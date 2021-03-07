How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contributors

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Idea to IPO How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contrib...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Disclaimer No information contained in this presentation is to b...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 4 The Stakeholders Founders Service Providers Investors
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founder’s Equity 5  Vesting  Equal Percentages  Subjective  ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP How many founders?  One is rarely the right answer  Two is dea...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Splitting Founders Equity  The founder’s first decision  The c...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Equal Split  An exit may be 10 years away  Contribution in yea...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Dynamic Split Models – General Concept Traditional fixed-split m...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Founders’ Pie Calculator  Created by Frank Demmler, profess...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founders’ Pie Calculator Example Frank Demmler, professor, Teppe...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Grunt Fund Source: http://www.slicingpie.com/the-grunt-fund-calc...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Grunt Fund Detail Source: http://www.slicingpie.com/the-grunt-fu...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Royse Subjective Method  Full time or part time  Technical or ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Later Hires  Paul Graham 1/(1-n) formula (how much can the empl...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Advisors 16 FAST Model Valuation Stock v. Options Milestones and...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Currency  Options  NSOs  ISOs  Extended NSOs  RSUs  Restri...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Partial Recourse Debt Sale  Partial Recourse Promissory Note  ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Vesting  Who should vest?  How long?  Acceleration?  Change ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founder Vesting  Term, milestones, commencement  Acceleration ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The VC’s View of Vesting  VC will require unvesting shares, so ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Class F Super-Voting Stock  Special class of common that has su...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Transfer Restrictions  Right of First Refusal (ROFR)  Carveout...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Table  Common Stock  Options  Warrants  Convertibles  P...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Table  Cap Table.xls 25
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Capitalization 26 Founders 5,000,000 38% 5,000,000 45% Stock Poo...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Effect of Valuation Caps Company that sells a $1,000,000 SAFE wi...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Pre-Money vs. Post-Money SAFEs  Pre-Money – cap based on value ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Tables – Series Seed Example  ..FormsSeed Financing Spreads...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Liquidation Preference Who gets paid first and how much? 30
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Example of Liquidation Preference  1x non-participating convert...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Management Incentive Plans  Sale at or below preferences  Perc...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Carve Out Plans – Share of sales proceeds  Pool or earnout  Ar...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP In re Trados Inc. Shareholder Litigation  Board adopted a manag...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Taxation for Compensatory Partnership Interests  Tax allocation...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Incorporation of an LLC Start-ups started as LLCs may want to or...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Additional Considerations  Employee vs Independent Contractor ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employee vs. Independent Contractor Issues  The Differences in ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Story of Homejoy  Used an algorithm to connect homeowners w...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employment Status: The Law  The presumption is that the worker ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employment Status: The Law  IRS: The Control Test  Behavioral ...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP What if I’m Still Not Sure? File Form SS-8 with IRS: Determinati...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Dynamex Decision  Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Cou...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP AB-5 California Assembly Bill 5 codified Dynamex in the Labor Co...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP AB-5  Proposition 22 would consider app-based drivers to be ind...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Failing To Protect IP Protect your intellectual property from cl...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP California Labor Code § 2870  Employee’s Time  No Employer Fac...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Exit 48 Taking Money Off the Table Earnouts and Contingencie...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Taking Money Off the Table 1. Investor buys preferred shares fro...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Series FF Stock 1. Common stock that is convertible to preferred...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Earnouts and Contingencies  Purchase price based on performance...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Successful Exits  IPO  Sale or Acquisition  SPAC 52
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 280G Parachute Payments  20% excise tax and loss of deduction o...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 280G Parachute Payments – other issues  Non-Publicly Traded Sto...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Unsuccessful Exits  Zombie Companies  In re Trados Inc. Shareh...
© 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Other Unsuccessful Exit Issues  Tax Liability  Personal Liabil...
AUSTIN 600 Congress Avenue Suite 1300 Austin, TX 78701
How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contributors

19 views

Published on

One of the first and most important decisions you as a founder will have to make is who to recruit to join your team and how they should get a share in the company. Many of the most successful companies in the world started with co-founders, contributors and advisors who were incentivized with equity, and they attracted early investment by attracting and retaining the best people for their team.

Learn how to divide equity among co-founders, use equity compensation to attract and retain talent and how to place your company in the best position to attract venture capital.

