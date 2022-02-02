'MADE BY MESSUNG‘PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Messung is a Leading Industrial Technology Expert in India, seeking to be a dynamic organisation driven by pioneering zeal, a passion for new ideas and pursuit for excellence to bring progressive solutions that deliver the competitive edge for customers. Continuing its legacy of innovations in Industrial Automation, the Messung Group has diversified into various businesses.
Messung empowers businesses and industries with the foremost technologies and high performance products backed by deep domain knowledge and reliable support.
We work closely with customers, understand their needs and challenges; identifying opportunities and technologies to bring the most relevant solutions that contribute to their success. Even in business, our social consciousness and sense of environmental responsibility remain firm and uncompromising.
Our competencies are as diverse as our portfolio - which today spans the fields of Automation & Controls, Electrical Engineering and Workplace Technology. In these, and many more emerging fields, we are constantly expanding and enhancing our market expertise to achieve - and deliver - the Leading Edge in the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry.

  1. 1. THE LEADING EDGE Messung is a Leading Industrial Technology Expert in India, seeking to be a dynamic organisation driven by pioneering zeal, a passion for new ideas and pursuit for excellence to bring progressive solutions that deliver the competitive edge for customers. Continuing its legacy of innovations in Industrial Automation, the Messung Group has diversified into various businesses. Messung empowers businesses and industries with the foremost technologies and high performance products backed by deep domain knowledge and reliable support. We work closely with customers, understand their needs and challenges; identifying opportunities and technologies to bring the most relevant solutions that contribute to their success. Even in business, our social consciousness and sense of environmental responsibility remain firm and uncompromising. Our competencies are as diverse as our portfolio - which today spans the fields of Automation & Controls, Electrical Engineering and Workplace Technology. In these, and many more emerging fields, we are constantly expanding and enhancing our market expertise to achieve - and deliver - the Leading Edge in the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry.
  2. 2. www.messung.com 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM
  3. 3. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY The vision of National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) is to position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally. 'Make in India’, 'Digital India' and 'Startup India' are providing the sorely needed push to the ESDM sector in India. Schemes such as Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters Scheme (EMC 2.0) have been launched to strengthen the ESDM ecosystem. The PLI scheme aims to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units. THE INDIAN SCENARIO - ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM
  4. 4. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY R&D too is being actively promoted under ‘Make in India’. The Dept. of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) is operating schemes to grant recognition and registration to inhouse R&D units established by corporate industry. Once registered, such units are eligible for tax benefits in both direct and indirect taxes. The ‘Make in India’ initiative and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ (Self Reliant India Campaign) have played a key role in promoting business and local manufacturing in the country, giving special thrust to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The central government has also taken immediate response measures in the form of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package to ensure continuity of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises also has numerous schemes in place to support the budding manufacturing units across the country. THE INDIAN SCENARIO - R&D 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM
  5. 5. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY The Messung Group is making impressive headway with its own 'Make in India' initiative. Branded as 'Navonmesh', it is the beacon that drives Messungon its path of indigenous innovation. The aspiration is to develop and bring to market innovative products and solutions that are relevant, futuristic and cost- effective. Products with the exclusive ‘Made by Messung’ tag will enhance productivity and add value to Indian industry. Currently, the Group has some exciting offerings under its Workplace Technology and Industrial Automation divisions, while R&D carries on relentlessly in other divisions as well. ‘MADE BY MESSUNG’ 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM
  6. 6. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY ‘MADE BY MESSUNG’ - Workplace Technology 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM Messung has set up an impressive ISO 9000 TUV certified manufacturing facility in Pune, with a smart design studio and state-of-the-art wood processing and aluminium processing machines, to produce world-class ESD and non-ESD workplace systems under the name 'AFM-PLUS‘.
  7. 7. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY The AFM-PLUS Series includes: • ESD chairs & stools in standard and high versions • aluminium ESD worktables • trolleys • portable test stations • storage racks • drawer cabinets Products provide world-class ergonomics, flexibility, and reliable Volumetric ESD protection in the range of 104-108 ohms (IEC 61340-5-1 & ANSI ESD S20.20.2014). ‘MADE BY MESSUNG’ - Workplace Technology 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM AFM-PLUS also offers non-ESD workplace chairs, industrial worktables in aluminium and MS, and specialised storage trolleys, racks and material movement furniture for general industrial workplaces, workshops, shopfloors and offices.
  8. 8. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY ‘MADE BY MESSUNG’ - Industrial Automation 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM Work is on apace at Messung's exclusive R&D and manufacturing centre for industrial automation solutions, and they hope to inaugurate the same in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, at their existing Technology Centre, Messung has developed a control system of futuristic IoT-based automation products, local I/Os and remote I/Os.
  9. 9. www.messung.com SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY 'MADE BY MESSUNG‘ - PURSUING THE 'MAKE IN INDIA' DREAM Branded 'XM-PRO 10', the system is designed for small to medium industrial automation applications in the Chemical, Textile, Automobile, Machine Tool, Plastic Moulding, Printing and other industries. Compact and customisable, XM-PRO 10 is user friendly and flexible, with ready-to-use Modbus RTU/Modbus TCP and CANopen connectivity. Messung has also developed a Windows-based utility, XMPS- 100 software that provides programming flexibility, online diagnostics functionality and much more. ‘MADE BY MESSUNG’ - Industrial Automation
  10. 10. www.messung.com CONCLUSION The 'Made by Messung' endeavour is not a new one at Messung Group. Since its inception in 1981, Messung has pursued its passion of indigenous innovation, becoming the first indigenous PLC manufacturer in India. Today, 40 years down the road, the now-diversified conglomerate continues to build capabilities and infrastructure while developing world-class products and systems that promise real benefits for Indian enterprises. SOLUTIONS FROM MESSUNG: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION | ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING | WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY
  11. 11. www.messung.com THANK YOU. DISCLAIMER : This document is intended for presentation purpose only. It contains information that is strictly confidential. You are notified that any use, dissemination, distribution or copying of its images, concepts and content of any slide, is prohibited. HEAD OFFICE - PUNE 501, 502 & 503 Lunkad Sky Vista, Viman Nagar, Pune 411 014, India. Tel: +91 20 6649 2800 Email: info@messung.com BRANCH OFFICE - MUMBAI Unit No. 303, Third Floor, Meadows, Sahar Plaza Complex, A.K. Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 059, India. Tel: +91 22 28355066 Email: info@messung.com BRANCH OFFICE - BENGALURU 1st Floor, Manu Plaza, Plot No. 3C-902, 9th Main, Kalyan Nagar, 1st Block HRBR Layout, Bengaluru 560 043, India. Tel: +91 80 42288580 Email: info@messung.com

