Bukvar 1-klas-naumchuk-2018-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
— ñõåìà ðå÷åííÿ (Ñîíå÷êî óñì³õàºòüñÿ çåìë³.); — ñëîâî; — äâîñêëàäîâå ñëîâî ç íàãîëîñîì; — òðèñêëàäîâå ñëîâî ç íàãîëîñîì; —...
Ëþáèé äðóæå! Áóêâàð — ïåðøà íàâ÷àëüíà êíèãà ó òâîºìó æèòò³. Âîíà äîïîìîæå çðîáèòè âïåâíåí³ êðîêè ó âåëèêå é ö³êàâå ìàéáóòí...
Êëè÷å âåðåñåíü ä³òîê äî øêîëè 4 Âåðåñåíü ùåäðî ñîíöåì ç³ãð³òèé. Â øêîëè ïîâñþäè ñõîäÿòüñÿ ä³òè. Êâ³òè áàðâèñò³ â íèõ ó ðóê...
5 Ðå÷åííÿ . . .
Áàòüê³âùèíà Ìîÿ ð³äíà Áàòüê³âùèíà Ìàº íàçâó Óêðà¿íà. Â ìåíå é íàö³ÿ ñâîÿ — Óêðà¿íåöü é óêðà¿íêà çâóñÿ ÿ. ª ó ìåíå é ð³äíà ...
Áàòüê³âùèíà Çíàºø òè, ùî òàêå Áàòüê³âùèíà? Áàòüê³âùèíà — öå ë³ñ îñ³íí³é, Öå äîì³âêà òâîÿ ³ øêîëà, Ý ãàðÿ÷å ñîíÿ÷íå êîëî. Á...
8 Êè¿â — ñòîëèöÿ Óêðà¿íè
Íàøà ñòîëèöÿ ×óäîâèé äåíü. ßñíà ïîðà. Ëåãåíüêèé â³òåðåöüïîâ³ÿâ. Íà êðó÷àõ ñèâîãî Äí³ïðà ñòî¿òüñòîëèöÿ íàøà Êè¿â. Êâ³òóº ñâ...
Ñ³ì’ÿ Ìàìà, òàòî, ä³ä, áàáóñÿ — Âñ³õ íàçâó, íå ïîìèëþñÿ. Ñòàðøèé áðàòèê ³ ñåñòðè÷êà — Â íàñ ñ³ìåéêà íåâåëè÷êà. Íå ñïèíÿéòå...
Êîìó ùî ïîäîáàºòüñÿ? Õòî ùî ðîáèòü? 11
Òâåðä³ ³ ì’ÿê³ ïðèãîëîñí³ çâóêè 12 Ìóçèêè ÷àð³âí³ çâóêè .
Ïîãðàºìîñÿ ðàçîì 13
Ë³ñîâ³ ìåøêàíö³ 14 Õòî? Ùî?
Õòî äå æèâå? Çíàéäè ï ÿòü â³äì³ííîñòåé’ 15 .
16 Ïðèãàäàé êàçêó «Êîëîñîê»
17 1 2 43 5 6 87 Ïðèãàäàé ìóëüòô³ëüì «²âàñèê-Òåëåñèê»
Íà ïîäâ³ð’¿ ó ñåë³ 18 ßêèé? ßêà? ßêå? ßê³?
Ëþá³òü òâàðèí ìàëåíüêèõ ³ âåëèêèõ, Â äàëåê³ì ë³ñ³, ïîðó÷ ó ñåë³. Ëþá³òü óñ³õ — ïðèðó÷åíèõ ³ äèêèõ, Ìè ç íèìè íå ñàìîòí³ íà...
Òðàíñïîðò Ùî ïåðåïëóòàâ õóäîæíèê? 20 Ùî ðîáèòü? Ùî ðîáèâ? Ùî çðîáèòü?
Êàçêà òàòà ïðî ìàøèíêè Â îäíîìó ãàðàæ³ æèëè äâ³ ìàøèíêè. Îäíà ç íèõ äóæå ëþáèëà ïîäîðîæóâàòè — òî ìàëþêà â ñàäî÷îê çàâåçå,...
Îñ³íü ó âñüîìó ðàõóíîê âåäå Çèìà ñïèòàº, äå âë³òêó áóâ 22
Â³ä áåðåçíåâèõ äîù³â çåìëÿ êâ³òíå Äâà ðàçè â ðîö³ ë³òà íå áóâàº 23
Ðàç óçèìêó éøîâ ä³ä ë³ñîì òà é çàãóáèâ ðóêàâè÷êó. Îò á³æèòü ìèøêà, âë³çëà â òó ðóêàâè÷êó òà é ñèäèòü. Äîáðà îñåëÿ! Îò á³æè...
Õòî ÿ ³ ç ÿêî¿ êàçêè? 25
Ñêëàä ÷èñëà 3 Õòî? Ùî? 26
Ñêëàä. Íàãîëîñ Òâåðä³ ³ ì’ÿê³ ïðèãîëîñí³ Ñêëàäè êàçêó Ñêëàäè ðå÷åííÿ . . 27
28 ÿêèé?.. ÿêà?.. ÿêå?.. Ñêëàäè ðîçïîâ³äü Íàçâè ñëîâà, ÿê³ â³äïîâ³äàþòü íà ïèòàííÿ ÿêèé?, ÿêà?, ÿêå?
29 Ùî ðîáèòü? Ùî ðîáëÿòü? Ñêëàäè êàçêó Òåàòðàë³çóºìî Òåàòðàë³çóºìî
À Àà 30 À à À–à–à! À–à–à–à À à–
31
À 32 Ó-ó-ó! Ó-ó Ó à!- ÓóÓó Ó À-ó-ó! Ó-ó Óó À-ó-ó!
33
À ÎÓ Îî 34 Î-î-î! Î-î-î! Î-î-î!
35 Î–î–î Î–à–ó Î–ó–à À–î–ó Ó–à–î Î–à–ó Ó–ó–ó Ó–î–à Ó–à–î Îàó Àó! Îóî Óà! Îóà Îó! Óàî Óî! Îîó Àî!
À ÈÎÓ À Î Ó È À–à–à–è È Ó Î À Î–î–ó–è Î È À Ó Ó–ó–è–à Èè 36 Ó à à î à . Ó î à .
37 è àèî è
ìà ìè ìî ìó Ìì 38 àì èì îì óì ìà–ìà ìà–ìó ìà–ìî ìà–ìè ìè... ìî... ìó... ìà ìà ìè ìó à ó î è Ì À ÈÎÓ ² Ì ìà...
39 100 ìè Ó ìà-ìè . Ìàìà ìè-...à ìè-...îì.
À ÈÎÓ ³ ³ ³ À à Ó ó Î î È è ³ - ó - à - î - è Ó - ³ - î - à - è Î - è - ó - à - ³ À - ³ - ó - è - î ³ - à - è - ó - î ìà-ì...
41 è³ è³
íà íó íî íè í³ àí óí îí èí ³í ìà ìî ìó ìè ì³ àì óì îì èì ³ì Íí 42 à íàí ó î è ³ ó Í Ì à ³ è î ó à ³ í î à ³ èí íó³í íóíó í...
43 Í³-íà, Àí-íà, ²í-íà ... . Ó Í³-íè ó Àí-íè. í ì à ì í Í³-... Íî-... íà + ìè + 100 íà . ³
ëà-ìà ëà-íè ëè-íè ìà-ëà ìè-ëè ìè-ëî Ë³-íà Ëà-íà Ì³-ëà ìà-ëè-íà ì³-ëè-íà ëà-ìà-ëà Ëë 44 àí èí ëî ëà ëè + ìîí à ëà ³ó î è ë ...
45 Àë-ëà ³ À-ë³-íà — ìà-ë³ . Ë³-íà ³ Í³-ëà ìè-ëè ìà-ëè-íó. Ëà-íà ³ Ë³-à-íà ìà-ëè-íó. ìà ëè íà ëè íèìî ëà íè ëà íè Ë³-íà Ë³...
Ââ 46 âà âó âî âè â³ àâ óâ îâ èâ ³â âàì â³ë ìèâ ìàâ â³â ëèâ ² Â à Î ÍÈ Ì â³í âî-íà âî-íî íî-âè-íà íî-âè-íè âè-ìî-âà À ÈÎÓ ...
47 íî-âè-íà âîâ-íà ³-âàí â...í â...í... â...í... â...ì â...â ë...â ìî-â...â ...-ëîâ âîâ-í... ³ à îè ó
Ññ 48 à ó î è ³ ñ â í ë ì ñà ñó ñî ñè ñ³ âó íè ëî ì³ ñàì ñóì ñîì ë³ñ ëèñ í³ñ ñ³ì ñèí ñîí ñè-ëà ñ³-ëà ñ³-íè ñà-ëî ñî-ëî ñè-...
49 ñî-ìè ñî-âè ñà-íè ñî-ëî-ìà íî-ñè-ìî ñè-âè-íà ñëîâà è à ë...-ñè ëè-ñ... ë...-ñ³ Ñà-...à Ñ...-ìè Ñëà-...à ³ ñ ì â èó î Ë³...
Êê êà-ñà êî-ñà êî-ñè ë³-êè êà-âà ê³-íî êà-âóí êî-ëîñ êî-íèê â³ñê ëîñê êëèí Ó ³-âà-ñè-êà Êó-ëè-êà . Ñëàâ-êî, -âà-ñèê ³ Â³-ê...
ìà ëà â³ ê Ó â³-êí³ Êè-ëè-íà. Ó Êè-ëè-íè â³-íîê. Êî-ëî â³-êíà êà-ëè-íà. ìàëèíà ? ì ê â³íî... ...ëàñ â³...íî ê Î...ñàíà ²âà...
