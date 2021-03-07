How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contributors

One of the first and most important decisions you as a founder will have to make is who to recruit to join your team and how they should get a share in the company. Many of the most successful companies in the world started with co-founders, contributors and advisors who were incentivized with equity, and they attracted early investment by attracting and retaining the best people for their team.



Learn how to divide equity among co-founders, use equity compensation to attract and retain talent and how to place your company in the best position to attract venture capital.



The speaker will discuss:



1) The four different ways of splitting equity



2) How to use vesting restrictions to filter talent



3) How to get equity into the hands of investors on a tax

efficient basis



4) What do venture capitalists look for in an equity split or

compensation plan



5) How to create and use a cap table



6) What else do venture capitalists look for in a potential

portfolio company



7) Why planning at formation will affect your M&A exit



8) What common startup mistakes to avoid



9) How to determine what your startup is worth



10) How much equity founders should have



11) How much equity you should give to employees and

consultants



12) How much you should give to the venture capitalists