The human body consists of a number of hormones. Each and every hormone has a different function. Like many others group of hormones, ‘Incretins’ is a group of gastrointestinal hormone which exists both in the periphery and also in the central nervous system of the human body. In the recent times it has been found that this hormonal group has varies number of functions in the human body which effects the structure and the functioning of the brain. The situations which are related to mood disorders are associated with the brain and have similar alterations and functions. The conditions which are related to mood disorders are as a result of the defects which may reflect in the form of memory, learning and other execution function (Hlscher, 2011). Such kind of defects are observed in a number of humans mainly who are having some or the other kind of metabolic disorder. Also those patients who are suffering from the mood disorders have a co-morbid metabolic conditions. This reports examines the role of GLP-1 receptor for the treatment of people who are suffering from mood disorders.