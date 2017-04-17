Resurface Document Ruling: Different people will write with different colours. Alessio - Maciej - Marie - Other Text Modif...
1.1.1. Origins. “The universe, built on the balance of the four elements, gave them different abilities to maintain it.” E...
What the petraki don't know ( and the player will find out during exploration ) is that the reason behind their departure ...
1.2.3. Flora and Fauna. In between Stone Villages there is the wildlands, balanced in their own way by the remaining eleme...
1.2.4. VoidBorn. The only creatures in the world who are not bound by the balance of the world are the Voidborn, having be...
Tri Verge of Creation: The player is an anomaly, created of earth, crystal and void; representing the three vertices of mo...
2.2.2.1. Shadow. The shadow is the protagonists only real friend. Born from the player's shadow, it will help complete thè...
2.3.1.1. Wild ones. (specific) The wild ones represent the elements at an animal state ( apart from stone ) and act as the...
Aquaki: ● “Coral fortress” hovering in a determined area. It hasn’t actually got any offensive attack, apart from spawning...
Additionally the player can interact with some statues in the District to learn about the side quests. 2.4.1.1.3. Mines: O...
3.1.2. Progression. The player will get more powerful as he progresses through the story. The indication of a player's lev...
● Setting Stones: ​behind (relative to spawn direction, facing towards the centre stone) the player they will be multiple ...
3.2. Level (Interaction). 3.2.1. Puzzle encounters. 3.2.2. Combat encounters.
Design Document

Design Document Created with Alessio Guistarini.

Design Document

  1. 1. Resurface Document Ruling: Different people will write with different colours. Alessio - Maciej - Marie - Other Text Modifiers can mean other things. Unsure detail Incorrect To be worked on more 1. Story. In this section will be detailed the world in which the game will be placed: from the origins to the actual plot that the player will follow. The various elements will be explored only from a story point of view and will be further explained in the other sections. 1.1. General Overview. The story will take place in a fantastical world which rotates completely around the four elements: Fire (py-riaki), Water ( aqua-riaki ), Earth ( pet-riaki ) and Wind ( ae-riaki ). These represent different characteristics and abilities which creatures of different types will possess. -The Character- is part of the Earth Tribes, and as all Earth creatures is blessed with intelligence, but is also part crystal (or Ancient) which allows him to control other elements as well, if taught to control his powers. Whilst learning about himself, the world around him and the creatures that live in it, the player will embark on a journey to the surface, leaving behind the rural world underground on the search for Ancient remains.
  2. 2. 1.1.1. Origins. “The universe, built on the balance of the four elements, gave them different abilities to maintain it.” Earth was gifted with Intelligence, Fire with Power, Water with Unity and Wind with Evasiveness, earth having the only sentient races. The apex of earth’s intelligence was seen in the Crystal Ancients, aka the creators of the known world. Having the power to absorb and use other elements at their will, they used this power to create a great civilization which they left millenia back for some unknown reason ( failed experiment which caused the birth of voidborn ). 1.1.2. World. The player enters an underground world built within the ruins of the Ancient’s civilization. Mostly wild lands covered by the elemental fauna and voidborn left by the experiment, some areas show aggregations of Earth creatures, creating makeshift villages which act as safe havens for Petraki and the player alike. After leaving the first village the player will keep travelling upwards, towards the surface, where he will find out that the Ancients were still alive and thriving in a massive Citadel Above. 1.2. Factions. Here we will analyze in closer detail the various groups that the player will encounter during gameplay, focusing on their reason for being and their place in the world. 1.2.1. Ancients. They were the closest thing to a society in this world, or so the petraki think. Being part of their legends and myths, little is really known of them apart from the fact that someone had to build everything around them and that they vanished suddenly thousands of years back.
  3. 3. What the petraki don't know ( and the player will find out during exploration ) is that the reason behind their departure was a failed experiment, which ended up corrupting the whole underground area with Voidborn. Although a failure, the experiment was supposed to be the next step in Elemental powered technology and, once the survivors reached the surface, they managed to succeed, planting the foundations for the citadel. - Among the ruins the player will be enveloped by the technological progression of the ancients, from vehicles that he will be able to use to malfunctioning bots that he might have to fight. 1.2.2. Stone Villages. As stated previously Earth’s gift was intelligence, that means though that they don't posses any survival abilities and although intelligent, the petraki never learned to control other elements, meaning that they have to rely on their power to defend themselves. Being able to control small amounts of earth they used their abilities to remodel ancient ruins into livable villages, safe ( in some way or another ) from attacks. Although their life spans are long ( couple of centuries ) they do not accomplish much with their life apart from defending their territory and playing games. When they “die” their elemental energy get sent back to the earth ready to be used when a new Petraki is born. If the dying one was significant to the community in some way or another during his life then he will be part of the sage stones ( or quest stones ).