52 Ïðèãàäàé êàçêó «Êîòèê ³ ï³âíèê»
53 1
Ðð Ñêîðîìîâêà Êî-ñà êî-ñè-ëà, ðî-ñà ðî-ñè-ëà. âèð ìèð ñèð ðàê ð³ê ðèê ðà-íîê ðè-íîê ðî-ëèê Ðà – ðî – ðó – ðè – ð³ àð – îð ...
55
ðî êîìà + ð ?.. êîñà + ð ?.. Ðàíîê Ðàíí³é ðàíîê ðîñàìè Òðàâè ïîñð³áëèâ, Í³æåíüêàìè áîñèìè ß ðîñèíêè çáèâ. Äå íå çáèâ — ïðî...
Âèðîñëè ó ëóç³ ñåñòðè÷êè ìàëåíüê³, Î÷³ ó íèõ æîâò³, à â³¿ — á³ëåíüê³. Ç Ð — ó ð³÷ö³ ïðîæèâàþ, Ç Ì â ãîðîä³ âèðîñòàþ.— (ðîì...
Ïï ï ë ï ë í ï í â ê ê ïëè ëè ïè ñà ïà ëà ïà ëè-ïà ñà-ïà ëà-ïà ïè-ëîê ï³-ñîê ïî-ï³ë ïî-ë³-íî ïî-ñ³-âè ïî-âî-ë³ ïëàí ïóñê ñ...
ï 3 à 2 ë 1 ê 4 à 5 100 Ëèïêà "ïèëêà ïàëêè ëàïêè"" Ïàíàñ ó âàñ, ó íàñ — Óëàñ. Ó ë³-ñ³ ëè-ïêà. Ëè-ïêó ïî-ëè-âàâ Ïàâ-ëèê. Ïî...
Òò àòà ó î è ³ òàà ó î è ³ òèí òèð òóð òî-ìàò òó-ìàí ì³-ñòîê ïîðò òîðò ð³ñò Òà-ðàñ Òà-òðè Òè-ñà — òâàðèíè, à³ — ?, À ÈÎÓ ³...
Îïîðí³ ñëîâà: Àíòîí, Ïîë³íà, Îñòàï, Òàìàðà, Ïëàòîí, òóðèñòè, ïðèâàë, ð³êà, ïîñòàâèëè, âàðèòè, ëîâèòè. Ç Ï — ÿ ä³ì äëÿ êîðà...
Åå ñå-ëî ìî-ðå ïå-ðî êëåí êðåì ìåòð êåð-ìî ñêå-ë³ ïðå-ñà Ñå-ìåí Ïå-òðî Î-ëå-íà À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê Ð 62 Å ð í ñ ì ë â å [å...
å + "... + î "... Ï 63 Ò òå + "... + í "... å-êëåð å-êðàí å-òàï ìå-òðî ñå-àíñ òå-ðåí ïëà-íå-òà ñå-êðå-òàð ðå-ïîð-òåð âå-ñë...
64
Íå ñîðîìíî íå çíàòè, ñîðîìíî íå â÷èòèñü. 65 Íà âèñîêîìó — ëåëåêè. Âîíè âåñåëî êëåêîòàëè.
òèê â³ðà ñâ³äñë³ä ñòóï âîë³ äî ìå ñà ð³ èì ³ì àð äèì ä³ì äàì ë³ä ìåä ñàä ñë³ä äð³ò äðóê ðå-äèñ äå-ðåí ñó-ñ³ä äà-ðó-íîê ñòà...
Ï Ò 67 Ä Ñàä Ñêîðîìîâêà Îäèí — äðîâà, äâà — äðîâà, òðè — äðîâà. Îí ä³ì. Êîëî äîìó ñàä. Ä³ä Äàíèëî — ñàä³âíèê. À ñàä ñàäèëè...
Ó ì³ñò³ Äîëèíà â³äêðèëè âèñòàâêó êàðòèí «Ðîñëèíè Êàðïàò», à â Îäåñ³ — «Ï³âäåíí³ ðîñëèíè». Âèñòàâêè â³äâ³äàëè äîðîñë³ òà ä³...
69 Ïîäàðóíîê
Çç êëèê ìîê ïóñê äóì âîä êîí ëàä òèí ïèñ ì³ð ðàäà ìîâà ëàç â³ç ç³ð çâ³ð çëàê çâóê êàçêà ê³çêà íàçâà çàâîä çàêîí êîçàê Ë³çà...
Ó çîîïàðêó Òàòî, ìàìà, Íàçàð, Ç³íà ³ Ë³çà â³äâ³äàëè çîîïàðê. Âîíè çàâ³òàëè äî âåäìåä³â, ïåë³êàí³â, ê³ç, ëåâ³â, ñëîí³â, âîâ...
68 Öàï ìåëå, öàï ìåëå, êîçà — ... 72
73
ü 74 À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê ÐÅ ë ëü ò òü ä äü ñ ñü ç çü í íü êî â³ êó ïè âå íî ïàëü òî. ëè ë üñ³, ðó, ì³, äà, íó, ðî í üäå, ò...
75 Ï Ò Ä ÜÇ Ëîñü — çâ³ð. Îêóíü — . Ðèñü — ? Ó Âàñèëüêà — . Ä³äóñü ñ³â íà ïåíüîê. á å ð å ê â ³ ò ð à ë è êàðàñ³ — êàðàñü î...
76 ë í äåí ê ïåí ê üî üî üî ïîë âà ë äîâà üî üî ñë çàüî ðîçìàë âêà ïåíçåëü üî íèçüêî Òàòî çâàðèâ ñóï, à äîíüêà — êèñ³ëü. Ì...
77 Êâ³òåíü êâ³òíóâ êâ³òàìè, òðàâåíü çàçåëåí³â òðàâàìè. + åíü = ? ë ï í ü ...? ... â å å å ü ? ... ... ... ïîëüîâà ëüîäîâà ...
78 ТЕКСТИ ДЛЯ АУДİЮВАННЯ АБО САМОСТİЙНОГО ЧИТАННЯ УЧНЯМИ КЛИЧЕ ВЕРЕСЕНЬ ДİТОК ДО ШКОЛИ До школи Ви не бачили ніколи, Як вс...
79 УКРАЇНО МОЯ, РİДНИЙ КРАЮ Рідний край Красивий, щедрий, рідний край İ мова наша солов’їна. Люби, шануй, оберігай Усе, що...
80 КИЇВ — СТОЛИЦЯ УКРАЇНИ Київські каштани У Києві зацвітають каштани. Пливуть ніжні пахощі, немов настояні на якомусь зіл...
81 Щоденно трудяться кияни, Щоб в радощах спливали дні. Ми будем вчити всі науки, Які потрібна для життя, Щоб молоді умілі...
82 МУЗИКИ ЧАРİВНİ ЗВУКИ Музична суперечка На сцені йшов музичний концерт, який дуже подобався глядачам. Вони раз за разом ...
83 дрібниці. Ви всі сьогодні старалися, добре грали, тому всі заслужили оплески і похвалу від глядачів… Музичні інструмент...
84 Рівно о сьомій годині ранку приходило снідати. В перші дні ведмежатко після сніданку втікало до лісу, а потім зрозуміло...
85 Обидва повернулись. Зійшлись посеред броду — Місточок затріщав! Один — шубовсть у воду, Слідом і другий впав. Любов Яко...
86 ТРАНСПОРТ Острівок безпеки На дорозі острівок, Мов смугастий килимок. Він велике право має Пішохода захищає. Можна тут ...
87 Попереджує машини: Зачекайте, не спішіть, Пішохода пропустіть. Знак велику силу має — Він машини зупиняє! Віра Паронова...
88 Зупиніть скоріш хлопчину — До нещастя крок єдиний! Це повинен знати кожен — Гратись у м’яча не можна Там, де вулиця й м...
89 Змінила на очах: Пензликом чарівним Водила по шибках, Де розквітали дивні Метелики в казках. Сергій Гордієнко Звуки зим...
90 пахощі заповнюють повітря. Красуня-весна лине долинами й горами. Вона несе радість людям. İ кожна людина хоче усміхнути...
91 Коли це небо затяглося хмарами й пішов сірий Дощик. День іде, другий, третій. Стала сіра Ріка, сірі стали береги. Посір...
92 БУКВЕНИЙ ПЕРİОД Буква А Голосиста буква «А» Твою абетку відкрива! Не одна вона іде, а всю азбуку веде. Як веселочка жив...
93 Буква У Відгадайте цю загадку: Буква схожа на рогатку. Є в словах урок і клуб, Учень, пух, указка, дуб. Буква ця у наші...
94 Буква О О до озера ходила, Окуньків там наловила. А тепер опеньки чистить. О в нас любить смачно їсти! Будуть на обід г...
95 Буква И Голосний, співучий звук, Всім твердим він давній друг. Дуже скромну вдачу має, Першим у слові рідко буває. Вале...
96 Буква М «М», це — ми і мудра мама, Мова, мир і молоко. Мишка, музика, піжама İ Мурко,малий дряпко. Це — Маринка і малин...
97 Буква İ — Гей, хлопчику! — Я не хлопчик. — Гей, стовпчику! — Я не стовпчик. — Хто ж ти такий? — Буква İ. — А що в тебе ...
98 Буква Н Носоріг — на носі ріг. Ніс рогатий свій беріг. А тому стирчить і досі В носорога ріг на носі. Віктор Дзюба Нарц...
99 Буква Л Загадка За те, що я працюю справно, Мене людина любить кожна. У рот несу я різні страви, А повертаюся порожня. ...
100 Буква В Виноград по стінах в’ється, Буква В сидить, сміється. Взула черевички В, Одягла усе нове. İ з вікна своєї хати...
101 Буква С Струмок — Ти куди біжиш, струмок? — Через поле у ярок. — İ зупинишся в ярку? — Ні, звідтіль — в Десну-ріку! — ...
102 Буква К Буква «К» в словах відомих, İ не дуже вам знайомих: Коромисло і комашка, Кит, калина та ромашка. Ось криничка,...
