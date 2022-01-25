Successfully reported this slideshow.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group,the West Africa food services market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021.Food services refer to the businesses that include preparing, serving and delivering food items to the customers. These services are generally found deployed across financial institutions, hospitals and restaurants outlets. They are categorized into conventional and centralized systems, wherein the conventional system involves the preparation and serving of food items on the same premises.

West Africa Food Services Market PPT: Demand, Trends and Business Opportunities 2022-27

  1. 1. Copyright © IMARC Service Pvt Ltd. All Rights Reserved West Africa Food Services Market Research Report and Forecast 2022-2027 Author: Elena Anderson, Marketing Manager | IMARC Group © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Report Description About IMARC Group The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is a leading adviser on management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, chemicals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. IMARC’s tailored approach combines unfathomable insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close cooperation at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results.
  3. 3. Report Description Report Description and Highlights West Africa Food Services Market Outlook 2027: According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " West Africa Food Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the West Africa food services market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Food services refer to the businesses that include preparing, serving and delivering food items to the customers. These services are generally found deployed across financial institutions, hospitals and restaurants outlets. They are categorized into conventional and centralized systems, wherein the conventional system involves the preparation and serving of food items on the same premises. On the other hand, food items are prepared in bulk, which are later transported to the kitchens at multiple locations in the centralized system. Continual improvements in the distribution channels across West Africa are positively impacting the food services market in the region. Request for a free sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-food-services- market/requestsample
  4. 4. Report Description Report Description and Highlights West Africa Food Services Market Trends: The market in West Africa is primarily driven by the changing dietary patterns of the masses. Coupled with the shifting lifestyle preferences of individuals and the busy lifestyles and hectic schedules led by working professionals, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for food services. In line with this, inflating disposable income level of individuals and the rising popularity of international cuisines is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the proliferation of restaurants chains and café outlets across the region is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, continuous technological advancements, including the launch of online food ordering apps, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Also, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the region and the increasing adoption of smartphones are providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, increasing investments by key players for developing robust marketing strategies and promotional campaigns are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and continuous improvements across the food and beverages and travel and tourism sectors, are further contributing to the market growth across West Africa
  5. 5. Market Summary: Breakup by Distribution Channel: • Online • Offline Breakup by End-Use: • Commercial • Non-Commercial Breakup by Retail Type: • Eat-In • Take Away Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  6. 6. Breakup by Food Service Type: • Full Service Restaurants • Fast-Food Joints • Streets Kiosks/Stalls Breakup by Region: • Nigeria • Ghana • Cote d’ Ivoire • Senegal On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027. View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-food-services-market Report Description Report Description and Highlights
  7. 7. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  8. 8. A partial List of our Clients We are the trusted business partners to the world's leading corporates, governments, and institutions Partial List of Clients
  9. 9. Report Description Report Description and Highlights © 2019 IMARC All Rights Reserved This Publication and all it’s contents unless otherwise mentioned are copyrighted in the name of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). No part of this publication may be reproduced, repackaged, redistributed or resold in whole or in any part. The publication may also not be used in any form or by and means graphic electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, taping or by information storage or retrieval, or by any other form, without the express consent of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC). Disclaimer: All contents and data of this publication, including forecasts, data analysis and opinion have been based on information and sources believed to be accurate and reliable at the time of publishing. International Market Analysis Research and Consulting makes no representation of warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of any Information provided. IMARC accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage resulting from opinion, errors or inaccuracies if any found this publication. IMARC, IMARC Group and Global Therapy Insight Series are registered trademarks of International Market Analysis Research and Consulting. All other trademarks used in this publication are registered trademarks of their respective companies.
  10. 10. FOR MORE DETAILS Visit us at : Stay With Us: TELEPHONE: +1-631-791-1145 E-MAIL: sales@imarcgroup.com https://www.imarcgroup.com Contact Us