The speaker will discuss:

1) The four different ways of splitting equity

2) How to use vesting restrictions to filter talent

3) How to get equity into the hands of investors on a tax
efficient basis

4) What do venture capitalists look for in an equity split or
compensation plan

5) How to create and use a cap table

6) What else do venture capitalists look for in a potential
portfolio company

7) Why planning at formation will affect your M&A exit

8) What common startup mistakes to avoid

9) How to determine what your startup is worth

10) How much equity founders should have

11) How much equity you should give to employees and
consultants

12) How much you should give to the venture capitalists

Published in: Business
How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contributors

  1. 1. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Idea to IPO How to Split the Pie, Raise Money and Reward Contributors #startup #ideatoipo 1 Roger Royse @rroyse00
  2. 2. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Disclaimer No information contained in this presentation is to be construed as legal advice. No information contained in this presentation is intended or related to any particular factual situation. Nothing herein forms an attorney-client relationship. If legal advice or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. 2
  3. 3. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP
  4. 4. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 4 The Stakeholders Founders Service Providers Investors
  5. 5. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founder’s Equity 5  Vesting  Equal Percentages  Subjective  Formula
  6. 6. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP How many founders?  One is rarely the right answer  Two is deadlock potential  Three will always be 2 against 1  Four is deadlock potential  Five is too many 6
  7. 7. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Splitting Founders Equity  The founder’s first decision  The case of Zipcar:  50/50 handshake deal  Co-Founder 1 (Robin) built the startup, crafted its business plan, and cold-called customers  Co-Founder 2 didn’t even quit her day job, and contributed little  Her rushed negotiation had compromised her team’s longer- term effectiveness by causing her “a huge amount of angst over the next year and a half.” 7
  8. 8. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Equal Split  An exit may be 10 years away  Contribution in year 1 may not reflect total contribution to the group  The real work is in the future  Adjust through vesting and additional grants 8
  9. 9. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Dynamic Split Models – General Concept Traditional fixed-split model: Equity given based on anticipated contributions DYNAMIC-SPLIT MODEL: Equity given based on actual contributions 9 Inputs: The dynamic model assigns a relative FMV weight to various contributions from each participant and contributions put into model: Outputs: Depending on the relative weighted contributions of each team member, that member is allocated a corresponding percentage of outstanding equity. On “split,” members could return old equity, or be given new equity, to ensure each member gets appropriate percentage of company.  Time spent working  Intellectual property  Commissions  Cash  Facilities  Equipment and Supplies
  10. 10. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Founders’ Pie Calculator  Created by Frank Demmler, professor, Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University  A founder’s value add is divided into 5 categories: 1. Idea 2. Business Plan Preparation 3. Domain Expertise 4. Commitment and Risk 5. Responsibilities  Each category is given a value on a scale of 0 to 10  The value is multiplied by the founder’s score to come up with a weighted score 10
  11. 11. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founders’ Pie Calculator Example Frank Demmler, professor, Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University 11 Founder 1 Founder 2 Idea 70 21 Business Plan 10 2 Domain Expertise 15 30 Commitment & Risk 28 42 Responsibilities 12 18 Total Points 135 113 % of Total Founder Equity Pool 54.43% 45.57% 100%
  12. 12. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Grunt Fund Source: http://www.slicingpie.com/the-grunt-fund-calculator/ 12
  13. 13. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Grunt Fund Detail Source: http://www.slicingpie.com/the-grunt-fund-calculator/ 13
  14. 14. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Royse Subjective Method  Full time or part time  Technical or Non-technical  Industry expertise  Size and Stage  Cash compensation  Other contributions  Pressure valves – vesting, option pool, phantom plans 14
  15. 15. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Later Hires  Paul Graham 1/(1-n) formula (how much can the employee improve the outcome)  Fred Wilson option pool formula = Cumulative salaries between rounds/post money valuation = option pool  Leo Polovets, AngelList job postings  Hire #1: 2% – 3% of equity  Hires #2 through #5: 1% – 2%  Hires #6 and #7: 0.5% – 1%  Hires #8 through #14: 0.4% – 0.8%  Hires #15 through #19: 0.3% – 0.7%  Hires #21 through #27: 0.25% – 0.6%  Hires #28 through #34: 0.25% – 0.5% 15