103 Буква Р Равлик лізе на стеблинку, Сам несе свою хатинку! В нього ріжки коротенькі İ чутливі, мов антенки, Налякався і ...
104 Буква П Буква «П» така хороша, Є в словах: політ, пороша, Пісня, паросток, природа, Перепілочка, погода. Посміхнися, п...
105 Буква Т Добру справу ми робили, Букву «Т» із татом вчили. тато, як товариш мій, Його звати Тимофій! А моє ім’я — Тарас...
106 Буква Е — Е, — сказала буква Е, — Звір мене не здожене! İ, махнувши нам рукою, Е зробилося луною. — Е–е! — гукаємо у л...
107 Буква Д Дятел дерево довбав — Діткам хатку будував. Дрозд довбати так не міг Дятлу дрозд не допоміг. Віктор Дзюба Коля...
108 Буква З Загадка Він із казки, він із пісні, В нього зубки, як залізні. Капустину він гризе. Це не звір, а буква «Зе». ...
109 Буква Ь Відростив собі животик Знак м’якшення, як котик! Знайте: буква ця німа, В неї голосу нема. Загадковий, хитрий,...
110 Поміркуємо разом 1. Відтвори ряд слів: урок, учитель, учениця, учень, перерва, школа, книга, стіл, парта, дошка. 2. Ві...
111 22. Назви професії, пов’язані з банківською справою. 23. Дай відповідь на питання: «Що станеться, якщо сніг перетворит...
Навчальне видання Наумчук Володимир Іванович Наумчук Марія Михайлівна УКРАЇНСЬКА МОВА Б У К В А Р Підручник для 1 класу за...
Bukvar 1-klas-naumchuk-2018-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bukvar 1-klas-naumchuk-2018-1

37 views

Published on

Bukvar 1-klas-naumchuk-2018-1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bukvar 1-klas-naumchuk-2018-1

  1. 1. — ñõåìà ðå÷åííÿ (Ñîíå÷êî óñì³õàºòüñÿ çåìë³.); — ñëîâî; — äâîñêëàäîâå ñëîâî ç íàãîëîñîì; — òðèñêëàäîâå ñëîâî ç íàãîëîñîì; — ãîëîñíèé çâóê; — òâåðäèé ïðèãîëîñíèé çâóê; — ì’ÿêèé ïðèãîëîñíèé çâóê; — çâóêî-ñêëàäîâà ñõåìà ñëîâà ç íàãîëîñîì (øêîëà); Óìîâí³ ïîçíà÷åííÿ Ï³äðó÷íèê «Óêðà¿íñüêà ìîâà. Áóêâàð. ×àñòèíà 1» â³äïîâ³äàº äâîì ïåð³îäàì íàâ÷àííÿ ãðàìîòè — äîáóêâåíîìó ³ áóêâåíîìó. Éîãî çì³ñò ñïðèÿº âèõîâàííþ â ó÷í³â ïîçèòèâíîãî åìîö³éíî-ö³íí³ñíîãî ñòàâëåííÿ äî óêðà¿íñüêî¿ ìîâè, ÿê äåðæàâíî¿, ÷èòàííÿ, ôîðìóâàííþ ï³çíàâàëüíîãî ³íòåðåñó äî ð³äíîãî ñëîâà, ïðàãíåííÿ âäîñêîíàëþâàòè ñâîº ìîâëåííÿ. Äîáóêâåíèé ïåð³îä ïîáóäîâàíèé çà òåìàòè÷íèì ïðèíöèïîì ³ ì³ñòèòü ñþæåòíî-ïðåäìåòíèé ³ëþñòðàòèâíèé ìàòåð³àë. Âèâ÷åííÿ ë³òåð ó áóêâåíèé ïåð³îä îáóìîâëåíî ïðèíöèïîì ÷àñòîòíîñò³ ¿õ âæèâàííÿ â óêðà¿íñüêîìó ìîâëåíí³, ùî çàáåçïå÷óº ôîðìóâàííÿ ïîâíîö³ííèõ íàâè÷îê ÷èòàííÿ. Ñèñòåìà çàâäàíü äîïîìàãàº ïåðøîêëàñíèêàì ïðàêòè÷íî çàñòîñîâóâàòè âì³ííÿ ç ð³çíèõ âèä³â ìîâëåííºâî¿ ä³ÿëüíîñò³ â íàâ÷àëüíèõ ³ æèòòºâèõ ñèòóàö³ÿõ. — ïðî÷èòàé; — ïîñëóõàé; — óòâîðè ñêëàäè, ñëîâà; — ïîì³ðêóé; — ïîïðàöþé ó ïàð³, â ãðóï³; © Íàóì÷óê Â. ²., Íàóì÷óê Ì. Ì., 2018 © ÒçÎÂ «Âèäàâíèöòâî Àñòîí», 2018 ISBN 978-966-308-719-1 Óêðà¿íñüêà ìîâà. Áóêâàð. Ï³äðó÷íèê äëÿ 1 êëàñó çàêëàä³â çàãàëüíî¿ ñåðåäíüî¿ îñâ³òè (ó 2-õ ÷àñòèíàõ) : ×. 1 // Â. ². Íàóì÷óê , Ì. Ì. Íàóì÷óê. — Òåðíîï³ëü : Àñòîí, 2018. — 112 ñ. : ³ë. Í 34 Íàóì÷óê Â. ²., Íàóì÷óê Ì. Ì. ÓÄÊ 811.161.2(075.2) ²íòåðíåò-ï³äòðèìêà Ìàòåð³àëè äëÿ àóä³þâàííÿ ìîæíà ïåðåãëÿíóòè íà íàøîìó ñàéò³ aston.te.ua — äîñë³äæóºìî ìåä³à; — òåàòðàë³çóºìî. ISBN 978-966-308-719-1 Ðåêîìåíäîâàíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâîì îñâ³òè ³ íàóêè Óêðà¿íè (íàêàç ÌÎÍ Óêðà¿íè â³ä 06.07.2018 ¹ 734) Âèäàíî çà ðàõóíîê äåðæàâíèõ êîøò³â. Ïðîäàæ çàáîðîíåíî. ÓÄÊ 811.161.2(075.2) Í 34 . — ðîçêàæè, ïðîäîâæ ðîçïîâ³äü;
  2. 2. Ëþáèé äðóæå! Áóêâàð — ïåðøà íàâ÷àëüíà êíèãà ó òâîºìó æèòò³. Âîíà äîïîìîæå çðîáèòè âïåâíåí³ êðîêè ó âåëèêå é ö³êàâå ìàéáóòíº. Öå ïî÷àòîê òâîãî çíàéîìñòâà ç êðàñîþ ³ ÷àð³âí³ñòþ óêðà¿íñüêî¿ ìîâè, ç ïðåêðàñíèì ñâ³òîì ð³äíî¿ ïðèðîäè. Áóêâàð íàâ÷èòü òåáå ÷èòàòè é ïèñàòè, ðîçïîâ³ñòü áàãàòî ö³êàâîãî ïðî äðóæáó, ñïîíóêàòèìå çàìèñëèòèñü íàä ïðîáëåìàìè, ùî òðàïëÿþòüñÿ ó æèòò³ îäíîë³òê³â, îçíàéîìèòü ç ïî÷óòòÿìè, êîòð³ âèíèêàþòü ó ñåðö³, ï³äêàæå øëÿõè äî ñàìîðîçâèòêó ³ ñàìîâäîñêîíàëåííÿ, à ÷àñîì ³ âèêëè÷å óñì³øêó. Äîïîìàãàòèìóòü òîá³ ó öüîìó øêîëà, ñ³ì’ÿ, äðóç³ ³, çâè÷àéíî, êíèæêè. Â÷èñü ñòàðàííî. Ïîâàæàé ³ øàíóé ó÷èòåë³â, áàòüê³â. Ëþáè Óêðà¿íó! ² âñ³ òâî¿ ìð³¿ îáîâ’ÿçêîâî çáóäóòüñÿ! Àâòîðè
  3. 3. Êëè÷å âåðåñåíü ä³òîê äî øêîëè 4 Âåðåñåíü ùåäðî ñîíöåì ç³ãð³òèé. Â øêîëè ïîâñþäè ñõîäÿòüñÿ ä³òè. Êâ³òè áàðâèñò³ â íèõ ó ðóêàõ, Âîãíèêè ùàñòÿ ÿñí³þòü â î÷àõ. ²âàííà Áëàæêåâè÷
  4. 4. 5 Ðå÷åííÿ . . .
  5. 5. Áàòüê³âùèíà Ìîÿ ð³äíà Áàòüê³âùèíà Ìàº íàçâó Óêðà¿íà. Â ìåíå é íàö³ÿ ñâîÿ — Óêðà¿íåöü é óêðà¿íêà çâóñÿ ÿ. ª ó ìåíå é ð³äíà ìîâà, Äå âêðà¿íñüêå êîæíå ñëîâî. Îëåêñ³é Äîâãèé 6 Óêðà¿íî ìîÿ, ð³äíèé êðàþ . .
  6. 6. Áàòüê³âùèíà Çíàºø òè, ùî òàêå Áàòüê³âùèíà? Áàòüê³âùèíà — öå ë³ñ îñ³íí³é, Öå äîì³âêà òâîÿ ³ øêîëà, Ý ãàðÿ÷å ñîíÿ÷íå êîëî. Áàòüê³âùèíà — öå òðóä ³ ñâÿòî. Áàòüê³âùèíà — öå ìàìà ³ òàòî. Öå òâî¿ íàéùèð³ø³ äðóç³ áäæîëà ó âåñ³íí³ì ëóç³! Àíàòîë³é Êîñòåöüêèé Ý 7 Ñëîâî . . .
