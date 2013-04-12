Play Tuşu Sunum TR (12 Nisan 2013)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.playtusu.com.tr
PLAY TUŞU NEDİR?
Play Tuşu Nedir? Play Tuşu; Alternatif müzik dinleyen kitleden genel kullanıcıya ulaşmayı ve sürekli olarak orijinal içeri...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Site Haritası: Play Tuşu’nun ana menüsünde İnceleme, Haber, Ajanda, Video, Evladiyelik, Top 5, Radar ve M...
Play Tuşu Nedir? İnceleme: 250-1000 kelime arası daha önce kullanılmayan bir dille yeni çıkmış grup ve sanatçılara ait alb...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Haber: Müzik, sinema, tasarım ve alakasız konularla ilgili internette gezen bütün haberlerin yine kendi d...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Ajanda: Gece İstanbul'da olup biten her şeyi birer deneme yazısı ve eğlenceli üslubuyla içki fiyatlarında...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Evladiyelik: 2013’ün en kral plak şirketlerinden, ‘o kadar kötü ki iyi’ Türk dizilerinin Freud okumasına,...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Top 5: Sevdiğimiz, saydığımız ‘cool’ insanlara sorduğumuz en iyiler listelerinin sergileneceği bölüm. Vid...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Radar: Ana akımın seneye keşfedeceği grupların tanıtıldığı bölüm. Şu ana kadar 160’a yakın yeni yetenek b...
Play Tuşu Nedir? Mixtape: Sevdiğimiz müzisyenlerin 1-2 saatlik setlerinin paylaşıldığı, girip çıkılamayan mixtape bölümü. ...
Sosyal Medya Hesapları: Facebook, Twitter gibi sosyal medya hesaplarından günde en az 20 içerik paylaşımı yapılacaktır. ht...
Play Tuşu nedir? Stratejist ve Marketing Uzmanlarımızın öngörüsü; Temmuz ayına kadar siteye Aylık 80.000 – 130.000 arası h...
HEDEF KİTLE
Hedef Kitlemiz 18-34 yaş arası AB hedef kitle. İmajına, kariyerine, gece hayatına ve müziğe önem veren, takip eden, keşfet...
YAZI STİLİ
Yazı Stili Eğlenceli olmaktan korkmayan cesur bir tonla birlikte öğretici bir dile hakimiz. Pitchfork ve Zaytung yazarları...
Nasıl? Paylaşacağımız içeriğin orijinalliği Kullanıcıyla kuracağımız sıkı bağlar Sezonluk kampanya ve yarışmalar Doğru hed...
BANNER ALANLARI
Banner Alanları Sitede yer alan banner alanları: -Anasayfa banner alanı -Tüm sayfalara giydirme (Her bölüme ve sayfaya gir...
1- Anasayfa
2- Sayfa Giydirme:
3- İnceleme Bölümü:
Banner Alanları 5- Newsletter: Elimizde bulunan 350.000 kişilik mailing datasına (Bunun 50.000’i creme de la creme diyebil...
Banner Alanları
UYGULAMALAR
Uygulamalar Her ayın ilk Cumartesi günü Nublu’da gerçekleşecek olan Play Tuşu Radar ve benzeri konser etkinliklerinde canl...
DAHA ÖNCE NELER YAPTIK?
Daha Önce Neler Yaptık? Club Bangkok, Facebook Timeline’a geçen ilk müzik grubu olarak sosyal medya haber mecralarında ken...
Mono Festival için hazırlanan ‘MonoTakeOver’ adlı dijital projeye dahil olan Club Bangkok, sahne alacağı Mono Festival’in ...
Club Bangkok’un animasyon video’su sadece Vimeo’da 169,904 toplam yüklenme, 20,182 toplam oynatma sayısı almıştır. Club Ba...
Club Bangkok, 2011 yılının Haziran ayından bu yana Radio Adidas Originals adlı online radyo için program yapmaktadır. Club...
‘Club Bangkok’tan Örnek Sosyal Medya Kullanımı’ 2012 Mart ayında Babylon’da gerçekleştirilen Club Bangkok performası esnas...
TEŞEKKÜRLER
  1. 1. www.playtusu.com.tr
  2. 2. PLAY TUŞU NEDİR?
  3. 3. Play Tuşu Nedir? Play Tuşu; Alternatif müzik dinleyen kitleden genel kullanıcıya ulaşmayı ve sürekli olarak orijinal içerik üreterek gün içinde sayısız ziyaret edilmeyi amaçlayan, blog yapısından çok farklı, çok daha kapsamlı sosyal medya mecralarında, takipçi sayısını arttırırken yalnızca sayısal artışı hedeflemeyen, data toplamayı ve kullanıcı geri dönüşünü ön planda tutan bir müzik portalıdır.
