum

9 views

Published on

Something - TR Sunum

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Something - TR Sunum

  1. 1. Ameba Sehpa Ameba, kendine has uslübu ile evde vakit geçirdiğiniz zamanlarda bambaşka bir bakış açısına sahip olmanızı sağlayacak. 2200.00TL DETAYLAR Esnek kontra, suni kök kaplama 2'li sehpadır. Yuvarlak Sehpa: Y: 46cm Ç: 56cm Eğri Sehpa: Uzunluk 114cm Genişlik: 51cm
  2. 2. Misty Sehpa Misty hakkında bir şeyler öğrenmek için onu yaşam alanlarınıza dahil etmelisiniz; çünkü ait hissetmezse bilgi de vermez. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap, hazeran, lake cila ile üretilmiştir. Yükseklik 55cm Çap: 40cm 650.00TL
  3. 3. Bicubic Koltuk Bicubic, keskin ve net karakteri, en hakiki mavisi ile yaşam alanlarınızda keşfedilmemiş bir ada gibi misaﬁrlerinizi karşılayacak. DETAYLAR maş kaplamalı koltuktur. nişlik: 95cm Uzunluk: 240cm 4500.00TL
  4. 4. Arrogant Koltuk Arrogant, biraz kibirli olma konusunda pek de haksız sayılmaz. Parlak kumaşı ve keskin hatları ile yaşam alanınızda tüm ilgiyi üzerine çekecek gibi duruyor. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap ve kumaş kaplama koltuktur. 90x90x 245cm 6500.00TL
  5. 5. Oyster Koltuk Denizin suları çekildi ve Oyster, parlak, yumuşacık dokusu ve tüm ihtişamı ile kendini gösterdi. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap ve kumaş kaplamalı koltuktur. Yükseklik: 102cm Genişlik: 125cm Uzunluk: 275cm 9500.00TL
  6. 6. Quaint Tribal Masa Quaint, gerçek bir monotonluk avcısı. Yaşam alanlarınıza dair en yaratıcı son sözü o söylecektir. TAYLAR f üzeri meşe kaplama, esnek kontra üzeri lake cilalıdır. kseklik 76cm Genişlik 195cm Derinlik 235cm 3800.00TL
  7. 7. Proud Patchwork Masa Proud, sahip olduğu fazla sayıda mermer dokusu dolayısıy- la gün içerisinde girdiğiniz çeşitli ruh hallerini en iyi anlayanlardan biri olacak. DETAYLAR Mermer, metal elektrostatik boyalı ayaklı masadır. Yükseklik 76cm Çap 140cm 9500.00TL
  8. 8. Mr. C Koltuk Mr. C, eğer bir gün evinizi home oꢀce olarak kullanmaya karar verirseniz patron koltuğunuz tüm ciddiyeti ile hazır. DETAYLAR ahşap iskelet ve kumaştan üretilmiştir. klik: 80cm Genişlik: 58cm Derinlik: 65cm
  9. 9. Muzzy Koltuk Muzzy, onun kafası biraz karışık olsa da sahip olduğu canlı desenler ve en pozitif hali ile hayatınıza dahil olacak. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet-hazeran-kumaş'tan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik: 82cm Genişlik: 70cm Derinlik: 82cm 3750.00TL
  10. 10. Beans Koltuk 2750.00TL Beans, salonunuzdan mutfağınıza giderken dokunmadan yanından geçemeyeceğiniz harika bir dokuya sahip. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet ve kumaştan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik: 97cm Genişlik: 75cm Derinlik: 80cm
  11. 11. Flaming Koltuk Muhtemelen önceki hayatında asil bir ailenin en saygın üyesi olan Flaming, kadife dokusu ile evinizin en naif parçası olacak. 3200.00TL DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet ve kumaştan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik: 75cm Genişlik: 71cm Derinlik: 74cm
  12. 12. Fluffy Koltuk Fluffy, eğer bir çocuk kitabı yazmak isterseniz, yumuşacık bir başlangıç cümlesi hazırlamakta size yardımcı olacaktır. DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet ve kumaş'tan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik: 98cm Genişlik: 74cm Derinlik: 80cm 1950.00TL
  13. 13. Wist Sandalye Wist, en ciddi konuları bile konuşabileceğiniz, zaman zaman çok naif esprileri yapabilecek 1950’lere ait bir reprodüksiyondur 1350.00TL DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet, hazeran ve kumaştan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik: 85cm Genişlik: 58cm Derinlik: 50cm
  14. 14. Like a Mad Puf , sakin görüntüsüne aldanmayın. Yaşam için gerçek bir kurtarıcı. p iskelet ve kumaş'tan üretilmiştir. 48cm Genişlik: 51cm Derinlik: 48cm 650.00TL
  15. 15. Fluffy Puf Ayaklarınızı uzatmak için Fluffy’den daha yumuşak bir şey düşünülebilir mi? DETAYLAR Masif ahşap iskelet ve kumaş'tan üretilmiştir. Ç: 43cm h: 37cm 350.00TL
  16. 16. Witty Abajur Witty, şanslı olanlardan. Kusursuz bir şekilde bulduğu ruh eşini, eskitme metal bir ayakla tamamlıyor. DETAYLAR Eskitme metal ayak ve kadife kumaştan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik 172cm Çap 41cm 760.00TL
  17. 17. Grieving Abajur Mopy, her zaman gizemli bir havaya sahip. Koyu renk ve yumuşacık kadife dokusu, ona hüzünlü ve bir o kadar modern bir hava katıyor. 450.00TL DETAYLAR Eskitme metal ayak ve kadife kumaştan üretilmiştir. Yükseklik 55cm Çap 35cm
  18. 18. Fragile Abajur Fragile, Chambor Şatosu’ndaki gösterişli hayatından vazgeçip soluğu yaşam alanlarınızda alıyor. DETAYLAR Eskitme metal ayak, saten kumaş ve ipek püskülden oluşmaktadır. Yükseklik 62cm Çap 42cm 545.00TL
  19. 19. Fragile Abajur Fragile, Chambor Şatosu’ndaki gösterişli hayatından vazgeçip soluğu yaşam alanlarınızda alıyor. DETAYLAR Eskitme metal ayak, saten kumaş ve ipek püskülden oluşmaktadır. Yükseklik 62cm Çap 42cm 820.00TL
  20. 20. Hypnos Orta Sehpa Hypnos Orta Sehpa, monotonluğa hipnotik bir dokunuş yapmak için harika bir tercih olacak. DETAYLAR Doğal ahşap kaplama marküteri table, lake kaideden oluşmaktadır. Yükseklik 140x80x45(h) 2900.00TL
  21. 21. Hypnos Mini Yan Sehpa Hypnos Yan Sehpa, monotonluğa hipnotik bir dokunuş yapmak için harika bir tercih olacak. DETAYLAR Doğal ahşap kaplama marküteri table,lake kaide Yükseklik 40x40x45 1200.00TL
  22. 22. Shelter Dresuar Shelter Dresuar, yeni kaleniz olmak için yaşam alanlarınıza dahil oluyor. DETAYLAR Süni kök kaplama dresuar. Yükseklik 40x150x90 3200.00TL
  23. 23. Marguerite Koltuk Marguerite’in romantizmi ve naiﬂiği ile yaşam alanlarınıza kattığı enerjiyi hemen hissedeceksiniz. 3750.00TL DETAYLAR Kadife döşeme.
  24. 24. Teşekkürler

×