Ff1 2020 03_results

RACE RESULTS - HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS 1 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 320 138 254 254 96...
43 Oscar Brown Os Cars 49 69 128 128 374 0 44 Bob Walker Groundhogs 69 49 127 128 373 0 45 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 16...
89 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 49 49 43 128 269 0 90 Angela Teare Still Clueless -30 76 127 95 268 0 91 Martin Baldwin ...
LEAGUE TABLE - AFTER HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS DETAIL 1 Dye Owen Walter 667 172 531 511 1881 2...
43 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 141 197 329 319 986 0 CL.LS.MRP.RAP 44 James Bean Beating U 150 157 419 257 983 0 EO.GR....
89 Graham Bickley NIRC 150 68 308 236 762 0 EO.RG.TAG.REN 90 Chris Wingate Libby 141 113 257 230 741 0 CL.KM.HAT.WIL 91 Da...
  1. 1. RACE RESULTS - HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS 1 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 320 138 254 254 966 1 2 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 160 120 127 95 502 0 3 Chris Wingate PC Problem 160 120 95 127 502 0 4 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 160 120 95 127 502 0 5 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 123 120 127 127 497 0 6 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 123 120 127 127 497 0 7 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 160 69 127 127 483 0 8 James Bean Racing Bean 160 69 127 127 483 0 9 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 160 69 127 127 483 0 10 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 160 69 127 127 483 0 11 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 160 69 127 127 483 0 12 Graham Bickley The Master 69 120 127 140 456 0 13 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 78 120 127 127 452 0 14 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 160 120 84 84 448 0 15 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 160 69 84 127 440 0 16 Richard Morton RDM 1 160 69 81 127 437 0 17 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 127 54 127 127 435 0 18 Dye Owen Walter 127 54 127 127 435 0 19 Harry Vickers HVK 160 54 84 127 425 0 20 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 160 54 127 84 425 0 21 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 160 54 84 127 425 0 22 Martin Baldwin Max Power 160 69 95 95 419 0 23 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 76 120 128 95 419 0 24 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 127 69 127 95 418 0 25 Satyen Fakey DOJI 160 69 81 107 417 0 26 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 69 76 140 127 412 0 27 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 160 69 84 95 408 0 28 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 69 102 140 95 406 0 29 Ray Peal Lap Year 49 120 95 140 404 0 30 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 160 54 95 95 404 0 31 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 123 69 127 84 403 0 32 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 123 69 84 127 403 0 33 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 78 69 127 127 401 0 34 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 160 69 84 84 397 0 35 Nathan Knowles Eli 102 49 127 119 397 0 36 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 160 69 81 84 394 0 37 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 100 120 127 43 390 0 38 Ady Twigg You Never Know 100 76 127 84 387 0 39 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 84 69 127 107 387 0 40 Richard Morton RDM 2 123 69 84 107 383 0 41 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 45 69 140 128 382 0 42 P.Lane Aero 69 69 140 104 382 0