  4. 4. Play Tuşu Nedir? Site Haritası: Play Tuşu’nun ana menüsünde İnceleme, Haber, Ajanda, Video, Evladiyelik, Top 5, Radar ve Mixtape adlı bölümler yer almaktadır.
  5. 5. Play Tuşu Nedir? İnceleme: 250-1000 kelime arası daha önce kullanılmayan bir dille yeni çıkmış grup ve sanatçılara ait albümlerin incelenmesi. En iyi 3 şarkının player’a atılmasıyla kullanıcıya zaman kazandırılması Şu anda sitede 350’ye yakın inceleme bulunmakta Haftada 50 üzerinde inceleme konmakta
  6. 6. Play Tuşu Nedir? Haber: Müzik, sinema, tasarım ve alakasız konularla ilgili internette gezen bütün haberlerin yine kendi dilimizde yeniden yazılmışı. Günde 20 – 25 arası haber güncellemesi yapılacak Seçili haberler Facebook ve Twitter’a da düşecek.
  7. 7. Play Tuşu Nedir? Ajanda: Gece İstanbul'da olup biten her şeyi birer deneme yazısı ve eğlenceli üslubuyla içki fiyatlarından dresscode’a, saat kaçta gidileceğinden hangi biranın içilmesi gerektiğine kadar birçok detayı kapsayan Ajanda bölümü: - Haftalık 50’ye yakın etkinlik yazısı ile sağlanacak - Pazartesi newsletter’ında önemli iki etkinlik yer alacak - Bu iki önemli etkinlik Facebook cover photo ve update’lerde de yer alacak
  8. 8. Play Tuşu Nedir? Evladiyelik: 2013’ün en kral plak şirketlerinden, ‘o kadar kötü ki iyi’ Türk dizilerinin Freud okumasına, en güzel içilecek şehirler gibi dosyaların yer aldığı bölüm.
  9. 9. Play Tuşu Nedir? Top 5: Sevdiğimiz, saydığımız ‘cool’ insanlara sorduğumuz en iyiler listelerinin sergileneceği bölüm. Video: En yeni video kliplere ulaşılabilecek kendi arayüzü ve eğlenceli tanımlarıyla ‘the’ Türkçe içerikli video izleme portalı
  10. 10. Play Tuşu Nedir? Radar: Ana akımın seneye keşfedeceği grupların tanıtıldığı bölüm. Şu ana kadar 160’a yakın yeni yetenek burada yerini aldı. Günde 5-10 arası yeni paylaşım olacak
  11. 11. Play Tuşu Nedir? Mixtape: Sevdiğimiz müzisyenlerin 1-2 saatlik setlerinin paylaşıldığı, girip çıkılamayan mixtape bölümü. 150’ye yakın içerik var, günlük 10 yeni mixtape olacak
  12. 12. Sosyal Medya Hesapları: Facebook, Twitter gibi sosyal medya hesaplarından günde en az 20 içerik paylaşımı yapılacaktır. https://www.facebook.com/PlayTusuMag https://twitter.com/PlayTusuMaG http://PLAYTUSU.com http://instagram.com/PLAYTUSU Play Tuşu Nedir?
  13. 13. Play Tuşu nedir? Stratejist ve Marketing Uzmanlarımızın öngörüsü; Temmuz ayına kadar siteye Aylık 80.000 – 130.000 arası hit, Facebook Page’e 18.000 - 25.000, Twitter’a ise; 28.000 - 35.000 takipçi bekleniyor.
  14. 14. HEDEF KİTLE
  15. 15. Hedef Kitlemiz 18-34 yaş arası AB hedef kitle. İmajına, kariyerine, gece hayatına ve müziğe önem veren, takip eden, keşfetmeyi önemseyen, öğrenci, müzik, moda, sinema ve reklam sektöründen sosyal hayatı olan, tarz sahibi büyük şehirliler.
  16. 16. YAZI STİLİ
  17. 17. Yazı Stili Eğlenceli olmaktan korkmayan cesur bir tonla birlikte öğretici bir dile hakimiz. Pitchfork ve Zaytung yazarlarının çocuklarının paralel evrende tanışıp çıkaracağı bir dergi. Bu konseptteki iletişim biçimimizle birlikte gündelik içerik paylaşımlarımızı (ajanda, albüm kritikleri, haber, video gibi), markayla bağlayarak kullanıcıya geri dönüş yaratacak (Facebook’un özelliklerinden Custom Audience ve Promoted Post desteğiyle) bir strateji üzerinden yürüyeceğiz.
