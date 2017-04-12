11 квітня 2017 року розпочався ІІ тур (І міського) етапу Всеукраїнської дитячо-юнацької військово-патріотичної гри «Сокіл»...
ЦТК розпочав ІІ тур (І міського) етапу Всеукраїнської дитячо-юнацької військово-патріотичної гри «Сокіл» («Джура») конкурсом «Ватра»

  1. 1. 11 квітня 2017 року розпочався ІІ тур (І міського) етапу Всеукраїнської дитячо-юнацької військово-патріотичної гри «Сокіл» («Джура») конкурсом «Ватра»
  2. 2. Українська пісня... Вона є однією із святинь нашого народу, його найціннішим духовним скарбом, гордістю і красою, геніальною поетичною біографією. З давніх-давен уславилася Україна піснями, які дбайливо, як найдорожча реліквія, передавалися від покоління до покоління. Михайло Стельмах писав, що пісня супроводжує українця від колиски до могили, бо не було значної події в житті народу, нема такого людського почуття, яке б не озвалося в українській пісні чи ніжністю струни, чи рокотанням грому. Український народ створив так багато пісень, що, якби кожного дня вивчати одну нову пісню, на вивчення усіх не вистачило б людського життя. У давніх народних піснях відбилась відвага, волелюбність захисників народу, любов до рідної землі. Народна пам'ять зберегла імена деяких авторів давніх народних пісень. Найталановитіші з них — полтавчанка Маруся Чурай, козак Семен Климовський. Плине час. Народжуються і вмирають люди, гине у вогні часу матеріальна культура. Але вічними і незнищенними залишаються духовні цінності, серед яких — пісня. Сучасні українці не втратили любові до народної пісні, вона живе в кожному домі. Тарас Шевченко пророчо сказав про це так: Наша дума, наша пісня Не вмре, не загине. От де, люди, наша слава, Слава Україні.
  3. 3. В заході прийняли участь 18 закладів освіти міста (більше 160 учасників). Журі оцінювали цей конкурс за такими номінаціями: «Козацький танок з елементами бойової майстерності» І місце – НВК – ліцей ІІ місце – ЗОШ №15 ІІ місце – ЗОШ №19 ІІІ місце – ЗОШ №18 «Інсценована пісня з елементами українського танцю» І місце – НВК №4 ІІ місце – ЗОШ №13 ІІ місце – ЗОШ №17 ІІІ місце – ЗОШ №16 Молодша вікова категорія оцінювалася окремо: І місце – ЗОШ №6 ІІ місце – ЗОШ №10 ІІІ місце – НВК №3
  4. 4. Всі присутні отримали велике задоволення. Центр туризму та краєзнавства учнівської молоді м.Добропілля висловлює подяку ЗОШ №19 за допомогу в проведенні заходу.
  5. 5. Всі присутні отримали велике задоволення. Центр туризму та краєзнавства учнівської молоді м.Добропілля висловлює подяку ЗОШ №19 за допомогу в проведенні заходу.