  4. 4. 1.2.3. Flora and Fauna. In between Stone Villages there is the wildlands, balanced in their own way by the remaining elements. Unlike petraki, the Wild Ones are more lonesome, limited to family size groups, varying in size depending on which element they represent. Although the element doesn't completely influence a creature's power or attitude, it still indicates behavioural and skill patterns natured common to the species of a certain type. ● The ​Pyraki​ represent the more explosive side of nature, although not the most numerous nor the strongest. They might remind the player of mammal packs, as they count their numbers and evaluate the possible outcome of an encounter. (IG: if creature numbers / 2 > enemy numbers then they will attack, if equal then they will stay, if < they will run/hide). ● The ​Aquaki​ are the defenders of the world, gifted with healing. These big docile creatures will choose their place in the world and will stop being docile if trespassed upon. And adult specimens will carry their family with them, exiting their vehicle-body only to fight or feast. (IG: They defend an area, lonely until attacked. Mostly defending places that indicate collectables). ● The ​Aeraki​, like insects, represent the largest in numbers of the elemental classes and also contain some of the smallest species. They usually live passively but they will fight for eachother, acting mostly like a flock or swarm. (IG: threat level: killing units in a short amount of time augments it until it goes over a certain threshold, when the whole swarm will turn on the aggressor).
  5. 5. 1.2.4. VoidBorn. The only creatures in the world who are not bound by the balance of the world are the Voidborn, having been created artificially by ancients and left to their own demise. They were born with the power to corrupt, or in other words, show other creatures how they view the world. This process will drive most living creatures insane, granting immense powers that sends the creature into a berserker, uncaring of any balance. Voidborn, however have always hid from the petraki ( scared of ancients ), therefore it's unknown if their power is possible to use without consequences on the bearer. (IG: These creatures will attack on sight and won’t give up a fight. The presence of corrupted animals gives them away. During the game the player will have a chance of becoming corrupted, if that’s the case they won’t attack, and instead give the player resources in change of help). 1.3. Plot (Character’s Journey) 1.3.1. Stage 0. The protagonist’s soul has been transported from earth to fight as a decider of destiny. Through his actions the player will determine the future of the world. He is foreign to this world but Shade will act as his guide, expla 1.3.2. Stage 1. 1.3.3. Stage 2. 2. Design. This section will take into consideration the feel of the game. The elements taken into consideration will be described for how they look and interact inside the world. 2.1. Character.
  6. 6. Tri Verge of Creation: The player is an anomaly, created of earth, crystal and void; representing the three vertices of morality. Each of them will have it’s own way of affecting gameplay depending on how the game is played. Earth is the popular hero, if the player decides to go down this route he will find villagers wanting to help and acknowledging him, shifting his aim to saving the Petraki from the unsafe underground. Crystal is the thirst for knowledge, whatever reason it might be you won’t really care about anything but everything, probably joining the crystal city once reached. Void is the “corrupted” way of life, in actual fact is similar to the Crystal but u will be seeking information on Voidborn and trying to uncover the mystery of their creation, becoming their popular hero. 2.2. NPC. The unplayable characters will be composed of all the factions mentioned above, with the ​exception of the Ancients themselves. 2.2.1. Neutral. The neutral NPCs won't have any relevant interaction with the player and are present to provide flavour. The most of them will be composed by stone villagers, who show indifference to any unlike them. The only moment the petraki will interact with other races is to protect their territory. 2.2.2. Helpers. The helpers groups is composed of creatures or characters that provide the protagonist with tips, quests and directions for the main storyline.
  7. 7. 2.2.2.1. Shadow. The shadow is the protagonists only real friend. Born from the player's shadow, it will help complete thè journey, indicating the player where to go and with which creatures to talk to. Following the player around the world, it will be one of the main sources of interaction when needing directions. ( ShadowLine, quest log, puzzle tips ) 2.2.2.2. Village (Statues/Story Characters). Although enveloped in thè general indifference of the villagers, the Stone Villages will still be central hubs for the player. There will be present various elements useful to the player's progression: ● Elder Stones. Effectively tombstones made out of respectable Petraki, the player can summons the energy within them to receive some advice regarding its journey. ● 2.2.2.3. Ancient. Whilst not being directly present, they will strongly affect the player through the technology they've left behind. Most of it will be completely unusable and some malfuncioning but a few machines, with the right boost (element), will start again. Vehicles from another era that will help the player move though larger area. 2.3. Opposers. The creatures listed below will provide a challenge to the player as he's trying to reach the surface. None of them will engage for absolutely no reason and usually conflict can be avoided if absolutely necessary.