  18. 18. Nasıl? Paylaşacağımız içeriğin orijinalliği Kullanıcıyla kuracağımız sıkı bağlar Sezonluk kampanya ve yarışmalar Doğru hedeflemelerle Facebook Reklamları Facebook, Mobil ve iPad uygulamaları (Eylül)
  19. 19. BANNER ALANLARI
  20. 20. Banner Alanları Sitede yer alan banner alanları: -Anasayfa banner alanı -Tüm sayfalara giydirme (Her bölüme ve sayfaya girildiğinde banner değişeceği için her alt başlıkta değişmek üzere 10 farklı bölgeye banner verilebilir.) -İnceleme bölümünde tüm yazılarda yer alan banner alanı -Özel dosya çalışmalarında ana menüye bir sekme ekleme -Kendi datamıza haftalık olarak gönderimini yapacağımız Newsletter’da bulunan banner alanı -Haftada bir gün (Cuma) Facebook Cover fotoğrafı desteği
  21. 21. 1- Anasayfa
  22. 22. 2- Sayfa Giydirme:
  23. 23. 3- İnceleme Bölümü:
  24. 24. Banner Alanları 5- Newsletter: Elimizde bulunan 350.000 kişilik mailing datasına (Bunun 50.000’i creme de la creme diyebileceğimiz kullanıcılardan oluşuyor) her Pazartesi günü düzenli olarak newsletter gönderimi
  25. 25. Banner Alanları
  26. 26. UYGULAMALAR
  27. 27. Uygulamalar Her ayın ilk Cumartesi günü Nublu’da gerçekleşecek olan Play Tuşu Radar ve benzeri konser etkinliklerinde canlı performanslar esnasında alanda photo booth, fanzin, sticker ve rozet dağıtımının yanı sıra Vine gibi dijital bağlantılı projeler geliştirip, wom yaratacak uygulamalar yapılacak.
  28. 28. DAHA ÖNCE NELER YAPTIK?
  29. 29. Daha Önce Neler Yaptık? Club Bangkok, Facebook Timeline’a geçen ilk müzik grubu olarak sosyal medya haber mecralarında kendinden bahsettirmiştir. http://www.sosyalsosyal.com/markalar-timelinea-gecmeye- basladi
  30. 30. Mono Festival için hazırlanan ‘MonoTakeOver’ adlı dijital projeye dahil olan Club Bangkok, sahne alacağı Mono Festival’in Twitter hesabını bir günlüğüne işgal etmişti. Sosyal Medya
  31. 31. Club Bangkok’un animasyon video’su sadece Vimeo’da 169,904 toplam yüklenme, 20,182 toplam oynatma sayısı almıştır. Club Bangkok Re-Animated’ın Vimeo üzerinde en çok izlenme sayısı 89,754 yükleme, 7,514 izlenme sayısıyla Amerika’dadır. Club Bangkok Re-Animated https://vimeo.com/44341762
  32. 32. Club Bangkok, 2011 yılının Haziran ayından bu yana Radio Adidas Originals adlı online radyo için program yapmaktadır. Club Bangkok, Radio Adidas Originals bünyesinde olduğundan itibaren radyonun en çok dinlenen programı konumundadır. Rock’n Coke performansının hemen sonrasındaki program radyonun aynı anda en çok dinlenme ve ziyaretçi alma rekorunu kırmıştır. Sony Music Türkiye ile işbirliği yaparak, dinleyicilere sosyal medya mecraları üzerinden yeni çıkan albümler dönemsel olarak hediye edilmektedir. Club Bangkok Radyo Programı
  33. 33. ‘Club Bangkok’tan Örnek Sosyal Medya Kullanımı’ 2012 Mart ayında Babylon’da gerçekleştirilen Club Bangkok performası esnasında Türkiye’de bir ilk olacak konser alanında moderasyonlu bir application ile kullanıcıların attıkları #clubbangkok hashtag’li Tweet’leri bir ekrana yansıtıldı ve alanda duyuruldu. Bu uygulama daha sonra Instagram Wall olarak da kullanıldı ve sosyal medyada da haberlere konu olarak kendinden bahsettirdi. Tweet Wall
  34. 34. TEŞEKKÜRLER

