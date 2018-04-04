Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mapan tugasan7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KHAIRIAHNURSAADAHBTKHAIRSANI[A166635] PENSYARAH: PROFDATO’.IRDR.RIZAATIQABDULLAHB O.KRAHMAT
 Kajang telah menjelma dari sebuah bandar kecil menjadi bandar besar dengan membina bandar- bandar baru seperti Bandar Ba...
 Kajang dan kawasan sekitarnya merupakan sebuah mukim yang terletak di dalam Daerah Hulu Langat di Negeri Selangor. Ia te...
 Kawasan perkampungan rata-rata didiami oleh orang- orang melayu. Orang-orang cina tinggal secara berselerak di sekitar B...
 Lalu lintas  Kajang perlu menambahkan lagi sistem pengangkutan awam seperti bas dan seangkatan dengannya supaya dapat m...
 Taman rekreasi  Kajang perlu menambahkan tempat-tempat menarik yang dapat menarik perhatian pengunjung seperti taman re...
 Meningkatkan kebersihan  Kajang perlu menguatkuasakan tindakan tentang kebersihan. Pihak tertentu juga perlu memainkan ...
KHAIRIAH NURSAADAH BT KHAIR SANI
A166635

  1. 1. KHAIRIAHNURSAADAHBTKHAIRSANI[A166635] PENSYARAH: PROFDATO’.IRDR.RIZAATIQABDULLAHB O.KRAHMAT
  2. 2.  Kajang telah menjelma dari sebuah bandar kecil menjadi bandar besar dengan membina bandar- bandar baru seperti Bandar Baru Bangi dan Bandar Seri Putra serta melebarkan pusat bandarnya sehingga ke Sungai Chua. Akan tetapi pusat bandar yang asal tidak banyak berubah dan sebahagian besar penduduknya bekerja di Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya dan kawasan-kawasan luaran. Anda diminta mencadangkan satu perubahan besar untuk pusat bandar Kajang supaya Kajang boleh berdiri sendiri. Gunakan lukisan dan gambar-gambar yang sesuai.
  3. 3.  Kajang dan kawasan sekitarnya merupakan sebuah mukim yang terletak di dalam Daerah Hulu Langat di Negeri Selangor. Ia terletak lebih kurang 14 batu di sebelah tenggara Kuala Lumpur. Dari Kuala Lumpur, Kajang dihubungi melalui jalan raya dan jalan keretapi. Kajang juga dapat dihubungkan dengan Putrajaya, Pusat Pentadbiran Negara dan Cyberjaya Bandar Multimedia Negara. Di sebelah baratnya pula terletak Bandar Puchong, Batu 3 dan Klang. Pada dasarnya Kajang terdiri dari beberapa penempatan Melayu, Cina dan India.
  4. 4.  Kawasan perkampungan rata-rata didiami oleh orang- orang melayu. Orang-orang cina tinggal secara berselerak di sekitar Bandar Kajang. Manakala kawasan-kawasan ladang getah didiami oleh orang-orang berketurunan India. Jika dilihat dari sudut topografinya pula, Mukim Kajang adalah terletak di kawasan tanah tinggi iaitu lebih kurang 76,250 sm dari paras laut. Kebanyakan permukaan buminya adalah berbukit bukau dan dipenuhi oleh gunung. Tanah datarnya terdapat di kawasan-kawasan lembangan sungai seperti Sungai Langat, Sungai Bangi, Sungai Semenyih dan Sungai Chua. Kawasan-kawasan inilah yang merupakan tempat-tempat awal yang mula diterokai untuk penempatan di Mukim Kajang.
  5. 5.  Lalu lintas  Kajang perlu menambahkan lagi sistem pengangkutan awam seperti bas dan seangkatan dengannya supaya dapat mengurangkan kesesakan lalu lintas. Namun kejayaan Kajang mempunyai ibu MRT juga banyak membantu dalam sistem lalu lintas.
  6. 6.  Taman rekreasi  Kajang perlu menambahkan tempat-tempat menarik yang dapat menarik perhatian pengunjung seperti taman rekreasi dan menambahbaik prasarana taman rekreasi yang ada suapaya pengunjung lebih selesa dan gemar memeriahkan taman rekreasi.
  7. 7.  Meningkatkan kebersihan  Kajang perlu menguatkuasakan tindakan tentang kebersihan. Pihak tertentu juga perlu memainkan peranan menyediakan tong sampah besar dan tong-tong kitar semula bagi memastikan Kajang sentiasa dalam keadaan bersih dan ceria juga selesa.

