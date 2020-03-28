Antitublar agents

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dreamz College of Pharmacy Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacology of Anti-Tuberculosis Drugs Mrinal Assistant Professor Pharmac...
Introduction • Robert Koch discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis in 1885. • In 2016 worldwide 10.6 million people became s...
Tuberculosis Drug Discovery/Development and Its Impact on Treatment • 1944 – Para-aminosalicylic acid (PAS) • 1947 – Strep...
Classification * An alternative grouping of antitubercular drugs reflecting hierarchy in efficacy/priority in use has also...
lsoniazid (lsonicotinic acid hydrazide, H) • It is the most active drug for the treatment of tuberculosis and it is primar...
Isoniazid Mechanism of action The primary mechanism of action of INH is inhibition of synthesis of mycolic acids which are...
Isoniazid Pharmacokinetics • After orally administered: well absorbed, widely distributed in body and good CNS and macroph...
Interactions 1. Aluminium hydroxide inhibits INH absorption. 2. INH retards phenytoin, carbamazepine, diazepam, theophylli...
Rifampin (Rifampicin, R) • It is a semi synthetic derivative of rifamycin B obtained from Streptomyces mediterranei. • Rif...
Rifamin mechanism of action Rifampin interrupts RNA synthesis by binding to subunit of mycobacterial DNA- dependent RNA po...
Rifamin Pharmacokinetics • Oral administration, well absorbed, widely distributed in body; excellent tissue penetration • ...
Interactions • Rifampin is a microsomal enzyme inducer- increases several CYP450 isoenzymes, including CYP3A4 , CYP2D6, CY...
Pyrazinamide (Z) • Bactericidal • At neutral pH, it is inactive, but at pH 5.5, it inhibits tubercle bacilli and some othe...
Adverse Reaction • Hepatotoxicity: (~1%), liver function should be performed before and during therapy • Nongouty polyarth...
Ethambutol (EMB, E) • Bacteriostatic (bactericidal at highest dose) • The mechanism of action of E is not fully understood...
Adverse Reactions • Optic neuritis: most common and serious (dose related, 18% if dose >50mg/kg/day), blurred vision, cent...
Streptomycin (S, SM) • First antimicrobial drug used to treat TB • Aminoglycoside antibiotic effective against most tuberc...
Adverse Effects • Ototoxicity: (vestibular, hearing disturbances), risk increases with age • Neurotoxicity • Nephrotoxicit...
Antitublar agents
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antitublar agents

