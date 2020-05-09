Successfully reported this slideshow.
Web Accessibility ARIA and HTML5 Landmarks – v 0.1 Domenico Monaco – monaco.d@gmail.com Attribuzione - Condividi allo stes...
Why accessibility is important • Blind and visually impaired make up 285,000,000 people according to the World Health Orga...
Type of disabilities VISUAL AUDITORY MOTOR COGNITIVE 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 3
WAI -Making the Web Accessible • "Strategies, standards, and supporting resources to help you make the Web more accessible...
Overview of Web Accessibility • Initiative and Organization • WAI is the web accessibility initiative of the W3C: • covers...
Others guidelines • WCAG is part of a series of accessibility guidelines, including the Authoring Tool Accessibility Guide...
Accessibility for mobile? • Mobile accessibility is covered in existing W3C WAI accessibility standards/guidelines. There ...
How People with Disabilities Use the Web: Diverse Abilities and Barriers • Cognitive and learning disabilities impact how ...
Tools and projects • A11Y Project (http://a11yproject.com/) as a more *ahem* accessible resource to learn about web access...
Evaluation Standards Overview - ACT & EARL • Support the development of web accessibility evaluation methods and tools. Th...
Harmonization and standardization • W3C introduces the concept of harmonization and causes of fragmentation in the area of...
Microdata and Accesibility • What relationship are between Schema.org and WAI/ARIA ? • There is no relationship. Neither i...
Italian translation • https://www.w3.org/Translations/WCAG20-it/ • https://www.w3.org/Translations/WCAG21-it/ 09/05/20 #WT...
Accessibility • https://www.agid.gov.it/it/design-servizi/accessibilita 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico M...
Accessibilità dei siti web secondo AdID • “Per accessibilità si intende la capacità dei sistemi informatici, ivi inclusi i...
References • https://www.reddit.com/r/webdev/comments/4fqjhe/whats_the_differen ce_between_wcag_wai_waiaria_in/ • https://...
#Wtf is web accessibility

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
#Wtf is web accessibility

  1. 1. Web Accessibility ARIA and HTML5 Landmarks – v 0.1 Domenico Monaco – monaco.d@gmail.com Attribuzione - Condividi allo stesso modo 3.0 [Commons Deed] [Legal Code]
  2. 2. Why accessibility is important • Blind and visually impaired make up 285,000,000 people according to the World Health Organization (June 2012) with 39,000,000 categorized as legally blind and the remaining 246,000,000 visually impaired. Deaf and hearing impaired make up 275,000,000 (2004) in the moderate-to- profound hearing impairment category. • To put these in perspective, the population of the United States of America is 315,000,000 (January 2013). • Disabilities can also be conditional. A broken arm, a loud restaurant, harsh glare, not speaking the local language—all are examples where someone may benefit from accessible practices. • A11Y Projects ⇢ IS Collaborative easy to use guidelines • https://a11yproject.com/ 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 2
  3. 3. Type of disabilities VISUAL AUDITORY MOTOR COGNITIVE 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 3
  4. 4. WAI -Making the Web Accessible • "Strategies, standards, and supporting resources to help you make the Web more accessible to people with disabilities" • https://www.w3.org/WAI/ 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 4
  5. 5. Overview of Web Accessibility • Initiative and Organization • WAI is the web accessibility initiative of the W3C: • covers a lot of standards, guidelines, rules and techniques • Guidelines and rules • WCAG are the content accessibility guidelines. They are not specific "rules". Are only general rules to follow when trying to make a web site or application accessible • WCAG 2.0 are more specific rules organized into different compliance levels: A, AA and AAA • Section 508 refers to the US Government accessibility standards which are, for the most part the same as WCAG but also somewhat stricter and are also enforceable by law in some cases. • Technology • ARIA is the Accessible Rich Internet Applications standard and is a set of techniques and additions to HTML that allow you to add additional markup to a web page that can be interpreted by accessibility devices such as screenreaders used by the blind • Source [1] 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 5
  6. 6. Others guidelines • WCAG is part of a series of accessibility guidelines, including the Authoring Tool Accessibility Guidelines (ATAG) and the User Agent Accessibility Guidelines (UAAG). Essential Components of Web Accessibility explains the relationship between the different guidelines. • Authoring Tool Accessibility Guidelines (ATAG) Overview • https://www.w3.org/WAI/standards-guidelines/atag/#who-atag-is-for • User Agent Accessibility Guidelines (UAAG) Overview • https://www.w3.org/WAI/standards-guidelines/uaag/ 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 6
  7. 7. Accessibility for mobile? • Mobile accessibility is covered in existing W3C WAI accessibility standards/guidelines. There are not separate guidelines for mobile accessibility. • W3C is developing updated requirements and more specific guidance on mobile accessibility. • WAI’s Mobile Accessibility Task Force work includes: • Mobile Accessibility: How WCAG 2.0 and Other W3C/WAI Guidelines Apply to Mobile • WCAG 2.1 Success Criteria and Techniques • Integrating mobile accessibility in future W3C standards 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 7
