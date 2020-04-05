Cell based therapy for traumatic brain injury

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Malaka Munasinghe Registrar in Anaesthesia 2015.09.17
Significance!!! USA stats by 2010 -2 million visits to ETU - 0.3 million admissions - 55,000 deaths ( 30% of all injury re...
Current lines of Management -supportive - Focus on, reducing secondary brain damage - No effective definitive therapy BUT ...
Pathophysioloy of TBI Mechanism -Direct impact - Acceleration and deceleration/ rotational forces - Primary phase - Second...
Primary phase -immediate - Massive neuronal depolarization Release of neurotransmitters - monocyte/macrophage mediated pha...
- disrupted blood brain barrier - Expressed GLUT-1 - Synthesis and release of NO cerebral vasodilatation ICP Worsen primar...
Secondary phase - Few hours after TBI - Last several days - Intracellular Ca2+ influx - Free radical formation and lipid p...
- Upregulation of NGF/BDNF - Downregulation of neutrophin-3 advantageous BUT, - NOT EFFECTIVE for Endogenous stem cell fun...
CELL BASED THERAPY FOR TBI Cell types used  Mesenchymal stem cells(MSC)  Neural progenitor cells(NPC)  Ntera 2(NT2) cel...
Mechanisms of action of cell based therapy  Differentiaton in to locoregional cells  Reduction of oedema and inflammatio...
Delivery of cells  Intravenous  Lateral ventricle  Internal carotid artery  Stereotactic method
Scaffolds used for cell delivery  Fibrin  Matrigel  Collagen  Gelatin ( provides an extracellular matrix Maintain viab...
Timing of delivery of cells  Just after the TBI to one week after  No study analysing effectiveness in different timings...
Assessment of improvement(ANIMAL MODELS)  Motor function ; stepping or balance beam tests  Learning ability ; morris wal...
CURRENT CLINICAL TRIALS  Cox and colleagues- 2011 - prospective, non-random ,open label, phase 1/2 trial - 1O chlidren ag...
Cox and colleagues- 2011 ctd… BUT ALL- SOME NEUROLOGICAL IMPROVEMENT!!! -No post injury seizures - No refractory intracran...
Tian and colleagues 2013… - prospective, non-random ,open label, phase 1/2 trial - 97 patients in subacute phase of TBI - ...
Ongoing trials +++ One- to determine optimal route for delivery of cells
Concerns…. - Optimal route and timing yet to be deciced - Stereotactic administration- invasive/need a neurosurgeon - Moni...
- gnerating,processing ,storage of stem/progenitor cells- costly - Difficulty in differentiating iatrogenic tumour foci fr...
Summary - Traumatic brain injury is a major public health issue - Cell based therapy would be a promising approach - Anima...
 References -
THANK YOU….