  16. 16. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Advisors 16 FAST Model Valuation Stock v. Options Milestones and Deliverables Vesting
  17. 17. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Currency  Options  NSOs  ISOs  Extended NSOs  RSUs  Restricted Stock  Phantom Plan Units 17
  18. 18. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Partial Recourse Debt Sale  Partial Recourse Promissory Note  Less capital to purchase the shares at the outset  Commercially reasonable repayment terms  Adequate stated interest  Partial Recourse to Maker  51% recourse for stock sale  Section 83(b) election  Capital gains treatment on restricted stock 18
  19. 19. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Vesting  Who should vest?  How long?  Acceleration?  Change of control  Termination without cause  Double and single triggers 19
  20. 20. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Founder Vesting  Term, milestones, commencement  Acceleration  Single and double triggers  Fire the Founder 20
  21. 21. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The VC’s View of Vesting  VC will require unvesting shares, so vesting period could be 8 years  Fund life can be 7-10 years  Most exits are M&A – fewer and longer IPOs  Extended Option exercise periods 21
  22. 22. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Class F Super-Voting Stock  Special class of common that has super-voting rights  Facebook, Google Snap  May be negotiated away in institutional round 22
  23. 23. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Transfer Restrictions  Right of First Refusal (ROFR)  Carveouts  Company and then investor  Lock Ups  Co-sale Rights  Drag Along  Buy Sell  Rule 144 23
  24. 24. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Table  Common Stock  Options  Warrants  Convertibles  Preferred Stock 24
  25. 25. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Table  Cap Table.xls 25
  26. 26. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Capitalization 26 Founders 5,000,000 38% 5,000,000 45% Stock Pool 2,000,000 15% n/a Series A 3,000,000 23% 3,000,000 27% Series B 3,000,000 23% 3,000,000 27% total 13,000,000 100% 11,000,000 100% Fully Diluted % Issued %
  27. 27. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Effect of Valuation Caps Company that sells a $1,000,000 SAFE with a $4,000,000 pre-money valuation cap That means that the SAFE will take 20% of the capitalization ($1,000,000/$5,000,000) 27 Founders 4,000,000 100% 4,000,000 100% Stock Pool 0 0% n/a total 4,000,000 100% 4,000,000 100% Fully Diluted % Issued %
  28. 28. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Pre-Money vs. Post-Money SAFEs  Pre-Money – cap based on value of the company before SAFE ( and other SAFEs) and option pool  Company friendly  SAFE holders share option pool and other SAFEs dilution  Cannot predict what percent SAFE will get until conversion  Post-Money – based on value after financing  Y Combinator form  Parties have certainty as to percentages  Founders take option pool dilution  SAFEs do not dilute each other 28
  29. 29. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Cap Tables – Series Seed Example  ..FormsSeed Financing Spreadsheet.xlsx 29
  30. 30. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Liquidation Preference Who gets paid first and how much? 30
  31. 31. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Example of Liquidation Preference  1x non-participating convertible preferred  $1,000,000 invested for 10%  Ex 1: Exit (sale) of company for $5,000,00  Ex 2: Sale for $20,000,000 31
  32. 32. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Management Incentive Plans  Sale at or below preferences  Percentage of proceeds off the top for management  Tax  Corporate  Securities  Fiduciary 32
  33. 33. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Carve Out Plans – Share of sales proceeds  Pool or earnout  Are shares subject to vesting?  What if someone leaves – who gets forfeitures?  Are incentives aligned?  Earnouts 33
  34. 34. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP In re Trados Inc. Shareholder Litigation  Board adopted a management incentive plan (MIP) that was structured so that once an offered sale price for Trados exceeded the venture capitalists’ liquidation preference, compensation to the preferred stockholders would increase substantially at the expense of common stockholders.  Preferred received most of their preferences, MIP got $7.8 million, common got nothing  Interested director transaction  Entire fairness standard  Fair process  Fair price 34
  35. 35. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Taxation for Compensatory Partnership Interests  Tax allocation issues  Capital shift  Taxable event for the member receiving capital.  Profits interests  Share of future income and appreciation – like an option 35
