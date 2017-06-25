03 ccasia17 ian_gregory_final

NOBODY UNDERSTANDS YOU – And Other Hard Truths About Communication in Game Development Ian Gregory Co-Founder & Creative D...
I am not a hat wearing Uber driver.
WHAT IS THIS VOODOO NONSENSE YOU ARE TO SELL ME?
MY MISTAKES MY SINS MY REGRETS
“The biggest single problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” -George Bernard Shaw
COMMUNICATION 101
COMMUNICATION 101 THE MIX: SENDER | RECEIVER | MESSAGE | MEDIUM | RESULT
ASSERTIVENESS
ASSERTIVENESS CLARITY
ASSERTIVENESS CLARITY LISTENING
ASSERTIVENESS (EGO, etc) CLARITY LISTENING
ASSERTIVENESS CLARITY LISTENING
INFORMATIONAL (tailoring to disciplines) CLARITY LISTENING
“Silence is one of the great arts of conversation.” -Cicero
How often have we been in a conversation with someone else when we are not really listening but itching to convey our port...
It’s called “Rehearsing.”
As game developers, we are natural problem solvers ..and that a big part of the problem.
ACTIVE LISTENING Carl Rogers gave five rules for active listening: 1. Listen for message content. 2. Listen for feelings. ...
THE HARD BIT.
THE SUCCESS OF MY COMMUNICATION COMES FROM THE OTHER PERSON’S RESPONSE NOT MY INTENTION
5. You Assumed That Because You Were OK With a Situation, Everybody Was
INFORMATIONAL CLARITY LISTENING EMPATHY
FIN Ian Gregory ian@witching-hour.net
Q&A
×