  7. 7. 8 Êè¿â — ñòîëèöÿ Óêðà¿íè
  8. 8. Íàøà ñòîëèöÿ ×óäîâèé äåíü. ßñíà ïîðà. Ëåãåíüêèé â³òåðåöüïîâ³ÿâ. Íà êðó÷àõ ñèâîãî Äí³ïðà ñòî¿òüñòîëèöÿ íàøà Êè¿â. Êâ³òóº ñâ³÷àìè êàøòàí, íà õðàìàõ ñÿº ïîçîëîòà. ÎñüÂîëîäèìèð, îñüÁîãäàí, îí ñÿþòüÇîëîò³ âîðîòà. Ëåòèòüó íåáî ãîëóá-ïòàõ, íàä íèì õìàðêè, íåìîâ ï³ð’¿íè, òð³ïî÷å ñèíüî-æîâòèé ñòÿã, ÿê â³ëüíå ñåðöå Óêðà¿íè. Àíàòîë³é Êàì³í÷óê 9 Ñêëàä. Íàãîëîñ
  9. 9. Ñ³ì’ÿ Ìàìà, òàòî, ä³ä, áàáóñÿ — Âñ³õ íàçâó, íå ïîìèëþñÿ. Ñòàðøèé áðàòèê ³ ñåñòðè÷êà — Â íàñ ñ³ìåéêà íåâåëè÷êà. Íå ñïèíÿéòå, áî ç³á’þñÿ. Ìàìà, òàòî, ä³ä, áàáóñÿ... Ñòàðøèé áðàò, ñåñòðà ³ ÿ — Îòàêà ó íàñ ñ³ì’ÿ. Âàðâàðà Ãðèíüêî ß ³ ðîäèíà ìîÿ 10 Çâóêè ìîâëåííÿ. Ãîëîñí³ ³ ïðèãîëîñí³ çâóêè
  10. 10. Êîìó ùî ïîäîáàºòüñÿ? Õòî ùî ðîáèòü? 11
  11. 11. Òâåðä³ ³ ì’ÿê³ ïðèãîëîñí³ çâóêè 12 Ìóçèêè ÷àð³âí³ çâóêè .
  12. 12. Ïîãðàºìîñÿ ðàçîì 13
  13. 13. Ë³ñîâ³ ìåøêàíö³ 14 Õòî? Ùî?
  14. 14. Õòî äå æèâå? Çíàéäè ï ÿòü â³äì³ííîñòåé’ 15 .
  15. 15. 16 Ïðèãàäàé êàçêó «Êîëîñîê»
  16. 16. 17 1 2 43 5 6 87 Ïðèãàäàé ìóëüòô³ëüì «²âàñèê-Òåëåñèê»
  17. 17. Íà ïîäâ³ð’¿ ó ñåë³ 18 ßêèé? ßêà? ßêå? ßê³?
  18. 18. Ëþá³òü òâàðèí ìàëåíüêèõ ³ âåëèêèõ, Â äàëåê³ì ë³ñ³, ïîðó÷ ó ñåë³. Ëþá³òü óñ³õ — ïðèðó÷åíèõ ³ äèêèõ, Ìè ç íèìè íå ñàìîòí³ íà Çåìë³. Òåòÿíà Ñîëîâåé Ó êîãî ÿêå äèòÿòêî? Õòî ÷èì ëàñóº? Õòî çàéâèé? 19
  19. 19. Òðàíñïîðò Ùî ïåðåïëóòàâ õóäîæíèê? 20 Ùî ðîáèòü? Ùî ðîáèâ? Ùî çðîáèòü?
  20. 20. Êàçêà òàòà ïðî ìàøèíêè Â îäíîìó ãàðàæ³ æèëè äâ³ ìàøèíêè. Îäíà ç íèõ äóæå ëþáèëà ïîäîðîæóâàòè — òî ìàëþêà â ñàäî÷îê çàâåçå, òî òàòóñÿ íà ðîáîòó, òî ìàòóñþ â ìàãàçèí, à òî âñþ ñ³ì’þ ïîêàòàº ïî ì³ñòó. À ³íøà ìàøèíêà çàâæäè â³äìîâëÿëàñÿ âè¿æäæàòè ³ç ãàðàæà. ¯é ïîñò³éíî ÷îãîñü íå âèñòà÷àëî — àáî õîëîäíî, àáî áåíçèíó ìàëóâàòî, àáî ïðîñòî íå õî÷åòüñÿ çàëèøàòè çàòèøíó äîì³âêó. Ïåðøà ìàøèíêà çàâæäè áóëà äóæå ÷åïóðíà, ìàëà áàãàòî äðóç³â ³ çíàéîìèõ. Äðóãà æ ìàøèíêà... Âèçíà÷ çàéâå 21
  21. 21. Îñ³íü ó âñüîìó ðàõóíîê âåäå Çèìà ñïèòàº, äå âë³òêó áóâ 22
  22. 22. Â³ä áåðåçíåâèõ äîù³â çåìëÿ êâ³òíå Äâà ðàçè â ðîö³ ë³òà íå áóâàº 23
  23. 23. Ðàç óçèìêó éøîâ ä³ä ë³ñîì òà é çàãóáèâ ðóêàâè÷êó. Îò á³æèòü ìèøêà, âë³çëà â òó ðóêàâè÷êó òà é ñèäèòü. Äîáðà îñåëÿ! Îò á³æèòü... Ö³êàâèõ êàçîê ö³ëèé ì³øîê... Áóâ ñîá³ êîòèê ³ ï³âíèê, ³ áóëè âîíè ó âåëèê³é ïðèÿçí³. Êîòèê áóëî íà áàíäóð³ ãðàº, à ï ³ â í è ê ò ³ ë ü ê è ñï³âàº. Êîòèê áóëî éäå ¿ñòè äîáóâàòè, à ï³âíèê óäîìà ñèäèòü, õàòè ãëÿäèòü. Òî êîòèê áóëî, éäó÷è, íàêàçóº... 24
  24. 24. Õòî ÿ ³ ç ÿêî¿ êàçêè? 25
  25. 25. Ñêëàä ÷èñëà 3 Õòî? Ùî? 26
  26. 26. Ñêëàä. Íàãîëîñ Òâåðä³ ³ ì’ÿê³ ïðèãîëîñí³ Ñêëàäè êàçêó Ñêëàäè ðå÷åííÿ . . 27
  27. 27. 28 ÿêèé?.. ÿêà?.. ÿêå?.. Ñêëàäè ðîçïîâ³äü Íàçâè ñëîâà, ÿê³ â³äïîâ³äàþòü íà ïèòàííÿ ÿêèé?, ÿêà?, ÿêå?
  28. 28. 29 Ùî ðîáèòü? Ùî ðîáëÿòü? Ñêëàäè êàçêó Òåàòðàë³çóºìî Òåàòðàë³çóºìî
  29. 29. À Àà 30 À à À–à–à! À–à–à–à À à–
  30. 30. 31
  31. 31. À 32 Ó-ó-ó! Ó-ó Ó à!- ÓóÓó Ó À-ó-ó! Ó-ó Óó À-ó-ó!
  32. 32. 33
  33. 33. À ÎÓ Îî 34 Î-î-î! Î-î-î! Î-î-î!
  34. 34. 35 Î–î–î Î–à–ó Î–ó–à À–î–ó Ó–à–î Î–à–ó Ó–ó–ó Ó–î–à Ó–à–î Îàó Àó! Îóî Óà! Îóà Îó! Óàî Óî! Îîó Àî!
  35. 35. À ÈÎÓ À Î Ó È À–à–à–è È Ó Î À Î–î–ó–è Î È À Ó Ó–ó–è–à Èè 36 Ó à à î à . Ó î à .
  36. 36. 37 è àèî è
  37. 37. ìà ìè ìî ìó Ìì 38 àì èì îì óì ìà–ìà ìà–ìó ìà–ìî ìà–ìè ìè... ìî... ìó... ìà ìà ìè ìó à ó î è Ì À ÈÎÓ ² Ì ìà...
  38. 38. 39 100 ìè Ó ìà-ìè . Ìàìà ìè-...à ìè-...îì.
  39. 39. À ÈÎÓ ³ ³ ³ À à Ó ó Î î È è ³ - ó - à - î - è Ó - ³ - î - à - è Î - è - ó - à - ³ À - ³ - ó - è - î ³ - à - è - ó - î ìà-ì³ ìà-ìà ìà-ìó ìà-ìî ìà-ìè ³ ³ 40 ³ ³ ³ ì à ó î è ³ ì à ó î è ³ Ì
  40. 40. 41 è³ è³
  41. 41. íà íó íî íè í³ àí óí îí èí ³í ìà ìî ìó ìè ì³ àì óì îì èì ³ì Íí 42 à íàí ó î è ³ ó Í Ì à ³ è î ó à ³ í î à ³ èí íó³í íóíó íóíî íóîí íóí³ íóíà À ÈÎÓ Ì Í³
  42. 42. 43 Í³-íà, Àí-íà, ²í-íà ... . Ó Í³-íè ó Àí-íè. í ì à ì í Í³-... Íî-... íà + ìè + 100 íà . ³
  43. 43. ëà-ìà ëà-íè ëè-íè ìà-ëà ìè-ëè ìè-ëî Ë³-íà Ëà-íà Ì³-ëà ìà-ëè-íà ì³-ëè-íà ëà-ìà-ëà Ëë 44 àí èí ëî ëà ëè + ìîí à ëà ³ó î è ë í ì ìó ë³ íî ìè + ëî ëè + íè Ó Ë³-ë³ . Ó Ì³-ëè . Ó Ë³-íè . ë ìà À ÈÎÓ Ì Í Ë³
  44. 44. 45 Àë-ëà ³ À-ë³-íà — ìà-ë³ . Ë³-íà ³ Í³-ëà ìè-ëè ìà-ëè-íó. Ëà-íà ³ Ë³-à-íà ìà-ëè-íó. ìà ëè íà ëè íèìî ëà íè ëà íè Ë³-íà Ë³-à-íà À-ë³-íà
  45. 45. Ââ 46 âà âó âî âè â³ àâ óâ îâ èâ ³â âàì â³ë ìèâ ìàâ â³â ëèâ ² Â à Î ÍÈ Ì â³í âî-íà âî-íî íî-âè-íà íî-âè-íè âè-ìî-âà À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â
  46. 46. 47 íî-âè-íà âîâ-íà ³-âàí â...í â...í... â...í... â...ì â...â ë...â ìî-â...â ...-ëîâ âîâ-í... ³ à îè ó
  47. 47. Ññ 48 à ó î è ³ ñ â í ë ì ñà ñó ñî ñè ñ³ âó íè ëî ì³ ñàì ñóì ñîì ë³ñ ëèñ í³ñ ñ³ì ñèí ñîí ñè-ëà ñ³-ëà ñ³-íè ñà-ëî ñî-ëî ñè-íè ñ î ì ³ ñ ñ ì ñ è â ñ í ³ ñ ³ í î ì ì â ñ î à ñ ñ î ì ³ ñ ñ ì ñ è â ñ í ³ ñ ³ í î ì ì â ñ î à ñ ñ î ì ³ ñ ñ ì ñ è â ñ í ³ ñ ³ í î ì ì â ñ î à ñ À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ
  48. 48. 49 ñî-ìè ñî-âè ñà-íè ñî-ëî-ìà íî-ñè-ìî ñè-âè-íà ñëîâà è à ë...-ñè ëè-ñ... ë...-ñ³ Ñà-...à Ñ...-ìè Ñëà-...à ³ ñ ì â èó î Ë³ñ Ó ë³-ñ³ ñî-ñíè, ëî-ñ³, ëè-ñè, ñî-âè. Íà ñî-ñí³ ñìî-ëà. Ë³ñ ó ñí³. Ñíè ñíó-âà-ëè ë³-ñîì.