  36. 36. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Incorporation of an LLC Start-ups started as LLCs may want to or need to convert into a corporate form at a later point because:  Venture capital investors more comfortable with corporate form  Potential IPO (but UP-C increasingly popular alternative)  Availability of Section 368 reorganization on exit  ISOs  General increased liquidity  Qualified Small Business Stock exemption  Issuance of stock in a C corporation on incorporation of an LLC may qualify as QSB stock  Stock held in C Corp following termination of S Corp election does not qualify because stock was not issued in a qualifying corporation 36
  37. 37. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Additional Considerations  Employee vs Independent Contractor  Wage & Hour Laws  Intellectual Property Issues  Prior Employer’s Facilities  Invention Assignments 37
  38. 38. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employee vs. Independent Contractor Issues  The Differences in Tax Treatment  Employee  Business Owner  Independent Contractor 38
  39. 39. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Story of Homejoy  Used an algorithm to connect homeowners with contract-for-hire cleaners and schedule visits  Raised $40 million in venture funding  Treated its cleaners as independent contractors, and not employees  CEO said the “deciding factor” in failure to raise money and failure was worker classification lawsuits (ReCode July 17, 2015) 39
  40. 40. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employment Status: The Law  The presumption is that the worker is an Employee (Cal. Lab. Code §3357)  Different agencies/jurisdictions have different tests  IRS  DOL/FLSA  CA Common Law and EDD  Statutory Employees 40
  41. 41. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Employment Status: The Law  IRS: The Control Test  Behavioral Control  Financial Control  Type of Relationship  DOL/FLSA: Economic Realities Test/Silk Factors  Focus is on the degree of control the Company has over the worker performing the service. The key inquiry is the right to control not whether the Company actually exercises the control.  In July 2015 DOL issued administrative guidance and explained that the test focuses on whether the worker is economically dependent on the hiring entity or is in business for herself/himself.  CA Common Law/EDD: S. G. Borello & Sons, Inc. v Dept. of Industrial Relations (1989) 48 Cal.3d 341  This is a multi-factored test with the most significant factor considered is whether the principal has control or the right to control the worker as to the work done and the manner and means in which it is performed.  Statutory Employees 41
  42. 42. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP What if I’m Still Not Sure? File Form SS-8 with IRS: Determination of Work Statutes for Purpose of Federal Employment Taxes and Income Tax Withholding 42
  43. 43. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Dynamex Decision  Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles adopts a three factor ABC test, which presumes a worker is an employee unless all of the following tests are satisfied  Worker is free from control and direction of hiring authority  Worker performs work outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business, AND  Worker is engaged in an independently established trade, occupation of business of the same nature 43
  44. 44. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP AB-5 California Assembly Bill 5 codified Dynamex in the Labor Code and the Unemployment Insurance Code “For purposes of the provisions of this code and the Unemployment Insurance Code, and for the wage orders of the Industrial Welfare Commission…”  Assembly Bill 2257 exempts a long list of job categories from AB5  video photographers and editors, freelance writers, content contributors, editors, translators, fine artists, and musicians  broadens the business-to-business exemption of AB5  creates an exemption for individual business people who contract with each other  California Trucking Association challenged the constitutionality of AB5 in federal court CA AG sued rideshare companies seeking to enjoin compliance; CA appeals court upheld ruling that Uber and Lyft must classify drivers as employees 44
  45. 45. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP AB-5  Proposition 22 would consider app-based drivers to be independent contractors and not employees or agents  Uber, Lyft and DoorDash spent more than $220 million on Prop 22 (San Jose Mercury News Oct 24, 2020)  California Labor Federation, representing 1,200 unions with 2.1 million members, vowed to defeat the effort (LA Times August 30, 2019) 45
  46. 46. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Failing To Protect IP Protect your intellectual property from claims of ownership by employers, employees, consultants and competitors  PIAIA or CIAIA  Broadly Drafted Invention Assignments  Federal Defend Trade Secrets Act  Cal Labor Code 46
  47. 47. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP California Labor Code § 2870  Employee’s Time  No Employer Facilities  Not Related to Employer’s Business  Doesn’t Result from Work Performed for Employer 47
  48. 48. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP The Exit 48 Taking Money Off the Table Earnouts and Contingencies Acqui-Hires
