Kosar dh. hassan C.V

Here is my C.V. information. for those people who looking up about me.

Published in: Career
  1. 1. CURRICULUMVITAE Name: Kosar Dhahir Hassan Education: Business & Management Occupation: Accountant, HR Birthday: 24 Aug 1988 Address: Arbil – Kurdistan -Iraq Nationality: Iraqi Phone NO. : +964 (0) 750 143 88 59 G-mail: Kosar.zaher@gmail.com PERSONALINFORELATEDTOTHEABOVEBOX Martial Statue: Single Gender: Male EDUCATIONALQUALIFICATION 2013-2017 Ishik University Bachelor’s degree in Management  Specialized in Business and Management: Modules covered: Business Management, Economics, and Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Math, Management, Organization Theory, Behavior Science, Marketing, Business, Financial, Production Management, Business Skills, etc.….) Strengths: GPA on administrative science and economics is (2.30). Final year project: “Human Resources in Hospital Management” an individual case K study 2011-2012 SCHOOL NAME: Dr. Sh. Abd-Al-Rahman high school for Boys COURSES: Biology (CC), Chemistry (CC), Physics (CC), English (BB).
  2. 2. Language Skills Kurdish: Native (Influent). English: Influent in Reading, Writing and Understanding, but intermediate kkk in Speaking. Arabic: Intermediate in Reading, Writing and Speaking. Certifications English Language certification Golden Asseal Accounting system. Internship from KRG government with Korek telecommunication Company. Letter of Appreciation at Korek Telecom Company. Participation in – two days event- of “Workshop national employment”. WORKEXPERIENCE Worked at: Since High-tech Co. 3 months in 2014 Himat School as lecturer. 2013-2014 Korek telecom Co. In Erbil. 2016 ACTIVITIES/INTERESTS Enjoy: Reading books, and Traveling. Travel: I went to Jordan, so I would like to go to Canada for study. Social Activities. Art/drawing Pictures and poem writer. OBJECTIVE A pinnacle position in the management field which will give personal and professional growth and to accept a challenging career in an intellectually stimulating environment that will help me to realize my dream of being a vanguard.
  3. 3. SKILLS Driving: Full clean license IT: Familiar with Word, Excel, Windows, Golden Asseal for accounting system. Internet browsing, search, Emailing. Use common office equipment such as printer, scanner, phone operations, fax machines, etc.. PERSONAL/KNOWLDGEMENT SKILLS Communications skill. Ability of negotiation and solving critical situations. Good ability in speaking with people and marketing. Have good information about using computer and networking. Ability to work for long hours. Make a very good relationship with new people. DECLARATION I hereby declare that all the above information furnished by me is true to the best of my knowledge. Place: Shorsh road- Irbil- Kurdistan Kosar Dh. Hassan REFERENCE Name of the lecturer: Name of the lecturer: Fatih Cura Karwan Hushyar Business and Management Business and Management d department department Ishik University Ishik University E-MAIL ADRESSES: FATIH.CURA@ISHIK.EDU.IQ KARWAN.SHERWANI@ISHIK.EDU.IQ