  8. 8. 2.3.1.1. Wild ones. (specific) The wild ones represent the elements at an animal state ( apart from stone ) and act as the fauna of the world. There will be a large variety, we will list all of the species here: Pyraki: ● Felwurf: “fire mole” hovers and drags itself on the ground, leaving a trail of lava ground. Aeraki: ● Lesp: “air wasp” flying insect-like creatures which shoot a stinger but take their time doing so. They swarm when attacked.
  9. 9. Aquaki: ● “Coral fortress” hovering in a determined area. It hasn’t actually got any offensive attack, apart from spawning droplets which will damage on impact and continue following the player. 2.3.1.2. Ancient Technologies. 2.3.1.3. VoidBorn. 2.4. Level. Here we will explain how the levels are played and any special interaction, unique to the level. 2.4.1. Stage 0. 2.4.1.1. Chapter 0 - Tutorial 2.4.1.1.1. Starting Area: Starting on ​low health​ and disorientated the player will be introduced to his​ dark guide​ and then to healing through plant-pots. Once exited the cave, the player will be introduced to combat and ​collectibles​ (first letter) on the beach. 2.4.1.1.2. City: The player enters the city though the market, where there will be the first encounter with the ignoring villager and the​ Relic Hunter​. The player can then make his way to the Elder Statue, through the feeding grounds, to gather his quest: this will provide him with the first objective.
  10. 10. Additionally the player can interact with some statues in the District to learn about the side quests. 2.4.1.1.3. Mines: Once entered the mines, the player will face the fire creatures to complete the quest and after that will be introduced to the concept of environment interaction, with breakable walls. This will open the opportunity to find the second letter of the level, after the first appearance of a puzzle. 2.4.1.1.4. Gate: This will be the end of the chapter, which will be recognizable in each level by the presence of a usually massive puzzle which grants access to the next area. 2.4.1.2. Chapter 1 - Sacred Area (first vehicle) 2.4.2. Stage 1. 2.4.3. Stage 2. 3. Game. Here we’ll talk about the mechanics and game elements. 3.1. Player. 3.1.1. Controllers. 3.1.1.1. Right. Stone arm: It will contain the elemental powers that the player will collect throughout the game. The player will select the spell with the touchpad and activate it with trigger. It will also display in-game info (ie. health = cracks) 3.1.1.2. Left. Crystal arm: Will contain the movement controls on the touchpad, mimicking a WASD movement on keyboard. Also it will house a crystal arm blade used to absorb temporary elemental power. Trigger to be tested and decided​.
  11. 11. 3.1.2. Progression. The player will get more powerful as he progresses through the story. The indication of a player's level will be ​Elemental Stones​, rune-engraved pebbles which encase one of the wild elements. Throughout gameplay they will be collectibles and determine the path of evolution that the character will take. On top of that Elemental Stones will be used to upgrade the player’s individual skills. For example, in Stage 0, the player will have Stone Toss. Equipping a Rune to it will upgrade it depending on the type of stone used (fire aoe damage, wind single damage, water heal/knockback). Each spell will have the same number of slots (​3 to 5 (?)​) but the player has control over what runes to put in, when and where. Finally the runes will also represent the “cards” that are available to the player during the Strategy Game. 3.1.3. Main/Pause Menu The main menu will be the first thing the player will see before even the start of the game. The narrative will start in here and will be explicated in the Script Doc. The menu will be a safe room and will contain a physical representation of a setting menu in “normal” UI. At the centre of the room is the ● Chapter selection stone:​ as the player progresses through the story more chapters will appear, allowing the player to travel to previous villages to further explore.
  12. 12. ● Setting Stones: ​behind (relative to spawn direction, facing towards the centre stone) the player they will be multiple smaller hovering stones, each containing a group of similar settings: ○ Skill Upgrade/deck editing ○ Volume (sliders) ○ Save/Load/Change Chapter ○ Snapshot selection ○ Data Collection ● The walls: ​will also be a sort of data collection, showing models and enabling interactions ● Story Portal: ​After selecting the chapter to start of gamefile to load, the game can be started by going through the portal.
  13. 13. 3.2. Level (Interaction). 3.2.1. Puzzle encounters. 3.2.2. Combat encounters.