  49. 49. Êê êà-ñà êî-ñà êî-ñè ë³-êè êà-âà ê³-íî êà-âóí êî-ëîñ êî-íèê â³ñê ëîñê êëèí Ó ³-âà-ñè-êà Êó-ëè-êà . Ñëàâ-êî, -âà-ñèê ³ Â³-êà ë³-êó-âà-ëè Í³-êó. Ñëàâ-êî — î-íóê Âà-êó-ëè. À ³-âà-ñèê ³ Â³-êà î-íó-êè Âà-ñè-ëè-íè. ³ 50 À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê ê ì í ë â ñ à ó î è ³ êà êî ìó ìè íà í³ ëî ñà âó ñè â³
  50. 50. ìà ëà â³ ê Ó â³-êí³ Êè-ëè-íà. Ó Êè-ëè-íè â³-íîê. Êî-ëî â³-êíà êà-ëè-íà. ìàëèíà ? ì ê â³íî... ...ëàñ â³...íî ê Î...ñàíà ²âàñè... Ìè...î...à ë ñëèâà ìî íèëè ëà ìà ìà ëè íà âè ëî ëè íà ë è ëè ëî ñà ìà êî ëó ëà ìà ñêà 51
  51. 51. 52 Ïðèãàäàé êàçêó «Êîòèê ³ ï³âíèê»
  52. 52. 53 1
  53. 53. Ðð Ñêîðîìîâêà Êî-ñà êî-ñè-ëà, ðî-ñà ðî-ñè-ëà. âèð ìèð ñèð ðàê ð³ê ðèê ðà-íîê ðè-íîê ðî-ëèê Ðà – ðî – ðó – ðè – ð³ àð – îð – óð – èð – ³ð Ó Ðó-ñëà-íè ðó-ñà êî-ñà. À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê Ð 54 ñî-ðî-êà âî-ðî-íà êî-ðî-âà
  54. 54. 55
  55. 55. ðî êîìà + ð ?.. êîñà + ð ?.. Ðàíîê Ðàíí³é ðàíîê ðîñàìè Òðàâè ïîñð³áëèâ, Í³æåíüêàìè áîñèìè ß ðîñèíêè çáèâ. Äå íå çáèâ — ïðîì³í÷èêè Ó ðîñ³ ãîðÿòü, ² ðîìàøîê â³í÷èêè Ðàä³ñíî áðèíÿòü. Ë³íà Á³ëåíüêà ñè êà íà âà ë³ ñî âî êî 56
  56. 56. Âèðîñëè ó ëóç³ ñåñòðè÷êè ìàëåíüê³, Î÷³ ó íèõ æîâò³, à â³¿ — á³ëåíüê³. Ç Ð — ó ð³÷ö³ ïðîæèâàþ, Ç Ì â ãîðîä³ âèðîñòàþ.— (ðîìàøêè) Ç Ì êâ³òó÷à ÿ ðîñëèíà, Ç Ð ÿ ð³÷êîâà òâàðèíà. — — (ðàê,ìàê) (ðàê,ìàê) 57 Ñêëàäè ìàëþíîê
  57. 57. Ïï ï ë ï ë í ï í â ê ê ïëè ëè ïè ñà ïà ëà ïà ëè-ïà ñà-ïà ëà-ïà ïè-ëîê ï³-ñîê ïî-ï³ë ïî-ë³-íî ïî-ñ³-âè ïî-âî-ë³ ïëàí ïóñê ñí³ï à îè ó À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê Ð 58
  58. 58. ï 3 à 2 ë 1 ê 4 à 5 100 Ëèïêà "ïèëêà ïàëêè ëàïêè"" Ïàíàñ ó âàñ, ó íàñ — Óëàñ. Ó ë³-ñ³ ëè-ïêà. Ëè-ïêó ïî-ëè-âàâ Ïàâ-ëèê. Ïî-ë³-íà íà-ïè-ñà-ëà ïðî ë³ñ, ëè-ïêó ³ ëè-ñà. Ñêîðîìîâêà Ï 59
  59. 59. Òò àòà ó î è ³ òàà ó î è ³ òèí òèð òóð òî-ìàò òó-ìàí ì³-ñòîê ïîðò òîðò ð³ñò Òà-ðàñ Òà-òðè Òè-ñà — òâàðèíè, à³ — ?, À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê Ð 60
  60. 60. Îïîðí³ ñëîâà: Àíòîí, Ïîë³íà, Îñòàï, Òàìàðà, Ïëàòîí, òóðèñòè, ïðèâàë, ð³êà, ïîñòàâèëè, âàðèòè, ëîâèòè. Ç Ï — ÿ ä³ì äëÿ êîðàáë³â, Ç Ò — êðàñóþñü íà ñòîë³? ñòî ì³ íàìè ïó ðîíà ð³íêà ñóíêè êà òà Ï 61 Ò
  61. 61. Åå ñå-ëî ìî-ðå ïå-ðî êëåí êðåì ìåòð êåð-ìî ñêå-ë³ ïðå-ñà Ñå-ìåí Ïå-òðî Î-ëå-íà À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê Ð 62 Å ð í ñ ì ë â å [å] Ìàøèíà ç âåëèêèì êîâøåì Ðóõîì³ ñõîäè â ìåòðî
  62. 62. å + "... + î "... Ï 63 Ò òå + "... + í "... å-êëåð å-êðàí å-òàï ìå-òðî ñå-àíñ òå-ðåí ïëà-íå-òà ñå-êðå-òàð ðå-ïîð-òåð âå-ñëî âåð-òåï âåð-ñòàò Î-ðåñò, Å-âå-ë³-íà Î-ëå-íà — êâàð-òåò ï³-à-í³-ñò³â ³ ï³-à-í³-ñòîê. Âî-íè âè-ñòó-ïà-ëè â Êà-íå-â³, Êî-ðî-ñòå-í³, Òåð-íî-ïî-ë³. Î-ëå-êñà, òà ñíà (âåñíà) íà (âåíà)(ïîåòè) òè òè òè òèòè òè òè
  63. 63. 64
  64. 64. Íå ñîðîìíî íå çíàòè, ñîðîìíî íå â÷èòèñü. 65 Íà âèñîêîìó — ëåëåêè. Âîíè âåñåëî êëåêîòàëè.
  65. 65. òèê â³ðà ñâ³äñë³ä ñòóï âîë³ äî ìå ñà ð³ èì ³ì àð äèì ä³ì äàì ë³ä ìåä ñàä ñë³ä äð³ò äðóê ðå-äèñ äå-ðåí ñó-ñ³ä äà-ðó-íîê ñòà-ä³-îí äî-â³ä-êà äèâàí ñë³ä âðîäà ïî...àðóíîê...åðåâî âåëîñèïå... Ää À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê ÐÅ 66 ä äà äó äî äè ä³ äå àä óä îä èä ³ä åä
  66. 66. Ï Ò 67 Ä Ñàä Ñêîðîìîâêà Îäèí — äðîâà, äâà — äðîâà, òðè — äðîâà. Îí ä³ì. Êîëî äîìó ñàä. Ä³ä Äàíèëî — ñàä³âíèê. À ñàä ñàäèëè ä³ä Äàíèëî, òàòî Äåíèñ, ìàìà Äàðèíà, ñåñòðà Ä³àíà. Ó ñàäêó ñëèâè, ñìîðîäèíà, ìàëèíà ³ âóëèêè. Ä³ä äàâ ä³òêàì ìåä ³ ñìîðîäèíó.
