Jun. 21, 2022
Dehydrated Onion_11.6.2022.pptx

Jun. 21, 2022
Manufacturing Process:
Fresh raw onions are peeled, chopped, and made ready for dehydration. During the drying process, moisture is evaporated from the onions. After evaporation, we obtain onion flakes . The method of creating onion powder from onion flakes is simple. It's just dried onion flakes that have been crushed into several variations, including powder. The dehydration process stops microorganisms from living and multiplying in the veggie. We create it from scratch, and there are no preservatives or additives! Of course, we ensure the product is stored in a cold and dry place away from direct sunlight and dust.

Dehydrated Onion- Types & Forms:
The need for dehydrated onion is expanding because of the increased demand for Instant Foods, Ready To Cook/Eat/Heat products. Mevive delivers three different types of dried onions for these types of food industries.

Dehydrated Red Onion
• Dehydrated Red Onion Flakes
• Dehydrated Red Onion Powder
• Dehydrated Red Onion Chopped
• Dehydrated Red Onion Minced
• Dehydrated Red Onion Granules
Dehydrated Pink Onion
• Dehydrated Pink Onion Flakes
• Dehydrated Pink Onion Powder
• Dehydrated Pink Onion Chopped
• Dehydrated Pink Onion Minced
• Dehydrated Pink Onion Granules
Dehydrated White Onion
• Dehydrated White Onion Flakes
• Dehydrated White Onion Powder
• Dehydrated White Onion Chopped
• Dehydrated White Onion Minced
• Dehydrated White Onion Granules
Speciality Forms
• Dehydrated Onion Minced- Toasted
• Dehydrated Onion Flakes- Fried
All three Mevive's dehydrated onion varieties come in powder (80 to 100 mesh), flakes (8 to 15 mm), granules (0.5 to 1 mm), chopped (3 to 5 mm), and minced forms (1 to 3 mm).



Dehydrated Red Onion:
Mevive's dehydrated red onion has a spicy and peppery fragrance when fresh, thanks to its rich purple outer shell and gorgeous deep red flesh. Their layers are more delicate. As a result, they taste milder when blended with other products. Red onions are frequently used in raw recipes because of their beautiful colour.
Dehydrated Pink Onion:
Mevive's dehydrated pink onion had a lovely pink colour and a distinctly sweet flavour with a delicious scent and juicy texture. They lack the robust and astringent flavour of other onions, so they can be ingested orally or thinly sliced and taste great.
Dehydrated White Onion:
Mevive's dehydrated white onion has a blended acidic and sweet flavour because of its thinner and more papery surface. Therefore, they are likely to be softened.
Dehydrated Onion vs Fresh Onion:
Dehydrated onions are cost-effective compared to the seasonal price hikes of fresh onions. Another benefit of dried onion over a fresh raw onion is its lengthy shelf-life. Dried onions are instant and more convenient when compared to fresh ones. Mevive dried onions are a practical option that does not limit health or taste when blended into instant food. Dehydrated onion powder is readily dissolved and combined. It flawlessly replaces fresh raw onions by keeping the sweet-

  1. 1. Dehydrated Onion
  2. 2. Dehydrated Onion: Types, Forms, Manufacturing Process, Benefits Manufacturing Process: • Fresh raw onions are peeled, chopped, and made ready for dehydration. During the drying process, moisture is evaporated from the onions. After evaporation, we obtain onion flakes . • The method of creating onion powder from onion flakes is simple. It's just dried onion flakes that have been crushed into several variations, including powder. • The dehydration process stops microorganisms from living and multiplying in the veggie. • We create it from scratch, and there are no preservatives or additives! Of course, we ensure the product is stored in a cold and dry place away from direct sunlight and dust.
  3. 3. Dehydrated Onion- Types & Forms:  The need for dehydrated onion is expanding because of the increased demand for Instant Foods, Ready To Cook/Eat/Heat products.  Mevive delivers three different types of dried onions for these types of food industries. Source: https://www.dehydratedveg.com/blog/dehydrated-onion-types- manufacturing-process-benefits For more Details: https://www.meviveinternational.com/

