According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the West Africa food services market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021.Food services refer to the businesses that include preparing, serving and delivering food items to the customers. These services are generally found deployed across financial institutions, hospitals and restaurants outlets. They are categorized into conventional and centralized systems, wherein the conventional system involves the preparation and serving of food items on the same premises.