  67. 67. Ó ì³ñò³ Äîëèíà â³äêðèëè âèñòàâêó êàðòèí «Ðîñëèíè Êàðïàò», à â Îäåñ³ — «Ï³âäåíí³ ðîñëèíè». Âèñòàâêè â³äâ³äàëè äîðîñë³ òà ä³òè. Äìèòðèê ³ Ë³äà â³äâ³äóâàëè ñàäîê. äàñ ä³ë ³ðä äà-âî ðè-äà òè-ä³ 3 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 1 2 Âîíè ñêëàäàëè ñëîâà: äóìêà, äóäêà, ìóäðà... À òè ñêëàäè òàê³ ñëîâà: Äå-ñíà, ... 68
  68. 68. 69 Ïîäàðóíîê
  69. 69. Çç êëèê ìîê ïóñê äóì âîä êîí ëàä òèí ïèñ ì³ð ðàäà ìîâà ëàç â³ç ç³ð çâ³ð çëàê çâóê êàçêà ê³çêà íàçâà çàâîä çàêîí êîçàê Ë³çà Ç³íà Íàçàð Ñêëàäè òåêñò çà îïîðíèìè ñëîâàìè: ïàñå, ëîçà, ìîëîêî, òðàâà, êîðèñíå. Ó Ç³íè êîçà Ç³ðêà... Ñêîðîìîâêà Ó ê³çêè — ê³ñêè, ê³ñêè ó ê³çêè. À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê ÐÅ 70 çà ðîç
  70. 70. Ó çîîïàðêó Òàòî, ìàìà, Íàçàð, Ç³íà ³ Ë³çà â³äâ³äàëè çîîïàðê. Âîíè çàâ³òàëè äî âåäìåä³â, ïåë³êàí³â, ê³ç, ëåâ³â, ñëîí³â, âîâê³â, ïàíòåð, êðîêîäèë³â, Ï Ò Ä 71 Ä³òè ³ äîðîñë³ ëàñóâàëè ìîðîçèâîì. Óñ³ ðàä³. , , ... Ç
  71. 71. 68 Öàï ìåëå, öàï ìåëå, êîçà — ... 72
  72. 72. 73
  73. 73. ü 74 À ÈÎÓ ³ Ì Í Ë Â Ñ Ê ÐÅ ë ëü ò òü ä äü ñ ñü ç çü í íü êî â³ êó ïè âå íî ïàëü òî. ëè ë üñ³, ðó, ì³, äà, íó, ðî í üäå, ò³, ïå, ë³, äà, ñè, Âà ñèëü ëàí – ëàíü ðèñ – ðèñü ëèí – ëèíü êîí³ ê³íü– îëåí³ – îëåíü ëîñ³ – ëîñü Îëåñü ³âàñü Âîëèíü
  74. 74. 75 Ï Ò Ä ÜÇ Ëîñü — çâ³ð. Îêóíü — . Ðèñü — ? Ó Âàñèëüêà — . Ä³äóñü ñ³â íà ïåíüîê. á å ð å ê â ³ ò ð à ë è êàðàñ³ — êàðàñü îêóí³ — ... îëåí³ — ... ëîñ³ — ... ïåíü + êè "ïåíüêè îêóíü + êè "... êàðàìåëü + êè "... ìåäàëü + êè "... Ìåä – ä + äàëü = ? Ïàí – í + ò + ðóëü = ? Êâ³òåíü ³ òðàâåíü âèäàëèñü òåïëèìè. Âàñèëüêî ç òàòîì â³äâ³äàëè ì³ñòà Ëüâ³â, Óìàíü, Òåðíîï³ëü. À ä³äóñü òà ²âàñü — Îëåâñüê òà Âàñèëüê³â. Ìàìó òà Ìàðèíêó ìàíèòü Àçîâñüêå ìîðå.
  75. 75. 76 ë í äåí ê ïåí ê üî üî üî ïîë âà ë äîâà üî üî ñë çàüî ðîçìàë âêà ïåíçåëü üî íèçüêî Òàòî çâàðèâ ñóï, à äîíüêà — êèñ³ëü. Ìàìà äî ñóïó äîäàñòü çåëåíü. Îëåñü ñìàêóâàâ ñàëàòîì ç êàëüìàð³â. Ìîðñüê³ ïðîäóêòè êîðèñí³.
  76. 76. 77 Êâ³òåíü êâ³òíóâ êâ³òàìè, òðàâåíü çàçåëåí³â òðàâàìè. + åíü = ? ë ï í ü ...? ... â å å å ü ? ... ... ... ïîëüîâà ëüîäîâà ñîëîíà ñëüîçà êâ³òêà àðåíà
  77. 77. 78 ТЕКСТИ ДЛЯ АУДİЮВАННЯ АБО САМОСТİЙНОГО ЧИТАННЯ УЧНЯМИ КЛИЧЕ ВЕРЕСЕНЬ ДİТОК ДО ШКОЛИ До школи Ви не бачили ніколи, Як всі дітки йдуть до школи? О! Про це цікаво знати… Всі прийшли в країну Знань. А у школі ж так цікаво, Тут життя проходить жваво! Будемо не тільки вчитись, А зумієм подружитись. То ж спасибі вчителям, Що знання дарують нам. İ тому хай кожен знає — Знань багато не буває! За Надією Красоткіною Загадки Всяк школяр його шанує, Бо він пише і малює. Хто ж цей спритний молодець? Це, звичайно, ... Бігаю туди-сюди İ рятую від біди: Там, де помилка чи бруд, Мною на папері труть.
  78. 78. 79 УКРАЇНО МОЯ, РİДНИЙ КРАЮ Рідний край Красивий, щедрий, рідний край İ мова наша солов’їна. Люби, шануй, оберігай Усе, що зветься Україна. İгор Січовик Моя Україна — це пісенька мами… Моя Україна — це пісенька мами, Розлогі лани колосяться хлібами, Вишневі садочки, лелеки на хаті. Купають садочки хмарки пелехаті. Моя Україна — то мамина ласка, Червона калина, бабусина казка. Це соняхи в цвіті, горобчиків зграя. Я кращої в світі країни не знаю. Людмила Савчук
  79. 79. 80 КИЇВ — СТОЛИЦЯ УКРАЇНИ Київські каштани У Києві зацвітають каштани. Пливуть ніжні пахощі, немов настояні на якомусь зіллі1 . Тендітні пелюстки осипаються на незаметену бруківку2 . Цвітом каштанових свічок милуються в ці дні кияни та гості столиці. Як хороше довкола! Сава Голованівський Київ Столиця нашої Вкраїни, Найкраще місто на землі. Тут бігають швидкі машини, Пливуть по річці кораблі. Мости два берега з’єднали İ котить хвилі вдаль Дніпро… Це наші пращури подбали, Щоб оселилось тут добро. Стрункі тополі і каштани, Та квіти різні запашні — 1 Зілля — різноманітні, здебільшого запашні трав’янисті рослини. 2 Бруківка — вулиця, яка вимощена акуратними кам’яними (цегляними) квадратиками.
  80. 80. 81 Щоденно трудяться кияни, Щоб в радощах спливали дні. Ми будем вчити всі науки, Які потрібна для життя, Щоб молоді умілі руки Творили краще майбуття. Тетяна Худолій Я İ РОДИНА МОЯ Хто я для світу? Каже мама: «Ти — моє сонечко!» Мамусю, я ж твоя донечка! Каже тато: «Моє солов’ятко!» Тату, я ж просто дитятко! Каже бабуся: «Квіточко дорогенька», Я ж, бабусю, внучка твоя маленька! Сестра називає мене щебетушкою, А братик мій кличе мене Попелюшкою. Марія Чумарна
  81. 81. 82 МУЗИКИ ЧАРİВНİ ЗВУКИ Музична суперечка На сцені йшов музичний концерт, який дуже подобався глядачам. Вони раз за разом аплодували та вигукували «Браво». — Хоча ці оплески моя заслуга, але я, розділю їх з вами, — ніжно заспівало фортепіано, звертаючись до інших інструментів. Почувши ці слова, гітара від обурення видала фальшиву ноту, а скрипка в розгубленості замовкла. — Чому ж оплески — твоя заслуга, — проспівала віолончель. — Я теж була солісткою в оркестрі, і мій співучий сумний голос припав до душі глядачам. Значить, це мої оплески… — Не згоден! — загримів барабан. Це я задавав ритм всьому концерту! İ коли б не я, то глядачі б заснули від ваших сумних голосів!.. В суперечку вступили гітара, арфа, баян, бандура… Голоси музичних інструментів ставали все гучнішими… Глядачі в залі здивовано переглядалися. Тепер їм зовсім не хотілося аплодувати та кричати «Браво!» — Перестаньте сваритися, — суворо сказала диригентська паличка, за допомогою якої диригент керував оркестром. Кращий не той, хто найгучніше кричить, а той, хто добре виконує свою роботу, поважає і підтримує своїх друзів і не сперечається з ними через
  82. 82. 83 дрібниці. Ви всі сьогодні старалися, добре грали, тому всі заслужили оплески і похвалу від глядачів… Музичні інструменти перестали сперечатися. Вони знову заграли свої партії, слухаючи команди диригентської палички. А в подяку за свою хорошу гру музиканти, їх музичні інструменти почули гучні оплески і вигуки «Браво!» Олена Кукуєвицька Загадки ● Прилягла панянка на моє плече, Від її співанки аж сльоза тече. ● Не в долині, а в горах на полонині Не сірі воли ревуть, а труби гудуть. ЛİСОВİ МЕШКАНЦİ Лісовий гість Одного разу рано-вранці загавкав собака Сірко. На порозі будинку стояло ведмежатко, напевно, голодне. Хазяїн пригостив ведмежа рибою. Гість із задоволенням поснідав і втік. Однак почав приходити кожного дня. За лісовим гостем можна було перевіряти годинник.
  83. 83. 84 Рівно о сьомій годині ранку приходило снідати. В перші дні ведмежатко після сніданку втікало до лісу, а потім зрозуміло, що від допитливих глядачів, які приходили подивитися на нього, також можна отримати щось із ласощів. Наступили холоди. Ведмежатко інколи поверталося з лісу і лягало в коридорі, обнімаючись з собакою Сірком. Христина Гарбар Два цапа Зійшлися на місточку Цапки довгобороді İ чемно розійшлися Удвох на тому броді. Один пішов сердитий, Борідкою кивав: — Чому б це пропустити Суперника я мав? Замислився і другий Та й мекнув з усіх сил: — На що ж я, недолугий1 , вперед його пустив? Цапки у цю ж хвилину Обидва розвернулись İ на місток з рівнини 1 Недолугий — слабкий, немічний, кволий, безсилий.