  2. 2. 43 Oscar Brown Os Cars 49 69 128 128 374 0 44 Bob Walker Groundhogs 69 49 127 128 373 0 45 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 160 49 81 81 371 0 46 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 123 69 84 95 371 0 47 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 160 49 81 81 371 0 48 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 78 69 127 95 369 0 49 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 100 69 95 104 368 0 50 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team 102 54 84 128 368 0 51 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 160 69 95 43 367 0 52 Dave Owen Hope Springs 123 69 43 127 362 0 53 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 123 69 43 127 362 0 54 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 104 49 127 81 361 0 55 Vicky Wilson Victory V 104 49 127 81 361 0 56 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 76 49 127 107 359 0 57 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S 102 69 107 81 359 0 58 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 78 69 127 84 358 0 59 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 49 54 128 127 358 0 60 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 78 69 84 127 358 0 61 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 100 69 81 107 357 0 62 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 104 49 95 107 355 0 63 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 123 69 81 81 354 0 64 Graham Bickley NIRC 69 49 128 107 353 0 65 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 54 49 140 107 350 0 66 Mick Brown Young Guns 100 76 84 84 344 0 67 Richard Morton RDM 3 120 45 95 81 341 0 68 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 78 69 84 107 338 0 69 Keo Blood Red Roses 123 49 84 81 337 0 70 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 123 49 84 81 337 0 71 Anne Whitehead Stitches 160 49 43 81 333 0 72 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 160 49 43 81 333 0 73 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 160 49 43 81 333 0 74 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 160 45 43 84 332 0 75 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 160 45 84 43 332 0 76 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 78 76 95 81 330 0 77 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 78 76 81 95 330 0 78 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 78 45 95 104 322 0 79 James Bean Beating U 69 69 140 43 321 0 80 Cat Team Cat 84 49 95 84 312 0 81 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 69 49 43 140 301 0 82 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 123 49 43 84 299 0 83 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 104 54 43 95 296 0 84 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 69 100 43 84 296 0 85 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 76 69 43 107 295 0 86 Jack Lee Repaired Leg 69 54 43 128 294 0 87 Pete.L Part Flower -30 69 127 127 293 0 88 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 76 69 43 104 292 0
  3. 3. 89 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 49 49 43 128 269 0 90 Angela Teare Still Clueless -30 76 127 95 268 0 91 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible -30 76 127 95 268 0 92 Chris Wingate Libby 78 54 43 81 256 0 93 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 78 54 81 43 256 0