  49. 49. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Taking Money Off the Table 1. Investor buys preferred shares from company and common shares from founders 2. Alternatively, investor buys preferred from company and redeems common from founder 3. Founders common priced at above market 4. Tax issues for founder 49 Target Target Shareholders PEG Cash Cash Target Shares
  50. 50. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Series FF Stock 1. Common stock that is convertible to preferred on financing 2. Converts to common on IPO or at holder’s election 3. Pricing issues 4. Tax issues for founder 5. Later investors may not accept it 50 Target Target Shareholders PEG Cash Cash FF Shares FF stock
  51. 51. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Earnouts and Contingencies  Purchase price based on performance (earnouts) should be baked into formation documents  Can structure for capital gains tax instead of ordinary income 51
  52. 52. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Successful Exits  IPO  Sale or Acquisition  SPAC 52
  53. 53. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 280G Parachute Payments  20% excise tax and loss of deduction on Excess Parachute Payment • “Excess Parachute Payment” means the amount by which the Parachute Payment exceeds the Base Amount • “Parachute Payment” means a payment, the present value of which, exceeds three times the Base Amount • “Base Amount” means the average annual compensation for past 5 years • Must be paid to a disqualified individual (meaning employee, officer, shareholder, or highly compensated individual) • As compensation, AND • Contingent on a change in control (50% change ownership or effective control, or ownership change in a substantial portion of the company’s assets)  Reduce Excess for reasonable compensation  Exclude reasonable compensation for future services  Exception for small business corporation and non publicly traded corporation that has 75% uninterested shareholder approval  Withholding requirement 53
  54. 54. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 280G Parachute Payments – other issues  Non-Publicly Traded Stock  Approval of 75% of shareholders after adequate disclosure  Vote determines the right of the shareholder to the payment  Ignore shares held by persons receiving the payment  Reduction for Excess (299% of payments)  Reduction for Reasonable Compensation  Reduction for Future Services 54
  55. 55. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Unsuccessful Exits  Zombie Companies  In re Trados Inc. Shareholder Litigation  Bankruptcy or Insolvency Reorganizations  Fire Sales  Management carveouts  Fiduciary duties: shareholders, optionees, preferred and creditors? 55
  56. 56. © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP Other Unsuccessful Exit Issues  Tax Liability  Personal Liability  Tax  Employment  Fiduciary Claims  Securities Law Claims  Contractual  Pierce the veil and creditor claims  Serial Entrepreneurs and failed companies 56
  57. 57. AUSTIN 600 Congress Avenue Suite 1300 Austin, TX 78701 United States of America T +1 512.867.8400 F +1 512.867.8470 CHARLOTTE 101 S. Tryon Street Suite 2550 Charlotte, NC 28280 United States of America T +1 980.771.8200 F +1 980.771.8201 CHICAGO 180 N. LaSalle Street Suite 2215 Chicago, IL 60601 United States of America T +1 312.216.1620 F +1 312.216.1621 DALLAS 2323 Victory Avenue Suite 700 Dallas, TX 75219 United States of America T +1 214.651.5000 F +1 214.651.5940 DALLAS - NORTH 2505 North Plano Road Suite 4000 Richardson, TX 75082 United States of America T +1 972.739.6900 F +1 972.680.7551 DENVER 1050 17th Street Suite 1800 Denver, CO 80265 United States of America T +1 303.382.6200 F +1 303.382.6210 FORT WORTH 301 Commerce Street Suite 2600 Fort Worth, TX 76102 United States of America T +1 817.347.6600 F +1 817.347.6650 HOUSTON 1221 McKinney Street Suite 4000 Houston, TX 77010 United States of America T +1 713.547.2000 F +1 713.547.2600 LONDON 1 New Fetter Lane London, EC4A 1AN United Kingdom T +44 (020) 8734 2800 F +44 (020) 8734 2820 MEXICO CITY Torre Esmeralda I, Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho #40 Despacho 1601 Col. Lomas de Chapultepec, DF 11000 Mexico City, Mexico T +52.55.5249.1800 F +52.55.5249.1801 NEW YORK 30 Rockefeller Plaza 26th Floor New York, NY 10112 United States of America T +1 212.659.7300 F +1 212.918.8989 ORANGE COUNTY 600 Anton Boulevard Suite 700 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 United States of America T +1 949.202.3000 F +1 949.202.3001 PALO ALTO 525 University Avenue Suite 400 Palo Alto, CA 94301 United States of America T +1 650.687.8800 F +1 650.687.8801 SAN ANTONIO 112 East Pecan Street Suite 1200 San Antonio, TX 78205 United States of America T +1 210.978.7000 F +1 210.978.7450 SAN FRANCISCO 201 Spear Street Suite 1700 San Francisco, CA 94105 United States of America T +1 415.293.8900 F +1 415.293.8901 SHANGHAI Shanghai International Finance Center, Tower 2 Unit 3620, Level 36 8 Century Avenue, Pudong Shanghai 200120, P.R. China T +86.21.6062.6179 F +86.21.6062.6347 THE WOODLANDS 10001 Woodloch Forest Drive Suite 200 The Woodlands, TX 77380 United States of America T +1 713.547.2100 F +1 713.547.2101 WASHINGTON, D.C. 800 17th Street NW Suite 500 Washington, D.C. 20006 United States of America T +1 202.654.4500 F +1 202.654.4501 © 2020 Haynes and Boone, LLP 57 OUR OFFICES