  84. 84. 85 Обидва повернулись. Зійшлись посеред броду — Місточок затріщав! Один — шубовсть у воду, Слідом і другий впав. Любов Яковенко Хто де живе Білка селиться в дуплі, Їжачисько — у кублі, Вепр — у хащах верболозів, А ведмідь — в глухім барлозі. Мудрий лис живе у норах, Тигр — у джунглях, Барс — у горах, Óлень — в тундрі і в лісах, А верблюд — в пустелі, А орел — могутній птах, Гніздиться на скелі… Люди селяться в містах İ в зелених селах, İ живуть вони ось так — У людських оселях. Олег Орач
  85. 85. 86 ТРАНСПОРТ Острівок безпеки На дорозі острівок, Мов смугастий килимок. Він велике право має Пішохода захищає. Можна тут перепочити, — Всі машини пропустити. А коли дорога вільна — Можна далі йти спокійно. Світлофор В нього на чотири боки Є по три кругленькі ока. Ними світить недаремно: Як подивиться зеленим — Йди скоріше, не зівай, Світить жовтим — зачекай! А червоним — стій, не йди, Щоб не сталося біди! Знак «Пішохідний перехід» Треба знати всім як слід «Пішохідний перехід». Тут малесенька людина
  86. 86. 87 Попереджує машини: Зачекайте, не спішіть, Пішохода пропустіть. Знак велику силу має — Він машини зупиняє! Віра Паронова Загадки Руки причепив до дроту і повіз всіх на роботу. Не сани і не віз, А їде без коліс. Полотно, а не доріжка, Кінь біжить сороконіжка. З рогами, а не коза Є сідло, та не кінь, З педалями, а не рояль, З дзвінком, а не двері. Величезний і стотонний У воді пливе, не тоне. Небезпечна гра Хлопці грають у футбол, Хтось забив красивий гол. Полетів м’яч на дорогу, Йде машина із-за рогу. Та гравець її не бачить — М’яч підстрибує і скаче İ під колесо летить, Хлопчик за м’ячем біжить.
  87. 87. 88 Зупиніть скоріш хлопчину — До нещастя крок єдиний! Це повинен знати кожен — Гратись у м’яча не можна Там, де вулиця й машини, Небезпечно для людини! Віра Паронова ПОРИ РОКУ Осінь Засвітились листочки на клені Жовтим-жовтим, ясним вогнем. Киньмо всі турботи щоденні İ до осені в гості підем. Надія Красоткіна Осінь зачаровує красою По землі крокує осінь. Її сліди видно всюди. У лузі зачервоніла калина. Це осінь подарувала їй червоне намисто. У садках дозріли яблука і груші. Чарівниця їх позолотила, підрум’янила, наповнила солодким соком. Катерина Пономарьова Зима-художниця Зима казково біла Сніжком усе встелила,
  88. 88. 89 Змінила на очах: Пензликом чарівним Водила по шибках, Де розквітали дивні Метелики в казках. Сергій Гордієнко Звуки зими Зиму не можна назвати беззвучною. Вона вміє зітхати. İноді старенька голосить. Часто її голос бринить1 кришталевим дзвоном. Усі звуки чарівниці-сніголиці різні. Разом вони створюють єдиний образ природи. Христина Гарбар Надійшла весна Надійшла весна прекрасна, Многоцвітна, тепла, ясна, Наче дівчинка в вінку. Зацвіли луги, діброви, Повно гомону, розмови İ пісень в чагарнику. İван Франко Прийшла весни казкова мить Весна шумить, гуде, дзвенить, співає. Природа оживає. Прокидається земля і починає дихати. Ніжні 1 Бринить — дзвінко звучить.
  89. 89. 90 пахощі заповнюють повітря. Красуня-весна лине долинами й горами. Вона несе радість людям. İ кожна людина хоче усміхнутися і привітатися з весною. Христина Гарбар Чим пахне літо? — Червоними щічками помідорів, Зеленим хвостиком огірка, Медовим очком кавуна На твоєму личку. — А ще чим? — Задерикуватим перчиком На городі, Тендітною суничкою В зеленому капелюшку, Сонячними зайчиками Абрикосів між гіллям. — А ще чим? Ольга Тимофєєва Як ріка розгнівалась на дощика Загордилася ріка: — Дивіться, яка я широка, повноводна, які в мене зелені береги. İ сонечко в мені відбивається, як у дзеркалі, і дерева високі, і небо блакитне.
  90. 90. 91 Коли це небо затяглося хмарами й пішов сірий Дощик. День іде, другий, третій. Стала сіра Ріка, сірі стали береги. Посірів увесь світ. Розгнівалась Ріка: — Доки ти хлюпотітимеш, нещасний? Через тебе я стала потворна. Дощик і каже: — Якби не я, сіренький, не була б ти широка, повноводна. Ось так і нам не треба забувати, звідки ми течемо. Василь Сухомлинський Цікавих казок цілій мішок Вовк Даринку взяли до зоопарку. Ось клітка з вовком. Дівчинка його відразу впізнала. — Ти чому Червону Шапочку з’їв? Вовк мовчить. — Ти чому трьох поросят образив? Вовк знітився1 . — От і сиди зараз у клітці, поганий сірий вовче! Вовк відвернувся. Значить, йому соромно! Значить, більше не буде! Христина Гарбар 1 Знітився — відчув збентеження, зніяковів.
  91. 91. 92 БУКВЕНИЙ ПЕРİОД Буква А Голосиста буква «А» Твою абетку відкрива! Не одна вона іде, а всю азбуку веде. Як веселочка жива. З букв складаються СЛОВА. Варвара Гринько Айболить Добрий лікар Айболить! Він під деревом сидить. İ гуртом ідуть до нього Вовченя, бичок, стонога, Слоненя і левеня, Й довгоногий носоріг!.. Лікувати буде всіх Славний лікар Айболить! Корній Чуковський
  92. 92. 93 Буква У Відгадайте цю загадку: Буква схожа на рогатку. Є в словах урок і клуб, Учень, пух, указка, дуб. Буква ця у нашій мові — Часто ще й окреме слово! Відгадали? Так, це У — Голосний співучий звук. Валентина Бутрім Україна Ненька наша Україна — Мова рідна, рідний спів. Це земля свята, єдина Наших прадідів — батьків. Микола Щербак
  93. 93. 94 Буква О О до озера ходила, Окуньків там наловила. А тепер опеньки чистить. О в нас любить смачно їсти! Будуть на обід грибочки, Овочевий суп, биточки, Огірочки солоненькі İ оладки солоденькі. Валентина Бутрім Віночок Оленка сплела віночок із жовтих сонечок-кульбаб. А Орися вплела до свого віночка маки, калину, ромашки, барвінок, любисток, волошки. Красиві вийшли віночки у дівчаток. Вони прикрасили ними свої голівки. Христина Гарбар
  94. 94. 95 Буква И Голосний, співучий звук, Всім твердим він давній друг. Дуже скромну вдачу має, Першим у слові рідко буває. Валентина Бутрім, Ліна Біленька Букву «И» побачив кіт — Вмить з кота зробився … (кит). Букво «И», ти жарти кинь! А вона ірже, мов … (кінь). İгор Січовик İ И
  95. 95. 96 Буква М «М», це — ми і мудра мама, Мова, мир і молоко. Мишка, музика, піжама İ Мурко,малий дряпко. Це — Маринка і малина, М’ята, мальви, місяць, мак. Це — Михайлик і машина, Море, марево, моряк. Валентина Бондаренко Математика Математика — це про гриби. Марійка знайшла під однією ялинкою два гриби і під іншою — один. Скільки всього грибів знайшла Марійка? Мало знайшла. Три гриби всього. Данилко коли по гриби ходив, цих грибів купу приніс! Він спочатку підберезник знайшов, потім підосичник, потім одразу три сироїжки. Це значить, п’ять грибів він знайшов. А потім як пішли маслюки! Стільки грибів ще й не вивчали! Еліна Мошковська
  96. 96. 97 Буква İ — Гей, хлопчику! — Я не хлопчик. — Гей, стовпчику! — Я не стовпчик. — Хто ж ти такий? — Буква İ. — А що в тебе на голові — шапка? — Ні, крапка! Віктор Дзюба Ніч і день (Казка) — Як тебе звуть? — запитав у ночі день. — Як звуть? Ніяк не звуть. Ніч та й годі. — А як зватимуть тебе завтра? — Що значить «зватимуть завтра»? Завтра теж зватимуть ніч. — А як звали тебе вчора? — Теж ніч. — А мене сьогодні звуть вівторком, завтра зватимуть середою, а вчора звали понеділком, — сказав день. Микола Малишевський
  97. 97. 98 Буква Н Носоріг — на носі ріг. Ніс рогатий свій беріг. А тому стирчить і досі В носорога ріг на носі. Віктор Дзюба Нарцис Народна легенда1 В одному селі жив дуже вродливий парубок. Він любив ходити на берег річки і, схиливши голову, дивитися у воду на свою вроду. Одного разу повз того хлопця йшов лихий чаклун. Йому стало заздрісно, що парубок гарний. Чаклун розсердився і сказав хлопцеві: — Віднині ти завжди дивитимешся у воду, — і перетворив його на нарцис. У цієї гарної квітки голівка схилена і ніколи не підводиться. Ніби сидить красень-хлопець і дивиться у воду… 1 Легенда — це невеликий за обсягом твір-розповідь, в якому йдеться про тварин, рослин, назви міст, річок…
  98. 98. 99 Буква Л Загадка За те, що я працюю справно, Мене людина любить кожна. У рот несу я різні страви, А повертаюся порожня. Лелеки — Лелеки, лелеки, Куди ви літали? — За море, далеко, — Лелеки сказали. Отак і сказали, Присівши у лузі. На все вони кажуть, Бо ми — їхні друзі. Платон Воронько
  99. 99. 100 Буква В Виноград по стінах в’ється, Буква В сидить, сміється. Взула черевички В, Одягла усе нове. İ з вікна своєї хати Вигляда, щоб всіх вітати. Валентина Бутрім Ведмідь і мишка (Латиська народна казка) Спіймав якось ведмідь у своєму барлозі бешкетницю мишу. Почала мишка просити ведмедя: — Відпусти мене... İ я тобі колись у пригоді стану. Посміявся ведмідь з такої помічниці і відпустив мишку. Ось одного разу заплутався ведмідь у мисливських тенетах1 . Рвався, рвався — ніяк не виплутається. Тут прибігла мишка, перегризла петлю і допомогла ведмедеві звільнитися. 1 Тенета — сітка для ловлі звірів, птахів.