  4. 4. LEAGUE TABLE - AFTER HUNGARY Manager Team Name DR1 DR2 ENG CHAS TOTAL JKRS DETAIL 1 Dye Owen Walter 667 172 531 511 1881 2 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 2 Richard Warren Wizards & Wombats 544 269 456 446 1715 1 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 3 Pete.L Part Flower 306 353 531 511 1701 2 PG.DK.MRP.RAP 4 Mick Brown Young Guns 405 400 309 345 1459 1 AA.LN.FAP.ALR 5 Mick Brown The Nifty Fifties 525 222 313 317 1377 1 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 6 James Bean Racing Bean 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 7 Dave Lee Whiny Bitch 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 8 Adam Jennings Best Jenno 88 384 200 329 319 1232 0 LH.AG.MRP.RAP 9 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 2 157 310 419 319 1205 0 GR.LN.MER.RAP 10 Nick Carthew Proppa Job 1 384 157 329 319 1189 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 11 Richard Clark Go Faster Stripes 384 157 329 319 1189 0 LH.GR.MRP.RAP 12 Ady Twigg You Never Know 291 310 329 250 1180 0 AA.LN.MRP.ALR 13 Oscar Brown Os Cars 68 226 444 438 1176 1 RG.GR.TAG.REB 14 Graham Bickley The Master 211 197 329 422 1159 0 DK.LS.MRP.MER 15 Nicola Whiting The Not So Brainy One 397 113 329 319 1158 0 VB.KM.MRP.RAP 16 P.Lane Aero 200 157 419 356 1132 0 AG.GR.MER.MCL 17 Dave Lee Bumper Sticker 310 200 257 356 1123 0 LN.AG.HAT.MCL 18 Mark Goulden Eat My Smoke 8 384 157 232 319 1092 0 LH.GR.FAP.RAP 19 Richard Morton RDM 1 384 150 228 319 1081 0 LH.EO.MWI.RAP 20 Jamie Henshaw Magic Torch 384 185 257 250 1076 0 LH.NL.HAT.ALR 21 Jackie Bickley The Devoted Servant 384 113 329 250 1076 0 LH.KM.MRP.ALR 22 Andrew Shepherd Final Fantasy XI 291 197 329 257 1074 0 AA.LS.MRP.ALT 23 Andrew Shepherd Yoli's Yobs 384 211 228 250 1073 0 LH.DK.MWI.ALR 24 Richard Warren Tibbs Choice 227 197 329 319 1072 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 25 Margaret Wilson Rita Queen of Speed 227 197 329 319 1072 0 MV.LS.MRP.RAP 26 Andrew Lee Kuga Ranger 384 197 329 157 1067 0 LH.LS.MRP.HAA 27 Satyen Fakey Porsche F1 2020 185 157 419 305 1066 0 NL.GR.MER.REB 28 Dave Lee Sticker Bumper 384 200 232 250 1066 0 LH.AG.FAP.ALR 29 Philip Wilson Willys Prix MMXX 384 197 232 250 1063 0 LH.LS.FAP.ALR 30 Sam Emmerson What's Verstappenin'? 384 185 232 257 1058 0 LH.NL.FAP.ALT 31 Lewis Whiting Adrian Newbie Racing 384 197 156 319 1056 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 32 Chris Wingate PC Problem 384 197 156 319 1056 0 LH.LS.FHA.RAP 33 Harry Vickers HVK 384 113 232 319 1048 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 34 Paul Henshaw Sheepshag Army 384 113 232 319 1048 0 LH.KM.FAP.RAP 35 Alex Wilson Wils Elite IX 397 150 329 157 1033 0 VB.EO.MRP.HAA 36 Maria Isabel Cordero ABSUM-MICP 310 152 329 236 1027 0 LN.KR.MRP.REN 37 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 2 157 283 419 157 1016 0 GR.SP.MER.HAA 38 Satyen Fakey DOJI 384 157 228 236 1005 0 LH.GR.MWI.REN 39 Mark Goulden Going Round The Bend 2 291 200 156 356 1003 0 AA.AG.FHA.MCL 40 Ady Twigg Ady's Angels 384 152 228 230 994 0 LH.KR.MWI.WIL 41 Mick Brown EuroCar 2020 80 400 313 198 991 1 CL.LN.MWI.HAA 42 Callum Lee Callums Girl Team 141 200 329 319 989 0 CL.AG.MRP.RAP
