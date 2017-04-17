Resurface - Timeline 2016 2017 DEC JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL V Task Owner W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 w2 W3 W...
Plan created with Alessio Giustarini.

  1. 1. Resurface - Timeline 2016 2017 DEC JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL V Task Owner W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 w2 W3 W4 W5 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 W1 W2 W3 W4 W1 W2 W3 W4 Player Basic Skills Alessio Upgraded Skills Alessio Body/ Animation Alessio/Maciek Rune System Alessio Esponential mov Alessio Rock scaling Alessio Textures Tom Final Model (Arms) Tom VFX Skills Maciek/Alessio Learning Animations Maciek/Alessio Shadow Interactions Alessio Quest Rewards Alessio ShadowLine Alessio V Further Design Maciek Body Model Tom Animations VFX Villager AI Animations Final Interactions Alessio Final Models Tom Textures Tom Enemies AI Final Combat Alessio Final Interactions Alessio Rune Drop Alessio VFX Animations Waterling Relic Hunter V R.H. Design Maciek Base Model Tom Final Model Tom R.H. Animation Maciek Quest Inter Alessio Quest Rewards Alessio Domestic Statues V D.S. Design Maciek Base Model Tom
  2. 2. Final Model Tom D.S. VFX Alessio Quest Inter Alessio Quest Rewards Alessio Elder Statue Final Model Tom VFX Interactions Alessio Texture Tom Base Model Plants VFX Interactions Alessio Combat Alessio Base Model Tom Texturing Gate Puzzle Final Design Maciek Model Tom Interactions Alessio VFX Alessio Menu VFX Alessio Animations Alessio Model Tom Interactions Alessio Dialogue Alessio Save/Load Alessio Gallery Alessio Settings Alessio Design Maciek Model Sheet Maciek General Collider Mesh Tom Cave Models Tom v Design Caves Maciek City Painted Props All Prop Textures Tom Design Props Maciek Quest System Alessio City and Mines Model Buildings Tom Model Mine Build Tom V Design City Build Maciek
  3. 3. V Model Sheets City V Design Mine Build Maciek Model Sheets Mines Breakable Rocks Model Tom Interaction Alessio Sound Implementation SFX Alessio Implementation OST Alessio Recording Sounds Recording Dialougue ComposingOST Daniel Out Of Game Website Design Doc Art Bible Write Dialogue Deadlines Dissertation All 16 10 Optimazation All Final Deadline 29 Annotations 1 Deadline extended by 2 weeks 2 External dependency 3 Critical