  100. 100. 101 Буква С Струмок — Ти куди біжиш, струмок? — Через поле у ярок. — İ зупинишся в ярку? — Ні, звідтіль — в Десну-ріку! — А з Десни-ріки куди? — До Дніпрової води. Попливу Дніпром у море, В море Чорне, неозоре. Варвара Гринько Класна бібліотека Чи любите ви бігати по колу? А якщо по колу книжки побіжать? Нехай усі принесуть до класу свою улюблену книжку. Ось і буде у вас класна бібліотека. Допоможи товаришеві вибрати книжку. Кожний візьме одну книжку прочитати, потім іншу. Так і будете обмінюватися. А потім разом поміркуємо, яка з книжок найцікавіша.
  101. 101. 102 Буква К Буква «К» в словах відомих, İ не дуже вам знайомих: Коромисло і комашка, Кит, калина та ромашка. Ось криничка, в ній — водичка, В спеку свіжості скарбничка. Вона — щедра і привітна, Коли в неї квіти квітнуть. Марія Дяченко Про книжку Книжка скаржилась Мар’яні: — Я у тебе не в пошані. Звідкіля це на мені Плями сині та масні? Подивися, от сторінка: Намальована хатинка, Під хатинкою маля, İ написано: «Це я». А за дві сторінки далі — Різні звірі небувалі: Сині, жовті та рябі, Що не снилися тобі. Люди кажуть: «Ой, чия ти? Як тепер тебе читати? Скільки ми читали книг, А не бачили таких». Марія Пригара
  102. 102. 103 Буква Р Равлик лізе на стеблинку, Сам несе свою хатинку! В нього ріжки коротенькі İ чутливі, мов антенки, Налякався і завмер — Схожим став на букву «Р». Варвара Гринько Посварились руки Посварились руки Права з лівою, Стали одна одну Звать лінивою. Перестали руки В парі працювати, Та не може жодна Стрічку зав’язати. Та одна без другої Хліба не одріже Та одна без другої Не зготує їжі. Ні одна не вдягне Платтячка сама… Посварились руки İ таки ж дарма! Помирились руки, Певно, зрозуміли, Що лише у згоді Та у дружбі сила. Людмила Савчук
  103. 103. 104 Буква П Буква «П» така хороша, Є в словах: політ, пороша, Пісня, паросток, природа, Перепілочка, погода. Посміхнися, прочитай: Доброта — душі перлина Для дорослого й дитини! Марія Дяченко Маленькі помічниці Оля і Ліда гуляли у дворі. Побачила Оля, як Петрик допомагає своїй мамі розвішувати білизну на мотузці, і сказала подрузі: — İ я сьогодні мамі допомагала. — İ я теж, — відповіла Ліда. — Що ж ти робила? — Тарілки витирала, і ложки, і виделки. — А я черевики почистила. — Мамині? — спитала Оля. — Ні, свої. — Хіба це допомога мамі? — засміялася Оля. — Ти ж їх собі почистила. — Ну то й що. Зате у мами сьогодні буде менше роботи, — сказала Ліда. Так чи не так? Олег Буцень
  104. 104. 105 Буква Т Добру справу ми робили, Букву «Т» із татом вчили. тато, як товариш мій, Його звати Тимофій! А моє ім’я — Тарас, Я прийшов у перший клас! Мирослав Вересюк Лист до Чудотворця Святий отче, Миколай! Мою хату не минай! Подаруй мені потіху1 İ торбину, повну сміху, İ здоров’я для родини, Красну2 долю для Вкраїни. Віра Багірова 1 Потіха — радість. 2 Красна — щаслива, красива.
  105. 105. 106 Буква Е — Е, — сказала буква Е, — Звір мене не здожене! İ, махнувши нам рукою, Е зробилося луною. — Е–е! — гукаємо у ліс, — Е–е! — відгукується скрізь. Ганна Чубач Учу я звуки голосні Чому так весело мені? Бо вчу я звуки голосні. Їх рівно шість. Я всі назву: А, İ, та Е, О, И, та У. Ганна Чубач
  106. 106. 107 Буква Д Дятел дерево довбав — Діткам хатку будував. Дрозд довбати так не міг Дятлу дрозд не допоміг. Віктор Дзюба Колядка Хай буде ваша хата радістю багата! Хай красується добром, Ще й смачними пирогами, Ще й веселими піснями! Хай буде рік добрий, а вік довгий, Будьте здорові! З Різдвом Христовим! İз народного
  107. 107. 108 Буква З Загадка Він із казки, він із пісні, В нього зубки, як залізні. Капустину він гризе. Це не звір, а буква «Зе». Варвара Гринько Зорі У небі багато зірок. Треба загадати на зорі так: — Зірко, зірко, засвіти мені красно! Буду рости велика, мудра, прекрасна! Буду все уміти, все знати! Буду в небі зірки рахувати! Марія Чумарна
  108. 108. 109 Буква Ь Відростив собі животик Знак м’якшення, як котик! Знайте: буква ця німа, В неї голосу нема. Загадковий, хитрий, знак — Не читається ніяк! А потрапивши до слова, Він пом’якшує вимову. Може слово геть змінити! Отже треба з ним дружити. Хочеш приклад? То дивись: Рис, а знак допишеш — рись! Все це знак м’який зробив З каші звіра утворив! Знайте: буква ця німа Лиш коли стоїть сама. Поруч з приголосним стане — Звук м’яким одразу стане. Валентина Бутрім
  109. 109. 110 Поміркуємо разом 1. Відтвори ряд слів: урок, учитель, учениця, учень, перерва, школа, книга, стіл, парта, дошка. 2. Відтвори ряд слів: кущ, дерево, річка, тарілка, виделка, ложка, склянка, ніж, телефон, лялька. 3. Скільки разів повторюється у рядку буква «а»: с, а, у, а, м, а, н? 4. Скільки разів повторюється у рядку буква «н»: а, у, о, н, и, м, н? 5. Скільки разів повторюється у рядку буква «в»: л, н, і, н, м, в, и? 6. Скільки разів повторюється у рядку буква «с»: в, л, а, с, у, с, о? 7. Скільки разів повторюється у рядку буква «к»: с, к, л, к, н, к, і? 8. Скільки прямокутників у рядку: ? 9. Скільки трикутників у рядку: ? 10. Скільки кружечків у рядку: ? 11. Яке сонечко випромінює радість: ? 12. Яке сонечко передає смуток: ? 13. Яке сонечко передає спокій: ? 14. Назви професію людини, яка навчає дітей. 15. Назви професію людини, яка лікує людей. 16. Назви професію людини, яка лікує тварин. 17. Назви професію людини, яка керує потягом. 18. Назви професії, пов’язані з транспортом. 19. Назви професії, пов’язані з приготуванням їжі. 20. Назви професії, пов’язані з медициною. 21. Назви професії, пов’язані з будівництвом.
  110. 110. 111 22. Назви професії, пов’язані з банківською справою. 23. Дай відповідь на питання: «Що станеться, якщо сніг перетвориться на морозиво?». 24. Дай відповідь на питання: «Що станеться, якщо у тебе виростуть крила?». 25. Визнач «зайвий предмет». 26. Скільки слів у реченні: «Заглядає ранок у вікно.»? 27. Скільки слів у реченні: «На небі з’явилося сонечко.»? 28. Склади речення із словом учень. 29. Склади речення із словом школярка. 30. Назви ланцюжок звуків у слові мир. 31. Назви ланцюжок звуків у слові школа. 32. Скільки голосних звуків ти знаєш? 33. Назви голосні звуки у слові літо. 34. Назви приголосні звуки, які ти знаєш. 35. Назви приголосні звуки у слові весна. 36. Назви перший приголосний звук у слові клас. 37. Назви останній приголосний звук у слові брат. 38. Назви останній приголосний звук у слові лось. 39. Назви слова з буквою к. 40. Назви слова з буквою б. 41. Назви слова з буквою у. 42. Назви слова з буквою з.
  111. 111. Навчальне видання Наумчук Володимир Іванович Наумчук Марія Михайлівна УКРАЇНСЬКА МОВА Б У К В А Р Підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти (у 2-х частинах) Частина 1 Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки України Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонено. Наукове редагування Марії Барни Головний редактор Іван Білах Комп’ютерне верстання Марії Логош Художнє оформлення Ірини Басалиги Підписано до друку 08. 08. 2018 р. Формат 84х108 1/16. Папір офсетний. Гарнітура Аріал. Друк офсетний. Умовно-друк. арк. 11,76. Облік.-видавн. арк. 10,5. Наклад 21790 прим. ТзОВ «Видавництво Астон» 46006, м. Тернопіль, вул. Гайова, 8 Свідоцтво про внесення до Державного реєстру суб’єктів видавничої справи ТР №28 від 09.06.2005 р. www.aston.te.ua, e-mail: tovaston@gmail.com

×