27 views

Published on

Pharmacology and pharmacokinetics of antitublar agents

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antitublar agents

  1. 1. Dreamz College of Pharmacy Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacology of Anti-Tuberculosis Drugs Mrinal Assistant Professor Pharmacology
  2. 2. Introduction • Robert Koch discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis in 1885. • In 2016 worldwide 10.6 million people became sick with TB and 1.7 million TB-related deaths. • India has a large load of HIV infected subjects Moreover, they are especially vulnerable to severe forms of tubercular/Mycobact. avium complex (MAC) infection. • Emergence or ' multidrug resistant' (MOR) TB which now accounts for ~ 20% of previously treated, and 3.3% of new TB cases worldwide is a major challenge in antitubercular chemotherapy. • Without treatment, approximately 5-10% of patients with latent TB will progress to active TB disease at some point in their lifetime. • Isoniazid (lsonicotinic acid hydrazide, H) can reduce the incidence of active TB about 90% . • The Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (R TCP) was launched in 1997, and its treatment guidelines have been successively revised, the last time in 20 16* (* RNTCP: Technical and operational guidelines for tubcrculosis control in India, 2016; www.tbcindia.gov.in.)
  3. 3. Tuberculosis Drug Discovery/Development and Its Impact on Treatment • 1944 – Para-aminosalicylic acid (PAS) • 1947 – Streptomycin (SM) • 1952 – Isoniazid (INH, H) Replaces sanatorium as major treatment Patients can be treated as out-patient • 1954 – Pyrazinamide (PZA, Z) Combination therapy of INH and PZA cures TB • 1955 - Cycloserine (CS) • 1957 - Kanamycin/amikacin (AK) • 1961 - Ethambutol (EMB) • 1962 – Rifampin (RIF, R) Combination of rifampin and INH adopted as international regimen for treatment of TB • 1966 – Ethionamide (ETA) • 1967 – Capreomycin (CM) • Fluoroquinolones (FQs) and some rifampin congeners are the later additions to the antimycobacterial drugs. Two novel drugs, bedaquiline and delamanid have been recently approved, and bedaquiline is being used as reserve drug.
  4. 4. Classification * An alternative grouping of antitubercular drugs reflecting hierarchy in efficacy/priority in use has also been done. First line: These drugs have high antitubercular efficacy as well as low toxicity; are used routinely. Second line: These drugs have either low antitubercular efficacy or higher toxicity or both; and are used when first line drugs cannot be used, or to supplement them.
  5. 5. lsoniazid (lsonicotinic acid hydrazide, H) • It is the most active drug for the treatment of tuberculosis and it is primarily tuberculocidal. • Fast multiplying organisms are rapidly killed, but quiescent ones are only inhibited . • A prodrug, which means it requires activation by enzyme Catalase-peroxidase (Mycobacterium tuberculosis KatG) is a heme enzyme. • Resistance mechanisms :-  By mutation of the catalase-peroxidase (KatG) gene, This type of resistance cannot be overcome.  By mutation in the InhA gene. Low level INH resistance or that by inhA mutation resulting in overproduction of the carrier 'InhA’: can be overcome by using ' high dose INH' .
  6. 6. Isoniazid Mechanism of action The primary mechanism of action of INH is inhibition of synthesis of mycolic acids which are unique fatty acid components of mycobacterial cell wall. This may explain the high selectivity of INH for mycobacteria (it is not active against any other microorganism). The lipid content of mycobacteria exposed to INH is reduced. Two gene products labelled ‘InhA’ and ‘KasA’, which function in mycolic acid synthesis are the targets of INH action. INH enters sensitive mycobacterium, (Catalase-peroxidase enzyme) KatG catalyzes the formation of the isonicotinic acyl radical, which spontaneously couples with NAD(H) to form the isonicotinoyl-NAD adduct. This complex binds tightly to the enoyl-acyl carrier protein reductase (enoyl-AcpM ) InhA, thereby blocking the natural enoyl-AcpM substrate and the action of fatty acid synthase.
  7. 7. Isoniazid Pharmacokinetics • After orally administered: well absorbed, widely distributed in body and good CNS and macrophages penetration. • Absorption decreased by food. • Metabolized by liver : most important pathway being acetylation by N- acetylation by NAT2. The acetylated metabolite is excreted in urine. The rate of INH acetylation shows genetic variation. There are either: Fast acetylators (30-40% of Indians) t½ of INH is hr. Slow acetylators (60- 70% of Indians) t½ of INH 1s 3 hr. • A hepatotoxic minor metabolite is produced by CYP2E1 from acetylhydrazine.
  8. 8. Interactions 1. Aluminium hydroxide inhibits INH absorption. 2. INH retards phenytoin, carbamazepine, diazepam, theophylline and warfarin metabolism by inhibiting CYP2Cl9 and CYP3A4, and may raise their blood levels. Dose Isoniazid 5-10 mg/kg Daily dose or 15 mg/kg dose twice weekly. Adult Dose 300 mg oral dose OD. ISONEX 100, 300 mg tabs, ISOKIN 100 mg tab, I00 mg per 5 ml liq. Adverse drug effects • Peripheral neuropathy (10-20%) Tingling and numbness Concurrent pyridoxine 100 mg/kg administration with INH prevents most of these complications • Predisposing conditions: diabetes, uremia, malnutrition, HIV infection. • Other side effects ̶ Hemolytic anemia ̶ Seizures ̶ Psychosis ̶ Lupus-like syndrome. • Hepatitis = 2.1% over all incidence is rare in children, but more common in older people and in alcoholics (chronic alcoholism induces CYP2E1 which generates the hepatotoxic metabolite), must be stopped at the first sign of hepatotoxicity, which is due to dose related damage to liver cells, and is reversible on stopping the drug.
