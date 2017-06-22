ギター、パラメトリックスピーカー、ウルトラソニックエフェクター。

Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 2017年6月期AITCオープンラボ 第2弾 「第四回 デジタル...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 2 ギターを特定の方向に向ける行為 オリジナルラインナップ・ライ...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 3 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客 ...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 音はスピーカーから出ている 4 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカ...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 無意味である 5 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. ギターにスピーカーをつける 6 ZO-3 (fernandes)...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 広がりすぎる 7 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 理想 8 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. パラメトリック・スピーカー 9
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. パラメトリック・スピーカー • 指向性がある • 原音を、二つの...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 鳴らない 11
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. テスト：正常 12
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 考えられる原因 ①周波数がカバーされていない ②入力が小さい。 ...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 考えられる原因 ①周波数がカバーされていない ②入力が小さい。 ...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. アンプを通す：鳴った 15
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 配置 16
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 配線 17
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 実演（ライブ） 18
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 聞いたことのない音 19
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. ウルトラソニック・エフェクター • 一旦、超音波に変換することで...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 他の使いかた • 練習 音漏れが少ない • 集合練習のときに、自...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. おまけ：使用しているハンダ • アルミット • KESTER 4...
Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. おわり 私はギターが弾けません 23
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ギター、パラメトリックスピーカー、ウルトラソニックエフェクター。

25 views

Published on

ギター、
パラメトリックスピーカー、
ウルトラソニックエフェクター。

2017年6月期AITCオープンラボ　第2弾
「第四回 デジタルガジェット祭り！」

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ギター、パラメトリックスピーカー、ウルトラソニックエフェクター。

  1. 1. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 2017年6月期AITCオープンラボ 第2弾 「第四回 デジタルガジェット祭り！」 先端IT活用推進コンソーシアム 原 孝治 ギター、 パラメトリックスピーカー、 ウルトラソニックエフェクター。
  2. 2. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 2 ギターを特定の方向に向ける行為 オリジナルラインナップ・ライブ (1999年). Available at: < https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E3%82%AD%E3%83%83%E3%82%B9#/media/File:Kiss_1999.jpg > [Accessed 22 June 2017].
  3. 3. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 3 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客 ギターを特定の方向に向ける行為
  4. 4. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 音はスピーカーから出ている 4 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客
  5. 5. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 無意味である 5 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客
  6. 6. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. ギターにスピーカーをつける 6 ZO-3 (fernandes). Available at: < hhttp://www.fernandes.co.jp/products/zo/zo-3.html > [Accessed 22 June 2017].
  7. 7. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 広がりすぎる 7 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客
  8. 8. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 理想 8 スピーカー スピーカー スピーカー ギタリスト ギター 客
  9. 9. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. パラメトリック・スピーカー 9
  10. 10. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. パラメトリック・スピーカー • 指向性がある • 原音を、二つの超音波に変換して、交差 する空間に可聴域の音を発生させる • ハンダ付けが上達する 10
  11. 11. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 鳴らない 11
  12. 12. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. テスト：正常 12
  13. 13. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 考えられる原因 ①周波数がカバーされていない ②入力が小さい。 13
  14. 14. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 考えられる原因 ①周波数がカバーされていない ②入力が小さい。 14
  15. 15. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. アンプを通す：鳴った 15
  16. 16. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 配置 16
  17. 17. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 配線 17
  18. 18. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 実演（ライブ） 18
  19. 19. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 聞いたことのない音 19
  20. 20. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. ウルトラソニック・エフェクター • 一旦、超音波に変換することで、かつて ないエフェクトがかかっている。 • 新しいエフェクター／新しい楽器 • 凶悪な音。近くで聞くと耳に悪そう。 20
  21. 21. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. 他の使いかた • 練習 音漏れが少ない • 集合練習のときに、自分の音が大きく聞 こえる 21
  22. 22. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. おまけ：使用しているハンダ • アルミット • KESTER 44 • どちらもギターのカスタマイズによく使 われます。 22
  23. 23. Copyright © 2017 Advanced IT Consortium to Evaluate, Apply and Drive All Rights Reserved. おわり 私はギターが弾けません 23

×