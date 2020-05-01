Successfully reported this slideshow.
Loops in Visual Basic Programming

VB.NET

  1. 1. Lesson 4 of 8 Visual Basic Programming 1 of 3 Lesson 4: Loops Author: Kasun Ranga Wijeweera Email: krw19870829@gmail.com Date: 2020 May 01 Loops can be used to run one or more lines of code repetitively. There are three types of loops in visual basic: While…End While, Do…Loop, and For. While…End While This loop runs a series of statements as long as a given condition is true. Look at the code segment given below. Dim var As Integer = 0 While var <= 2 MessageBox.Show (var) var = var + 1 End While  The condition of the loop is var <= 2.  The value of the variable var is initially equal to 0.  The condition is checked.  The condition is true since 0 <= 2. Therefore, a message box displays the value of var and then the value of var is incremented by 1.  The condition is checked again.  The condition is true since 1 <= 2. Therefore, a message box displays the value of var and then the value of var is incremented by 1.
  2. 2. Lesson 4 of 8 Visual Basic Programming 2 of 3  The condition is checked again.  The condition is true since 2 <= 2. Therefore, a message box displays the value of var and then the value of var is incremented by 1.  The condition is checked again.  The condition is false since 3 <= 2 is false. Therefore, the program exits from the loop. Do…Loop This loop runs a series of statements while a condition is true or until a condition becomes true. Now look at the code segments given below along with their outputs. Dim var As Integer = 0 Do While var <= 2 MessageBox.Show (var) var = var + 1 Loop Output: 0, 1, 2 Dim var As Integer = 0 Do MessageBox.Show (var) var = var + 1 Loop While var > 0 Output: 0, 1, 2, 3…
  3. 3. Lesson 4 of 8 Visual Basic Programming 3 of 3 Dim var As Integer = 0 Do Until var > 5 MessageBox.Show (var) var = var + 1 Loop Output: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Dim var As Integer = 0 Do MessageBox.Show (var) var = var + 1 Loop Until var < 5 Output: 0 For This loop runs a series of statements a specified number of times. Now look at the code segment given below along with its output. Dim i As Integer For i = 0 To 4 MessageBox.Show (i) Next i Output: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4