  9. 9. Rifampin (Rifampicin, R) • It is a semi synthetic derivative of rifamycin B obtained from Streptomyces mediterranei. • Rifampin is bactericidal to M tuberculosis. • Against TB bacilli, it is as efficacious as INH and better than all other drugs. • Rifampin resistance is nearly always due to mutation in the rpoB gene reducing its affinity for the drug. • No cross resistance with any other antitubercular drug, except rifampin congeners, has been noted.
  10. 10. Rifamin mechanism of action Rifampin interrupts RNA synthesis by binding to subunit of mycobacterial DNA- dependent RNA polymerase (encoded by rpoB gene) and blocking its polymerizing function. The basis of selective toxicity is that mammalian RNA polymerase does not avidly bind rifampin.
  11. 11. Rifamin Pharmacokinetics • Oral administration, well absorbed, widely distributed in body; excellent tissue penetration • CNS concentration is adequate only if meninges inflamed, it is largely pumped out from CNS by P-glycoprotein. • Metabolized by liver to an active deacetylated metabolite • Excreted into bile and some in urine • t½ = 2-5 hours
  12. 12. Interactions • Rifampin is a microsomal enzyme inducer- increases several CYP450 isoenzymes, including CYP3A4 , CYP2D6, CYP1A2 and CYP2C sub family. It thus enhances its own metabolism as well as that of many drugs including warfarin, oral contraceptives, corticosteroids, sulfonylureas, etc. • Contraceptive failures have occurred. It is advisable to switch over to an oral contraceptive containing higher dose (50 μg) of estrogen or use alternative method of contraception. Dose Rifampin 8-12 mg/kg (Max: 600 mg/dose) given PO or IV once daily RCIN 150,300,450.600 mg cap, 100 mg15 ml susp. RIMACTAN,. RIMPIN 150, 30, 450 mg caps. 1OO mg/5 ml syr.; RIFAMYClN 450 mg cap, ZUCOX 300,450,600 mg tab,; to be taken I hour before or 2 hour after meals. Adverse drug effects • GI – anorexia, diarrhea, dysphagia (most common) • Skin – rash pruritis (6%) • Arthralgias, myalgias (fairly common) • Urine, sweat, tears and contact lenses may take on an orange color (harmless) • Hepatic Hyperbilirubinemia (0.6%) Hepatitis (0%- alone, 2.7% with INH) It is infrequent with 600 mg/day dose • Thrombocytopenia (<0.1%) • Decreased thyroid, adrenal , vitamin D, etc • Other serious but rare reactions are: Purpura, haemolysis, shock and renal failure.
  13. 13. Pyrazinamide (Z) • Bactericidal • At neutral pH, it is inactive, but at pH 5.5, it inhibits tubercle bacilli and some other mycobacteria • Quickly absorbed after oral administration • Widely distributed in body tissues, including inflamed meninges • It is used in combination with INH for short-term therapy to exert its activity against residual intracellular organisms that may cause relapse • Metabolized by liver • Excreted in urine • t½= 6-10 hours (increased in hepatic/renal failure) • Resistance to Z develops rapidly if it is used alone and is mostly due to mutation in the pncA gene. • The mechanism of action of Z is not well established, but like INH it is also converted inside the mycobacterial cell into an active metabolite pyrazinoic acid by an enzyme (pyrazinamidase) encoded by the pncA gene.
  14. 14. Adverse Reaction • Hepatotoxicity: (~1%), liver function should be performed before and during therapy • Nongouty polyarthralgia: (up to 40%) rarely requires dosage adjustment or discontinuation of the drug • Asymptomatic hyperuricemia: but rarely causes acute gout, serum uric acid may therefore be used as marker for patient compliance • Acute gouty arthritis: very rare, stop the drug • Skin: rash, photosensitive dermatitis • Renal Dosage: reduce dose in renal insufficiency
  15. 15. Ethambutol (EMB, E) • Bacteriostatic (bactericidal at highest dose) • The mechanism of action of E is not fully understood, but it has been found to inhibit arabinosyl transferases (encoded by embAB genes) involved in arabinogalactan synthes is thereby interfering with mycolic acid incorporation in mycobacterial cell wall. • Well absorbed from the gut and widely distributed in all body tissues and fluids • CNS concentration only if meninges are inflamed • Excreted in urine (50%) and feces (20%) • Renal dosing is needed to avoid ocular toxicity • Pregnancy category C (safe in pregnancy according to CDC) • Not used in children < 5 years old • Resistance to E develops slowly and is most commonly associated with mutation in embB gene, reducing the affinity of the target enzyme for E. • t½= 4 hours
  16. 16. Adverse Reactions • Optic neuritis: most common and serious (dose related, 18% if dose >50mg/kg/day), blurred vision, central scotoma, red-green color blindness (This toxicity occurs in less than 1% of the patients given 15mg/kg/day but increases with total daily dose, and it also seems worse with daily use as opposed to three times/week). Patient should be instructed to report any changes in vision • Hyperuricemia: rare • Peripheral neuritis: rare
  17. 17. Streptomycin (S, SM) • First antimicrobial drug used to treat TB • Aminoglycoside antibiotic effective against most tubercular bacilli, but its activity is weaker than that of INH and RFP • MOA: inhibition of protein synthesis (bactericidal) Penetrates into cells poorly and drug-resistance is common • At present, streptomycin is used when an injectable drug is desired, principally in individuals with severe, possibly life- threatening forms of tuberculosis, and in treatment of infections resistant to other drugs • It is always given together with other drugs to prevent emergence of resistance • Resistance developed rapidly when streptomycin was used alone in tuberculosis- most patients had a relapse.
  18. 18. Adverse Effects • Ototoxicity: (vestibular, hearing disturbances), risk increases with age • Neurotoxicity • Nephrotoxicity: not as common as with amikacin or capreomycin • Contraindicated in pregnancy (risk of fetal hearing loss) • Poor CNS penetration • Requires renal dosing and close monitoring

×