  5. 5. 43 Matt Baldwin Lance Vance Dance 141 197 329 319 986 0 CL.LS.MRP.RAP 44 James Bean Beating U 150 157 419 257 983 0 EO.GR.MER.ALT 45 Hannah Carthew Team Poppet 1 310 197 308 157 972 0 LN.LS.TAG.HAA 46 Claire Ballard Dory Swims Again 291 211 228 236 966 0 AA.DK.MWI.REN 47 Dave Owen Hope Springs 227 157 257 319 960 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 48 Alex Wilson The Flying Dutchman II 227 157 257 319 960 0 MV.GR.HAT.RAP 49 Lindsay Brown LAB 1 227 150 329 250 956 0 MV.EO.MRP.ALR 50 Claire Brudenell Z.E.U.S 283 211 231 230 955 0 SP.DK.REN.WIL 51 Shaun Holmes The Bulletproof Poets 384 157 156 257 954 0 LH.GR.FHA.ALT 52 Paul Mowbray Red Bull Gives You Wins 310 150 257 236 953 0 LN.EO.HAT.REN 53 Julian Meetham Itsanightmare 150 291 257 250 948 0 EO.AA.HAT.ALR 54 Anne Whitehead Stitches 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 55 Matt Baldwin My Heart Will Grosjean 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 56 Mason Owen Axeman Studios 384 68 257 230 939 0 LH.RG.HAT.WIL 57 Bob Walker Groundhogs 150 152 329 305 936 0 EO.KR.MRP.REB 58 Martin Baldwin Mission Impossible 138 310 329 157 934 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 59 Angela Teare Still Clueless 138 310 329 157 934 0 PG.LN.MRP.HAA 60 Callum Lee Callums Boy Team 283 113 232 305 933 0 SP.KM.FAP.REB 61 Richard Clark The Flying Orange 227 150 232 319 928 0 MV.EO.FAP.RAP 62 Ray Peal Lap Year 152 197 156 422 927 0 KR.LS.FHA.MER 63 Ollie Smith Here Come The Boys 384 150 232 157 923 0 LH.EO.FAP.HAA 64 Martin Baldwin Max Power 384 211 156 157 908 0 LH.DK.FHA.HAA 65 Dale Sneddon Chloe's Boi 150 68 257 422 897 0 EO.RG.HAT.MER 66 David Brudenell Max & Paddy 227 211 228 230 896 0 MV.DK.MWI.WIL 67 Lindsay Brown LAB 2 152 113 308 319 892 0 KR.KM.TAG.RAP 68 Nathan Knowles Eli 283 68 329 208 888 0 SP.RG.MRP.FER 69 Jack Lee Repaired Leg 211 113 257 305 886 0 DK.KM.HAT.REB 70 Phil Dovinson And They're Off 141 150 329 250 870 0 CL.EO.MRP.ALR 71 Paul Henshaw Grandad Racing 153 150 329 236 868 0 DR.EO.MRP.REN 72 Richard Morton RDM 2 227 157 232 236 852 0 MV.GR.FAP.REN 73 Marlene Brown Marlene's Motors 136 152 329 230 847 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 74 Vicky Wilson Victory V 136 152 329 230 847 0 SV.KR.MRP.WIL 75 Lewis Whiting Whiting's Flyers 141 150 232 319 842 0 CL.EO.FAP.RAP 76 Keo Blood Red Roses 227 152 232 230 841 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 77 Alice Roberts Speedy Stanley 227 152 232 230 841 0 MV.KR.FAP.WIL 78 Jamie Henshaw Transformation 141 185 156 356 838 0 CL.NL.FHA.MCL 79 Pete Lane Wibble Of Cat 168 87 217 365 837 2 SV.RG.FHA.REN 80 Martin Baldwin Mart's Marvels 141 310 156 230 837 0 CL.LN.FHA.WIL 81 Alex Lee Heghog Racers 113 68 419 236 836 0 KM.RG.MER.REN 82 Shaun Holmes Billy Two Rivers 227 211 232 157 827 0 MV.DK.FAP.HAA 83 David Brudenell Harry Hill Racing 384 113 156 157 810 0 LH.KM.FHA.HAA 84 Maria Isabel Cordero Yeyesgirl Team 227 68 257 250 802 0 MV.RG.HAT.ALR 85 Martin Vidler Romain The Great 152 68 257 305 782 0 KR.RG.HAT.REB 86 Mike Hickton Mikey Brown Eyes 141 150 329 157 777 0 CL.EO.MRP.HAA 87 Richard Morton RDM 3 197 185 156 230 768 0 LS.NL.FHA.WIL 88 Phil Dovinson Here They Go 141 157 232 236 766 0 CL.GR.FAP.REN
  6. 6. 89 Graham Bickley NIRC 150 68 308 236 762 0 EO.RG.TAG.REN 90 Chris Wingate Libby 141 113 257 230 741 0 CL.KM.HAT.WIL 91 Dale Sneddon Millie's Boi 141 113 228 257 739 0 CL.KM.MWI.ALT 92 Cat Team Cat 153 152 156 250 711 0 DR.KR.FHA.ALR 93 Amanda Baldwin Foxy Lady 136 113 257 157 663 0 SV.KM.HAT.HAA KEY DRIVERS ENGINES CHASSIS Kvyat D DK Verstappen M MV Mercedes (Racing Point) MRP Haas HAA Raikkonen K KR Bottas V VB Ferrari (Alpha) FAP Williams WIL Norris L LN Hamilton L LH Ferrari (Sauber) FSA Ferrari FER Perez S SP Latifi N NL Ferrari (Haas) FHA Renault REN Ricciardo D DR Russell G GR Mercedes (Williams) MWI McLaren MCL Albon A AA Grosjean R RG Ferrari (Ferrari) FER Racing Point RAP Gasley P PG Giovinazzi A AG Mercedes (Mercedes) MER Red Bull REB Sainz Jr C CS Magnussen K KM Honda (Red Bull) TAG Alfa Romero ALR Vettel S SV Stroll L LS Renault (McLaren) RMC Alpha Tauri ALT Leclerc C CL Ocon E EO Renault (Renault) REN Mercedes MER

