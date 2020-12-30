Successfully reported this slideshow.
دندان پزشکی در سعادت اباد

  1. 1. .‫ﻛﻨﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﺳﻼﻣﺘﻲ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﻛﻨﻮن‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺑﺖ‬ ‫رزرو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺻﻼح‬ ‫درﯾﺎ‬ ‫دﻧﺪاﻧﭙﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﻨﯿﮏ‬ ..‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫زﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺨﻨﺪی‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫درﯾﺎ‬ ‫دﻧﺪاﻧﭙﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﻨﯿﮏ‬  ‫ﻟﺒﺨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻤﺎد‬ ‫درﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬‫ﺗﻤﺎس‬ ‫درﺧﻮاﺳﺖ‬
  2. 2. ‫ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎس‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ 02186128928 ‫ﮐﺎﻣﭙﻮزﯾﺖ‬‫ﻟﻤﯿﻨﺖ‬ ‫اﯾﻤﭙﻠﻨﺖ‬‫ارﺗﻮدﻧﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ 
  3. 3. ‫اﯾﻨﺴﺘﺎﮔﺮام‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﺧﺒﺎر‬ ‫اﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬ 
  4. 4. ‫ﺳﺮور‬ ‫ﭘﺎﭘﺎ‬ : ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻌﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻃﺮاﺣﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻮ‬ ‫اﺻﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﮔﺎﻟﺮی‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﺴﺘﻨﯽ‬ ‫آﻧﻼﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺑﺖ‬ ‫رزور‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫درﺑﺎره‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎس‬    ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎس‬ * ‫ﻧﺎم‬* ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻮادﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬* ‫اﯾﻤﯿﻞ‬ * :‫ﭘﯿﺎم‬ ‫ارﺳﺎل‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ …Search
  5. 5. ‫ﺳﺮور‬ ‫ﭘﺎﭘﺎ‬ : ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻌﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻃﺮاﺣﯽ‬

