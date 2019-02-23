Successfully reported this slideshow.
The human body consists of a number of hormones. Each and every hormone has a different function. Like many others group of hormones, ‘Incretins’ is a group of gastrointestinal hormone which exists both in the periphery and also in the central nervous system of the human body. In the recent times it has been found that this hormonal group has varies number of functions in the human body which effects the structure and the functioning of the brain. The situations which are related to mood disorders are associated with the brain and have similar alterations and functions. The conditions which are related to mood disorders are as a result of the defects which may reflect in the form of memory, learning and other execution function (Hlscher, 2011). Such kind of defects are observed in a number of humans mainly who are having some or the other kind of metabolic disorder. Also those patients who are suffering from the mood disorders have a co-morbid metabolic conditions. This reports examines the role of GLP-1 receptor for the treatment of people who are suffering from mood disorders.

  1. 1. 1 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor aganist in people with mood disorder Student Name Department’s Name University dd/mm/yyyy
  2. 2. 2 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Contents Introduction ................................................................................................................................3 Glp-1 and Mood Disorder ...........................................................................................................3 How GLP-1 acts as a neuropositive for the treatments of the patients suffering from Mood Disorders?...................................................................................................................................4 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................8 References ..................................................................................................................................8
  3. 3. 3 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Introduction The human body consists of a number of hormones. Each and every hormone has a different function. Like many others group of hormones, ‘Incretins’ is a group of gastrointestinal hormone which exists both in the periphery and also in the central nervous system of the human body. In the recent times it has been found that this hormonal group has varies number of functions in the human body which effects the structure and the functioning of the brain. The situations which are related to mood disorders are associated with the brain and have similar alterations and functions. The conditions which are related to mood disorders are as a result of the defects which may reflect in the form of memory, learning and other execution function (Hlscher, 2011). Such kind of defects are observed in a number of humans mainly who are having some or the other kind of metabolic disorder. Also those patients who are suffering from the mood disorders have a co-morbid metabolic conditions. This reports examines the role of GLP-1 receptor for the treatment of people who are suffering from mood disorders. Glp-1 and Mood Disorder Mood disorder treatment in the patients by using various other methods for treatment also leads to the number of abnormalities such as the gain the weight of the human body, the elevation in the level of glucose in the body, the conditions related to hyperinsulinemia, resistance against insulin and dyslipidemia (McIntyre et al, 2008). This was one of the most used treatments in the past and were used for many mood disorder patients. However over the period of time, it was observed that mood disorder is just not related to the brain and is also linked to a number of other
  4. 4. 4 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder symptoms such as the poor glucose homeostatic, resistance against the insulin and gain of weight. Also, it was observed that GLP 1 receptors not only can be beneficial in diabetes but has an impact in the growth of neurons in the body as well. According to the recent studies it was also observed that many neuron related defects are caused due to the reduction in the active Glucagon like Peptide (GLP-1) in the body (Ashrafian et al, 2013). It was found from the experiments that the GLP-1 receptors are located in the brain and they also have a significant effect on the human behavior. Recent evidences also suggested that it was the GLP-1 receptors which have a significant role in a number of activities such as sleep patterns and other anti- inflammatory and neuropositive activities. Also, it was found that it is the GLP-1 receptor which helps in the reduction of the levels of Amyloid beta peptide and the oxidative damage in the brain. How GLP-1 acts as a neuropositive for the treatments of the patients suffering from Mood Disorders? It has been demonstrated that glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and its stable and lasting analogues have been identified as the peptides which exerts the effects such as neuro-protective and anti-apoptotic defects and the reduction of the beta-amyloid (AB) plague accumulation (Greig et al, 2014). Also, it modulates the potentiation and synaptic plasticity for a long terms and also helps in the promotion of the differentiation between the of the neuronal progenitor cells. If we observe the similar behavior among the animals, the treatment by using the GLP-1 receptors has been demonstrated as a beneficial measure as it helps in the improvement of a number of cognitive functions in the body such as the increase in the ability to learn and
  5. 5. 5 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder memorize the things and also have a good metabolism which also leads to the loss of weight and the reduction of the risk for hypoglycemia (Calkin et al, 2013). The overall evaluation of the effects of GLP1 Treatments in case of the mood disorder patients represents a number of possibilities. There has been a number of evidences which supports the neuroprotective role of the GLP-1 receptor and the stimulation of the same in the cells. Thus, the need for the review on the GLP -1 for the treatment of mood disorders is increasing. This research is focused towards the benefits of the treatment of mood disorders by GLP-1. There are a number of neurological conditions in the mood disorders. This disorder is associated with the motor function and the cognitive inability and also primarily caused as a result of the selective neurological pathology which can often be said to derive from the different areas in the human brain. In the recent times it has been observed that there has been a resemblance between the metabolisms of AD brain and the relation of the same with T2DM (Numakawa et al , 2013). The GLP-1 have a unique effect in brain and they help in the stimulation of the neuronal proliferation. From the investigations it has also been observed that the increased level of a large number of immune-historical methods which make the use of BrDu or the nuclear proteins. It has also been observed that there has been a use of GLP-2 in the signaling event in the brain. These signaling events are generated in the ciliary neurotic factor (CNTF) (Xu et al, 2013). The overall administration of CNTF leads to the fact that there has been the observation of the induction leading to the increase in the expression which is related to the face that there is a relation between cell proliferationsand the GLP-1 signaling. Another proof related to the treatment of mood disorders was observed by using GLP-1 with the cells in vitro there was an overall observation that lead to the decrease in the level of Ki-67 stimulation (Vicknasingam et al,
  6. 6. 6 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder 2013). This also proved that GLP-1 can be used for a number of treatments including the mood disorders. Also the chronic treatment of mood disorders which was observed as a models by experimenting on the rats gave rise to the conclusion that there was an increase in the progenitor cell and also the increase in the DCX positive neurons (Bayliss et al ). A number of interesting findings were also identified. Another beneficial feature which was observed with the use of GLP-1 receptor was that there was an increase and the growth in the neurite outgrowths which leads to pathway signaling. This was another benefit to the patients who are suffering from various kinds of mood disorders. It has been observed that the treatment of the SH-SY5Y cells in the human body has led to the increase in the number of cells who bear neurite (Darsalia et al, 2014). This is another benefit for the persons who suffers from the mood disorder. This disease is normally caused due to the imbalance in the number of Chemicals which exists in the brain. The use of GLP-1 receptor direct leads to the increase in the number of neurons in the brains and also help in the increase in the number of cells which leads to the betterment of the patients who suffers from mood disorders. Another benefit of using the GLP-1 receptor is the fact that it helps in the incitation of the growth of the neurite.In order to have the cellular correlate for the purpose of the memory formation, Long Term Potentiation (LTP) is used and this can also be identified as the enhancement in the process related to the signal transmission in human brain (Bauer et al, 2014).This directly helps in the transmission of the information through neurons and helps for the treatment of the people who are suffering with mood disorders (Chaldakov, 2014). It has also been observed that under the normal circumstances, GLP-1 receptor can also be used for the purpose of stimulation which leads to the promotion of LTP. This enhancement of LTP also have a positive effect and on the stimulation of GLP-1R. The benefit of the LTP growth has
  7. 7. 7 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder a direct effect on the behavioral paradigms. It was observed on the rodents that the benefit of the increase in LTP directly led to the improvement in the reference memory and also helped in the better control (Sakr et al, 2013). Thus, there was an increase of the performance which led to an associative and a spatial learning. A number of examples and demonstrations further gave an in- depth view of the same and solidified the fact. The benefits which was observed by having the treatment with GLP-1 stimulation at the cellular level can be easily found responsible for the purpose of the enhancement in the process of learning and memory. It was observed that GLP1 lead to the induced beneficial and psychological effects. Also it is beneficial for the processes related to the cell proliferation. Also it is found to be benefitting in the neural stem cell differentiation and the outgrowth of the neurite. The improved memory is one of the most beneficial feature of using the GLP-1 receptor for the purpose of treatment of mood disorder (Barb et al, 2006). The mood disorder is a disease which leads to a significant enhancement in the physiological condition of the brain in case of the mood disorder. A yet another benefit which was observed with the treatment using GLP -1 was the decrease in the neuro-motor impairment. This GLP-1 receptor can significantly act for the patients who are having neuropositive disorder (Shpakov et al, 2013). The mood disorder is caused due to the loss of significant neurons or the imbalance in the same (Hutchinson et al, 2008). This leads to the overall deficit in the motor function. It is the deficit of the motor function which forms the major cause of the mood disorder (Marrinan et al, 2014). Also GLP-1 benefitted in the overall setting of the mooddisorders. Some other experiments further led to the facts that GLP-1 also helped in the overall settling of the human PD (Kaspar et al, 2013).
  8. 8. 8 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder A recent study has also led to the conclusion that there has been significant and more focused benefits of having the GLP-1 activation in human brain (White et al, 2010). GLP-1 was also observed to have an improvement in the reference memory performance and the decrease in the overall duration of immobility in the body. Also, this was observed that there was an induced hyper locomotion (Saez et al, 2012). Conclusion Mood disorders is one of the diseases whose actual cause wasn’t discovered for years. The cause of the disease was based on the assumptions related to the chemical imbalances in the brain. There hadn’t been a significant treatment of the disease before (Thein et al, 2011). But, in the recent time a large amount of research has been done on the neuropositive response which is generated from GLP-1 (Israili et al, 2011). It was been observed that GLP-1 receptor has a significant effect on the brain and it is evident that it can be used as a significant hormone for the treatment of the mood disorder patients (Foltynie et al, 2014). A large number of key observations have been evaluated which has led to the conclusion that the GLP-1 have a significant role and it exists as a neuroprotective in case of mood disorders (Ebdrup et al, 2012). This has turned up as a successful treatment against the mood disorders and has turned up as a new solution to the patients who are suffering from this disease. References
  9. 9. 9 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Hlscher, C. (2011). Diabetes as a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease: insulin signalling impairment in the brain as an alternative model of Alzheimer's disease.Biochemical Society Transactions, 39(4), 891. McIntyre, R. S., Vagic, D., Swartz, S. A., Soczynska, J. K., Woldeyohannes, H. O., Voruganti, L. P., & Konarski, J. Z. (2008). Insulin, Insulin-Like Growth Factors and Incretins. CNS drugs, 22(6), 443-453. Ashrafian, H., Harling, L., Darzi, A., & Athanasiou, T. (2013). Neurodegenerative disease and obesity: what is the role of weight loss and bariatric interventions?.Metabolic brain disease, 28(3), 341-353. Greig, N. H., Tweedie, D., Rachmany, L., Li, Y., Rubovitch, V., Schreiber, S., ... & Pick, C. G. (2014). Incretin mimetics as pharmacologic tools to elucidate and as a new drug strategy to treat traumatic brain injury. Alzheimer's & Dementia, 10(1), S62-S75. Calkin, C. V., Gardner, D. M., Ransom, T., & Alda, M. (2013). The relationship between bipolar disorder and type 2 diabetes: more than just co-morbid disorders.Annals of medicine, 45(2), 171- 181. Numakawa, T., Nakajima, S., Richards, M., & Kunugi, H. (2013). Neurotrophin Bdnf and Novel Molecular Targets in Depression Pathogenesis. Journal of Neurology & Translational Neuroscience. Xu, W., Yang, Y., Yuan, G., Zhu, W., Ma, D., & Hu, S. (2014). Exendin-4, a Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist, Reduces Alzheimer Disease-Associated Tau Hyperphosphorylation in the Hippocampus of Rats With Type 2 Diabetes. Journal of Investigative Medicine.
  10. 10. 10 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Li, J. H., Vicknasingam, B., Cheung, Y. W., Zhou, W., Nurhidayat, A. W., Des Jarlais, D. C., & Schottenfeld, R. (2011). To use or not to use: an update on licit and illicit ketamine use. Substance abuse and rehabilitation, 2, 11. Bayliss, J., Stark, R., Reichenbach, A., & Andrews, Z. B. Gut Hormones Restrict Neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s Disease. Darsalia, V., Nathanson, D., Nyström, T., Klein, T., Sjöholm, Å., & Patrone, C. (2014). GLP-1R activation for the treatment of stroke: Updating and future perspectives. Reviews in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders, 1-10. Sharma, A. N., Bauer, I. E., Sanches, M., Galvez, J. F., Zunta-Soares, G. B., Quevedo, J., ... & Soares, J. C. (2014). Common biological mechanisms between bipolar disorder and type 2 diabetes: focus on inflammation.Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry, 54, 289-298. Sakr, H. F. (2013). EFFECT OF SITAGLIPTIN ON THE WORKING MEMORY AND REFERENCE MEMORY IN TYPE 2 DIABETIC SPRAGUE-DAWLEY RATS: POSSIBLE ROLE OF ADIPONECTIN RECEPTORS.JOURNAL OF PHYSIOLOGY AND PHARMACOLOGY,64(5), 613-623. Barb, D., Shetty, G. K., & Mantzoros, C. S. (2006). Future Developments in the Area of Pharmacotherapy. In Obesity and Diabetes (pp. 497-512). Humana Press. Shpakov, A., Chistyakova, O., Derkach, K., & Bondareva, V. (2011). Hormonal signaling systems of the brain in diabetes mellitus. Neurodegenerative Diseases, 349-386.
  11. 11. 11 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Mattson, M. P. (2014). Interventions that improve body and brain bioenergetics for Parkinson's disease risk reduction and therapy. Journal of Parkinson's disease,4(1), 1-13. Ho, N., Sommers, M. S., & Lucki, I. (2013). Effects of diabetes on hippocampal neurogenesis: links to cognition and depression. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 37(8), 1346-1362. Hutchinson, D. S., Summers, R. J., & Bengtsson, T. (2008). Regulation of AMP-activated protein kinase activity by G-protein coupled receptors: potential utility in treatment of diabetes and heart disease.Pharmacology & therapeutics, 119(3), 291-310. Marrinan, S., Emmanuel, A. V., & Burn, D. J. (2014). Delayed gastric emptying in Parkinson's disease.Movement Disorders, 29(1), 23-32. Kaspar, A. A., & Reichert, J. M. (2013). Future directions for peptide therapeutics development. Drug discovery today, 18(17), 807-817. Vincent, R. P., & Le Roux, C. W. (2007). New agents in development for the management of obesity.International journal of clinical practice, 61(12), 2103-2112. Van Dam, D., & De Deyn, P. P. (2011). Animal models in the drug discovery pipeline for Alzheimer's disease.British journal of pharmacology, 164(4), 1285-1300. White, C. M., DeRidder, A., Chadwick, W., Martin, B., & Maudsley, S. (2010). Chemical modification of class II G protein-coupled receptor ligands: frontiers in the development of peptide analogs as neuroendocrine pharmacological therapies. Pharmacology & therapeutics, 125(1), 39-54.
  12. 12. 12 The neuroprotective role of glp1 receptor agonist in people with mood disorder Manuel Gomez Saez, J. (2012). Possible usefulness of growth hormone/insulin-like growth factor-I axis in Alzheimer's disease treatment. Endocrine, Metabolic & Immune Disorders-Drug Targets (Formerly Current Drug Targets-Immune, Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders),12(3), 274-286. Thein, M. W. (2011). Psychiatry Bullets. Lippincott Williams & Wilkins. Israili, Z. H. (2011). Advances in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. American journal of therapeutics,18(2), 117-152. Athauda, D., & Foltynie, T. (2014). The ongoing pursuit of neuroprotective therapies in Parkinson disease.Nature Reviews Neurology. Ebdrup, B. H., Knop, F. K., Ishøy, P. L., Rostrup, E., Fagerlund, B., Lublin, H., & Glenthøj, B. (2012). Glucagon-like peptide-1 analogs against antipsychotic-induced weight gain: potential physiological benefits.BMC medicine, 10(1), 92. Chaldakov, G. N., Fiore, M., Ranćić, G., Beltowski, J., Tunçel, N., & Aloe, L. (2014). An integrated view: Neuroadipocrinology of diabesity. Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research, 15(2), 61-69.

×