  8. 8. How People with Disabilities Use the Web: Diverse Abilities and Barriers • Cognitive and learning disabilities impact how people process information. For example, they can affect people’s perception, memory, language, attention, problem solving, and comprehension. Terminology for categories and conditions varies, and includes intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, dementia, dyslexia, and more. • Technology provides opportunities for people to interact with content and to process information in ways that are more usable to them. For example, people can: • navigate web content using different strategies • access information in text, audio, or other formats • change the presentation of the content according to their individual needs or preferences • There are many things that designers and developers can do to: • avoid accessibility barriers that exclude people from using their products • optimize the user experience of people with cognitive and learning disabilities • Specific examples of cognitive and learning disabilities and of accessibility barriers are in this section of “How People with Disabilities Use the Web: Diverse Abilities and Barriers”: Cognitive and learning. • Existing and developing standards from the W3C Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) address many aspects of cognitive accessibility. For example, Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) includes requirements that address cognitive accessibility. The requirements (called “success criteria”) are in these and other guidelines: 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 8
  9. 9. Tools and projects • A11Y Project (http://a11yproject.com/) as a more *ahem* accessible resource to learn about web accessibility. It's a fantastic site that gathers a range of great resources on the subject and aims to explain things in a straightforward, easy to understand manner. • Firefox extension "AInspector" (https://addons.mozilla.org/en- US/firefox/addon/ainspector-sidebar/). It will give you an idea of what your application is missing to be WCAG 2.0 AA compliant, while providing debug tools and links to more information. I also recommend installing and using a screen reader (JAWS, NVDA, ChromeVox, VoiceOver, etc) to get a rough understanding of how your app performs with them. • Source [1] 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 9
  10. 10. Evaluation Standards Overview - ACT & EARL • Support the development of web accessibility evaluation methods and tools. They are primarily for evaluation tool developers. • Accessibility Conformance Testing (ACT) • Accessibility Conformance Testing (ACT) establishes and documents rules for testing the conformance of web content to accessibility standards. 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 10
  11. 11. Harmonization and standardization • W3C introduces the concept of harmonization and causes of fragmentation in the area of Web accessibility standards, and examines the impact of harmonization and fragmentation on Web developers, tool developers, and organizations. It also suggests action steps for promoting Web accessibility standards harmonization. • https://www.w3.org/WAI/standards-guidelines/harmonization/ 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 11
  12. 12. Microdata and Accesibility • What relationship are between Schema.org and WAI/ARIA ? • There is no relationship. Neither is a sub-set of the other. • Schema.org is intended to provide search engines with additional information about content, via microdata, RDFa, and JSON-LD. Within HTML you would use microdata. You can read more on using microdata at schema.org. There is no formal standards body behind it, it is defined by the major search engines. • ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Applications) is a bridging technology that allows authors to add additional information to HTML so that assistive technology can make better use of it. Ideally it will go away as browsers catch up. It has no bearing on search engines. It is maintained by W3C, where you can read an overview on ARIA - https://stackoverflow.com/questions/37754258/is-there-a-relationship-between-schema-org-and-wai- aria • But people with disability Use the search-engine and they must "understand" what is accessible and what are not accessible • http://epubsecrets.com/accessibility-schema-org-microdata-and-publications.php • Schema Dot Org 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 12
  13. 13. Italian translation • https://www.w3.org/Translations/WCAG20-it/ • https://www.w3.org/Translations/WCAG21-it/ 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 13
  14. 14. Accessibility • https://www.agid.gov.it/it/design-servizi/accessibilita 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 14
  15. 15. Accessibilità dei siti web secondo AdID • “Per accessibilità si intende la capacità dei sistemi informatici, ivi inclusi i siti web e le applicazioni mobili, nelle forme e nei limiti consentiti dalle conoscenze tecnologiche, di erogare servizi e fornire informazioni fruibili, senza discriminazioni, anche da parte di coloro che a causa di disabilità necessitano di tecnologie assistive o configurazioni particolari” (art. 2, comma a, Legge 4/2004). • Un sito web è, quindi, accessibile quando fornisce informazioni fruibili da parte di tutti gli utenti, compresi coloro che si trovano in situazioni di limitazioni fisiche, tecnologiche o ambientali. 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 15
  16. 16. References • https://www.reddit.com/r/webdev/comments/4fqjhe/whats_the_differen ce_between_wcag_wai_waiaria_in/ • https://www.w3.org/WAI/standards-guidelines/wcag/#components • https://www.w3.org • https://www.w3.org/WAI/standards-guidelines/mobile/ • https://a11yproject.com/ • Cover Image license: Freepik License - Free for personal and commercial purpose with attribution. More info 09/05/20 #WTF is... Web Accessibility - Domenico Monaco 16
